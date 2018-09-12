Roblon A/S : Company Announcement No 9 – 2018

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 9-2018

Strategy 2021 - revised ﬁnancial targets

Since Roblon announced its ﬁve-year strategy for 2016-2021 in the autumn of 2016, the Company's business portfolio has undergone major changes:

•Roblon's core business is now focused on Industrial Fibers. In that connection, we divested two business entities - Roblon Lighting in April 2017, see Company Announcement no. 4/2017, and the greater part of Roblon Engineering (rope-making division) in February 2018, see Company Announcement no. 2/2018

•Acquisitions and establishment in the USA - acquisition of a ﬁbre optic cables business (FOC) in April 2017, see Company An-nouncement no. 5/2017

•Further US acquisitions - project contract in the wind energy industry (Composite) in April 2018, see Company Announcement no. 4/2018

After the two latest reported developments - the sale of the rope-making division and the acquisition of an additional US busi-ness - Roblon has had to adjust its mission and vision and revise its ﬁnancial targets.

Roblon's Board of Directors has today reviewed and approved the clariﬁcation of the Group's mission, vision and strategy and revised ﬁnancial targets for the three remaining years of the strategy period.

Roblon's mission

Roblon is a global, innovative company developing and supplying competitive high-performance ﬁbre solutions and technologies to strategic customers who demand the highest quality, durability and safety standards.

Roblon's vision

Roblon aims to be the preferred supplier of high-performance ﬁbre solutions and technologies for strategic customers.

Roblon's strategy

The Group's strategy, which is unchanged, focuses on:

•Continually growing our sales drive targeting strategic key accounts

•Continually strengthening our product development and expanding our product oﬀering in close collaboration with strategic key accounts

Roblon's ﬁnancial targets

In the three remaining years of the strategy period, the Group's aim is to be able to achieve the following ﬁnancial ratios, assuming normal economic conditions:

•Average annual revenue growth of at least 15%

•Average annual EBIT margin of at least 10%

•Average annual EPS growth of at least 15%

•Return on invested capital (ROIC) of at least 20% before tax

The Group expects to achieve these growth targets through a combi-nation of organic and acquisitive growth. Roblon's ﬁnancial resources are adequate to achieve this.

Frederikshavn, 11 September 2018 Roblon A/S

Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen Chairman of the BoardLars Østergaard

Managing Director and CEO

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:Managing Director and CEO Lars Østergaard, tel. +45 9620 3300

Roblon A/S

Nordhavnsvej 1 DK-9900 Frederikshavn

CVR no. 57 06 85 15