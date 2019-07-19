Log in
Roche Bobois : CHANGE IN GOVERNANCE - APPOINTMENT OF GUILLAUME DEMULIER, CHAIRMAN OF THE ROCHE BOBOIS SA EXECUTIVE BOARD

07/19/2019 | 01:50am EDT

Paris, 19 July 2019

ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker symbol: RBO), a global benchmark on the high-end furniture market and the name behind the French Art de Vivre, today announces a change in its governance with the appointment of Guillaume Demulier as Chairman of the Executive Board.

The Supervisory Board, on 18 July 2019, terminated the terms of office of member and Chairman of the Executive Board, Gilles Bonan, who is also resigned from all of his mandates and duties within the Group. It also appointed Guillaume Demulier, member of the Executive Board and Group CFO for the last eight years, as Chairman of the Executive Board, effective immediately.

A graduate of HEC business school, Guillaume Demulier began his career as an auditor at Ernst & Young. He then joined Louis Vuitton where he worked for 10 years as head of the internal control & organisation department, before being named Chief Financial Officer of the Latin America and South Africa region. He then became Chief Financial Officer of Marithé + François Girbaud Group, before joining the Roche Bobois Group in 2011.

On the Executive Board, which the Supervisory Board decided to reduce to four members, Eric Amourdedieu has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Roche Bobois SA. Antonin Roche and Martin Gleize will retain their positions as members of the Executive Board. A recruitment is also underway for the position of Chief Financial Officer.

François Roche, Chairman of the Roche Bobois Supervisory Board, made the following comments: “On behalf of our two families and along with the entire Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Gilles Bonan, who, for 11 years as Chairman of the Executive Board, through his personal commitment and the energy he brought to the Group, has contributed to the Group's growth as well as its global footprint. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours. We are delighted that Guillaume Demulier – who has been with us for eight years and who was particularly involved in our IPO last year – has accepted this new role, and whose goal will be to continue our Group's development, particularly abroad.”

Guillaume Demulier, new Chairman of the Roche Bobois SA Executive Board, made the following comments: “I would like to thank all of the members of the Supervisory Board for the trust they have placed in me. I am committed to driving solid growth momentum while continuing to implement the strategic roadmap we presented at the time of the IPO. In particular, we intend to actively pursue our international development in strategic areas, aiming to consistently improve our operational performance in all regions.”

 

About Roche Bobois SA
 
Roche Bobois SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 331 owned stores and franchises (at 31 december 2018) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel...) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2017 revenues of €458.6 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €372 million and Cuir Center €86.6 million. Roche Bobois SA consolidated revenues came to €257 million in 2018.
                                                        For more information please visit www.bourse-roche-bobois.com
 

 

CONTACT


Actus Finance – Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 apetureaux@actus.fr

Actus Finance – Alexandra Prisa

Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 90 aprisa@actus.fr


