Roche : AGM Voting to Take Place by Independent Proxy

By Mauro Orru



Roche Holding AG said late Monday that voting at its annual general meeting on Tuesday will take place by independent proxies.

The Swiss health-care company said shareholders on site wouldn't be allowed access to the meeting room and that they would be able to exercise their voting rights by independent proxy.

"Roche again requests that shareholders refrain from travel and stay away from the meeting," the company said.

The announcement came hours after the company confirmed the meeting would take place, although Roche was initially recommending electronic voting.

