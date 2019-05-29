Robert Walters : named one of the best places to work in the UK.

Recruiter named as one of the best places to work in the UK

Robert Walters has been named as one of the best places to work in the UK for the second year running.

Ranking 19th in the Best Large Places to Work category (251 - 1,000 employees) - Robert Walters has successfully moved up 43 places and now shares the top 20 spot with the likes of Cisco, Mars, Gap, Paypal, EY, and Adobe.

The external survey found that 87% of employees at Robert Walters stated that the organisation was a 'great place to work.' Current employees gave the organisation an overall trust index score of 83% positive - 2% more than the previous year and 2% more than the national average.

The company also received an overall employee engagement score of 86% positive - 2% higher than the previous year and 1% higher than the national average.

The biggest improvements, according to employees, made by Robert Walters in the last year have been:

Innovation & Continuous Improvement: 86% positive. This was an 8% improvement on last year and 6% more than the national average

86% positive. This was an 8% improvement on last year and 6% more than the national average Recognition: 82% positive. This was a 6% improvement on last year and 5% more than the national average

82% positive. This was a 6% improvement on last year and 5% more than the national average Talent Management: 85% positive. This was a 4% improvement on last year and 8% more than the national average

Best Workplace™ is the largest survey of its kind globally that assess workplace cultures and people practices across 57 countries, and is widely considered the most authentic indicator of good employment practices.

