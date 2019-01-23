Log in
ROCHE HOLDING
Reminder: Invitation to Roche's Full Year Results 2018 Presentation

01/23/2019 | 06:54pm EST

Basel, 23 January 2019

Reminder: Invitation to Roche's Full Year Results 2018 Presentation

Roche will publish its Full Year Results for 2018 prior to the opening of the Swiss Stock Exchange on Thursday, 31 January 2019.

7:00 CET / 6:00 GMT / 1:00 AM EST / 10:00 PM PST (evening before)

Release will be e-mailed and posted on the Roche IR website.
Presentation slides will be posted on the Roche IR website.

We would like to invite all interested parties to participate or dial in to the event outlined below.

Thursday, 31 January 2019, London

The Full Year Presentation followed by Q&A and additional break-out sessions will be held at the London Stock Exchange, The Theatre, 10 Paternoster Square, London EC4M 7LS map

Presenters:

  • Severin Schwan, CEO Roche Group
  • Bill Anderson, CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals
  • Michael Heuer, CEO Roche Diagnostics
  • Alan Hippe, Chief Financial and IT Officer

Meeting information:

31 January 2019
Time (GMT):
14:30 Registration
15:00 Meeting starts
17:30 Meeting ends, followed by a buffet reception

To register for the event, please follow the link.

Break-out sessions covering the topics Strategy, Finance & Accounting, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics will be held following the main Q&A.
Following the event we would also like to invite you to drinks and canapés to give you the opportunity to speak to management more informally.
Please make sure you have government recognised photographic identification with you, i.e. a passport, and allow enough time to go through the London Stock Exchange security check.

Live video webcast

This presentation can also be accessed through a live video webcast.

Conference call

In order to receive your personal dial-in details and expedite your access to the conference call, please pre-register under this link.

If you have not pre-registered please find the dial-in numbers below, we recommend you to dial in to the conference 10-15 min prior to the scheduled start:

+41 (0) 58 310 50 00 (Europe and ROW) or
+44 (0) 207 107 0613 (UK) or
+1 (1) 631 570 5613 (USA)

Replay

A replay of the video webcast will be available on demand on the Roche website.

Disclaimer

Roche Holding AG published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 23:53:04 UTC
