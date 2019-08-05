Roche : Invitation to Roche's Pharma Day - Monday, 16th September 2019

Basel, 05 August 2019

Invitation to Roche's Pharma Day - Monday, 16th September 2019

The Roche Investor Relations team would like to invite you to the Roche Pharma Day that will take place in London on Monday, 16th September 2019, starting at 9:30am local time.

Presentations will be held in the morning, followed by lunch and breakout sessions in the afternoon. The event will finish at 2:45pm local time with a buffet reception held afterwards.

The Roche Pharma Day will address the following topics:

Pharma strategy, Portfolio planning, Productivity & New technologies

Market opportunities, Pricing & Access

Late stage pipeline update: Oncology, Neuroscience, Immunology, Infectious diseases & Ophthalmology

Digitalisation & Personalized healthcare

Speakers include Bill Anderson, Teresa Graham, Sandra Horning, Paulo Fontoura and key franchise heads. You will have the opportunity to meet senior management during the event.

Presentations will also be publicly available via a live video webcast on http://ir.roche.com

Meeting information:

Date/Time (BST):

Monday, 16th September 2019

09:00am Registration

09:30am Event starts

2:45pm Event ends

followed by a buffet reception

Venue

Hilton London Tower Bridge

5 More London Place

Tooley Street, London

SE1 2BY

map



To register for the event please follow this link

Alternatively, you may dial in to the conference.

To expedite the registration process on the day of the event, please pre-register for the conference call, click here, or dial in using the following dial-in numbers (listen-only mode, no live-access to speakers), 10-15 minutes prior to the scheduled start:

+41 (0) 58 310 5000 (Europe and ROW)

+44 (0) 203 059 5862 (UK)

+1 (1) 631 570 5613 (USA Toll Free)

A replay of the webcast will be available on demand at http://ir.roche.com