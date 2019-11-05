Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Robert Half International    RHI

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL

(RHI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Survey: 50% Of Workers Say Their Commute Is Stressful

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 12:05am EST

-- Miami, San Diego and Austin employees are most stressed over traveling to the office, according to Robert Half study

-- Professionals in Washington, D.C.; New York; and Houston cite the longest trips

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Are employees stressed out before they even arrive to the office? In a new survey from global staffing firm Robert Half, half of professionals (50%) said traveling to and from work is stressful.

In addition, 45% of respondents lamented that their trip to the office is too long, up from 30% in a similar 2017 survey. Professionals said they spend an average of 48.37 minutes commuting each day, and nearly one in five (19%) stated their travel time exceeds one hour.

View an infographic of cities with the most stressful and longest commutes.

Additional findings:

  • Among the 28 U.S. cities in the survey, respondents in Miami, San Diegoand Austinare the most stressed about their trip to and from the office.
  • Men and workers ages 25 to 40 have the highest levels of stress about traveling to work.
  • Los Angeles(65%), Austinand Miami(62% each) have the most professionals who feel their commute is too long.
  • More workers ages 25 to 40 (54%) and men (52%) described their trips as too lengthy.
  • Washington, D.C.(65.84 minutes); New York(60.80 minutes); and Houston(59.15 minutes) professionals reported the longest travel times.
  • In a separate survey, senior managers said their company offers flexible scheduling to avoid peak traffic times (43%) and telecommuting (40%) to help alleviate employees' stressful trips.

'When workers have difficult commutes into the office, their engagement and productivity can suffer the rest of the day. This may affect staff satisfaction and retention in the long run,' said Paul McDonald, senior executive director for Robert Half. 'With the current employment environment favoring job seekers, organizations can't afford to ignore the issue and lose their best team members to other opportunities.'

McDonald added, 'There's a business case for helping employees maximize their time and minimize stress by offering perks like flexible schedules and telecommuting options when possible. To stay competitive, some companies also provide creative resources for carpooling, public transportation, parking and fuel.'

For more tips on how to deal with a bad commute, visit the Robert Half blog.

About the Research

The online surveys were developed by Robert Half and conducted by independent research firms. They include responses from 2,800 workers 18 years of age or older and employed in office environments in 28 major U.S. cities and more than 2,800 senior managers at U.S. companies with 20 or more employees.

About Robert Half

Founded in 1948, Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized staffing firm. The company has more than 300 staffing locations worldwide and offers job search services at roberthalf.com. For additional management and career advice, visit the Robert Half blog at roberthalf.com/blog.

SOURCE Robert Half

For further information: Cynthia Kong, (650) 234-6298, cynthia.kong@roberthalf.com

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 05:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
12:05aSURVEY : 50% Of Workers Say Their Commute Is Stressful
PU
11/01ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Named To 2019 Houston Best Places To Work List
PU
10/29PROTIVITI : 's Sharon Lindstrom Named to 2019 'Women Leaders in Consulting' List
PR
10/25ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Named To 2019 Best Places To Work In Western Pennsyl..
PU
10/24ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 9 In 10 Employees Come To Work Sick, Survey Shows
PU
10/23ROBERT HALF : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/23ROBERT HALF : Reports Third-Quarter Financial Results
PR
10/23ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
10/23Streaming Services Compete for Tech Workers -- Journal Report
DJ
10/23ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 3rd quarter results
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 076 M
EBIT 2019 622 M
Net income 2019 454 M
Finance 2019 458 M
Yield 2019 2,11%
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,03x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
Capitalization 6 733 M
Chart ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Robert Half International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 60,08  $
Last Close Price 58,29  $
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold M. Messmer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Keith Waddell Vice Chairman, President & Chief Financial Officer
Paul F. Gentzkow President & COO-Staffing Services
Sean Perry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frederick A. Richman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL2.64%6 782
RANDSTAD N.V.24.64%10 226
ADECCO GROUP AG27.85%9 671
MANPOWERGROUP INC.42.08%5 429
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.31.20%4 460
KFORCE INC.33.93%892
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group