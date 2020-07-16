Log in
Reminder: Invitation to Roche's virtual event on key ophthalmology data presented at the American Society of Retina Specialists 38th Annual Meeting

07/16/2020 | 08:06am EDT
Investor Update

Basel, 16 July 2020

Reminder: Invitation to Roche's virtual event on key ophthalmology data presented at the American Society of Retina Specialists 38th Annual Meeting

We are pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in a live video webcast and conference call on Monday, 27 July, 2020, highlighting Roche data accepted for presentation via the ASRS 2020 Virtual Scientific Program July 24-26, 2020.

16:30 - 17:30 CEST / 15:30 - 16:30 BST
10:30 - 11:30 am EDT / 7:30 - 8:30 am PDT

Video webcast and conference call will start with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).

Agenda:

Welcome
Karl Mahler, Head of Investor Relations and Roche Group Planning

Ophthalmology Franchise Overview
Atul Dandekar, Vice President and Global Franchise Head of Ophthalmology Product Strategy

Review of key ophthalmology data presented at ASRS
Christopher Brittain, Vice President and Global Head of Ophthalmology Product Development

PDS: Archway - Phase III topline results
Dante J. Pieramici, M.D., Retina Specialist and Clinical Investigator

Q&A


Access to video webcast and conference call (pre-registration required)
Please pre-register for our webinar here.*

A replay of the webcast will be available via ir.roche.com

* privacy notice

Best regards,
Karl Mahler
Head of Investor Relations and Roche Group Planning 		Lisa Tuomi
Investor Relations Officer
Roche Investor Relations
Dr. Karl Mahler
Phone: +41 61 68-78503
e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com
 Dr. Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com
Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com 		Dr. Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com
Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com 		Jon Kaspar Bayard
Phone: +41 61 68-83894
e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com
Investor Relations North America
Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com 		Dr. Lisa Tuomi
Phone: +1 650 467 8737
e-mail: tuomi.lisa@gene.com

Disclaimer

Roche Holding AG published this content on 16 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2020 12:05:01 UTC
