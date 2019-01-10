Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Robert Walters PLC    RWA   GB0008475088

ROBERT WALTERS PLC (RWA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/09 11:35:21 am
556 GBp   +1.09%
01/07ROBERT WALTERS PLC : annual sales release
2018ROBERT WALTERS PLC : quaterly sales release
2018ROBERT WALTERS PLC : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Robert Walters : Trading update for Q4 ended 31 December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 02:13am EST

10 January 2019

ROBERT WALTERS PLC

(the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Trading update for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2018

ASIA PACIFIC AND EUROPE DRIVE RECORD QUARTER

Financial and operational highlights

Gross profit (Net fee income)

Q4 2018

Q4 2017

% change

% change (constant currency*)

Group

£102.3m

£90.5m

13%

13%

Asia Pacific

£40.0m

£33.6m

19%

19%

Europe

£27.6m

£22.6m

22%

22%

UK

£26.8m

£26.2m

2%

2%

Other International

£7.9m

£8.1m

(2%)

(5%)

* Constant currency is calculated by applying prior period average exchange rates to local currency results for the current and prior years.

§ Group net fee income up 13% (13% actual) year-on-year with Asia Pacific and Europe delivering the strongest rates of growth. These two regions now represent 66% of global net fee income.

§ Investment in expanding the Group's global footprint has continued with entry into Chile and the Czech Republic.

§ Asia Pacific net fee income up 19% (19% actual).

o Unrivalled footprint across both emerging and established recruitment markets provides an excellent platform for long-term growth.

o Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, the Philippines and Mainland China delivered the strongest growth, all increasing net fee income in excess of 25%.

o Strong performance across Australia with net fee income increasing by 13%; the highest rate of growth for two years.

§ Europe net fee income up 22% (22% actual).

o Excellent performance continued across the region with all markets delivering net fee income growth.

o Germany, Switzerland, Spain and the Netherlands all increased net fee income in excess of 25%. Record performances also delivered in Belgium and France.

§ UK net fee income up 2%.

o Recruitment activity levels remained highest across the UK regions.

o In London, growth was strongest in technology and financial services.

§ Other International (North and South America, the Middle East and South Africa) net fee income down 5% (2% down actual).

§ Group headcount stands at 4,132 (30 September 2018: 4,157). During the quarter we trimmed headcount in our Resource Solutions business in line with activity levels across client sites. We continued to invest in growing headcount in recruitment markets and disciplines showing the strongest rates of growth.

§ 791,336 shares purchased through the Group's Employee Benefit Trust at an average price of £6.42 for £5.1m.

§ Strong balance sheet with net cash of £74.1m as at 31 December 2018 (31 December 2017: £31.1m).

Robert Walters, Chief Executive, commented:

'The Group delivered another strong set of quarterly results, increasing net fee income by 13% year-on-year. Our Asia Pacific and European businesses delivered standout performances with these regions now accounting for 66% of global net fee income.

'Net fee income for the full year is up 15% and profit for the year is expected to be comfortably in line with market expectations.'

The Group will publish its full year results for the year ended 31 December 2018 on 1 March 2019.

- Ends -

Further information

Robert Walters plc

Robert Walters, Chief Executive

Alan Bannatyne, Chief Financial Officer

+44 20 7379 3333

Portland Communications

Steffan Williams

Simon Hamer

Lauren Gallagher

+44 20 7554 1600

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters is a market-leading international specialist professional recruitment group with over 4,100 staff spanning 30 countries. We specialise in the placement of the highest calibre professionals across the disciplines of accountancy and finance, banking, engineering, HR, IT, legal, sales, marketing, secretarial and support and supply chain and procurement. Our client base ranges from the world's leading blue-chip corporates and financial services organisations through to SMEs and start-ups. The Group's outsourcing division, Resource Solutions is a market leader in recruitment process outsourcing and managed services.

www.robertwalters.com

Forward looking statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements. These statements are made by the directors in good faith based on the information available to them at the time of their approval of this announcement and such statements should be treated with caution due to the inherent uncertainties, including both economic and business risk factors, underlying any such forward-looking information.

Disclaimer

Robert Walters plc published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 07:08:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROBERT WALTERS PLC
02:13aROBERT WALTERS : Trading update for Q4 ended 31 December 2018
PU
01/09UK shares jump on trade hope; Taylor Wimpey triggers house-builder rally
RE
01/07ROBERT WALTERS PLC : annual sales release
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Poor China data caps turbulent week for FTSE 100 as inve..
RE
2018SThree expects profit above forecasts, CEO Elden to step down
RE
2018ROBERT WALTERS : Holding(s) in Company
PU
2018PageGroup expects to beat 2018 forecasts after first UK growth since Brexit v..
RE
2018Robert Walters sees strength in UK jobs market, posts record income
RE
2018ROBERT WALTERS : Appointment of Non-executive Director
PU
2018ROBERT WALTERS PLC : quaterly sales release
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 1 319 M
EBIT 2018 47,2 M
Net income 2018 34,3 M
Finance 2018 35,3 M
Yield 2018 2,56%
P/E ratio 2018 11,82
P/E ratio 2019 11,02
EV / Sales 2018 0,29x
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
Capitalization 420 M
Chart ROBERT WALTERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Robert Walters PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBERT WALTERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,02  GBP
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Charles Walters Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carol Hui Non-Executive Chairman
Alan Robert Bannatyne Group Director-Finance, Secretary & Director
Andrew D. Kemp Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Giles Philip Daubeney Executive Director & Deputy-CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROBERT WALTERS PLC1.09%537
HAYS5.36%2 748
KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL7.84%2 432
PAGEGROUP3.37%1 956
MORNEAU SHEPELL INC7.27%1 298
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.7.25%633
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.