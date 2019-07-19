Log in
Reminder: Invitation to Roche's Half Year Results 2019 Thursday, 25 July 2019 – Live video webcast and conference call

0
07/19/2019 | 04:25am EDT

Basel, 19 July 2019

Reminder: Invitation to Roche's Half Year Results 2019 Thursday, 25 July 2019 - Live video webcast and conference call

Roche will publish its Half Year Results for 2019 prior to the opening of the Swiss Stock Exchange on Thursday, 25th July 2019.

7:00 CEST / 6:00 BST / 1:00 AM EDT / 10:00 PM PDT (evening before)

Release will be e-mailed and posted on the Roche IR website.
Presentation slides will be posted on the Roche IR website.

We would like to invite you to watch the live video webcast or to dial in as outlined below:

13:00 - 14:30 CEST / 12:00 - 13:30 BST
07:00 - 08:30 AM EDT / 04:00 - 05:30 AM PDT

Live video webcast and conference call will start with presentations by senior management followed by a Q&A session (questions can be asked via phone and webcast).

Presenters:

  • Severin Schwan, CEO Roche Group
  • Bill Anderson, CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals
  • Michael Heuer, CEO Roche Diagnostics
  • Alan Hippe, Chief Financial and IT Officer

To access the live video webcast, please click here.

To listen to the conference call, please dial in to the conference 10-15 min prior to the scheduled start, using the following numbers:

+41 (0) 58 310 5000 (Europe and ROW)
+44 (0) 207 107 0613 (UK)
+1 (1) 631 570 5613 (USA Toll Free)

To expedite the registration process on the day of the conference call, you may pre-register for the event under this link.

A replay of the webcast will be available on demand on the Roche website.

Disclaimer

Roche Holding AG published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 08:24:02 UTC
