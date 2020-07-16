Investor Update
Basel, 16 July 2020
Reminder: Invitation to Roche's virtual event on key ophthalmology data presented at the American Society of Retina Specialists 38th Annual Meeting
We are pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in a live video webcast and conference call on Monday, 27 July, 2020, highlighting Roche data accepted for presentation via the ASRS 2020 Virtual Scientific Program July 24-26, 2020.
16:30 - 17:30 CEST / 15:30 - 16:30 BST
10:30 - 11:30 am EDT / 7:30 - 8:30 am PDT
Video webcast and conference call will start with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).
Agenda:
Welcome
Karl Mahler, Head of Investor Relations and Roche Group Planning
Ophthalmology Franchise Overview
Atul Dandekar, Vice President and Global Franchise Head of Ophthalmology Product Strategy
Review of key ophthalmology data presented at ASRS
Christopher Brittain, Vice President and Global Head of Ophthalmology Product Development
PDS: Archway - Phase III topline results
Dante J. Pieramici, M.D., Retina Specialist and Clinical Investigator
Q&A
Access to video webcast and conference call (pre-registration required)
Please pre-register for our webinar here.*
A replay of the webcast will be available via ir.roche.com
* privacy notice
Best regards,
Karl Mahler
Head of Investor Relations and Roche Group Planning
Lisa Tuomi
Investor Relations Officer
