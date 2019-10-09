Basel, 09 October 2019
Reminder: Invitation to Roche's 9 Months Sales 2019 Audio Webcast and Conference Call
Roche will publish its Sales Results for the 3rd Quarter of 2019 prior to the opening of the Swiss Stock Exchange on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019
07:00 CEST / 06:00 BST / 01:00 AM EDT / 10:00 PM PDT (evening before)
Release will be e-mailed and posted on the Roche IR website.
Presentation slides will be posted on the Roche IR website.
We would like to invite all interested parties to dial in as outlined below:
14:00 - 15:15 CEST / 13:00 - 14:15 BST
08:00 - 09:15 AM EDT / 05:00 - 06:15 AM PDT
Audio webcast and conference call will start with presentations by senior management followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).
Presenters:
-
Severin Schwan, CEO Roche Group
-
Bill Anderson, CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals
-
Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics
-
Alan Hippe, Chief Financial and IT Officer
Access to Audio webcast
To access the audio webcast, please visit IR website.
Conference Call (pre-registration)
Alternatively you may dial in to the conference call. You will receive phone numbers, passcode and your personal PIN to directly access the conference call by pre-registering here.
Should you have any issues with the registration, please dial the following numbers on the day of the Conference Call & Webcast 10-15 minutes prior to conference start:
+41 (0) 58 310 5000 (Europe & RoW)
+44 (0) 207 107 0613 (UK)
+1 (1) 631 570 5613 (USA)
A replay of the webcast will be available on IR website.
Disclaimer
Roche Holding AG published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 12:10:06 UTC