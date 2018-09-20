Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Robert Half International    RHI

ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL (RHI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Survey: Securing Hard-to-Find Tech Talent Comes Down To Mix Of Recruiters, Flexibility And Higher Salaries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 02:48pm CEST

Survey: Securing Hard-to-Find Tech Talent Comes Down To Mix Of Recruiters, Flexibility And Higher Salaries

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018/PRNewswire / -- When recruiting gets tough, tech leaders are pulling out all the stops, according to new research from Robert Half Technology. When presented with a range of recruitment strategies, IT decision makers said they are likely to try them all in order to land the best talent for their teams. These strategies include using recruiters, offering job flexibility and offering more pay.

Technology leaders were asked, 'Which of the following are you willing to do when you face challenges filling an open full-time role?' Below are the top four responses along with advice from Robert Half Technology on how to maximize each strategy. View an infographic to see all the hiring strategies IT leaders use.

Recruitment Strategy

Percentage
of IT
Leaders
That Use It*

Robert Half Technology says…

Work with a specialized recruiter

46%

Specialized recruiters have access to an untapped candidate pool and can help streamline the hiring process. Look for a recruiter who knows your local employment market well and can identify your hiring needs.

Be more flexible on skills requirements and provide training to new hires

45%

A lack of flexibility on candidate skills and experience, especially in a talent-short market, could be detrimental to hiring efforts. Look for someone who meets 75 percent of the role's requirements and is highly motivated to learn and grow.

Divide responsibilities among existing team

45%

Asking staff to temporarily take on additional work allows them to stretch their skills. However, make sure the extra work doesn't overburden - and then burn out - your team.

Increase the salary/compensation package

43%

Offer compensation that matches or exceeds local market rates to attract top tech talent. Use resources, such as the Robert Half Technology 2019 Salary Guide,to help you set competitive salaries.

*Multiple responses permitted. Top responses shown.

'In a tight labor market, technology leaders must be as agile with their recruiting efforts as they are with project management,' said Ryan Sutton, a district president for Robert Half Technology. 'If you're adaptable with your hiring tactics and offering competitive compensation packages, your candidate pool will expand.'

Toughest IT Positions to Staff

Safety of company and customer information is a top priority for technology leaders, so data security professionals are often in high demand. And according to the research, they're also the hardest to hire for. When asked which technology roles generally take the longest to staff, IT leaders ranked the specialties as follows:

  1. Security
  2. Software development
  3. Data analytics
  4. Networking
  5. Project management
  6. Help desk/support
  7. Mobile

'Technology leaders should act fast when they find a suitable candidate for in-demand roles in security and software development,' continued Sutton. 'Avoid losing top talent to a competitor by keeping the recruitment process thorough yet efficient.'

Survey Methodology

The online survey was developed by Robert Half Technology and conducted by a leading independent research firm. The report is based on responses from more than 2,500 senior managers in 26 major U.S. markets. All respondents were screened to have hiring authority for the information systems or information technology department of a company. The margin of error is +/-1.9 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.

About Robert Half Technology

With more than 100 locations worldwide, Robert Half Technology is a leading provider of technology professionals for initiatives ranging from web development and multiplatform systems integration to network security and technical support. Robert Half Technology offers online job search services at roberthalf.com/technology. Visitors can also request a copy of the Robert Half Technology 2019 Salary Guide.

SOURCE Robert Half Technology

For further information: Jenn Popovic, 650.234.6033, jennifer.popovic@roberthalf.com

Disclaimer

RHI - Robert Half International Inc. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 12:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
02:48pSURVEY : Securing Hard-to-Find Tech Talent Comes Down To Mix Of Recruiters, Flex..
PU
09/19ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Flexible Work Arrangements Lead to Better Performanc..
PU
09/17ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Most Professionals Like Listening To Music At Work A..
PU
09/11ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Technology Transformation Expert Ron Lefferts Joins ..
PR
09/10PROTIVITI : Recognized as a 2018 'Best Firm to Work For' by Consulting Magazine
PR
09/10ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : More Than Half Of Workers Take 30 Minutes Or Less Fo..
PU
09/05S&P 500 MOVERS : Hal, cnp
AQ
08/28ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Are You Underpaid? Survey Released With Robert Half ..
PU
08/23ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/16SURVEY : Nearly All Tech Leaders Say They've Made A Bad Hire
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/10Robert Half International lower after Off Wall Street warns 
08/23MARKETS AT ALL-TIME HIGHS : Time To Sell Stocks? 
08/22Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks On The Road To Nowhere 
08/06Staffing stocks rally after strong earnings 
07/31Robert Half declares $0.28 dividend 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 5 735 M
EBIT 2018 573 M
Net income 2018 423 M
Finance 2018 395 M
Yield 2018 1,55%
P/E ratio 2018 20,44
P/E ratio 2019 18,46
EV / Sales 2018 1,43x
EV / Sales 2019 1,30x
Capitalization 8 570 M
Chart ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Robert Half International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 66,4 $
Spread / Average Target -5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harold M. Messmer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Keith Waddell Vice Chairman, President & Chief Financial Officer
Sean Perry Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Frederick A. Richman Lead Independent Director
Robert J. Pace Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL29.76%8 570
RANDSTAD N.V.-5.48%10 370
ADECCO GROUP-27.35%9 368
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-29.68%5 454
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO LTD-11.35%5 368
51JOB, INC. (ADR)13.69%4 269
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.