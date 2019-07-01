Log in
Roche Bobois : MINUTES OF THE ROCHE BOBOIS SA GENERAL MEETING OF 27 JUNE 2019

07/01/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

French public limited company (société anonyme) with a management board and supervisory board, with share capital of €49,376,080

Registered office: 18, rue de Lyon, 75012 Paris

Paris Trade and Companies Register no. 493 229 280

Paris, 1 July 2019

The combined general meeting of shareholders met on 27 June 2019 at 10:30 am at the Hôtel Marignan.

All of the resolutions submitted for approval at the meeting were adopted, including those relating to approval of the company and consolidated financial statements and appropriation of earnings setting the dividend at €0.28 per share.

The ex-dividend date is scheduled for 9 July 2019 and the dividend will be made available for payment as of 10 July 2019.

About Roche Bobois SA
 
Roche Bobois SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 331 owned stores and franchises (at 31 december 2018) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, Bina Baitel...) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2017 revenues of €458.6 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €372 million and Cuir Center €86.6 million. Roche Bobois SA consolidated revenues came to €257 million in 2018.
For more information please visit www.bourse-roche-bobois.com

 

 
   

CONTACT

Actus Finance – Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 apetureaux@actus.fr

Actus Finance – Alexandra Prisa

Press Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 90 aprisa@actus.fr

As a reminder, a registration document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 26 April 2019 under number R.19-015. This document includes a description of the main risk factors to which the Company is exposed.


Regulated information
News releases for the provision of documents:
- Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-59106-minutes_general-meeting_rb_en.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
