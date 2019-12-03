Genentech : FDA Approves Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Some Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

By Stephen Nakrosis



Genentech said Tuesday the Food and Drug Administration approved its Tecentriq plus chemotherapy to treat certain lung cancers.

The company said the approval was for the initial treatment of certain adults with metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer.

Genentech said the approval was based on results from a Phase III study that showed Tecentriq, or atezolizumab, "in combination with chemotherapy helped people live significantly longer compared to chemotherapy alone."

Genentech is a member of the Roche Group.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com