Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  Robyg SA    ROBP   PLROBYG00016

ROBYG SA (ROBP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Robyg : Current Report no 56 – Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting of ROBYG S.A. which took place on 28 September 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 08:32pm CEST

Current Report no. 56/2018

Number and Date of the Current Report:

Current Report no. 56/2018 dated 28 September 2018 Time of disclosure: 19.03 CET

Subject of the Current Report:

ROBYG S.A. - Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of ROBYG S.A. which took place on 28 September 2018

Legal basis: § 4 sec. 2 pt. 7) Appendix no. 3 to the Alternative Trading System Rules in conjunction with § 3 sec. 1 letter a) Appendix no. 4 to the Alternative Trading System Rules

Contents of the Current Report:

The Management Board of ROBYG S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw (the "Company") hereby as the attachment to this current report announces to the public the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company held on 28 September 2018, in accordance with article 405 § 1 of the act of 15 September 2000 - Commercial Companies Code, i.e. despite the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company not having been formally convened, representation of the entire share capital of the Company and lack of the objection to the holding of the Extraordinary General Shareholders'Meeting of the Company or the inclusion of particular matters on the agenda.

The content of the resolutions constitutes an attachment to the Current Report.

Signatures of the Management Board:

Zbigniew Wojciech Okoński - President of the Management Board

Artur Ceglarz - Vice-President of the Management Board

1

Disclaimer

Robyg SA published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 18:31:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ROBYG SA
08:32pROBYG : Current Report no 56 – Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary Ge..
PU
07:02pROBYG : Current Report no 55 – ROBYG S.A. – correction current repor..
PU
05/17ROBYG : Current Report no. 45 – ROBYG S.A. –Buy-out of Series N Bond..
PU
05/11ROBYG : Current Report no. 44 – ROBYG S.A. – Information about suspe..
PU
02/22ROBYG : Current Report no. 21 – ROBYG S.A. – Conclusion of a loan ag..
PU
02/16ROBYG : Current Report no. 20 – ROBYG S.A. – conclusion of the contr..
PU
02/15ROBYG : Current Report no. 19 – ROBYG S.A. – Decrease of shareholdin..
PU
02/12ROBYG : Current Report no. 13 – Decrease of shareholding in ROBYG S.A. by ..
PU
02/12ROBYG : Current Report no. 12 – Decrease of shareholding in ROBYG S.A. by ..
PU
02/12ROBYG : Current Report no. 11 – Notification about transaction executed by..
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Chart ROBYG SA
Duration : Period :
Robyg SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 3,70  PLN
Spread / Average Target -7,0%
Managers
NameTitle
Zbigniew Wojciech Okonski Chairman-Management Board
Oscar Kazanelson Chairman-Supervisory Board
Artur Ceglarz Finance Director & Vice Chairman-Management Board
Wojciech Golak Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Tavis Colm Peter Cannell Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROBYG SA6.99%314
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%39 041
VONOVIA1.18%25 212
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 520
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN12.70%17 078
VINGROUP JSC--.--%13 587
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.