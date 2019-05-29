Log in
ROBERT WALTERS PLC    RWA   GB0008475088

ROBERT WALTERS PLC

(RWA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 05/29 11:35:14 am
650 GBp   --.--%
12:54pROBERT WALTERS : named one of the best places to work in the UK.
05/16ROBERT WALTERS : Notice of Capital Markets Event
05/09ROBERT WALTERS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
Robert Walters : named one of the best places to work in the UK.

05/29/2019 | 12:54pm EDT

Recruiter named as one of the best places to work in the UK

Robert Walters has been named as one of the best places to work in the UK for the second year running.

Ranking 19th in the Best Large Places to Work category (251 - 1,000 employees) - Robert Walters has successfully moved up 43 places and now shares the top 20 spot with the likes of Cisco, Mars, Gap, Paypal, EY, and Adobe.

The external survey found that 87% of employees at Robert Walters stated that the organisation was a 'great place to work.' Current employees gave the organisation an overall trust index score of 83% positive - 2% more than the previous year and 2% more than the national average.

The company also received an overall employee engagement score of 86% positive - 2% higher than the previous year and 1% higher than the national average.

The biggest improvements, according to employees, made by Robert Walters in the last year have been:

  • Innovation & Continuous Improvement: 86% positive. This was an 8% improvement on last year and 6% more than the national average
  • Recognition: 82% positive. This was a 6% improvement on last year and 5% more than the national average
  • Talent Management: 85% positive. This was a 4% improvement on last year and 8% more than the national average

Best Workplace™ is the largest survey of its kind globally that assess workplace cultures and people practices across 57 countries, and is widely considered the most authentic indicator of good employment practices.

For further information, please contact Rum Gill on ruman.gill@robertwalters.com or 020 7509 8178.

Disclaimer

Robert Walters plc published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 16:53:04 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 380 M
EBIT 2019 53,6 M
Net income 2019 38,3 M
Finance 2019 55,0 M
Yield 2019 2,47%
P/E ratio 2019 12,85
P/E ratio 2020 11,76
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capitalization 493 M
Chart ROBERT WALTERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Robert Walters PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBERT WALTERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,85  GBP
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Charles Walters Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Carol Hui Non-Executive Chairman
Alan Robert Bannatyne CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Giles Philip Daubeney Executive Director & Deputy-CEO
Brian McArthur-Muscroft Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROBERT WALTERS PLC18.18%625
HAYS7.36%2 773
KORN FERRY13.13%2 478
PAGEGROUP15.91%2 174
MORNEAU SHEPELL INC19.45%1 428
HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.51%587
