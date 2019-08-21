Robinson : 21 August 2019 Interim Results

Log in
ROBINSON plc: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019/page 1

21 August 2019

Robinson plc

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Trading Results

Revenues in the first half of 2019 are 9% higher than the same period last year, with an underlying volume increase of 8%. As we indicated in May, volumes in Q2 were lower, most notably as customers unwound Brexit contingency inventory that had been created in Q1.

Gross margin in the period slightly improved to 20% (2018: 19%), mainly as a result of pricing movements whilst operating costs were 9% higher, largely due to recruitment and training.

Operating profits before amortisation have improved by 48% to £0.8m versus the same period last year and profit before tax increased to £0.3m (2018: £0.1m).

Net debt

Net borrowings at the end of the period were £9.1m (December 2018: £8.8m) after investment of £1.0m in plant and equipment and increased inventory of £0.5m to provide Brexit contingency cover. A final dividend, with respect to 2018, of 3p per share was paid to shareholders on 3 June 2019 (2018: 3p).

Outlook and Dividend

Having undertaken a thorough review of customer demand, despite the ongoing Brexit uncertainty, we continue to target circa 10% annual revenue growth and target for future years progress towards a pre- exceptional return on sales in the range of 6-8%.

The Board is pleased to announce an interim dividend of 2.5p (2018: 2.5p) to be paid on 1 October 2019 to shareholders on the register at 30 August 2019 (record date). The ordinary shares ex-dividend date is 29 August 2019.

Alan Raleigh

Chairman

20 August 2019

For further information, please contact:

Robinson plc

www.robinsonpackaging.com

Guy Robinson, Finance Director

Tel: 01246 389283

finnCap Limited

Ed Frisby / Giles Rolls, corporate finance

Tel: 020 7220 0500

Tim Redfern / Tim Harper, ECM

Note for Editors:

Headquartered in Chesterfield, with manufacturing facilities in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Stanton Hill (Nottinghamshire), Warsaw and Lodz (Poland), Robinson currently employs around 325 people. It was formerly a family business, with its origins dating back 180 years. Today the Group's main activity is the manufacture and sale of injection and blow moulded plastic packaging. Robinson operates primarily within the food, household, drink, confectionery, cosmetic and toiletry sectors, providing niche or custom manufacture to major players in the fast moving consumer goods market, such as McBride, Proctor & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, SC Johnson, and Unilever. The Group also has a substantial property portfolio with development potential.

Robinson plc, Chesterfield, S40 2AB, UK. Registered number 39811 (England)

AIM code "RBN"

ROBINSON plc: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019/page 2

Income statement and statement of comprehensive income

Income statement

Six months

Six months

Year to

£'000 to 30.06.19

to 30.06.18

31.12.18

Revenue

17,085

15,622

32,802

Cost of sales

(13,721)

(12,719)

(26,918)

Gross profit

3,364

2,903

5,884

Operating costs

(2,576)

(2,371)

(4,370)

Operating profit before exceptional items and

788

532

1,514

amortisation of intangible asset

Exceptional items

-

-

110

Amortisation of intangible assets

(375)

(392)

(783)

Operating profit after exceptional items

413

140

841

Finance income - interest receivable

-

1

-

Finance costs - bank interest payable

(104)

(55)

(156)

Finance income in respect of pension fund

-

-

-

Profit before taxation

309

86

685

Taxation

(86)

(139)

10

Profit/(loss) for the period

223

(53)

695

Earnings per ordinary share (EPS)

p

p

p

Basic earnings per share

1.3

(0.3)

4.2

Diluted earnings per share

1.3

(0.3)

4.2

Statement of comprehensive income

Six months

Six months

Year to

£'000

to 30.06.19

to 30.06.18

31.12.18

Profit/(loss) after tax for the period

223

(53)

695

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to

the Income Statement:

Re-measurement of net defined benefit liability

98

96

193

Deferred tax relating to items not reclassified

(19)

(6)

-

79

90

193

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to the

Income Statement:

Exchange differences on retranslation of foreign

428

-

-

currency goodwill and intangibles

Exchange differences on translation of foreign

117

(517)

(138)

operations

545

(517)

(138)

Other comprehensive income/(expense) for the period

624

(427)

55

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period

847

(480)

750

ROBINSON plc: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019/page 3

Statement of financial position

Statement of financial position

£'000

30.06.19

30.06.18

31.12.18

Non-current assets

Goodwill

1,215

1,115

1,115

Other intangible assets

4,261

4,698

4,306

Property, plant and equipment

19,222

17,598

19,039

Deferred tax asset

895

184

868

25,593

23,595

25,328

Current assets

Inventories

3,485

3,019

2,972

Trade and other receivables

9,720

9,280

10,699

Cash

1,490

676

1,358

14,695

12,975

15,029

Total assets

40,288

36,570

40,357

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

(5,090)

(6,349)

(5,897)

Corporation tax payable

(122)

(246)

(99)

Bank overdrafts

(5,551)

(7,059)

(6,178)

Obligations under finance lease contracts

(431)

(64)

(276)

(11,194)

(13,718)

(12,450)

Non-current liabilities

Bank and other loans

(2,700)

-

(2,700)

Obligations under finance lease contracts

(1,917)

(74)

(1,049)

Deferred tax liabilities

(1,008)

(494)

(1,056)

Provisions

(174)

(181)

(174)

(5,799)

(749)

(4,979)

Total liabilities

(16,993)

(14,467)

(17,429)

Net assets

23,295

22,103

22,928

Equity

Share capital

83

83

83

Share premium

732

732

732

Capital redemption reserve

216

216

216

Translation reserve

1,371

447

826

Revaluation reserve

4,122

4,315

4,126

Retained earnings

16,771

16,310

16,945

Equity attributable to shareholders

23,295

22,103

22,928

ROBINSON plc: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019/page 4

Statement of cash flows

Statement of cash flows

Six months

Six months

Year to

£'000 to 30.06.19

to 30.06.18

31.12.18

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit/(loss) for the period

223

(53)

695

Adjustments for:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

915

850

1,795

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

-

-

189

(Profit) / loss on disposal of other plant and equipment

(16)

-

209

Amortisation of intangible assets

375

392

783

Decrease in provisions

-

-

(7)

Finance income

-

(1)

-

Finance costs

104

55

156

Taxation charged

86

139

(10)

Other non-cash items:

Pension current service cost and expenses

98

98

193

Charge for share options

5

5

12

Operating cash flows before movements in working

1,790

1,485

4,015

capital

Increase in inventories

(513)

(238)

(151)

Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables

979

436

(853)

(Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables

(818)

1,158

329

Cash generated by operations

1,438

2,841

3,340

Corporation tax paid

(95)

(228)

(294)

Interest paid

(104)

(55)

(150)

Net cash generated by operating activities

1,239

2,558

2,896

Cash flows from investing activities

Interest received

-

1

-

Acquisition of plant and equipment

(1,041)

(2,055)

(4,355)

Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment

21

-

15

Net cash used in investing activities

(1,020)

(2,054)

(4,340)

Cash flows from financing activities

Loans repaid

-

(211)

(221)

Loans drawndown

-

-

2,700

Finance leases drawndown

1,279

-

1,300

Finance lease payments

(256)

(20)

(106)

Dividends paid

(485)

(485)

(890)

Net cash used in financing activities

538

(716)

2,783

Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

756

(212)

1,339

Cash and cash equivalents at 1 January

(4,820)

(6,158)

(6,158)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes

3

(13)

(1)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

(4,061)

(6,383)

(4,820)

Cash

1,490

676

1,358

Overdraft

(5,551)

(7,059)

(6,178)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

(4,061)

(6,383)

(4,820)

ROBINSON plc: Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019/page 5

Notes to the Interim Report

1. Basis of preparation

The interim report for the six month period to 30 June 2019 was approved by the directors on 20 August 2019. The interim financial information is not audited.

The interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement criteria of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs). These should be read in conjunction with the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018, which have been prepared in accordance with applicable IFRSs. The information for the year ended 31 December 2018 does not constitute statutory accounts as defined in section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. A copy of the statutory accounts for that year has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The auditors reported on those accounts: their report was unqualified, did not draw attention to any matters by way of emphasis and did not contain a statement under sections 498 (2) or (3) respectively of the Companies Act 2006.

2. Taxation

The taxation charge for the six months to 30 June 2019 has been calculated based on the estimated effective tax rate on profits before tax for the year to 31 December 2019.

3. Dividends

Six

Six

months

months

to

to

Year to

£'000

30.06.19

30.06.18

31.12.18

Ordinary dividend

485

485

paid:

2017 final of 3.0p per share

-

2018 interim of 2.5p per share

-

-

405

2018 final of 3.0p per share

485

-

-

485

485

890

4. Earnings per share

The calculation of basic and diluted earnings per ordinary share for continuing operations shown on the income statement is based on the profit after taxation of £223,000 divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue, net of treasury shares, of 16,613,389 (basic) and 16,754,935 (diluted).

5. Going concern

The directors have considered the cash flow forecasts for the Group and the availability of facilities. As at the date of this report, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group has adequate resources to continue in business for the foreseeable future. Thus, they continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting.

6. Standards effective from 1 January 2019

Robinson plc has adopted IFRS 16 and this introduction has not resulted in a material impact on the statement of financial position or on profit or loss or on retained earnings in the current period.

7. Interim report

Copies of the interim report are available from Robinson plc's registered office: Field House, Wheatbridge, Chesterfield, S40 2AB, UK or from its website at www.robinsonpackaging.com.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Robinson plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 00:17:00 UTC
