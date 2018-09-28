Robyg : Current Report no 56 – Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting of ROBYG S.A. which took place on 28 September 2018

Current Report no. 56/2018

Current Report no. 56/2018 dated 28 September 2018 Time of disclosure: 19.03 CET

ROBYG S.A. - Resolutions adopted by the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of ROBYG S.A. which took place on 28 September 2018

Legal basis: § 4 sec. 2 pt. 7) Appendix no. 3 to the Alternative Trading System Rules in conjunction with § 3 sec. 1 letter a) Appendix no. 4 to the Alternative Trading System Rules

Contents of the Current Report:

The Management Board of ROBYG S.A. with its registered office in Warsaw (the "Company") hereby as the attachment to this current report announces to the public the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company held on 28 September 2018, in accordance with article 405 § 1 of the act of 15 September 2000 - Commercial Companies Code, i.e. despite the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company not having been formally convened, representation of the entire share capital of the Company and lack of the objection to the holding of the Extraordinary General Shareholders'Meeting of the Company or the inclusion of particular matters on the agenda.

The content of the resolutions constitutes an attachment to the Current Report.

Signatures of the Management Board:

Zbigniew Wojciech Okoński - President of the Management Board

Artur Ceglarz - Vice-President of the Management Board

