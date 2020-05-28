Log in
Roche Bobois : 18 JUNE 2020 COMBINED GENERAL MEETING - AVAILABILITY OF PREPARATORY DOCUMENTS

05/28/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Paris, 28 May 2020 (Roche Bobois SA – ISIN: FR0013344173 – Ticker symbol: RBO): The Company's shareholders are hereby notified that the Roche Bobois SA combined general meeting will take place on 18 June 2020 at 11.30 am at the Company's registered office behind closed doors.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, restrictions on movement and other government measures, pursuant to Article 4 of Order 2020-321 of 25 March 2020, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the combined general meeting behind closed doors at the Company's registered office. This means that shareholders (other than general meeting officers) and other persons entitled to attend will not be present, whether in person or via conference call or videoconference.

 

The notice of meeting including the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the BALO legal notices gazette on 13 May 2020. The invitation will be published in BALO and the “La Loi” legal announcement journal on 29 May 2020.

The documents required under Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code have been made available to the shareholders in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements as follows:

  • Up until the fifth day (inclusive) before the meeting, any registered shareholder may ask the Company to be sent these documents. Holders of bearer shares must provide a certificate of account registration issued by their authorised intermediary;
  • All shareholders may also access these documents at the Company's registered office during the 15-day period preceding the meeting.

 

Given the current travel restrictions, the Company advises shareholders to consult documents and legal information on the Company website or, if they wish to receive the documents, to provide an email address to which they may be sent.

 

All shareholders are entitled to take part in the combined general meeting irrespective of the number of shares they hold. Given that shareholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person, they are.

 

invited to cast their vote by post or by proxy. The voting arrangements are explained in the aforementioned notice of meeting and invitation.

All documents relating to this meeting may be consulted on the Roche Bobois website (www.finance-roche-bobois.com) under the General Meeting section from 28 May 2020 onwards.

The officers will be appointed in accordance with Article 8 of the aforementioned Order 2020-418 of 10 April 2020. The identity of the officers will be announced as soon as possible in the General Meeting section of the Company website.

 

The arrangements for the general meeting could change in accordance with health and/or legal requirements. Accordingly, shareholders are encouraged to regularly check the General Assembly section of the Company website.

As a reminder, a registration document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 30 April 2020 under number R.20-009. This document includes a description of the main risk factors to which the Company is exposed.

 

 

About Roche Bobois SA
   
ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 332 owned stores and franchises (at 31 December 2019) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel...) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2019 revenues of €490 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €398 million and Cuir Center €92 million.
Roche Bobois SA 2019 consolidated revenues came to €274.7 million.

                                                        For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com
 

 

 

