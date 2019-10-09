Basel, 09 October 2019

Reminder: Invitation to Roche's 9 Months Sales 2019 Audio Webcast and Conference Call

Roche will publish its Sales Results for the 3rd Quarter of 2019 prior to the opening of the Swiss Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019

07:00 CEST / 06:00 BST / 01:00 AM EDT / 10:00 PM PDT (evening before)

Release will be e-mailed and posted on the Roche IR website.

Presentation slides will be posted on the Roche IR website.

We would like to invite all interested parties to dial in as outlined below:

14:00 - 15:15 CEST / 13:00 - 14:15 BST

08:00 - 09:15 AM EDT / 05:00 - 06:15 AM PDT

Audio webcast and conference call will start with presentations by senior management followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).

Presenters:

Severin Schwan, CEO Roche Group

Bill Anderson, CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals

Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics

Alan Hippe, Chief Financial and IT Officer

Access to Audio webcast

To access the audio webcast, please visit IR website.

Conference Call (pre-registration)

Alternatively you may dial in to the conference call. You will receive phone numbers, passcode and your personal PIN to directly access the conference call by pre-registering here.

Should you have any issues with the registration, please dial the following numbers on the day of the Conference Call & Webcast 10-15 minutes prior to conference start:

+41 (0) 58 310 5000 (Europe & RoW)

+44 (0) 207 107 0613 (UK)

+1 (1) 631 570 5613 (USA)

A replay of the webcast will be available on IR website.