Roche : Invitation to Roche's live audio webcast on data presented at AAN 2019 - 13 May 2019

04/01/2019 | 04:07am EDT

Basel, 01 April 2019

Invitation to Roche's live audio webcast on data presented at AAN 2019 - 13 May 2019

We are pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in a live audio webcast and conference call on Monday, 13 May 2019, highlighting Roche data presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting (4-10 May 2019) in Philadelphia, United States.

We would like to invite all interested parties to dial in as outlined below:

17:00 - 18:15 CEST / 16:00 - 17:15 BST
11:00 am - 12:15 pm EDT / 8:00 - 9:15 am PDT

Audio webcast and conference call will start with presentations followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).

The live audio webcast can be accessed via ir.roche.com.

In order to receive your personal dial-in details and expedite your access to the conference call, please pre-register under this link :

If you have not pre-registered, please find the dial-in numbers below, we recommend you to dial in to the conference 10-15 min prior to the scheduled start.

+41 (0) 58 310 5000 (Europe and ROW)
+44 (0) 207 107 0613 (UK)
+1 (1) 631 570 5613 (USA Toll Free)

Presentation slides will be posted on the Roche IR website click here.

A replay of the webcast will be available via ir.roche.com.

Disclaimer

Roche Holding AG published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 08:06:16 UTC
