Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Robert Half International    RHI

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL

(RHI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Survey: Nearly 7 In 10 Law Firms Plan To Increase First-Year Associate Hiring In Next 12 Months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 10:34am EDT

Survey: Nearly 7 In 10 Law Firms Plan To Increase First-Year Associate Hiring In Next 12 Months

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 30, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Entry-level law associates can expect more job opportunities in the months ahead, new research from Robert Half Legal shows. Nearly 7 in 10 lawyers surveyed (68%) said their law firm plans to increase its hiring of first-year associates in the next year, more than triple the number of lawyers who cited similar hiring plans in a 2017 Robert Half Legal survey. More than one-quarter (27%) indicated no change in hiring activity, and just 1% plan a decrease.

Beyond expanding job offers to recent law school graduates, law firms are re-assessing starting salaries for those candidates. More than 6 in 10 survey respondents (63%) believe their firm should raise first-year associate starting pay to match base salary increases at large law firms.

Lawyers were asked, 'Does your law firm plan to increase or decrease its hiring of first-year associates in the next 12 months?' Their responses:*

Increase significantly

14%

Increase somewhat

54%

Neither increase nor decrease

27%

Decrease somewhat

1%

Decrease significantly

0%

Don't know/no answer

3%

99%

*Responses do not total 100% due to rounding.

Lawyers were also asked, 'In your opinion, does your law firm need to increase starting salaries for first-year associates to match recent base salary increases for entry-level lawyers at Big Law firms?' Their responses:

Yes

63%

No

35%

Don't know

2%

100%

'While law firms don't expect newly minted associates to possess in-depth industry knowledge, they do seek lawyers with advanced tech skills, business acumen and collaboration abilities,' said Jamy Sullivan, executive director of Robert Half Legal. 'Highlighting in-demand attributes on their resumes, along with scholastic accomplishments and legal experience gleaned through internships, pro bono activities and project work, helps candidates stand out to potential employers.'

Sullivan added that it's important for applicants to take a strategic approach when researching legal positions. 'Aside from responding to online postings, law school graduates can enhance their job search efforts by attending legal conferences, workshops and events to network and learn of new leads.'

Survey Methodology
The online survey was developed by Robert Half Legal and conducted by a leading independent research firm. It is based on responses from more than 175 lawyers in the United Statesand Canadawho work full time at law firms with 20 or more employees.

About Robert Half Legal
 Robert Half Legal is the premier provider of legal staffing and consulting solutions for law firms and corporate legal departments. With North American and global locations, Robert Half Legal provides a customized approach, including managed review, legal project management and eDiscovery services, to help organizations handle constantly changing workloads. The company offers in-demand expertise across practice areas as well as highly skilled legal professionals on a temporary, project and full-time basis. More information about our full suite of legal staffing and consulting solutions can be found at roberthalf.com/legal.

SOURCE Robert Half Legal

For further information: Lisa Hamilton, (650) 234-6234, lisa.hamilton@roberthalf.com

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 14:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
10:34aSURVEY : Nearly 7 In 10 Law Firms Plan To Increase First-Year Associate Hiring I..
PU
05/29ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Research Reveals Hiring Hurdles From Job Posting To ..
PU
05/28ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 7 Nonprofits Supported By Deer Park In Robert Half's..
PU
05/24HALF ROBERT INTERNATIONAL INC /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, ..
AQ
05/23ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/21SURVEY : Majority Of Workers Save Vacation Time For Summer
PU
05/20ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : 22 Nonprofits Supported By Robert Half's Week Of Ser..
PU
05/15ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Financial Services IT Management Expert Kim Bozzella..
PR
05/15COLD FEET : Survey Shows 28% Of Professionals Renege On Job Offer After Acceptin..
PU
05/13ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : PerformLine and Protiviti Partner to Deliver Automat..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 079 M
EBIT 2019 628 M
Net income 2019 468 M
Finance 2019 488 M
Yield 2019 2,14%
P/E ratio 2019 14,02
P/E ratio 2020 13,04
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
EV / Sales 2020 0,92x
Capitalization 6 581 M
Chart ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Robert Half International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 61,1 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold M. Messmer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Keith Waddell Vice Chairman, President & Chief Financial Officer
Sean Perry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frederick A. Richman Lead Independent Director
Robert J. Pace Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL-2.64%6 581
RANDSTAD N.V.15.96%9 489
ADECCO GROUP18.79%9 001
MANPOWERGROUP INC.37.75%5 340
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO LTD48.10%5 046
51JOB, INC. (ADR)12.11%4 264
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About