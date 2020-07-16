Reminder: Invitation to Roche's virtual event on key ophthalmology data presented at the American Society of Retina Specialists 38th Annual Meeting

Basel, 16 July 2020

We are pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in a live video webcast and conference call on Monday, 27 July, 2020, highlighting Roche data accepted for presentation via the ASRS 2020 Virtual Scientific Program July 24-26, 2020.



16:30 - 17:30 CEST / 15:30 - 16:30 BST

10:30 - 11:30 am EDT / 7:30 - 8:30 am PDT



Video webcast and conference call will start with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).

Welcome

Karl Mahler, Head of Investor Relations and Roche Group Planning

Ophthalmology Franchise Overview

Atul Dandekar, Vice President and Global Franchise Head of Ophthalmology Product Strategy

Review of key ophthalmology data presented at ASRS

Christopher Brittain, Vice President and Global Head of Ophthalmology Product Development

PDS: Archway - Phase III topline results

Dante J. Pieramici, M.D., Retina Specialist and Clinical Investigator

Q&A



Access to video webcast and conference call (pre-registration required)

Please pre-register for our webinar here.*

A replay of the webcast will be available via ir.roche.com



* privacy notice

Best regards, Karl Mahler

Head of Investor Relations and Roche Group Planning Lisa Tuomi

Investor Relations Officer Roche Investor Relations Dr. Karl Mahler

Phone: +41 61 68-78503

e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com

Dr. Sabine Borngräber

Phone: +41 61 68-88027

e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com Dr. Bruno Eschli

Phone: +41 61 68-75284

e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com Dr. Birgit Masjost

Phone: +41 61 68-84814

e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com

Dr. Gerard Tobin

Phone: +41 61 68-72942

e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com Jon Kaspar Bayard

Phone: +41 61 68-83894

e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com Investor Relations North America Loren Kalm

Phone: +1 650 225 3217

e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com Dr. Lisa Tuomi

Phone: +1 650 467 8737

e-mail: tuomi.lisa@gene.com