Robyg : Current Report no 55 – ROBYG S.A. – correction current report no. 54/2018 dated 7 September 2018 conclusion of a loan agreement by ROBYG S.A.

09/28/2018 | 07:02pm CEST

Current Report no. 55/2018/K

Number and Date of the Current Report:

Current Report no. 55/2018 dated 28 September 2018 Time of disclosure: 18.13 CET

Subject of the Current Report:

ROBYG S.A. - correction current report no. 54/2018 dated 7 September 2018 conclusion of a loan agreement by ROBYG S.A.

Legal basis:

Article 17 section 1 in connection with the article 7 section 1 a), sections 2 and 4 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (the "Market Abuse Regulation") in connection with the article 2 and 3 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055 of 29 June 2016 laying down implementing technical standards with regard to the technical means for appropriate public disclosure of inside information and for delaying the public disclosure of inside information in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council

Contents of the Current Report:

The Management Board of ROBYG S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw ("the Company") hereby corrects the current report No. 54/2018 of September 7, 2018 in the scope of the date of final repayment of the loan and informs that on September 7, 2018, the Company ("the Borrower") concluded with the Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Spółka Akcyjna having its registered office in Warsaw ("the Bank") a loan agreement for the amount of PLN 125,000,000.00 with the final repayment date by July 31, 2023, with interest based on WIBOR 1M and the Bank's margin ("Loan Agreement", "Loan amount") for the purpose of financing ongoing operations of the Borrower, including granting loans to companies from the Robyg Capital Group.

In order to secure the Bank's payables under the Loan Agreement, the following collateral shall be established inter alia:

1) guarantees granted by selected companies from the Robyg Capital Group (the "Guarantor") together with the Guarantor's statement of voluntary submission to enforcement in favor of the Bank pursuant to art. 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure;

2) the Company's statement on voluntary submission to enforcement to the Bank in accordance with art. 777 of the Code of Civil Procedure;

  • 3) a blank promissory note issued by the Borrower together with a promissory note declaration;

  • 4) transfer to the Bank of the Borrower's claims for repayment of loans granted by the Borrower to the companies of the Robyg Capital Group for the total amount of capital from such loans.

Signatures of the Management Board:

Eyal Keltsh - Vice-President of the Management Board

Artur Ceglarz - Vice-President of the Management Board

Disclaimer

Robyg SA published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 17:01:02 UTC
