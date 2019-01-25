Log in
Roche Bobois : INFORMATION ON ANNUAL RELEASE PRESS RELEASE

01/25/2019 | 12:05pm EST

Paris, 25th january 2018

ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker symbol: RBO), high-end furniture global market leader and the name behind French Art de Vivre, announces that it will publish its annual revenue on Thursday 31st January at 6 pm after market closes.














About Roche Bobois SA
 
Roche Bobois SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 329 owned stores and franchises (at 31 december 2017) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel...) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2017 revenues of €480 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €388 million and Cuir Center €92 million. Roche Bobois SA consolidated revenues came to €249 million in 2017.
For more information please visit www.bourse-roche-bobois.com
 

 

 
   

 

CONTACT
Actus Finance – Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 apetureaux@actus.fr
Actus Finance – Alexandra Prisa
Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 90 aprisa@actus.fr
 		  
 
 
 

Regulated information
News releases under ongoing reporting obligations:
- Information on annual revenues
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56838-pr_roche-bobois_annual-turnover-release.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
