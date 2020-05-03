Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Roche Holding AG    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Roche : Coronavirus Antibody Test Wins FDA Approval for Emergency Use

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 07:39am EDT

By Denise Roland

The Food and Drug Administration has cleared for emergency use an antibody test from diagnostics giant Roche Holding AG, the company said Sunday, a move that could add significant capacity to efforts to determine the wider spread of Covid-19.

Roche's test, which identifies antibodies made by the body to fight off the new coronavirus, is designed to tell people whether they have been infected in the past. For many diseases, antibodies remain in the blood for weeks, months or even years after infection. Antibody tests are performed on a blood sample and are different from the swab tests used to diagnose a current infection.

Antibody tests are seen by many governments around the world as key to better understanding the spread of mild and asymptomatic cases of Covid-19, although so far most commercially available tests -- around 10 have so far received emergency clearance from the FDA -- aren't deemed accurate enough.

Roche says its test has proven 100% accurate at detecting Covid-19 antibodies in the blood, and 99.8% accurate at ruling out the presence of those antibodies. In other words, only two in every 1,000 samples lacking the antibodies would produce a "false positive" result.

Thomas Schinecker, who leads Roche's diagnostics business, said in an interview that the company was able to run its test on around 6,000 blood samples, a figure he said was significantly higher than smaller rivals. He said the test reliably detects antibodies when the blood sample is drawn at least 14 days after infection.

Governments around the world hope reliable antibody testing could help gauge how much of the population remains susceptible to the virus, in order to guide decisions about easing lockdowns. Some have even considered issuing " immunity passports" to people who have antibodies that could allow them to, for example, return to work earlier.

In most infectious diseases, the antibodies produced after a first infection act quickly to neutralize any subsequent infection, protecting the person from falling ill again. But even a reliable antibody test may not be a foolproof way of measuring immunity against Covid-19. Because the virus is so new, scientists still don't know how long antibodies remain in the blood. What's more, it is unclear whether it is possible to fall ill from Covid-19 a second time, despite the presence of antibodies.

The Swiss health-care giant's heft means it can ramp up the provision of its antibody test quickly. The test kits are designed to run on the company's automated machines, which are already installed in more than 100 laboratories across the U.S. They will be made available immediately.

Roche says it will be able to churn out test kits, made in Germany, in the high double-digit millions by June. The company aims to double that capacity by the end of the year, said Mr. Schinecker.

Write to Denise Roland at Denise.Roland@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROCHE HOLDING AG
08:02aRoche wins U.S. nod for COVID-19 antibody test, aims to boost output
RE
07:39aROCHE : Coronavirus Antibody Test Wins FDA Approval for Emergency Use
DJ
05/02Roche's COVID-19 antibody test receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization and i..
GL
04/30ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : HSBC withdraws its Sell rating
MD
04/28ROCHE : Nigeria raises test capacity to 50,000
AQ
04/28COVID-19 : The country now has a test capacity of 50,000, says NCDC
AQ
04/28EUROPE : European stocks rise on bank rally; Wirecard shares crash
RE
04/28ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/28ROCHE : Nigeria's Total Testing Capacity Now 50,000 - Govt
AQ
04/28ROCHE : New 6-year data for Roche's OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) show earlier treatment..
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 62 415 M
EBIT 2020 23 061 M
Net income 2020 14 761 M
Finance 2020 1 698 M
Yield 2020 2,79%
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,55x
EV / Sales2021 4,26x
Capitalization 286 B
Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 370,49  CHF
Last Close Price 335,45  CHF
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Paul Bulcke Non-Executive Director
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.83%298 082
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.66%390 684
PFIZER, INC.-3.93%208 813
NOVARTIS-10.49%196 312
MERCK & CO., INC-14.60%196 123
NOVO NORDISK A/S12.32%146 071
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group