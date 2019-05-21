Log in
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL

(RHI)
Survey: Majority Of Workers Save Vacation Time For Summer

05/21/2019

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 21, 2019/PRNewswire / -- As temperatures climb, many workers are stocking up on sunscreen and booking summer travel. A recent Accountemps survey found nearly six in 10 workers (58%) save their vacation time for June, July and August, and respondents plan to take an average of 10 days off this summer. This can put pressure on companies to address potential productivity gaps that can stem from vacationing employees.

Workers were asked, 'Do you save your vacation time for the summer months?' Their responses:

Nearly three-quarters of workers in Los Angeles(74%) are preserving time off for summer, with New Yorkand Detroit(71% each) and Miami(69%) rounding out the top vacation-time-saving U.S. cities. The cities with the fewest workers saving time for summer breaks include Phoenix(44%), Tampa(46%) and Nashville(48%).

Workers were also asked, 'How many vacation days do you plan to take this summer?' Their responses:*

0 days

8%

1-5 days

31%

6-10 days

29%

11-15 days

16%

16-20 days

6%

21+ days

9%

99%

*Responses do not total 100 percent due to rounding.

Employees in San Franciscoare planning to take the most vacation days this summer, with an average of 13 days away from work. Other top-ranked cities for time away include Miamiand New York, with workers there planning on 12 days out of office.

'Summer vacations can impact a company's operations and productivity, but anticipating and planning for staff absences - including bringing in temporary support - can help minimize disruptions,' said Michael Steinitz, senior executive director of Accountemps. 'Employees can help by communicating priorities to their boss and colleagues and by scheduling an update meeting for when they return. A little preparation allows workers to fully disconnect and return to the office re-energized.'

Accountemps offers five tips to help keep the office running smoothly during vacation absences:

  1. Have the employee make a list of everything that needs to be handled and note any issues that may arise.
  2. Assign delegates to handle projects and cover emergencies, and meet with contacts prior to departure to ensure continued progress.
  3. Ensure the employee prepares out-of-office email and voicemail messages that provide a coworker's contact information for urgent matters during their absence.
  4. Block off time in the schedule after the staff member returns from vacation for project updates and to catch up on important developments.
  5. Consider bringing in temporary professionals to keep operations running smoothly.

About the Research
The online survey was developed by Accountemps and conducted by an independent research firm. It includes responses from more than 2,800 U.S. workers 18 years of age or older and employed in office environments.

About Accountemps
Accountemps, a Robert Halfcompany, is the world's first and largest specialized staffing service for temporary accounting, finance and bookkeeping professionals. The staffing firm has more than 300 locations worldwide. More resources, including job search services and the company's blog, can be found at roberthalf.com/accountemps.

SOURCE Accountemps

For further information: Bianca De Rose, (650) 234-6022, bianca.derose@roberthalf.com

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 21 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2019 04:07:05 UTC
