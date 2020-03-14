Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Roche Holding AG    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Roche Annual General Meeting 2020 to take place under special conditions set by the authorities - electronic voting strongly recommended

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/14/2020 | 05:00am EDT
  • Annual General Meeting on 17 March 2020 will take place as planned under conditions set by the authorities in Switzerland
  • Roche strongly advises against physical participation and recommends electronic voting via the independent proxy
  • Despite health measures participation will be at attendees’ own risk

Basel, 14 March 2020 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that, even under the new federal guidelines on the COVID-19 situation (coronavirus), the Annual General Meeting will continue to take place on 17 March in accordance with an exemption provided for by the cantonal authorities Basel-Stadt.

Roche will comply with all federal and cantonal health protection requirements.

However, Roche continues to strongly advise all shareholders against physical attendance at the Annual General Meeting, particularly people whose age or pre-existing condition may make them more susceptible, as part of preventive healthcare measures. Irrespective of health precautions taken, shareholders attending the meeting do so at their own risk.

Instead of attending the meeting physically, Roche once again recommends that shareholders use electronic remote voting and make use of the option to vote by proxy. This can be done using the login details provided to shareholders who have previously registered for the meeting.

Further information on conditions of participation and health measures for the Annual General Meeting can be found at https://www.roche.com/about/governance/annual_general_meetings.htm

About Roche
Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the eleventh consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2019 employed about 98,000 people worldwide. In 2019, Roche invested CHF 11.7 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 61.5 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.


Roche Group Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com
- Nicolas Dunant (Head)
- Patrick Barth
- Daniel Grotzky
- Karsten Kleine
- Nathalie Meetz
- Barbara von Schnurbein

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROCHE HOLDING AG
05:00aRoche Annual General Meeting 2020 to take place under special conditions set ..
GL
03/13EUROPE : European stocks close slightly up but mark worst week since 2008
RE
03/13GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Companies multiply efforts against the coronavirus
03/13ROCHE : FDA Grants New Coronavirus Test Emergency Approval -- Update
DJ
03/13ROCHE : FDA Grants New Coronavirus Test Emergency Approval
DJ
03/13ROCHE : New Roche coronavirus test wins emergency U.S. approval
RE
03/13Roche's cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test to detect novel coronavirus receives FDA Emerge..
GL
03/12ROCHE : ANF foils a bid to smuggle addictive drugs abroad
AQ
03/12ROCHE : European Commission approves Venclyxto plus Gazyvaro for adults with pre..
AQ
03/11ROCHE : 70% Nigerians living with undiagnosed diabetes - Roche Diabetes Care
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 62 959 M
EBIT 2020 23 357 M
Net income 2020 15 226 M
Finance 2020 2 443 M
Yield 2020 3,32%
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,78x
EV / Sales2021 3,56x
Capitalization 240 B
Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 349,18  CHF
Last Close Price 283,10  CHF
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
John Irving Bell Non-Executive Director
Andreas Oeri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG-9.84%252 027
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-14.03%354 036
MERCK AND COMPANY-15.61%194 659
PFIZER, INC.-23.38%181 463
NOVARTIS-23.87%168 548
NOVO NORDISK AS-6.38%126 461
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group