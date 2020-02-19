Roche : Genentech Gets FDA Priority Review for Tecentriq in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Log in
ROCHE HOLDING AG

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
02/19/2020 | 06:22am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Roche Holding AG's Genentech unit on Wednesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted for priority review the company's supplemental biologics license application as a first-line monotherapy for certain forms of advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

Genentech said the application covers Tecentriq for people with advanced non-squamous and squamous non-small cell lung cancer without EGFR or ALK mutations with high PD-L1 expression, as determined by PD-L1 biomarker testing.

The FDA grants priority review to medicines that have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment of a serious disease, and the designation shortens the review period to six months from the standard 10 months.

Genentech said the agency set a target action date of June 19 for the application.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

