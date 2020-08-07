Roche : FDA Approves Genentech's Evrysdi for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

By Stephen Nakrosis



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday said it gave approval to Genentech Inc.'s Evrysdi as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy.

The FDA said Evrysdi, or risdiplam, was approved to "treat patients two months of age and older with spinal muscular atrophy, a rare and often fatal genetic disease affecting muscle strength and movement," and added, "This is the second drug and the first oral drug approved to treat this disease."

The FDA also said "The efficacy of Evrysdi for the treatment of patients with infantile-onset and later-onset SMA was evaluated in two clinical studies."

