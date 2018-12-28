Log in
ROBIT PLC (ROBIT)
12/28 09:25:13 am
1.64 EUR   +3.80%
08/13ROBIT PLC : half-yearly earnings release
02/15ROBIT PLC : annual earnings release
2017ROBIT PLC : half-yearly earnings release
ROBIT PLC: ROBIT TO DEVELOP WITH TEGS FINLAND OY TECHNOLOGY FOR SUSTAINABLE ENERGY PRODUCTION - energy well up to 8 kilometres deep to be drilled at Tampere Finland

12/28/2018 | 08:51am CET

ROBIT PLC                                PRESS RELEASE                28 DECEMBER 2018   AT 9.50 A.M.

ROBIT TO DEVELOP WITH TEGS FINLAND OY TECHNOLOGY FOR SUSTAINABLE ENERGY PRODUCTION
- energy well up to 8 kilometres deep to be drilled at Tampere Finland

Robit Finland Oy has agreed to cooperate with TEGS Finland Oy on technology developed for the drilling of deep
geothermal wells. Cooperation will focus on improving the performance of drill bits intended for deep well drilling.
The goal is significant cost savings.

The geothermal heat produced by the deep well up to 7-8 kilometres to be drilled at Tampere, Finland will replace
fossil fuels equivalent to the heating requirements of around 1,000 homes. One deep well will also require significantly
less space above ground than traditional shallow geothermal wells. Heat can be stored in the deep well during the
cooling season, which will improve the deep well's efficiency ratio during the heating season.

Robit and Nocon Oy drilled earlier during the autumn 2018 up to 1.5 kilometers deep pilot well to Mänttä-Vilppula city.
The well was completed in December.2018

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment has awarded TEGS Finland a grant of over EUR 2 million for the
construction of a geothermal energy production plant at Nekala, Tampere Finland. Geothermal heat can be used in
electricity generation and heating. The 7-8 kilometres deep energy well to be drilled at Tampere will heat circulating
water for use in the district heating network. Construction of the production plant, which will generate 29050 MWh of
heat per year, will start at the beginning of next year.

ROBIT PLC
Ilkka Miettinen
CFO, Interim CEO 

Additional information:
Tommi Lehtonen, EVP
Tel. +358 40 724 9143

tommi.lehtonen@robitgroup.com


Robit is a strongly internationalised growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables
for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunnelling and well drilling. The company's offering is
divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down-the-Hole and Digital Services. Robit has 17
of its own sales and service points throughout the world as well as an active sales network in 115 countries.
Robit's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, the UK and the USA. Robit's shares
are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at: www.robitgroup.com

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com  

 

 

 



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Robit Oyj via Globenewswire
