Robix Announces Update on Management and Court Proceedings

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2019) - Robix Environmental Technologies, Inc. (CSE: RZX) (FSE: R0X) ("Robix" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it obtained a successful outcome in the previously-disclosed court application brought by Robix's former chief executive officer, Mr. Robin Ray, against Robix and certain directors of Robix. Mr. Ray's application was dismissed with costs in the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta on February 2, 2019.

Robix is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mark Bentsen as chief executive officer. Robix's operations will be managed by Mr. Bentsen together with the Corporation's chief financial officer, Mr. Peter Teunissen.

A brief biography of Mr. Bentsen is set forth below:

Mr. Bentsen has significant experience as an executive officer and as a director in the energy services sector with both public and private companies. From 1991 to 1998, Mr. Bentsen held increasing roles of responsibility with ATCO Drilling/Akita Drilling including Contracts Administrator, Contracts Manger and VP Corporate Development. In 1998, he founded Direction Plus and then took the company public in 2000, which was subsequently renamed Cathedral Energy Services. Mr. Bentsen acted as CEO, President and Director of Cathedral Energy Services from inception to his retirement in 2013 and lead the company's equipment development and expansion across North America and completing multiple key acquisitions along the way while returning significant equity returns for Cathedral shareholders.

Mr. Bentsen was formerly a director of Patch International, a former heavy oil play which was recently merged with Stem Holdings, a real estate developer specializing in retail and warehouse space for the cannabis industry. Presently, Mr. Bentsen is a Director, Investor and consultant to Petrosight Inc., a software provider and developer for oil and gas operators. As well, Mr. Bentsen is CEO and VP Sales and Marketing for Quantum Downhole Systems, a leading provider of horizontal wellbore intervention technologies.

The Corporation will provide further operational updates on its business activities as they progress.

About Robix:

The Corporation is an "industrial products/technology" company, which has recognized a worldwide market opportunity for effective containment, recovery and disposal equipment, particularly in the oil spill protection industry, and it proposes to develop a business model as a service provider, and/or equipment provider under licensing agreements with other industry participants, wherein Robix will use its existing unique technology and design solutions.

Any inquiries related to the above, should be directed to Mr. Teunissen at:

Robix Environmental Technologies, Inc.

Peter Teunissen

Chief Financial Officer

peter@leverage.works

(403) 480-4020

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Corporation's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

No stock exchange or any securities regulatory body has reviewed the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43858