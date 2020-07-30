Log in
ROBERT WALTERS PLC

ROBERT WALTERS PLC

(RWA)
News 
News

Robert Walters revenue tumbles as lockdowns put hiring on ice

07/30/2020 | 03:15am EDT

British recruiting firm Robert Walters' reported a 22% drop in half-year revenue along with a small profit on Thursday, while adding that current trading was in line with market expectations for the full year as it battles a coronavirus-driven collapse in hiring.

Recruiters around the globe were hammered by hiring freezes at the start of the health crisis, forcing peers PageGroup, SThree and Hays to report huge drops in net fees earlier this month.

The firm said it had cut group headcount by almost 600 staff, or around 14%, in the first half.

Robert Walters, which had already scrapped dividends and laid out cost cuts through the year, also reduced the number of consultants it employs in response to the downturn.

"Current trading is in line with market expectations for the full year, albeit visibility remains limited", Chief Executive Robert Walters said in a statement.

The company said revenue fell to 496.4 million pounds for the six months ended June 30 from 634.5 million pounds a year earlier, while pre-tax profit fell nearly 80%.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HAYS PLC -0.61% 114.1 Delayed Quote.-36.78%
PAGEGROUP -1.61% 354.6 Delayed Quote.-31.09%
ROBERT WALTERS PLC -0.87% 400 Delayed Quote.-28.06%
STHREE PLC 0.39% 257.5 Delayed Quote.-32.32%
Financials
Sales 2020 1 056 M 1 369 M 1 369 M
Net income 2020 4,89 M 6,33 M 6,33 M
Net cash 2020 70,5 M 91,3 M 91,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 46,0x
Yield 2020 2,74%
Capitalization 289 M 375 M 374 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 4 027
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart ROBERT WALTERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Robert Walters plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBERT WALTERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 497,50 GBX
Last Close Price 400,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 75,0%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Charles Walters Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wai Wing Hui Non-Executive Chairman
Alan Robert Bannatyne CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Brian McArthur-Muscroft Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Tanith Dodge Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROBERT WALTERS PLC-28.06%375
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-16.20%55 320
PAYCHEX, INC.-13.53%26 243
RANDSTAD N.V.-22.74%9 172
ADECCO GROUP AG-25.32%8 071
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-19.02%5 769
