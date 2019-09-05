Log in
Survey: 9 In 10 CFOs Find Consulting An Attractive Career Option

09/05/2019 | 08:37am EDT

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 5, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Is a seat in the C-suite the final phase of a successful career? Not necessarily, according to a new survey of CFOs from Robert Half Management Resources. Nine in 10 respondents said they think a career in consulting is attractive to senior-level accounting and finance executives; of those, 47% find it very attractive, and 43% consider it at least somewhat attractive.

For 27% of respondents who consider consulting an attractive option, the most appealing aspect is the variety and challenge of work - a 10-point jump from a similar 2015 survey. About 2 in 10 CFOs report attractive compensation (21%) and a flexible schedule (20%) are the biggest draws.

View an infographic about the call of consulting for the complete survey findings.

'High interest in a consulting career speaks to the opportunities available,' said Tim Hird, an executive vice president at Robert Half. 'People frequently want to work longer and take on new challenges. Consulting helps professionals accelerate their career growth and continue learning and applying their skills, all while enjoying greater flexibility.'

Hird added, 'Companies face a number of staffing challenges today, including talent shortages, lean middle-management teams and a lack of skills in-house to tackle strategic projects, such as an acquisition or system implementation. In response, organizations increasingly seek consultants and interim professionals who can provide specialized expertise and ease the burden on core teams.'

What attributes do consultants need? Robert Half Management Resources highlights five key traits:

  1. Adaptability - Consultants must be comfortable acclimating to new people, processes and technologies as they move from one assignment to another.
  2. Change management - Consultants often need to support teams during times of transition. Offering insights based on past experiences can help firms navigate new territory.
  3. Drive and enthusiasm - Companies rely on consultants to take initiative and help carry a project through to completion - and motivate staff and stakeholders along the way.
  4. Soft skills - Consultants must be able to effectively communicate information and ideas, align diverse viewpoints, and collaborate with colleagues across the organization.
  5. Technical expertise - Firms seek professionals who possess the subject matter knowledge and systems proficiency to parachute into a situation and hit the ground running.

About the Research
 The online survey was developed by Robert Half Management Resources and conducted by an independent research firm. It is based on responses from more than 1,000 CFOs at U.S. companies with 20 or more employees.

About Robert Half Management Resources
 Robert Half Management Resources is the premier provider of senior-level finance, accounting and business systems professionals for companies' project and interim staffing needs. Customizing its approach for each organization, Robert Half Management Resources can provide a single consultant, a financial team or full-service consulting, delivered through Protiviti, a Robert Half subsidiary. With 140 locations worldwide, Robert Half Management Resources works with companies of all sizes, including more than half of the top 100 companies from the FORTUNE 500®. For more information, visit roberthalf.com/management-resources.

SOURCE Robert Half Management Resources

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 12:36:06 UTC
