ROBIT PLC    ROBIT   FI4000150016

ROBIT PLC

(ROBIT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD. - 03/04 11:29:30 am
2.8 EUR   -1.41%
Robit Plc: ROBIT RE-ORGANIZES HALCO BUSINESS IN USA

03/05/2019 | 01:31am EST

ROBIT PLC                    PRESS RELEASE                       5 FEBRUARY 2019 AT 08.30

ROBIT RE-ORGANIZES HALCO BUSINESS IN USA

Robit has sharpened its Down the Hole (DTH) strategy. Based on this plan Robit has decided to centralize the manufacturing of DTH bits from Robit Sherman factory, USA to other manufacturing units of the company and the production in Sherman ends. This arrangement increases the volumes and productivity in the Australian and UK manufacturing plants.

Halco business in North and South-America continues active and Halco continues to be able to serve its distributors and direct customers. This re-organizing has no impact on Robit branded business nor products in Americas region.

 This re-organizing reduces four persons from the production of the Sherman unit. The arrangement has no impact on Robit's guidance for the 2019.

ROBIT PLC

Ilkka Miettinen
CFO, interim CEO 

 

Additional information:
Ilkka Miettinen, CFO, interim CEO
Tel. +358 50 384 8318
lkka.miettinen@robitgroup.com

 

Robit is a strongly internationalised growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction and contracting, tunnelling and well drilling. The company's offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down-the-Hole and Digital Services. Robit has 15 of its own sales and service points throughout the world as well as an active sales network in 115 countries. Robit's manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia, the UK and the USA. Robit's shares are listed on NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at: www.robitgroup.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com

 



