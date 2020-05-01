Log in
Roche Bobois : Filing of the 2019 Universal Registration Document

05/01/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

                 

Paris, 1st May 2020

ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker symbol: RBO), high-end furniture global market leader and the name behind French Art de Vivre, today announces the filing of its 2019 Universal Registration Document (URD) with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 30 April 2020 under number R.20-009.

The Universal Registration Document includes:

  • The annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2019;
  • The corporate governance report;
  • The statement of non-financial performance and the report of one of the statutory auditors appointed as the independent third-party body;
  • A description of the share buyback programme.

The Universal Registration Document contains information on the impact of the COVID-19 health crisis on the Group, including risk factors presented in section 3, as well as events having a potentially significant influence on the outlook presented under section 10.

Lastly, the Company also announces that, given the current situation and in agreement with the Supervisory Board which met on 22 April 2020, the Executive Board has decided not to propose a dividend pay-out on 2019 earnings at the next General Meeting. The date of this General Meeting, as well as any specific arrangements in light of the ongoing situation, will be provided shortly.

 

This Universal Registration Document can be viewed on the Roche Bobois financial website, www.finance-roche-bobois.com, under Investors, Financial Information.

 

 
 
CONTACT
Actus Finance – Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 apetureaux@actus.fr
 
Actus Finance – Alexandra Prisa
Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 90
aprisa@actus.fr
 		  
 
 

 

 

About Roche Bobois SA
 
Roche Bobois SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 331 company-owned stores and franchises (as of 31st  December r 2019) through its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base.  With the Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies French Art de Vivre which it promotes worldwide with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel...) and partnerships with fashion and Haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed to supporting the world of arts and culture. In 2019, the combined turnover by both brands, including franchises, amounted to €490 million excluding VAT, including €398 million and €92 million for Cuir Center. Roche Bobois SA consolidated revenues came to €274.7 million in 2019.
                                                        For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com
 

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m2meZJacZmucy2pqapdll5SVaGhnlmfFZZLGxZJrlsjJbp1pxphql5SeZm9kmGZn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
News releases for the provision of documents:
- Terms of availability of the annual financial and audit reports

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/63311-pr_filing_urd_en_version_vdef.pdf

© 2020 ActusNews
