Robinson : 21 August 2019 Interim Results

21 August 2019

Robinson plc

INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Trading Results

Revenues in the first half of 2019 are 9% higher than the same period last year, with an underlying volume increase of 8%. As we indicated in May, volumes in Q2 were lower, most notably as customers unwound Brexit contingency inventory that had been created in Q1.

Gross margin in the period slightly improved to 20% (2018: 19%), mainly as a result of pricing movements whilst operating costs were 9% higher, largely due to recruitment and training.

Operating profits before amortisation have improved by 48% to £0.8m versus the same period last year and profit before tax increased to £0.3m (2018: £0.1m).

Net debt

Net borrowings at the end of the period were £9.1m (December 2018: £8.8m) after investment of £1.0m in plant and equipment and increased inventory of £0.5m to provide Brexit contingency cover. A final dividend, with respect to 2018, of 3p per share was paid to shareholders on 3 June 2019 (2018: 3p).

Outlook and Dividend

Having undertaken a thorough review of customer demand, despite the ongoing Brexit uncertainty, we continue to target circa 10% annual revenue growth and target for future years progress towards a pre- exceptional return on sales in the range of 6-8%.

The Board is pleased to announce an interim dividend of 2.5p (2018: 2.5p) to be paid on 1 October 2019 to shareholders on the register at 30 August 2019 (record date). The ordinary shares ex-dividend date is 29 August 2019.

Alan Raleigh

Chairman

20 August 2019

Headquartered in Chesterfield, with manufacturing facilities in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Stanton Hill (Nottinghamshire), Warsaw and Lodz (Poland), Robinson currently employs around 325 people. It was formerly a family business, with its origins dating back 180 years. Today the Group's main activity is the manufacture and sale of injection and blow moulded plastic packaging. Robinson operates primarily within the food, household, drink, confectionery, cosmetic and toiletry sectors, providing niche or custom manufacture to major players in the fast moving consumer goods market, such as McBride, Proctor & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, SC Johnson, and Unilever. The Group also has a substantial property portfolio with development potential.