Roche : Invitation to Roche's live audio webcast on data presented at AAN 2019 - 13 May 2019

Basel, 01 April 2019
Invitation to Roche's live audio webcast on data presented at AAN 2019 - 13 May 2019
We are pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in a live audio webcast and conference call on Monday, 13 May 2019, highlighting Roche data presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting (4-10 May 2019) in Philadelphia, United States.
We would like to invite all interested parties to dial in as outlined below:
17:00 - 18:15 CEST / 16:00 - 17:15 BST
11:00 am - 12:15 pm EDT / 8:00 - 9:15 am PDT
Audio webcast and conference call will start with presentations followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).
The live audio webcast can be accessed via ir.roche.com.
In order to receive your personal dial-in details and expedite your access to the conference call, please pre-register under this link :
If you have not pre-registered, please find the dial-in numbers below, we recommend you to dial in to the conference 10-15 min prior to the scheduled start.
+41 (0) 58 310 5000 (Europe and ROW)
+44 (0) 207 107 0613 (UK)
+1 (1) 631 570 5613 (USA Toll Free)
Presentation slides will be posted on the Roche IR website click here.
A replay of the webcast will be available via ir.roche.com.
