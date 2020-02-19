Roche : Genentech Gets FDA Priority Review for Tecentriq in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

By Colin Kellaher

Roche Holding AG's Genentech unit on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted for priority review the company's supplemental biologics license application as a first-line monotherapy for certain forms of advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Genentech said the application covers Tecentriq for people with advanced non-squamous and squamous non-small cell lung cancer without EGFR or ALK mutations with high PD-L1 expression, as determined by PD-L1 biomarker testing.

The FDA grants priority review to medicines that have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment of a serious disease, and the designation shortens the review period to six months from the standard 10 months.

Genentech said the agency set a target action date of June 19 for the application.

