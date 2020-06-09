Log in
ROBOT, S.A.

ROBOT, S.A.

(RBT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Madrid - 06/08
2.48 EUR   0.00%
06:02aRobot built for Japan's ageing workforce finds coronavirus role
RE
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News

Robot built for Japan's ageing workforce finds coronavirus role

06/09/2020 | 06:02am EDT
Mira Robotics CEO Ken Matsui operates an Ugo avatar robot during a demonstration at the company's laboratory in Kawasaki

Mira Robotics developed its "ugo" robot to reinforce greying Japan's shrinking workforce, but as the coronavirus threat persists, the Japanese startup is offering its machine as a tool in the fight against the outbreak, the company's CEO said.

"The coronavirus has created a need for robots because they can reduce direct contact between people," Ken Matsui told Reuters at his company's workshop in Kawasaki, near Tokyo. "We've had inquiries from overseas, including from Singapore and France."

The latest feature of the remote-controlled or so-called avatar robot is a hand attachment that uses ultraviolet light to kill viruses on door handles.

An unprecedented population decline that is shrinking Japan's workforce by more than half a million people a year as well as a reluctance to bring in foreign labour to fill vacant positions has spurred robot development in Japan.

The emergence of coronavirus-related demand could further that work.

Mira Robotics' Ugo is a pair of height-adjustable robotic arms mounted on wheels, operated remotely through a wireless connection with a laptop and game controller. A range-measuring laser mounted on the base helps it navigate, while a panel at the top displays eyes to give it a friendlier appearance.

It takes around 30 minutes to learn how to use the robot, with each operator able to control as many as four machines, said Matsui. Ugo which costs around $1,000 a month to rent, can be deployed as a security guard, carry out equipment inspections and clean toilets and other areas in office buildings, he added.

Matsui's two-year old startup so far has only one ugo operating at an office building in Tokyo.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Kim Kyung Hoon; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Financials
Sales 2018 3,26 M 3,67 M 3,67 M
Net income 2018 0,37 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
Net Debt 2018 1,04 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
P/E ratio 2018 21,4x
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 5,87 M 6,63 M 6,61 M
EV / Sales 2017 -
EV / Sales 2018 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart ROBOT, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Robot, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROBOT, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Bernat Bonnin Pons-Estel Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jaume Simonet Pou Vice Chairman
Lorenzo Ramon Vaquer Director
Andres Garau Garau Director
Miguel Barcelo Nieto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROBOT, S.A.-17.88%7
KEYENCE CORPORATION15.46%99 203
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE3.98%59 120
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-9.09%41 423
EATON CORPORATION PLC1.00%38 268
NIDEC CORPORATION-6.15%37 960
