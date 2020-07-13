Log in
ROCHE HOLDING AG    ROG   CH0012032048

Immunomedics Expands Partnership With Roche on Lung Cancer Treatments

07/13/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

Immunomedics Inc. said it has extended its partnership with Roche Holding Ltd. on clinical trials of their combined treatments for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer and metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

The two companies will look at the efficacy of Immunomedics' Trodelvy treatment in combination with Roche's Tecentriq.

Roche will conduct two open-label, randomized Phase 1b/2 studies that will examine patients who have failed platinum-containing chemotherapy and have begun using Tecentriq and Trodelvy together, as well as patients who use Tecentriq alone. A second study will look at patients who take the combined treatments and docetaxel alone.

Separately, Immunomedics said it will launch a Phase 2 study of Trodelvy for its first patient who has localized triple-negative breast cancer. The treatment will be administered before tumor-removal surgery, the company said. The primary aim of the study will be to show a pathological complete response rate to the treatment, Immunomedics said.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

