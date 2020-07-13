Genentech : Provides Update on Phase III Study of Tecentriq in Women With Advanced-stage Ovarian Cancer 0 07/13/2020 | 01:01am EDT Send by mail :

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced that the Phase III IMagyn050 study showed that the addition of Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) to Avastin® (bevacizumab), paclitaxel and carboplatin did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) for the front-line treatment of women with newly-diagnosed advanced-stage ovarian cancer. Topline safety data indicate that safety for Tecentriq in combination with Avastin, paclitaxel and carboplatin was consistent with the known safety profile of the combination. "Ovarian cancer remains one of the most aggressive cancers and is difficult to treat in its advanced stages," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. "While we are disappointed by these results, we remain committed to improving outcomes for women living with this disease and are pleased that Avastin remains a key component in the treatment of front-line ovarian cancer." Data for the overall survival (OS) co-primary endpoint are currently immature and follow-up will continue until the next planned analysis. Results from IMagyn050 will be further evaluated in order to inform the Tecentriq gynecological development program. The Tecentriq program in ovarian cancer and cervical cancers builds on the combination with Avastin, which has helped women with newly diagnosed, advanced or relapsed ovarian and cervical cancers live without their disease getting worse, as demonstrated in results across seven pivotal Phase III trials that involved more than 5,000 women. Genentech has an extensive development program for Tecentriq, including multiple ongoing and planned Phase III studies across lung, genitourinary, skin, breast, gastrointestinal, gynecological, and head and neck cancers. This includes studies evaluating Tecentriq both alone and in combination with other medicines. About the IMagyn050 study IMagyn050 is a Phase III, multicenter, randomized, double-blind study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Tecentriq in combination with Avastin, paclitaxel and carboplatin compared to placebo plus Avastin, paclitaxel and carboplatin in women with stage III or IV ovarian cancer who are undergoing neoadjuvant or adjuvant therapy. Patients were randomized 1:1 either before or after tumor reductive surgery. The co-primary endpoints are investigator-determined PFS and OS, both in the intent-to-treat (ITT) population and PD-L1-positive subpopulation. Key secondary endpoints include objective response rate, safety and tolerability, as well as patient-reported improvement in abdominal pain and bloating. The IMagyn050 study is being conducted in collaboration with The GOG Foundation, Inc. (GOG Foundation) [GOG-3015] and the European Network of Gynaecological Oncological Trial groups (ENGOT) [ENGOT OV-39]. About ovarian cancer According to the American Cancer Society, ovarian cancer ranks fifth in cancer deaths among women. This year, an estimated 21,000 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer and 14,000 will die from the disease. Ovarian cancer remains the leading cause of death from any gynecological malignancy, as the majority of patients are not diagnosed until they present with already advanced-stage disease, resulting in a 5-year survival rate of less than 30%. About Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) Tecentriq is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein called PD-L1. Tecentriq is designed to bind to PD-L1 expressed on tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells, blocking its interactions with both PD-1 and B7.1 receptors. By inhibiting PD-L1, Tecentriq may enable the re-activation of T cells. Tecentriq may also affect normal cells. About Avastin® (bevacizumab) Avastin is a prescription-only medicine that is a solution for intravenous infusion. It is a biologic antibody designed to specifically bind to a protein called VEGF that plays an important role throughout the lifecycle of the tumor to develop and maintain blood vessels, a process known as angiogenesis. Avastin is designed to interfere with the tumor blood supply by directly binding to the VEGF protein to prevent interactions with receptors on blood vessel cells. The tumor blood supply is thought to be critical to a tumor's ability to grow and spread in the body (metastasize). Tecentriq U.S. Indications (pronounced 'tē-SEN-trik') Tecentriq is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with: A type of bladder and urinary tract cancer called urothelial carcinoma. Tecentriq may be used in patients with urothelial carcinoma if their bladder cancer has spread or cannot be removed by surgery, and if they have any one of the following conditions: They are not able to take chemotherapy that contains a medicine called cisplatin and their cancer tests positive for "PD-L1" or

They are not able to take chemotherapy that contains any platinum regardless of the levels of “PD-L1” status or

They have tried chemotherapy that contains platinum and it did not work or is no longer working The approval of Tecentriq in these patients is based on a study that measured the amount of time until patients’ disease worsened. Continued approval for this use may depend on the results of an ongoing study to confirm benefit. A type of lung cancer called non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Tecentriq may be used alone as the first treatment in patients with lung cancer if: Their cancer has spread or grown and

Their cancer tests positive for “high PD-L1,” and

Their tumor does not have an abnormal “EGFR” or “ALK” gene. Tecentriq may be used with the medicines bevacizumab, paclitaxel, and carboplatin as the first treatment in patients with lung cancer if: Their cancer has spread or grown, and

Is a type called “non-squamous NSCLC.” and

Their tumor does not have an abnormal “EGFR” or “ALK” gene. Tecentriq may be used with the medicines paclitaxel protein-bound and carboplatin as the first treatment in patients with lung cancer if: Their cancer has spread or grown, and

Is a type called “non-squamous NSCLC,” and

Their tumor does not have an abnormal “EGFR” or “ALK” gene. Tecentriq may be used alone in patients with lung cancer if: Their cancer has spread or grown and

They have tried chemotherapy that contains platinum, and it did not work or is no longer working



If a patient’s tumor has an abnormal EGFR or ALK gene, they should have also tried an FDA-approved therapy for tumors with these abnormal genes, and it did not work or is no longer working. A type of breast cancer called triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). Tecentriq may be used with the medicine paclitaxel protein-bound in patients with TNBC when their breast cancer: Has spread or cannot be removed by surgery and

Their cancer tests positive for “PD-L1” The approval of Tecentriq in these patients is based on a study that measured the amount of time until patients’ disease worsened. Continued approval for this use may depend on the results of an ongoing study to confirm benefit. A type of lung cancer called small cell lung cancer (SCLC). Tecentriq may be used with the chemotherapy medicines carboplatin and etoposide as the first treatment in patients with SCLC when their lung cancer is a type of lung cancer called “extensive-stage small cell lung cancer,” which means that it has spread or grown. A type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Tecentriq may be used with the medicine bevacizumab when a patient’s liver cancer: has spread or cannot be removed by surgery, and the patient has not received other medicines by mouth or injection through their vein (IV) to treat their cancer.

It is not known if Tecentriq is safe and effective in children. Important Safety Information The most important information about Tecentriq is: Tecentriq can cause the immune system to attack normal organs and tissues and can affect the way they work. These problems can sometimes become serious or life-threatening and can lead to death. Patients should call or see their healthcare provider right away if they get any symptoms of the following problems or these symptoms get worse. Tecentriq can cause serious side effects, including: Lung problems (pneumonitis) –signs and symptoms of pneumonitis may include new or worsening cough, shortness of breath and chest pain

–signs and symptoms of pneumonitis may include new or worsening cough, shortness of breath and chest pain Liver problems (hepatitis) –signs and symptoms of hepatitis may include yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes, severe nausea or vomiting, pain on the right side of the stomach area (abdomen), drowsiness, dark urine (tea-colored), bleeding or bruising more easily than normal and feeling less hungry than usual

–signs and symptoms of hepatitis may include yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes, severe nausea or vomiting, pain on the right side of the stomach area (abdomen), drowsiness, dark urine (tea-colored), bleeding or bruising more easily than normal and feeling less hungry than usual Intestinal problems (colitis) –signs and symptoms of colitis may include diarrhea (loose stools) or more bowel movements than usual; blood or mucus in stools or dark, tarry, sticky stools; and severe stomach area (abdomen) pain or tenderness

–signs and symptoms of colitis may include diarrhea (loose stools) or more bowel movements than usual; blood or mucus in stools or dark, tarry, sticky stools; and severe stomach area (abdomen) pain or tenderness Hormone gland problems (especially the thyroid, adrenal glands, pancreas, and pituitary) –signs and symptoms that the hormone glands are not working properly may include headaches that will not go away or unusual headaches, extreme tiredness, weight gain or weight loss, dizziness or fainting, feeling more hungry or thirsty than usual, hair loss, changes in mood or behavior (such as decreased sex drive, irritability, or forgetfulness), feeling cold, constipation, the voice gets deeper, urinating more often than usual, nausea or vomiting and stomach area (abdomen) pain

–signs and symptoms that the hormone glands are not working properly may include headaches that will not go away or unusual headaches, extreme tiredness, weight gain or weight loss, dizziness or fainting, feeling more hungry or thirsty than usual, hair loss, changes in mood or behavior (such as decreased sex drive, irritability, or forgetfulness), feeling cold, constipation, the voice gets deeper, urinating more often than usual, nausea or vomiting and stomach area (abdomen) pain Problems in other organs –signs and symptoms may include severe muscle weakness, numbness or tingling in hands or feet, confusion, blurry vision, double vision, or other vision problems, changes in mood or behavior, extreme sensitivity to light, neck stiffness, eye pain or redness, skin blisters or peeling, chest pain, irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath or swelling of the ankles

–signs and symptoms may include severe muscle weakness, numbness or tingling in hands or feet, confusion, blurry vision, double vision, or other vision problems, changes in mood or behavior, extreme sensitivity to light, neck stiffness, eye pain or redness, skin blisters or peeling, chest pain, irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath or swelling of the ankles Severe infections –signs and symptoms of infection may include fever, cough, flu-like symptoms, pain when urinating and frequent urination or back pain

–signs and symptoms of infection may include fever, cough, flu-like symptoms, pain when urinating and frequent urination or back pain Severe infusion reactions–signs and symptoms of infusion reactions may include chills or shaking, itching or rash, flushing, shortness of breath or wheezing, swelling of the face or lips, dizziness, fever, feeling like passing out and back or neck pain Getting medical treatment right away may help keep these problems from becoming more serious. A healthcare provider may treat patients with corticosteroid or hormone replacement medicines. A healthcare provider may delay or completely stop treatment with Tecentriq if patients have severe side effects. Before receiving Tecentriq, patients should tell their healthcare provider about all of their medical conditions, including if they: Have immune system problems (such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, or lupus); have had an organ transplant; have lung or breathing problems; have liver problems; have a condition that affects the nervous system (such as myasthenia gravis or Guillain-Barre syndrome); or are being treated for an infection

Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Tecentriq can harm an unborn baby. Patients should tell their healthcare provider right away if they become pregnant or think they may be pregnant during treatment with Tecentriq. Females who are able to become pregnant: Should have a healthcare provider do a pregnancy test before they start treatment with Tecentriq and Should use an effective method of birth control during their treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose of Tecentriq

Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Tecentriq passes into breast milk. Patients should not breastfeed during treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose of Tecentriq. Patients should tell their healthcare provider about all the medicines they take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used alone include: Feeling tired or weak

Nausea

Cough

Shortness of breath

Decreased appetite The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used in lung cancer with other anti-cancer medicines include: Feeling tired or weak

Nausea

Hair loss

Constipation

Diarrhea

Decreased appetite The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used in TNBC with paclitaxel protein-bound include: Hair loss

Tingling or numbness in hands and feet

Feeling tired

Nausea

Diarrhea

Low red blood cells (anemia)

Constipation

Cough

Headache

Low white blood cells

Vomiting

Decreased appetite The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used in hepatocellular carcinoma with bevacizumab include: High blood pressure

Feeling tired or weak

Too much protein in the urine Tecentriq may cause fertility problems in females, which may affect their ability to have children. Patients should talk to their healthcare provider if they have concerns about fertility. These are not all the possible side effects of Tecentriq. Patients should ask their healthcare provider or pharmacist for more information. Patients should call their doctor for medical advice about side effects of Tecentriq. Report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. Report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555. Please visit http://www.Tecentriq.com for the full Prescribing Information and for additional Important Safety Information. Avastin U.S. Indications Avastin is approved for: Metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) for first- or second-line treatment in combination with intravenous fluorouracil–based chemotherapy. It is also approved to treat mCRC for second-line treatment, when used with fluoropyrimidine-based (combined with irinotecan or oxaliplatin) chemotherapy, after cancer progresses following a first-line treatment that includes Avastin Avastin is not approved for use after surgery was used as the primary treatment in patients with colon cancer which has not spread to other parts of the body.

for first- or second-line treatment in combination with intravenous fluorouracil–based chemotherapy. It is also approved to treat mCRC for second-line treatment, when used with fluoropyrimidine-based (combined with irinotecan or oxaliplatin) chemotherapy, after cancer progresses following a first-line treatment that includes Avastin Advanced nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, in people who have not received chemotherapy for their advanced disease

in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, in people who have not received chemotherapy for their advanced disease Metastatic kidney cancer (mRCC) when used with interferon alfa

when used with interferon alfa Glioblastoma (GBM) in adult patients whose cancer has progressed after prior treatment (recurrent or rGBM)

in adult patients whose cancer has progressed after prior treatment (recurrent or rGBM) Advanced cervical cancer (CC) in combination with paclitaxel and cisplatin or paclitaxel and topotecan, is approved to treat persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cancer of the cervix

in combination with paclitaxel and cisplatin or paclitaxel and topotecan, is approved to treat persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cancer of the cervix Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) - Avastin, in combination with atezolizumab, is indicated for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have not received prior systemic therapy

Avastin, in combination with atezolizumab, is indicated for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have not received prior systemic therapy Ovarian cancer (OC) - Avastin, in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, followed by Avastin alone, is used for the treatment of patients with advanced (Stage III or IV) epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer following initial surgery



Avastin in combination with paclitaxel, pegylated liposomal doxorubicin or topotecan, is approved to treat platinum-resistant recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer (prOC) in women who received no more than two prior chemotherapy treatments.



Avastin, either in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel or with carboplatin and gemcitabine, followed by Avastin alone, is approved for the treatment of patients with platinum-sensitive recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer (psOC). Possible serious side effects Everyone reacts differently to Avastin therapy. So, it’s important to know what the side effects are. Although some people may have a life-threatening side effect, most do not. Their doctor will stop treatment if any serious side effects occur. Patients should contact their health care team if there are any signs of these side effects. GI perforation . A hole that develops in the stomach or intestine. Symptoms include pain in the abdomen, nausea, vomiting, constipation, or fever

A hole that develops in the stomach or intestine. Symptoms include pain in the abdomen, nausea, vomiting, constipation, or fever Abnormal passage in the body . This type of passage-known as a fistula-is an irregular connection from one part of the body to another and can sometimes be fatal

This type of passage-known as a fistula-is an irregular connection from one part of the body to another and can sometimes be fatal Wounds that don’t heal. A cut made during surgery can be slow to heal or may not fully heal. Avastin should not be used for at least 28 days before or after surgery and until surgical wounds are fully healed

A cut made during surgery can be slow to heal or may not fully heal. Avastin should not be used for at least 28 days before or after surgery and until surgical wounds are fully healed Serious bleeding. This includes vomiting or coughing up blood; bleeding in the stomach, brain, or spinal cord; nosebleeds; and vaginal bleeding. If a patient has recently coughed up blood or had serious bleeding, they should be sure to tell their doctor

This includes vomiting or coughing up blood; bleeding in the stomach, brain, or spinal cord; nosebleeds; and vaginal bleeding. If a patient has recently coughed up blood or had serious bleeding, they should be sure to tell their doctor Severe high blood pressure. Blood pressure that severely spikes or shows signs of affecting the brain. Blood pressure should be monitored every 2 to 3 weeks while on Avastin and after stopping treatment

Blood pressure that severely spikes or shows signs of affecting the brain. Blood pressure should be monitored every 2 to 3 weeks while on Avastin and after stopping treatment Kidney problems. These may be caused by too much protein in the urine and can sometimes be fatal

These may be caused by too much protein in the urine and can sometimes be fatal Infusion-related reactions. These were uncommon with the first dose (less than 3% of patients). 0.2% of patients had severe reactions. Infusion reactions include high blood pressure or severe high blood pressure that may lead to stroke, trouble breathing, decreased oxygen in red blood cells, a serious allergic reaction, chest pain, headache, tremors, and excessive sweating. The patient’s doctor or nurse will monitor for signs of infusion reactions

These were uncommon with the first dose (less than 3% of patients). 0.2% of patients had severe reactions. Infusion reactions include high blood pressure or severe high blood pressure that may lead to stroke, trouble breathing, decreased oxygen in red blood cells, a serious allergic reaction, chest pain, headache, tremors, and excessive sweating. The patient’s doctor or nurse will monitor for signs of infusion reactions Severe stroke or heart problems. These may include blood clots, mini-stroke, heart attack, chest pain, and the heart may become too weak to pump blood to other parts of the body (congestive heart failure). These can sometimes be fatal

These may include blood clots, mini-stroke, heart attack, chest pain, and the heart may become too weak to pump blood to other parts of the body (congestive heart failure). These can sometimes be fatal Nervous system and vision problems. Signs include headache, seizure, high blood pressure, sluggishness, confusion, and blindness Side effects seen most often In clinical studies across different types of cancer, some patients experienced the following side effects: High blood pressure

Too much protein in the urine

Nosebleeds

Rectal bleeding

Back pain

Headache

Taste change

Dry skin

Inflammation of the skin

Inflammation of the nose

Watery eyes Avastin is not for everyone Patients should talk to their doctor if they are: Undergoing surgery. Avastin should not be used for 28 days before or after surgery and until surgical wounds are fully healed

Avastin should not be used for 28 days before or after surgery and until surgical wounds are fully healed Pregnant or think they are pregnant. Data have shown that Avastin may harm a woman’s unborn baby. Birth control should be used while patients are on Avastin. If Avastin is stopped, patients should keep using birth control for 6 months before trying to become pregnant

Data have shown that Avastin may harm a woman’s unborn baby. Birth control should be used while patients are on Avastin. If Avastin is stopped, patients should keep using birth control for 6 months before trying to become pregnant Planning to become pregnant. Taking Avastin could cause a woman’s ovaries to stop working and may impair her ability to have children

Taking Avastin could cause a woman’s ovaries to stop working and may impair her ability to have children Breastfeeding. Breastfeeding while on Avastin may harm the baby, therefore women should not breastfeed during and for 6 months after taking Avastin Patients should talk with their doctor if they have any questions about their condition or treatment. Report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. Report side effects to Genentech at 1-888-835-2555. For full Prescribing Information and Boxed WARNINGS on Avastin please visit http://www.avastin.com. About Genentech in cancer immunotherapy Genentech has been developing medicines to redefine treatment in oncology for more than 35 years, and today, realizing the full potential of cancer immunotherapy is a major area of focus. With more than 20 immunotherapy molecules in development, Genentech is investigating the potential benefits of immunotherapy alone, and in combination with various chemotherapies, targeted therapies and other immunotherapies with the goal of providing each person with a treatment tailored to harness their own unique immune system. In addition to Genentech’s approved PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, the company’s broad cancer immunotherapy pipeline includes other checkpoint inhibitors, individualized neoantigen therapies and T cell bispecific antibodies. For more information visit http://www.gene.com/cancer-immunotherapy. About Genentech Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200712005035/en/

