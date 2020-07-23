MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Swiss Exchange > Roche Holding AG ROG CH0012032048 ROCHE HOLDING AG (ROG) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/23 03:48:07 am 330.95 CHF -2.29% 03:54a ROCHE : says military planes load up COVID-19 test gear as demand soars RE 03:46a ROCHE : HY 2020 Presentation with appendix PU 03:41a ROCHE : HY 2020 Presentation without appendix PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations Roche : HY 2020 Presentation with appendix 0 07/23/2020 | 03:46am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Roche HY 2020 results Basel, 23 July 2020 This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'projects', 'intends', 'should', 'seeks', 'estimates', 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. Various factors may cause actual results to differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, among others: pricing and product initiatives of competitors; legislative and regulatory developments and economic conditions; delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market; fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions; uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of new products or new uses of existing products, including without limitation negative results of clinical trials or research projects, unexpected side-effects of pipeline or marketed products; increased government pricing pressures; interruptions in production; loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights; litigation; loss of key executives or other employees; and adverse publicity and news coverage. Any statements regarding earnings per share growth is not a profit forecast and should not be interpreted to mean that Roche's earnings or earnings per share for this year or any subsequent period will necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per share of Roche. For marketed products discussed in this presentation, please see full prescribing information on our website www.roche.com All mentioned trademarks are legally protected. Group Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer HY 2020 performance Outlook 5 Significant COVID-19 impact Pharmaceuticals Significant decline in May due to delay of HCP visits, recovering since June

Launch of NMEs, readouts & pivotal trial starts largely on track

Continued good growth momentum of new products (+37%), offsetting biosimilar erosion Diagnostics Increase of COVID-19 testing offsetting negative impact on routine testing in Q2

COVID-19 testing offsetting negative impact on routine testing in Q2 Ramping up of SARS-CoV-2 test manufacturing capacity will support growth in HY2

SARS-CoV-2 test manufacturing capacity will support growth in HY2 Additional COVID-19 tests to be launched in Q3: PoC antibody test; multiplex SARS-CoV-2/flu All growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER), HCP=healthcare professionals; PoC=Point of Care 6 HY 2020: Sales growth despite COVID-19 HY 2020 HY 2019 Change in % CHFbn CHFbn CHF CER Pharmaceuticals Division 23.2 24.2 -4 1 Diagnostics Division 6.1 6.3 -3 3 Roche Group 29.3 30.5 -4 1 CER=Constant Exchange Rates 7 Q2 2020: Heavily impacted by COVID-19 16% 14% 13% 12% 10% 8% 9% 9% 8% 7% 7% 7%7% 7% 6% 6%6% 6% 6% 6% 6% 5% 6% 6% 6% 8% 6% 4% 5% 5% 4% 4% 5% 4% 4% 4% 4% 2% 3% 2% 3% 0% -2% -4% -4% -6% Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 12 12 12 12 13 13 13 13 14 14 14 14 15 15 15 15 16 16 16 16 17 17 17 17 18 18 18 18 19 19 19 19 20 20 All growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER) 8 HY 2020: Group sales - May heavily impacted by COVID-19 Recovery started in June Pharmaceuticals • Impact in May driven by patients delaying appointments (mainly but not only chronic diseases) • Recovery in the last weeks of the quarter Diagnostics • Impact in April/May driven by decline in routine testing, partially compensated by COVID-19 testing • Recovery started with easing of restrictions All values and growth rates at CER (Constant Exchange Rates) 9 HY 2020: Good sales growth in International and Europe with strong momentum -2% +14% CER growth CHFm CHFbn Diagnostics Pharma -4% nalUS HY values reported in CHFm and variances in CERm; 1 Erivedge, Perjeta, Kadcyla, Gazyva, Esbriet, Cotellic, Alecensa, Tecentriq, Ocrevus, Hemlibra, Xofluza, Polivy & Rozlytrek; 2 MabThera & 10 Herceptin in Europe and MabThera, Herceptin & Avastin in Japan; 3 Herceptin, Avastin & MabThera in US New products with strong momentum - accelerated rejuvenation CHFm % of Pharma Sales Pharma sales mix 12,000 10,500 HY 2019 9,000 38% 42% 28% 7,500 28% 6,000 4,50020% 3,000 14% 1,500 0 HY 2017 HY 2018 HY 2019 HY 2020 Erivedge Perjeta Kadcyla Gazyva Esbriet Cotellic Alecensa Tecentriq Ocrevus Hemlibra Xofluza Polivy Rozlytrek All absolute values are presented in CHFm reported 30% HY 2020 32% 38% 30% New products launched since 2012 Other products Herceptin + Rituxan + Avastin 11 Roche significantly advancing patient care Pivotal trials on track despite difficult environment Pivotal trial recruitment finished in HY1 2020 ipatasertib 1L TNBC (Ph III: IPATunity130) risdiplam SMA type 1/2/3 (Ph II: JEWELFISH) gantenerumab Alzheimer's disease (Ph III: GRADUATE 1 & 2) tominersen Huntington's disease (Ph III: Generation HD1) New pivotal study starts in HY1 2020 tiragolumab mNSCLC (Ph III: SKYSCRAPER-01), ES-SCLC (Ph III: SKYSCRAPER-02) Cervical cancer (Ph II: SKYSCRAPER-04) PI3Ki HR+ mBC (Ph III: INAVO120) Venclexta+Gazyva 1L fit CLL (Ph III: CristaLLo) Actemra severe COVID-19 pneumonia (Ph III: COVACTA, REMDACTA, EMPACTA) Oncology Neuroscience Immunology Key Diagnostics news flow in HY1 2020 Instruments/Devices Launch of cobas® prime pre-analytical system Tests/Assays Launch of SARS-CoV-2 antibody & PCR tests Software Launch of v-TAC digital algorithm for blood-gas monitoring 12 HY 2020: Core OP and Core EPS maintained at high levels Core operating profit % of sales 39.7% 40.6% 40.2% CHFbn +2% at CER 12.4 11.8 11.2 HY 2018 HY 2019 HY 2020 CER=Constant Exchange Rates Core EPS Operating free cash flow 28.6% 24.6% 17.2% CHF +2% at CER CHFbn -26% at CER 11.12 10.44 8.0 7.5 5.0 9.84 HY 2018 HY 2019 HY 2020 HY 2018 HY 2019 HY 2020 13 HY 2020 performance Outlook 14 Major pipeline advances and upcoming launches in HY2 2020 Pharma 3 Upcoming NME launches risdiplam in SMA

Enspryng (satralizumab) in NMOSD

pralsetinib* in RET+ NSCLC; Thyroid cancer 7 Upcoming pivotal trial starts SERDi (Ph III 1L HR+ mBC) glofitamab (Ph III r/r DLBCL) PRM-151/pentraxin-2 (Ph III IPF) Gazyva (Ph III Lupus Nephritis) crovalimab (Ph III PNH in patients switching from a C5 inhibitor; Ph III PNH in C5 inhibitor-naive patients) SRP-9001 (Ph III DMD; run by Sarepta)

subject to the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act Diagnostics 4 Upcoming key launches cobas ® SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B for use on the cobas ® Liat ® System

SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B for use on the Liat System cobas ® SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B for use on the cobas ® 6800/8800 Systems

SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B for use on the 6800/8800 Systems SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antibody test

Rapid Antibody test Elecsys ® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S 15 2020 outlook confirmed Further growing top and bottom line Group sales growth1 • Low- to mid-single digit Core EPS growth1 • Broadly in line with sales growth Dividend outlook • Further increase dividend in Swiss francs 1 At Constant Exchange Rates (CER); based on the current assessment of the COVID-19 impact 16 Pharmaceuticals Division Bill Anderson CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals Replace and extend the business: Further milestones achieved Replace/extend existing businesses Entering new franchises Gazyva, Oncology: Tecentriq (mUC, TNBC, Venclexta, SCLC, HCC, mM), MabThera/Rituxan Polivy, ipatasertib (mCRPC), mosunetuzumab, SERD (HR+ BC) glofitamab MS: Perjeta, Ocrevus Herceptin Kadcyla, Hemophilia A: Phesgo Hemlibra Tecentriq, CNS: Enspryng (NMOSD), Alecensa, Avastin risdiplam (SMA), Rozlytrek, tominersen (Huntington), tiragolumab gantenerumab (AD), SRP-9001 (DMD) Lucentis Port delivery system (PDS) Immunology: faricimab etrolizumab (UC, CD), Tamiflu Xofluza Gazyva (lupus nephritis) Achievements Q2 2020 Entering new franchises Tecentriq: US approval in 1L HCC (with Avastin) ipatasertib: Positive Ph III (IPATential150) results in patients with PTEN loss tumors in mCRPC Enspryng: First approvals in Canada, Japan, CH in NMOSD risdiplam: FIREFISH (SMA) part 2 results in Type 1 patients presented at AAN SPARK: 2 to 3.3 year follow up efficacy/safety data for SPK-8011 hem A gene therapy presented at ISTH Replace/extend existing businesses Phesgo: US approval for P+H FDC-SC tiragolumab: Randomized Ph II data presented at ASCO; Ph III trials in 1L NSCLC and 1L SCLC initiated SERD: Clinical data showing excellent efficacy /safety profile presented at ASCO glofitamab: Ph Ib data presented at EHA; Ph III in 2L+ DLBCL initiated mosunetuzumab: BTD designation in 3L+ FL awarded PDS:Positive Ph III (ARCHWAY) results in nAMD mUC=metastatic urothelial carcinoma; TNBC=triple negative breast cancer; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; HCC=hepatocellular carcinoma; mM=metastatic melanoma; mCRPC=metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; 18 BC=breast cancer; NMOSD=neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; SMA=spinal muscular atrophy; AD=Alzheimer's disease; DMD=duchenne muscular dystrophy; UC=ulcerative colitis; CD=Crohn's disease; NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; FDC=fixed dose combination; NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; DLBCL=diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; FL=follicular lymphoma; nAMD=neovascular age-related macular degeneration COVID-19 impact in May, but recovery starting in June Broad COVID-19 impact due to missed patient visits and postponed new patient starts (e.g. breast cancer franchise, hematology franchise, neuroscience franchise)

COVID-19 impact due to missed patient visits and postponed new patient starts (e.g. breast cancer franchise, hematology franchise, neuroscience franchise) Immunology franchise holds up well with strong adherence to therapy by patients with lung diseases (Xolair, Esbriet)

Launches (risdiplam; Enspryng; pralsetinib*) on track

Pivotal read-outs in 2020/21 on track

read-outs in 2020/21 on track Clinical studies broadly on track, some delays in early trial starts

Ultimate impact will also depend on the length and severity of the pandemic All values and growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER); * subject to the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act 19 HY 2020: Pharmaceuticals Division sales Growth in International and Europe HY 2020 HY 2019 Change in % CHFm CHFm CHF CER Pharmaceuticals Division 23,202 24,194 -4 1 United States 12,464 13,370 -7 -4 Europe 4,190 4,221 -1 5 Japan 1,908 1,988 -4 -2 International 4,640 4,615 1 11 CER=Constant Exchange Rates 20 HY 2020: Pharma profitability maintained at high level 2020 CER growth CHFm abs. CER vs PY Sales 23,202 +193 1% Royalties & other op. inc. 1,070 -150 -12% Cost of sales -4,175 +620 -13% M & D -3,266 -7 0% R & D -5,077 -358 7% G & A -793 -79 11% Core operating profit 10,961 +220 2% Core OP in % of sales 47.2% -5% in CHF CER=Constant Exchange Rates 21 HY 2020: New medicines compensating for biosimilar erosion Tecentriq Hemlibra Ocrevus Actemra / RoActemra Perjeta Kadcyla Alecensa Gazyva Polivy Esbriet TNKase / Activase Xofluza Xolair Lucentis -19% Avastin -18% MabThera -23% Herceptin -28% CHFm -1,000 -800 -600 -400 -200 Absolute values and growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER) +74% +94% +25% +36% +17% +39% +34% +35% >500% +11% +4% +357% +2% US Europe Japan International 0 200 400 600 800 22 HY 2020: Oncology sales -6% with COVID-19 impact in May HER2 franchise Avastin Hematology franchise Tecentriq Alecensa Tarceva Cotellic + Zelboraf Rozlytrek YoY CER growth Perjeta (+17%) Herceptin -7% Kadcyla (+39%) Avastin-18% Polivy (>500%) Rituxan-15% Gazyva (+35%) +74% +34% -42% Cotellic -10% HER2 franchise Kadcyla and Perjeta with strong global uptake in adjuvant BC Avastin franchise Biosimilar erosion in US/Japan; first biosimilars launched in EU Hematology franchise Venclexta:* Strong growth in 1L AML and 1L CLL

Gazyva: Growth in 1L CLL and 1L FL

Polivy: Strong US launch in R/R DLBCL Tecentriq Growth driven by 1L SCLC & 1L TNBC; 1L HCC launched in US Alecensa Strong growth in China following NRDL listing CHFbn 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 CER=Constant Exchange Rates; HY 2020 Oncology sales: CHF 12.5bn; CER growth -6%; * Venclexta sales booked by AbbVie and therefore not included; BC=breast cancer; AML=acute myeloid leukemia; CLL=chronic 23 lymphocytic leukemia; FL=follicular lymphoma; R/R DLBCL=relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; TNBC=triple negative breast cancer; HCC=hepatocellular carcinoma; NRDL=national reimbursement drug list HER2 franchise: Growth for Perjeta and Kadcyla, Phesgo approved CHFm 4,000 3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 YoY CER growth +7% +8% +3% -12% Q2 17 Q2 18 Q2 19 Q2 20 Herceptin Perjeta Kadcyla HER2 franchise Q2 update COVID-19 impact due to lower BC screening rates

impact due to lower BC screening rates Perjeta (+12%): Global growth driven by eBC (APHINITY) and early uptake in China

Kadcyla (+26%): Growth in adjuvant setting for patients with residual disease (KATHERINE); switching as planned

Herceptin (-33%): Decline due to switching to Kadcyla and biosimilar erosion in the US as expected

(-33%): Decline due to switching to Kadcyla and biosimilar erosion in the US as expected US approval for Phesgo (PH FDC SC) achieved Outlook 2020 Global Perjeta (including China) and Kadcyla uptake in eBC

Continued Herceptin erosion in the US CER=Constant Exchange Rates; eBC=early breast cancer; PH=Perjeta+Herceptin; FDC=fixed dose combination; SC=subcutaneous 24 HER2 franchise: Phesgo US approval Significantly reduced healthcare costs and resource use Phesgo (PH FDC SC) achieves equivalent serum concentrations as IV at cycle 7 in neoadjuvant HER2+ eBC

85% of patients prefer Phesgo compared to standard IV administration

US approval achieved in June; filed in the EU PH=Perjeta+Herceptin; FDC=fixed dose combination; SC=subcutaneous; IV=intravenous; *Ranges driven by differences in loading and maintenance dose; PH FDC SC in collaboration with Halozyme 25 HR+/HER2- franchise: Potentially best in class SERD (RG6171) Strong efficacy as a single agent or in combination Selective ER degrader (SERD) Ph Ib results: Tumor responses RG6171 +/- palbociclib 3rd generation oral SERD

Highly potent in vitro and improved efficacy in vivo versus other SERDs

High potency + minimal safety findings lead to wide nonclinical safety margins Well-tolerated; strong efficacy as single agent or in combination in pre-treated ER+ patients, regardless of ESR1 mutation status

strong efficacy as single agent or in combination in pre-treated ER+ patients, regardless of ESR1 mutation status Further evaluation at 30 mg daily expansion cohort given the promising efficacy with CBR of 50% and a safety profile observed at this dose level with no bradycardia events

Ph III combination studies in HR+/HER2- mBC to be initiated Lim E. et al., ASCO 2020; Metcalfe C. et al., SABCS 2018; HR=hormone receptor; mBC=metastatic breast cancer; ER=estrogen receptor; CBR=clinical benefit rate 26 Hematology franchise: Growth from Venclexta, Gazyva and Polivy CHFm YoY CER growth 2,000 +3% 1,500 -11% -6% 1,000 -23% 500 0 Q2 17 Q2 18 Q2 19 Q2 20 MabThera/Rituxan (Onc) Gazyva/Gazyvaro Polivy Hematology franchise Q2 update CD20 franchise MabThera/Rituxan (-32%): Biosimilar erosion in US as expected and market contraction due to COVID-19

(-32%): Biosimilar erosion in US as expected and market contraction due to COVID-19 Gazyva (+23%): Growth driven by 1L CLL (CLL14) and 1L FL Venclexta* Strong growth driven by 1L unfit AML and 1L CLL (CLL14) Polivy US: Uptake in 3L+ DLBCL Outlook 2020 Strong growth of new products and on-going Rituxan erosion

on-going Rituxan erosion Updates on the CD20 x CD3 program and Polivy combinations

V+azacitidine in 1L unfit AML (Viale-A) US approval expected

(Viale-A) US approval expected Ph III (POLARIX) Polivy in 1L DLBCL expected early 2021 CER=Constant Exchange Rates; * Venclexta in collaboration with AbbVie; Gazyva in collaboration with Biogen; Polivy in collaboration with Seattle Genetics; CLL=chronic lymphocytic leukemia; 27 FL=follicular lymphoma; AML=acute myeloid leukemia; DLBCL=diffuse large B cell lymphoma Hematology franchise: CD20 x CD3 program in NHL progresses Improving the standard of care in DLBCL and FL Glofitamab in R/R DLBCL Mosunetuzumab in R/R FL Tumor responses in 2/3L+ DLBCL Tumor responses in 3L+ FL The ≥10mg cohorts in R/R DLBCL showed an ORR of 49.4% and a CR rate of 34.1%; CRs appeared durable with the mDOR not reached after a median follow up of 10.2m

Good safety profile with manageable CRS confined to cycle 1

Dose optimization / trials with Tecentriq, Polivy, R-CHOP ongoing

R-CHOP ongoing Ph III safety run-in for glofitamab in 2L+ DLBCL initiated Pooled data from 2.8mg to 13.5mg cohorts showed an ORR of 62.7% and CR of 43.3%; 82.8% pts remain in complete remission for up to 26m off initial treatment

95% of AEs in cycle 1; no cumulative or chronic toxicity; most CRS events mild-to-moderate with only 3 Gr ≥3 CRS events (1.1%)

mild-to-moderate with only 3 Gr ≥3 CRS events (1.1%) BTD for mosunetuzumab in 3L+ FL awarded; Ph III to be initiated Dickinson. M.J. et al, EHA 2020; Shuster, S.J., et al, et al., ASH 2019; NHL=non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; DLBCL=diffuse large B cell lymphoma; FL=follicular lymphoma; R-CHOP=rituxan, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, 28 vincristine, prednisone; ORR=overall response rate; CR=complete response; AE=adverse event; CRS=cytokine release syndrome; R/R=relapsed/refractory; mDOR=median duration of response Tecentriq overview: Growth driven by first-in-class indications 1L HCC approved in the US; filed in EU/China CHFm YoY CER growth 800 700 +54% +99% 600 +136% +154% 500 +146% 400 +135% 300 +89% 200 +44% +71% +29% 100 0 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 US Europe International Japan Tecentriq Q2 update Lung franchise (NSCLC, SCLC) US/EU/Japan: Growth driven by 1L SCLC and 1L NSCLC

US: Approval in 1L PDL1+ NSCLC achieved

China: Approval in 1L SCLC achieved Breast franchise (TNBC) US/EU: Growth driven by 1L PDL1+ TNBC

Positive Ph III results in neoadjuvant TNBC GI franchise (HCC) US: First-in-class 1L HCC approval achieved

First-in-class 1L HCC approval achieved EU/China: 1L HCC filed Outlook 2020 US: First-in-class filing/approval in 1L BRAF+ melanoma

First-in-class filing/approval in 1L BRAF+ melanoma Ph III data in neoadjuvant TNBC to be presented CER=Constant Exchange Rates; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; NSCLC=non small cell lung cancer; TNBC=triple negative breast cancer; HCC=hepatocellular cancer 29 Lung franchise: Tiragolumab + Tecentriq in 1L NSCLC Meaningful efficacy improvement and excellent safety Anti-TIGIT antibody (tiragolumab) Randomized Ph II (CITYSCAPE): Tiragolumab + Tecentriq ORR PFS: PD-L1 TPS ≥ 50% Fully human IgG1/kappa Ab with intact Fc region that blocks the binding of TIGIT to its receptor PVR

Could restore anti-tumor response and could complement the activity of anti-PD-L1/PD-1 Abs Tira + Tec showed clinically meaningful improvement in ORR and PFS in the ITT population with a greater magnitude of improvement seen in the PD-L1 TPS ≥ 50% subgroup

PD-L1 TPS ≥ 50% subgroup Tira + Tec was well-tolerated with a safety profile similar to placebo + Tec

well-tolerated with a safety profile similar to placebo + Tec Ph III in 1L PDL1+ NSCLC (SKYSCRAPER-01) and in 1L ES-SCLC(SKYSCRAPER-02) ongoing

(SKYSCRAPER-01) and in 1L ES-SCLC(SKYSCRAPER-02) ongoing Signal-seeking in various tumor types ongoing; additional Ph III studies to be initiated in 2020 Johnson et al. Cancer Cell 2014; Rodriguez-Abreu D. et al., ASCO 2020; Follow-up data cut-off: 02 December, 2019; Ab=antibodies; ORR=overall response rate; TPS=tumor proportion score; 30 PFS=progression free survival; NE=non evaluable; ITT=intention-to-treat; * unstratified HR Immunology franchise: Overall stable sales CHFm 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 YoY CER growth +7% +7%+2% +8% Q2 17 Q2 18 Q2 19 Q2 20 MabThera/Rituxan (RA) Actemra IV Actemra SC Xolair CellCept Pulmozyme Esbriet Other Immunology Q2 update Esbriet (+2%) Growth in mild/moderate segments; remains EU market leader Actemra (+40%) Sales positively impacted by COVID-19 Xolair (+1%) Remains leader in biologics asthma market; growth in CIU Rituxan (-34%) Decline due to biosimilars and COVID-19 market contraction Outlook 2020 PH III (COVACTA) results of Actemra expected this summer

Ph III results for etrolizumab in UC this summer

Ph III (REGENCY) initiation of Gazyva in lupus nephritis

Ph III initation of pentraxin-2 + SOC in IPF CER=Constant Exchange Rates; CIU=chronic idiopathic urticaria; UC=ulcerative colitis; SOC=standard of care; IPF=idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis 31 Neuroscience franchise: Ocrevus in MS Market leadership in US continues with 21% total patient share1 CHFm YoY CER growth 1,250 +38% +55% +12% 1,000 +48% +59% 750 +67% +83% +104% 500 +195% 250 0 Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 US Europe International Ocrevus Q2 update COVID-19 impact in April/May due to reduced new patient starts and delayed dosing for existing patients

impact in April/May due to reduced new patient starts and delayed dosing for existing patients Strong recovery starting in June

Shorter infusion launched in the EU Outlook 2020 Continued recovery in HY2 as fundamentals remain strong

Ongoing launches in EU and International

US approval of shorter infusion CER=Constant Exchange Rates; 1 Market leadership by branded product, Symphony Health Claims Data 2019; MS=multiple sclerosis 32 Neuroscience franchise: Risdiplam in type 1/2/3 SMA Compelling benefit/risk profile in infants, children, and adults SMN2 splicing modifier FIREFISH part 2 results in type 1 SMA confirm highly competitive profile Proven efficacy in infants, children, and adults

Durably increases SMN protein throughout the CNS and in peripheral tissues

Consistent safety profile in over 450 risdiplam-treated patients in trials

risdiplam-treated patients in trials First and only at-home treatment Positive Ph III (FIREFISH part 2) in older, symptomatic type 1 infants

Positive Ph III (SUNFISH part 2) the only placebo controlled study (n=180) in a broad spectrum of type 2/3 patients (age 2-25)

2-25) US priority review with PDUFA date set for August 24; EU filing imminent; EU Accelerated Assessment; filed in China Servait L.. et al. AAN 2020; *Performance criterion=5%, exact binomial test. † As measured by CHOP-INTEND.‡Performance criterion=12%, exact binomial test. §As measured by HINE-2;||Event-free in FIREFISH is defined as alive with no permanent 33 ventilation (i.e. no tracheostomy or BiPAP ≥16 hours per day continuously for >3 weeks or continuous intubation >3 weeks, in the absence of, or following the resolution of, an acute reversible event). ¶Hospitalizations include hospital admissions ≥1 night; BiPAP, Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure; BSID-III, Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development, Third edition; CHOP-INTEND, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Infant Test of Neuromuscular Disorders; HINE-2, Hammersmith Infant Neurological Examination, Module 2.; Risdiplam in collaboration with PTC Therapeutics and the SMA Foundation Hemophilia A franchise Hemlibra with 23% total US patient share after 33 months CHFm YoY CER growth Hemophilia Q2 update 600 550 +146% 500 +313% +59% 450 >500% 400 350 >500% 300 250 >500% 200 150 >500% 100 50 0 US: Gaining market share in non-inhibitors; patients on treatment stay on treatment, COVID-19 impact due to postponed new patient starts

non-inhibitors; patients on treatment stay on treatment, COVID-19 impact due to postponed new patient starts EU-5: Strong initial non-inhibitor uptake following reimbursement in all major markets

Strong initial non-inhibitor uptake following reimbursement in all major markets Spark Therapeutics: SPK-8011 (gene therapy) results at ISTH show durable and stable expression at 2 to 3.3 years with acceptable safety profile Outlook 2020 Further recovery which started in June Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20 US: Further uptake in non-inhibitors US Europe International Japan EU: On-going launches in major markets CER=Constant Exchange Rates; ISTH=International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis 34 Ophthalmology franchise: Building a global PDS platform Positive Ph III results in nAMD to be discussed at ASRS Port Delivery System (PDS) Phase III (ARCHWAY) results in nAMD: Mean BCVA Change From Baseline Refillable intraocular implant using proprietary needle assembly and customized formulation

Reduced treatment burden and potentially improved RW outcomes

Continuous delivery platform to be combined with NMEs Positive Ph III (ARCHWAY) results in nAMD using 6m dosing interval released at ASRS

Ph III (PAGODA) in DME using 6m dosing interval on-going; Ph III (PAVILLION) in DR initiated

on-going; Ph III (PAVILLION) in DR initiated PDS approval in the US expected in 2021 Campochiaro, Peter A. et al., ASRS 2020; nAMD=neovascular age-related macular degeneration; RW=real world; NME=new molecular entity; BCVA= best-corrected visual acuity; Q24W=once every 35 six months dosing; Q4W=once every 4 weeks dosing; DME=diabetic macular edema; DR=diabetic retinopathy New products account for ~40% of Pharma sales* 4 NME approvals in 2020: ENSPRYNG and PHESGO approved in Q2 CHFm % of Pharma Sales* 5,000 4,500 4,000 3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 39% 29% 21% 15% ** Q2 17 Q2 18 Q2 19 Q2 20 Erivedge Perjeta Kadcyla Gazyva Esbriet Cotellic Alecensa Tecentriq Ocrevus Hemlibra Xofluza Polivy Rozlytrek * Venclexta sales are booked by partner AbbVie and therefore not included ** subject to the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act 36 Roche Pharma Day 2020 Strategic business outlook and late stage pipeline update Virtual Roche Pharma Day 2020 Senior management presenting: • Bill Anderson, CEO Pharma • Teresa Graham, Head of Global Product Strategy Monday, 14 September 2020 • Levi Garraway, Chief Medical Officer and Head Global Product Development 2pm-5pm CEST • Paulo Fontoura, Global Head Neuroscience and Rare Diseases Clinical Development • Cristin Hubbard, Head I2O Global Product Strategy • John Young, Global Head of Infectious Diseases, Roche Pharma Research & Early Development I2O=immunology, Infectious diseases, Ophthalmology 37 2020: Key late-stage news flow* Virtual IR Event ASRS Roche Pharma Day Monday, 27 July Monday, 14 September 4:30pm-5:30pm CEST 2pm-5pm CEST * Outcome studies are event-driven: timelines may change 38 Diagnostics Division Thomas Schinecker CEO Roche Diagnostics HY 2020: Diagnostics Division sales Growth driven by Molecular Diagnostics offsetting decline in routine testing due to COVID-19 HY 2020 HY 2019 Change in % CHFm CHFm CHF CER Diagnostics Division 6,079 6,275 -3 3 Centralised and Point of Care Solutions 3,181 3,762 -15 -10 Molecular Diagnostics 1,558 1,029 51 61 Diabetes Care 832 958 -13 -6 Tissue Diagnostics 508 526 -3 2 CER=Constant Exchange Rates; Underlying growth of Molecular Diagnostics excluding sequencing business: +69% 40 HY 2020: Diagnostics Division regional sales Growth driven by North America and EMEA Japan North America +1% +13% EMEA1 ~4% of divisionalsales ~29% of divisional sales +5% ~40% of divisional sales Asia Pacific Latin America -9% +6% ~22% of divisional sales ~6% of divisional sales 1 Europe, Middle East and Africa; all growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER) 41 HY 2020: Diagnostics Division highlights Growth driven by Molecular Diagnostics YoY CER growth Centralised and Point of Care Solutions Molecular Diagnostics1 Diabetes Care Tissue Diagnostics -10% +61% -6% EMEA2 +2% North America RoW Immunodiagnostics (-12%)

(-12%) Clinical Chemistry (-14%)

(-14%) Virology (+115%)

LightMix Systems (+171%)

POC MDx (+56%)

Blood glucose monitoring (-5%)

(-5%) Insulin delivery systems (-12%)

(-12%) Companion diagnostics (+20%)

Primary staining (-12%)

(-12%) Advanced staining (0%) CHFbn 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5 4.0 1 Underlying growth of Molecular Diagnostics excluding sequencing business: +69%; 2 EMEA=Europe, Middle East and Africa CER=Constant Exchange Rates 42 HY 2020: Diagnostic Division Core operating profit growing at +9% 2020 CER growth CHFm abs. CER vs PY Sales 6,079 +213 3% Royalties & other op. inc. 27 -5 -14% Cost of sales -2,904 -138 5% M & D -1,249 +80 -6% R & D -710 -49 7% G & A -221 -9 4% Core operating profit 1,022 +95 9% Core OP in % of sales 16.8% -4% in CHF CER=Constant Exchange Rates 43 SARS-CoV-2 diagnostics portfolio Comprehensive portfolio launched in record time Clinical Labs Point of Care Molecular • cobas® SARS-CoV-2 solutions • cobas® SARS-CoV-2 & • TIB MOLBIOL LightMix® Modular SARS-CoV-2 In development • cobas® Flu A, Flu B and SARS-CoV-2 Influenza A/B In development Serology • Elecsys ® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 • SARS-CoV-2 Rapid In development solutions Antibody • Elecsys ® IL-6 • Elecsys ® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S In development Digital solutions • NAVIFY Symptom Tracker* • Viewics LabOps COVID-19 • Roche v-TAC algo for blood gas Launched; * US only; IL-6: Interleukin 6; v-TAC: venous to arterial conversion 44 Elecsys® SARS-CoV-2 serology solutions Broadening the portfolio for SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing Elecsys® In-solution double-antigen sandwich Biotin-labelled Immature IgG Mature IgGcomplementary antigen Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 Immunoassay detecting antibodies to nucleocapsid protein (anti-N)

(anti-N) Excellent performance confirmed in internal as well as external studies 1

Specificity 99.8% (n=10,453 negative samples) 3 Sensitivity 99.5% 2 (n=185 positive samples) 3

Preliminary data shows good correlation with neutralizing antibodies

Available on all cobas e 4 immunoanalyzers (global installed base >40,000 systems ) Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S5 • Quantitative immunoassay detecting antibodies to spike protein (anti-S)5 Immature IgM Mature IgM Streptavidin-coated paramagnetic microparticles Ru Ruthenylated antigen Will be available on all cobas e 4 immunoanalyzers

immunoanalyzers Important in the context of vaccines 1 Ekelund O. et al.; Favresse J, et al.; Perkmann T et al.; Herroelen PH et al;.2 Sensitivity for samples taken ≥14 days after positive PCR; 3 Roche internal data; 4 cobas e: cobas e 801, 45 cobas e 602, cobas e 601, cobas e 411; 5 under development Global launch of cobas® prime Pre-analytical System* Accelerating speed and efficiency in the molecular lab • First-of-its-kind solution for multiple sample types cobas® prime cobas® 6800 • End-to-end automation for testing consolidation • Reduces manual steps in molecular labs by 86%** • Reduces manual errors and increases confidence in results Multiple sample types * CE-IVD and in the US Class I Exempt; ** Based on a workflow configuration that includes cobas® prime Pre-analytical System connected via cobas® connection modules to cobas® 6800 System. 46 Results may vary depending on different workflows. PD-L1 (SP263) and HER2 Dual ISH digital pathology algorithms* Improving the speed and accuracy of cancer diagnosis SCANNING PATHOLOGIST IMAGE WORKFLOW ANALYSIS VENTANA DP 200 NAVIFY Digital uPath Image Analysis • The first next generation CE-IVD algorithms utilizing Pathology Algorithms whole slide analysis • uPath PD-L1 (SP263) image analysis aids in the detection PD-L1 HER2 Dual and semi-quantitative measurement of PD-L1 protein ISH • uPath HER2 Dual ISH image analysis supports the determination of patients' HER2 gene status HER2 (4B5)** • Uses artificial intelligence that was trained by leading pathologists NAVIFY Tumor Board** * CE-IVD; ** In-development 47 Key launches 2020 Area Product Description Market1 Instruments/ Workflow cobas ® prime Next generation pre-analytical platform to support cobas® 6800/8800 Systems CE Devices Diabetes Care Accu-Chek Solo Diabetes Manager Integration of the Accu-Chek Guide test strip technology into the Accu-Chek Solo CE Diabetes Manager (remote control) cobas® EBV EBNA IgG cobas® EBV VCA IgG Infectious cobas® EBV IgM Diseases cobas® HIV-1&2 Qual Tests/ Assays cobas® EBV cobas ® BKV EBV panel offering 3 different assays (EBV IgM, EBV VCA IgG, and EBV EBNA IgG) for the qualitative detection of antibodies to Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) Qualitative detection and confirmation of HIV-1 & HIV-2 Monitoring tests for transplant patients to aid in the management of EBV and BKV infections CE US US Software Cervical Cancer Tissue Dx Sequencing Diabetes Care cobas® HPV (6800/8800) CINtec PLUS Cytology VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH Algorithm - HER2 (4B5) NAVIFY Mutation Profiler RocheDiabetes InsulinStart mySugr app RocheDiabetes Care Platform The world's leading cobas® HPV assay for use on the fully automated cobas® 6800/8800 Systems Next generation "Pap" test which leverages p16/Ki-67dual-stain biomarker technology on cervical cytology samples Fully automated, brightfield ISH assay to determine eligibility for HER2 targeted therapy Whole slide image analysis algorithm for HER2 (4B5) Software as a medical device for annotating, variant classification, clinical interpretation and reporting from comprehensive genomic profile testing A messaging service designed for people with type 2 diabetes to ease the transition from oral antidiabetics to a complimentary insulin therapy Enabling control of the Accu-Chek Insight insulin pump from the mySugr app New releases with improved features focusing on device connectivity, integration of 3rd parties, and healthcare professionals' workflow optimisation US US US CE US CE WW WW 1 CE=European Conformity; US=FDA approval; WW=Worldwide; EBV=Epstein-Barr virus; BKV=BK virus 48 Finance Alan Hippe Chief Financial Officer HY 2020 results Focus on Cash Outlook 50 HY 2020: Highlights Business Sales growth of +1% 1 and Core operating profit up +2% 1

and Core operating profit up +2% Core EPS growth +2% 1 Cash flow Operating Free Cash Flow of CHF 5.0bn, -26% 1 lower due to higher net working capital and higher investments in intangible assets

-26% lower due to higher net working capital and higher investments in intangible assets Net debt slightly up by CHF 0.4bn vs. Jun 30 th 2019; higher by CHF 6.3bn vs. Dec 31 st 2019 due to dividend payments Net financial results Core net financial result improved by +3% 1 driven by lower interest expenses 30% 1 IFRS Net income +3% 1 driven by the operating results 1 At Constant Exchange Rates (CER) 51 HY 2020: Group sales - May heavily impacted by COVID-19 Recovery started in June Pharmaceuticals • Impact in May driven by patients delaying appointments (mainly but not only chronic diseases) • Recovery in the last weeks of the quarter Diagnostics • Impact in April/May driven by decline in routine testing, partially compensated by COVID-19 testing • Recovery started with easing of restrictions All values and growth rates at CER (Constant Exchange Rates) 52 HY 2020: Group performance Sales up by +1% and Core EPS up by +2% HY 2020 HY 2019 Change in % CHFm CHFm CHF CER Sales 29,281 30,469 -4 1 Core operating profit 11,766 12,363 -5 2 as % of sales 40.2 40.6 Core net income 9,443 9,896 -5 3 as % of sales 32.2 32.5 Core EPS (CHF) 10.44 11.12 -6 2 IFRS net income 8,465 8,904 -5 3 Operating free cash flow 5,036 7,508 -33 -26 as % of sales 17.2 24.6 Free cash flow 3,274 5,277 -38 -29 as % of sales 11.2 17.3 CER=Constant Exchange Rates 53 HY 2020: Core EPS development Operations growth is driver for Core EPS growth, more than compensating lower gains on product disposals CHF +1.9% -2.6 p +1.3 p +3.6 p -0.2 p -0.2 p 10.98 11.18 HY 2019 Gains product ROOI Gains equity Resolution tax Operations HY 2020 disposal securities disputes All at CER (Constant Exchange Rates, average FY 2019); ROOI=Royalties and other operating income excl. Gains on product disposals 54 HY 2020: Group operating performance Core operating profit growth ahead of sales growth 2020 CER growth CHFm abs. CER vs PY Sales 29,281 +406 1% Royalties & other op. inc. 1,097 -154 -12% Cost of sales -7,079 +484 -6% M & D -4,515 +73 -2% R & D -5,787 -407 7% G & A -1,231 -123 11% Core operating profit 11,766 +280 2% Core OP in % of sales 40.2% -5% in CHF CER=Constant Exchange Rates 55 HY 2020: Royalties and other operating income Decline driven by lower income from product disposals CHFm +47 +42 +107 -75 1,282 -306 1,097 Royalties and other operating income decreased by -12% at CER HY 2019 Cabilly Royalty income Out-licensing Other operating Gains/losses HY 2020 others income income disp. of products CER=Constant Exchange Rates 56 HY 2020: Core OP and margin maintained at high levels % of sales 47.2% 47.5% 47.2% 39.7% 40.6% 40.2% +0.5%p¹ +0.4%p¹ +2%¹ +2%¹ 17.1% 17.0% 16.8% CHFm 12,363 11,766 11,500 11,162 10,961 +0.9%p¹ 10,301 +9%¹ 2018 2019 2020 1,074 1,064 1,022 Roche Group Pharma Division Diagnostics Division 1 At CER=Constant Exchange Rates 57 HY 2020: Core net financial result Improvement driven by lower interest expenses CHFm • Net financial result improved by +3% at CER • Interest expenses1 decreased by +30% at CER -476 -451 +104 +15 -23 -26 -45 HY 2019 Equity Net interest FX G/L Interest All other, HY 2020 securities income expenses1 net CER=Constant Exchange Rates; 1 incl. amortisation of debt discount and net gains on interest rate derivatives 58 HY 2020: Group Core tax rate Stable tax rate with similar impacts from resolution of tax disputes in HY 2020 and HY 2019 Figures in % -0.2 16.7 16.5 HY 2019 HY 2020 59 HY 2020: Non-core items Non-core operating expenses lower than in 2019 driven by the Accutane provision release 2019 2020 Change in % CHFbn CHFbn CHFbn CHF CER Core operating profit 12.4 11.8 -0.6 -5 +2 Global restructuring plans -0.5 -0.3 +0.2 Amortisation of intangible assets -0.7 -0.8 -0.1 Impairment of intangible assets 1 -0.3 -0.3 -0.0 M&A and alliance transactions 0.1 0.0 -0.1 Legal & Environmental -0.1 0.3 +0.4 Total non-core operating items -1.5 -1.1 +0.4 IFRS Operating profit 10.8 10.6 -0.2 -2 +6 Total financial result & taxes -1.9 -2.2 -0.2 IFRS net income 8.9 8.5 -0.4 -5 +3 CER=Constant Exchange Rates; 1 incl. goodwill 60 HY 2020 results Focus on Cash Outlook 61 HY 2020: Operating free cash flow and margin % of sales 36.2% 33.9% 28.6% 24.6% 17.2% 23.5% -9.6%p¹ 6.8% -6.7%p¹ -0.7% CHFm 8,042 7,508 7,900 8,191 -6.1% -28%¹ +6.6%p¹ -26%¹ 5,036 5,454 2018 2019 2020 429 -¹ 2019 -380 -44 Roche Group Pharma Division Diagnostics Division 1 At CER=Constant Exchange Rates 62 HY 2020: Operating free cash flow Lower than PY (-26%) driven by higher NWC and higher IA investments CHFm -657 -1,094-111 -610 7,508 OFCF decreased by -26% /-1,949m at CER 5,036 OP net of Inv. in HY 2019 NWC Inv. in HY 2020 cash adjust. PP&E1 IA CER=Constant Exchange Rates; OP=operating profit; NWC=net working capital; PP&E=property, plant & equipment; IA=intangible assets, OFCF=Operating Free Cash Flow 63 1 Incl. increase in lease liability paid of CHFm -5 HY 2020: Group net debt up vs. YE 2019 Driven by dividends paid Free Cash Flow CHF 3.3bn CHFbn vs. 5.3bn in 2019 -1.7 -2.5 +5.0 [HY19: +7.5] -9.6 -8.8 [HY19: -8.4] Taxes -1.2 Dividends paid -7.8 Treasury -0.5 M&A & Alli. trans. -0.7 Trans. own eq. instr. -1.4 Curr. Transl. & Other +0.3 Operating Non-Operating Dividends, M&A Net debt and Alliance Net debt Free 31 Dec 2019 Free transactions and 30 Jun 2020 Cash Flow Cash Flow other CER=Constant Exchange Rates (avg full year 2019) 64 Balance sheet 30 June 2020 Equity ratio at 43% (30 June 2019: 39%; 31 Dec 2019 43%) % change in CER % change in CER CHFbn vs 31 Dec 2019 vs 31 Dec 2019 Cash and 83.1 80.4 -1% 83.1 80.4 -1% 11.9 marketable 6.3 -46% 24.1 22.5 14% 8% securities Current -5% 29% 28% Other 19.4 21.4 +14% liabilities current 23% 27% Non- 23.1 23.1 assets +1% current 28% 29% liabilities Net debt/ 51.8 52.7 +3% Non- total assets: 35.9 34.8 current 63% 65% Equity 11% assets 43% 43% 0% (Net assets) 31 Dec 30 Jun 31 Dec 30 Jun 2019 2020 2019 2020 CER=Constant Exchange Rates 65 HY 2020 results Focus on Cash Outlook 66 High currency impact expected in 2020 CHF / USD Average -3% -3% -3% -4% YTD 2019 1.00 1.00 1.00 0.99 0.97 0.97 0.96 0.96 Assumed average YTD 2020 0.97 0.97 0.96 0.97 0.97 0.95 0.95 0.95 0.95 0.95 0.95 0.95 Monthly avg fx rates 2020 FX rates at 30 June 2020 CHF / EUR -6% -6% -5% -4% 1.13 1.13 1.12 1.11 1.07 1.06 1.07 1.07 1.08 1.07 1.06 1.06 1.06 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.07 1.07 1 On group growth rates Assuming the 30 June 2020 exchange rates remain stable until end of 2020, 2020 impact 1 is expected to be (%p): Q1 HY Sep FY YTD Sales -5 -5 -5 -5 Core operating -7 -7 profit Core EPS -8 -8 67 2020 outlook confirmed Further growing top and bottom line Group sales growth1 • Low- to mid-single digit Core EPS growth1 • Broadly in line with sales growth Dividend outlook • Further increase dividend in Swiss francs 1 At Constant Exchange Rates (CER); based on the current assessment of the COVID-19 impact 68 Changes to the development pipeline Q2 2020 update New to phase I 5 NMEs: RG6279 PD1-IL2v - solid tumors RG6247 4D-R110 - choroideremia RG6296 BCMA x CD16a - r/r MM RG7637 NME - neurodevelopmental disorders RG6115 TLR7 agonist (4) - HCC New to phase II New to phase III New to registration 3 NMEs: (transitioned from phase I) 1 AI: 2 AIs: RG7774 NME - retinal disease RG1569 Actemra+remdesivir - COVID-19 RG7421 Cotellic+Zelboraf+Tecentriq - 1L+ RG7854 TLR7 agonist (3) + RG7907 CpAM (2) pneumonia BRAFm melanoma combination - HBV RG7601 Venclexta+azacitidine - 1L AML 3 AIs: RG6058 tiragolumab+Tecentriq - cervical cancer RG6149 or RG7880 ST2 MAb or IL22-Fc - COVID-19 pneumonia IONIS ASO factor B - IgA-nephropathy Removed from phase I Removed from phase II Removed from phase III 1 NME: 2 NMEs: 1 AI: RG6217 - HBV RG7314 balovaptan - autism RG3502 Kadcyla+Perjeta - Her2+ EBC RG7388 idasanutlin - 1L AML 4 AIs: RG7421 Cotellic+Tecentriq - RCC, bladder, head & neck ca RG7421 Cotellic+Zelboraf+Tecentriq - melanoma RG7421 Cotellic+Tecentriq - 2L BRAF WT MM RG7601 Venclexta+idasanutlin - r/r AML Status as of July 23, 2020 Approvals 1 NME approved in US RG6264 Phesgo Perjecta+Herceptin FDC SC - HER2+ BC 2 AIs approved in US RG7446 Tecentriq+Avastin - 1L HCC RG7446 Tecentriq - 1L non-sq + sq NSCLC Dx+ 1 AI approved in EU RG1594 Ocrevus Short infusion - RMS & PPMS 69 Roche Group development pipeline Phase I (43 NMEs + 14 AIs) Phase II (20 NMEs + 12 AIs) RG6026 glofitamab / combos heme tumors RG6058 tiragolumab combos heme & solid tumors RG6076 CD19-4-1BBL heme tumors RG6107 crovalimab PNH RG6115 TLR7 agonist (4) HCC RG6139 PD1 x LAG3 solid tumors RG6160 FcRH5/ x CD3 r/r MM RG6171 SERD (3) ER+/HER2- mBC RG6180 iNeST*± T solid tumors RG6185 belvarafenib (pan-RAF inh)+Cotellic solid tumors RG6194 HER2 x CD3 BC RG6279 PD1-IL2v solid tumors RG6290 MAGE-A4 ImmTAC solid tumors RG6292 CD25 MAb solid tumors RG6296 BCMA x CD16a r/r MM RG6323 IL15/IL15Ra-Fc solid tumors RG7440 ipatasertib + Taxane + T TNBC ipatasertib + rucaparib mCRPC, solid tumors T-based Morpheus platform solid tumors T + Avastin + Cotellic 2/3L CRC T ± Avastin ± chemo HCC, GC, PaC RG7446 T + anti-CD20 combos heme tumors T + K/HP HER2+ BC T + rucaparib ovarian cancer T + CD47 MAb r/r AML RG7461 simlukafusp alpha (FAP IL2v FP) / combos solid tumors Venclexta + AMG176 AML RG7601 Venclexta ± azacitidine r/r MDS Venclexta + gilteritinib r/r AML RG7769 PD1 x TIM3 solid tumors RG7802 cibisatamab ± T solid tumors RG7827 FAP-4-1BBL FP solid tumors RG7828 mosunetuzumab/combos heme tumors RG7876 selicrelumab combos solid tumors CHU FIXa x FX hemophilia CHU glypican-3 x CD3 solid tumors CHU codrituzumab HCC SQZ PBMC vaccine solid tumors RG6151 - asthma RG6244 - asthma RG6287 - IBD RG7835 IgG-IL2 autoimmune diseases RG6084 - HBV RG6346 HBV siRNA HBV RG7861 anti-S.aureus TAC infectious diseases RG7992 FGFR1 x KLB MAb metabolic diseases RG6000 DLK inh ALS RG6102 brain shuttle gantenerumab Alzheimer's RG6237 - neuromuscular disorders RG7637 - . neurodevelopmental disorders RG7816 GABA Aa5 PAM autism RG6179 - DME RG6247 4D-R110 choroideremia RG7921 - nAMD CHU PTH1 recep. ago hypoparathyroidism CHU - hyperphosphatemia CHU - endometriosis RG6180 iNeST* + pembrolizumab malignant melanoma RG6357 SPK-8011 hemophilia A RG6358 SPK-8016 hemophilia A with inhibitors to factor VIII RG6058 tiragolumab + T NSCLC tiragolumab + T cervical cancer RG7421 Cotellic + T ± taxane TNBC RG7446 Tecentriq SC NSCLC RG7596 Polivy r/r FL Venclexta + azacitidine 1L MDS RG7601 Venclexta + fulvestrant 2L HR+BC Venclexta + carfilzomib r/r MM t(11:14) RG6149 ST2 MAb asthma RG6173 anti-tryptase asthma RG6354 rh pentraxin-2(PRM-151) myelofibrosis rh pentraxin-2(PRM-151) idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis RG7159 Gazyva lupus nephritis RG7845 fenebrutinib RA RG7880 IL22-Fc inflammatory diseases RG6149/RG7880 ST2 MAb or IL22-Fc COVID-19 pneumonia NOV TLR4 MAb autoimmune diseases RG7854+RG7907 TLR7 ago(3) + CpAM (2) HBV IONIS ASO factor B IgA nephropathy RG6100 semorinemab Alzheimer's RG6356 microdystrophin (SRP-9001) DMD RG7412 crenezumab familial Alzheimer's healthy pts RG7906 ralmitaront schizophrenia RG7935 prasinezumab Parkinson's RG6147 - geographic atrophy RG6367 SPK-7001 choroideremia RG-No - Roche/Genentech CHU- Chugai managed IONIS - IONIS managed SQZ- SQZ Biotechnology managed NOV- Novimmune managed Status as of July 23, 2020 *Individualized Neoantigen Specific Immunotherapy T=Tecentriq New Molecular Entity (NME) CardioMetabolism Additional Indication (AI) Neuroscience Oncology / Hematology Ophthalmology Immunology Other Infectious Diseases RG7774 - retinal disease IONIS ASO factor B geographic atrophy 70 Roche Group development pipeline Phase III (8 NMEs + 30 AIs) Registration (5 NMEs + 11 AIs) RG6013 Hemlibra mild to moderate hemophilia A RG6058 tiragolumab + T + chemo 1L SCLC tiragolumab + T 1L PD-L1+ NSCLC RG6114 mPI3K alpha inh 1L HR+ mBC ipatasertib + abiraterone 1L CRPC RG7440 ipatasertib + chemo 1L TNBC/HR+ BC ipatasertib + fulvestrant + palbociclib 1L HR+ mBC ipatasertib + Tecentriq + taxane 1L TNBC RG7596 Polivy 1L DLBCL Tecentriq NSCLC adj Tecentriq NMIBC, high risk Tecentriq RCC adj T + chemo + Avastin 1L ovarian cancer T ± chemo SCCHN adj RG7446 Tecentriq HER2+ BC neoadj T + paclitaxel 1L TNBC T + capecitabine or carbo/gem 1L TNBC T + paclitaxel TNBC adj T + nab-paclitaxel TNBC neoadj T + Avastin HCC adj T ± chemo 1L mUC RG7446/ Tecentriq bTMB-high 1L NSCLC RG6268 or entrectinib ROS1+ RG7601 Venclexta r/r MM t(11:14) RG7853 Alecensa ALK+ NSCLC adj RG1569 Actemra COVID-19 pneumonia RG1569 Actemra + remdesivir COVID-19 pneumonia RG3648 Xolair food allergy RG7413 etrolizumab ulcerative colitis etrolizumab Crohn's Xofluza influenza, hospitalized pts RG6152 Xofluza influenza, pediatric (0-1 year) Xofluza influenza direct transmission RG1450 gantenerumab Alzheimer's RG6042 tominersen Huntington's RG6321 port delivery system with ranibizumab . wAMD port delivery system with ranibizumab . DME RG7716 faricimab DME faricimab wAMD RG6264 Phesgo 1 Perjeta + Herceptin FDC SC HER2+ BC RG6268 Rozlytrek (entrectinib) 1 ROS1+ NSCLC Rozlytrek (entrectinib) 1 NTRK+ tumor-agnostic RG7446 Tecentriq Dx+ 1 1L sq + non-sq NSCLC Tecentriq+ Avastin 1 1L HCC RG7421 Cotellic + Zelboraf + T 2 1L+ BRAFm melanoma RG7601 Venclexta + azacitidine 1L AML RG7853 Alecensa 1LNSCLC Dx+ RG3648 Xolair 2 nasal polyps Xofluza 1 influenza RG6152 Xofluza 1 influenza, high risk Xofluza 2 influenza post exposure prophylaxis Xofluza 2 influenza, pediatric (1-12 yrs) RG1594 Ocrevus 3 short infusion RMS & PPMS RG6168 satralizumab NMOSD RG7916 risdiplam 2 SMA 1 Approved in US, filed in EU 2 Filed in US 3 Filed in US, approved in EU New Molecular Entity (NME) CardioMetabolism Additional Indication (AI) Neuroscience Oncology / Hematology Ophthalmology Immunology Other Infectious Diseases 71 Status as of July 23, 2020 NME submissions and their additional indications Projects in phase II and III Port Delivery System RG6321 with ranibizumab wAMD etrolizumab tiragolumab + rh pentraxin-2 RG7413 RG6058 Tecentriq RG6354 PRM-151 ulcerative colitis 1L PD-L1+ cervical ca IPF Xofluza ✓ Xofluza tominersen tiragolumab + RG7907 + TLR7 ago (3) rh pentraxin-2 RG6152 influenza, pediatric RG6152 RG6042 RG6058 Tecentriq + CpAM (2) RG6354 PRM-151 direct transmission Huntington's RG7854 (1-12 yrs) 1L PD-L1+ NSCLC HBV myelofibrosis Xofluza ✓ Xofluza gantenerumab RG6114 mPI3K alpha inh ralmitaront ST2 MAb RG6152 influenza post-exposure RG6152 influenza, pediatric RG1450 RG7906 RG6149 Alzheimer's 1L HR+ BC schizophrenia asthma prophylaxis (0-1 year) risdiplam Xofluza etrolizumab iNeST* microdystrophin Anti-tryptase RG7916 RG6152 RG7413 RG6180 RG6356 SRP-9001 RG6173 SMA (EU) influenza, hospitalized Crohn's oncology asthma DMD ipatasertib + faricimab Port Delivery System ipatasertib + fulv + semorinemab fenebrutinib RG7440 abiraterone RG7716 RG6321 with ranibizumab RG7440 palbociclib RG6100 (Tau MAb ) RG7845 DME autoimmune diseases 1L CRPC DME 1L HR+ mBC Alzheimer's ipatasertib + chemo faricimab tiragolumab + ipatasertib + prasinezumab RG7880 IL22-Fc RG7440 RG7716 RG6058 Tecentriq RG7440 Tecentriq + taxane RG7935 1L TNBC / HR+ BC wAMD Parkinson's inflammatory diseases 1L SCLC 1L TNBC 2020 2021 2022 2023 and beyond ✓ Indicates submission to health authorities has occurred New Molecular Entity (NME) CardioMetabolism Unless stated otherwise submissions are planned to occur in US and EU Additional Indication (AI) Neuroscience Oncology / Hematology Ophthalmology Immunology Other Infectious Diseases *Individualized NeoAntigen Specific Immunotherapy 72 Status as of July 23, 2020 AI submissions for existing products Projects in phase II and III RG1569 Actemra COVID-19 pneumonia RG1569 Actemra + remdesivir COVID-19 pneumonia New Molecular Entity (NME) Immunology Neuroscience Additional Indication (AI) Infectious Diseases Ophthalmology Oncology / Hematology CardioMetabolism Other Cotellic + Tecentriq + RG7421 Zelboraf ✓ 1L+ BRAFm melanoma RG7446 Tecentriq + nab-paclitaxel TNBC neoadj RG7446 Tecentriq + paclitaxel 1L TNBC RG7446 Tecentriq ± chemo 1L mUC Tecentriq + chemo + RG7446 Avastin 1L ovarian cancer RG7446 Tecentriq + Avastin ✓ 1L HCC RG7601 Venclexta +azacitidine ✓ 1L AML RG7853 Alecensa (BFAST) ✓ 1L NSCLC ALK+ RG3648 Xolair Food allergy RG6268 Rozlytrek (BFAST) 1L NSCLC ROS1+ RG7446 Tecentriq (BFAST) 1L NSCLC bTMB-high RG7596 Polivy 1L DLBCL RG6013 Hemlibra Mild to moderate hemophilia A (EU) RG7446 Tecentriq NSCLC adj RG7446 Tecentriq RCC adj RG7446 Tecentriq + Avastin HCC adj RG7446 Tecentriq SC NSCLC RG7446 Tecentriq HER2+ BC neoadj RG7446 Tecentriq + paclitaxel TNBC adj RG7446 Tecentriq High risk NMIBC RG7446 Tecentriq + chemo SCCHN adj Tecentriq + capecitabine RG7446 or carbo/gem TNBC RG7596 Polivy r/r FL RG7159 Gazyva lupus nephritis Cotellic + Tecentriq ± RG7421 taxane TNBC RG7601 Venclexta r/r MM t(11:14) RG7601 Venclexta + carfilzomib r/r MM t(11:14) RG7601 Venclexta + azacitidine 1L MDS RG7601 Venclexta + fulvestrant 2L HR+BC RG7853 Alecensa ALK+ NSCLC adj 2020 2021 2022 2023 and beyond Status as of July 23, 2020 ✓ Indicates submission to health authorities has occurred 73 Unless stated otherwise submissions are planned to occur in US and EU Major pending approvals 2020 US EU China Japan-Chugai satralizumab Rozlytrek (entrectinib) CellCept RG6168 NMOSD RG6268 ROS1+ NSCLC RG99 lupus nephritis Filed Aug 2019 Filed Jan 2019 Filed Aug 2018 Xolair Rozlytrek (entrectinib) Avastin RG3648 nasal polyps RG6268 NTRK+ tumor-agnostic RG405 1L/2L glioblastoma Filed Sept 2019 Filed Jan 2019 Filed Jan 2019 risdiplam satralizumab MabThera RG7916 SMA RG6168 NMOSD RG105 CLL Filed Nov 2019 Filed Aug 2019 Filed Apr 2019 Alecensa (BFAST) Tecentriq MabThera RG7853 1L NSCLC ALK+ RG7446 1L non-sq + sq NSCLC Dx+ RG105 FL Filed Jan 2020 Filed Nov 2019 Filed Apr 2019 RG1594 Ocrevus Xofluza Gazyva Short infusion RMS & PPMS RG6152 influenza RG7159 1L FL Filed Feb 2020 Filed Nov 2019 Filed Sept 2019 Xofluza Xofluza Gazyva RG6152 post exposure prophylaxis RG6152 influenza, high risk RG7159 r/r FL Filed March 2020 Filed Nov 2019 Filed Sept 2019 Xofluza Tecentriq +Avastin Tecentriq +Avastin RG6152 influenza, pediatric (1-12 yrs) RG7446 1L HCC RG7446 1L HCC Filed March 2020 Filed Jan 2020 Filed Jan 2020 Cotellic + Zelboraf+ Tecentriq Perjeta+Herceptin FDC SC satralizumab RG7421 1L+ BRAFm melanoma RG6264 Her2+BC RG6168 NMOSD Filed May 2020 Filed Jan 2020 Filed April 2020 Venclexta+ azacitidine Venclexta+ azacitidine risdiplam RG7601 1L AML RG7601 1L AML RG7916 SMA Filed May 2020 Filed May 2020 Filed March 2020 Xofluza RG6152 influenza Filed May 2020 Xofluza RG6152 influenza, high risk Filed May 2020 Hemlibra RG6013 Hemophilia A Status as of July 23, 2020 Filed June 2020 Kadcyla RG3502 HER2+ eBC adj Filed Aug 2019 Tecentriq +Avastin RG7446 HCC Filed Feb 2020 Polivy RG7596 r/r DLBCL Filed June 2020 New Molecular Entity (NME) CardioMetabolism Additional Indication (AI) Neuroscience Oncology / Hematology Ophthalmology Immunology Other Infectious Diseases FDC = fixed-dose combination 74 Major granted approvals 2020 US EU China Japan-Chugai Kadcyla Rozlytrek (entrectinib) Venclexta+Gazyva Polivy RG6268 RG7601 1L CLL RG7596 r/r DLBCL RG3502 HER2+ eBC ROS1+ NSCLC Mar 2020 January 2020 Jan 2020 Feb 2020 Tecentriq + Avastin Venclexta+Gazyva Tecentriq + chemo Alecensa RG7446 1L HCC RG7601 1L CLL RG7446 1L extensive stage SCLC RG7853 r/r ALK+ ALCL May 2020 Mar 2020 Feb 2020 Feb 2020 Tecentriq Ocrevus Rituxan RG7446 1L non-sq + sq NSCLC Dx+ RG1594 Short infusion RMS & PPMS RG105 thrombocytopenic purpura May 2020 May 2020 Feb 2020 Phesgo Enspryng (satralizumab) RG6264 (Perjeta+Herceptin FDC) SC RG6168 NMOSD Her2+BC June 2020 June 2020 New Molecular Entity (NME) CardioMetabolism Additional Indication (AI) Neuroscience Oncology / Hematology Ophthalmology Immunology Other Infectious Diseases 75 Status as of July 23, 2020 Pipeline summary Marketed products additional indications Global Development late-stage trials pRED (Roche Pharma Research & Early Development) gRED (Genentech Research & Early Development) Spark Roche Group HY 2020 results Diagnostics Foreign exchange rate information 76 Hemlibra Factor VIII mimetic for treatment of hemophilia A Indication Hemophilia A patients Hemophilia A pediatric patients with inhibitors to factor VIII with inhibitors to factor VIII Phase/study of patients

Design

Primary endpoint

Status Phase III Phase III HAVEN 1 HAVEN 2 N=118 N=88 Patients on episodic treatment prior to study entry: Patients on prophylactic or episodic treatment prior to study entry:  ARM A: Hemlibra prophylaxis  Cohort A: Hemlibra prophylaxis qw  ARM B: Episodic treatment (no prophylaxis)  Cohort B: Hemlibra prophylaxis q2w Patients on prophylaxis prior to study entry:  Cohort C: Hemlibra prophylaxis q4w  ARM C: Hemlibra prophylaxis Patients on episodic treatment previously on non-interventional study:  ARM D: Hemlibra prophylaxis  Number of bleeds over 24 weeks  Number of bleeds over 52 weeks  FPI Q4 2015, recruitment completed in arms A and B Q2 2016  FPI Q3 2016, recruitment completed Q2 2017  Primary and all secondary endpoints met Q4 2016  Positive interim data in Q2 2017  Data published in NEJM 2017; 377:809-818  FPI cohorts B/C Q4 2017  Full primary data at ASH 2018 Data presented at ISTH 2017, updated data presented at ASH 2017

Filed in US and EU in Q2 2017; granted accelerated assessment (EMA) and priority review (FDA)

Approved in US Q4 2017 and EU Q1 2018 Hemophilia CT Identifier NCT02622321 NCT02795767 In collaboration with Chugai 77 ASH=American Society of Hematology; ISTH=International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine Hemlibra Factor VIII mimetic for treatment of hemophilia A Indication Hemophilia A patients Hemophilia A patients with and without inhibitors to Factor VIII, without inhibitors to factor VIII dosing every 4 weeks Phase/study of patients

Design

Primary endpoint

Status Phase III Phase III HAVEN 3 HAVEN 4 N=135 N=46 Patients on FVIII episodic treatment prior to study entry: Multicenter, open-label,non-randomized study to assess the efficacy,  ARM A: Hemlibra prophylaxis qw safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of Hemlibra  ARM B: Hemlibra prophylaxis q2w administered every 4 weeks.  ARM C: Episodic FVIII treatment; switch to Hemlibra prophylaxis  Part 1: Pharmacokinetic (PK) run-in part (N=6) possible after 24 weeks  Part 2: Expansion part (N=40) Patients on FVIII prophylaxis prior to study entry:  ARM D: Hemlibra prophylaxis qw  Number of bleeds over 24 weeks  Number of bleeds over 24 weeks  FPI Q3 2016, recruitment completed Q2 2017  FPI Q1 2017, recruitment completed Q2 2017  Study met primary and key secondary endpoints Q4 2017  PK run-in data at ASH 2017  FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation April 2018  Positive interim analysis outcome reported Q4 2017  Data presented at WFH 2018  Data presented at WFH 2018  Filed in US (priority review) and EU in Q2 2018  Interim data filed in US and EU in Q2 2018  Data published in NEJM 2018; 379: 811-822  Data published in Lancet Haematology 2019 Jun;6(6):e295-e305 •Approved in US Q4 2018 and EU Q1 2019 Hemophilia CT Identifier NCT02847637 NCT03020160 In collaboration with Chugai 78 ASH=American Society of Hematology; WFH=World Federation of Hemophilia; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine Hemlibra Factor VIII mimetic for treatment of hemophilia A Indication Hemophilia A patients with and without inhibitors to Factor VIII Hemophilia A mild to moderate patients without inhibitors to Factor VIII Phase/study Phase III Phase III HAVEN 5 HAVEN 6 # of patients N=85 N=70 Patients with Hemophilia regardless of FVIII inhibitor status on Multicenter, open-label study to evaluate the safety, efficacy, prophylactic or episodic treatment prior to study entry: pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of Hemlibra in patients with Hemophilia Design • Arm A: emicizumab prophylaxis qw mild or moderate Hemophilia A without FVIII inhibitors • Arm B: emicizumab prophylaxis q4w • Arm C: No prophylaxis (control arm) Primary endpoint  Number of bleeds over 24 weeks  Safety and efficacy  FPI Q2 2018  FPI Q1 2020  Recruitment completed Q1 2019 Status  Filed in China Q2 2020 CT Identifier NCT03315455 NCT04158648 In collaboration with Chugai 79 Alecensa New CNS-active inhibitor of anaplastic lymphoma kinase Indication Treatment-naïve Adjuvant ALK+ NSCLC ALK+ advanced NSCLC Phase/study Phase III Phase III ALEX ALINA # of patients N=286 N=255 Design  ARM A: Alecensa 600mg BID  ARM A: Alecensa 600 mg BID Oncology  ARM B: Crizotinib 250mg BID  ARM B: Platinum-based chemotherapy Primary endpoint  Progression-free survival  Disease-free survival  Recruitment completed Q3 2015  FPI Q3 2018  Primary endpoint met Q1 2017  Data presented at ASCO 2017, 2018, ESMO 2017, 2018 Status  Data published in NEJM 2017; 377:829-838  CNS data presented at ESMO 2017  Final PFS and updated OS presented at ESMO 2019  Approved in US Q4 2017 (priority review) and in EU Q4 2017 CT Identifier NCT02075840 NCT03456076 In collaboration with Chugai 80 NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine; ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology Cotellic Selective small molecule inhibitor of MAPK kinase Indication First-line metastatic triple negative breast cancer Phase/study of patients

Design Primary endpoint Status Phase II COLET N=160 ARM A: Cotellic plus paclitaxel

Cotellic plus paclitaxel ARM B: Placebo plus paclitaxel

Placebo plus paclitaxel ARM C: Cotellic plus Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel

Cotellic plus Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel ARM D: Cotellic plus Tecentriq plus paclitaxel

Cotellic plus Tecentriq plus paclitaxel Progression-free survival and safety

survival and safety FPI Q1 2015

FPI arms C and D: Q4 2016

Data arms A and B presented at SABCS 2017 Oncology CT Identifier NCT02322814 In collaboration with Exelixis 81 SABCS=San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium; CPI=Checkpoint inhibitor Kadcyla First ADC for HER2-positive breast cancer Indication HER2-positive early breast cancer high-risk patients Phase/study of patients

Design

Primary endpoint Status CT Identifier Phase III KATHERINE N=1,484 ARM A: Kadcyla 3.6mg/kg q3w

Kadcyla 3.6mg/kg q3w ARM B: Herceptin

Herceptin Invasive disease-free survival

disease-free survival Recruitment completed Q4 2015 Stopped at pre-planned interim data analysis for efficacy Q4 2018

pre-planned interim data analysis for efficacy Q4 2018 Data presented at SABCS 2018

BTD granted by FDA in Q1 2019

US filling completed under RTOR Q1 2019 and filed in EU Q1 2019

Approved in US Q2 2019 and in EU Q4 2019

Data published in NEJM 2019; 380:617-628 NCT01772472 Oncology In collaboration with ImmunoGen, Inc. 82 ADC=antibody drug conjugate; SABCS=San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium; RTOR=Real time oncology review Perjeta First-in-class HER2 dimerization inhibitor Indication Adjuvant HER2-positive breast cancer Neoadjuvant/adjuvant HER2-positive breast cancer Phase/study of patients

Design Primary endpoint Status CT Identifier Phase III Phase II APHINITY BERENICE N=4,803 N=401  ARM A: Perjeta (840mg loading, 420 q3w) + Herceptin for 52 weeks Neoadjuvant treatment: plus chemotherapy (6-8 cycles)  ARM A: ddAC q2w x4 followed by wkly paclitaxel for 12 wks,  ARM B: Placebo + Herceptin (52 weeks) plus chemotherapy (6-8 with P+H x 4 cycles cycles)  ARM B: FEC plus P+H x 4 cycles followed by docetaxel plus P+H x 4 cycles Adjuvant treatment:  P+H q3w to complete 1 year of HER2 therapy  Hormonal and radiation therapy as indicated  Invasive disease-free survival (IDFS)  Safety  Primary endpoint met Q1 2017  Recruitment completed Q3 2015  Data presented at ASCO 2017 and published in NEJM 2017; 377:122-  Data presented at SABCS 2016 131  Data published in Ann Oncol. 2018 Mar 1; 29(3): 646-653  Filed in US and EU Q3 2017  Approved in US Q4 2017 (priority review) and EU Q2 2018  Six year IDFS data presented at SABCS 2019 NCT01358877 NCT02132949 83 Oncology ddAC=dose-dense doxorubicin plus cyclophosphamide; FEC=fluorouracil, epirubicin and cyclophosphamide; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; SABCS=San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Perjeta First-in-class HER2 dimerization inhibitor Indication HER2-positive early breast cancer subcutaneous co-formulation Neoadjuvant HER2-positive breast cancer Phase/study Phase III Phase II Phase III FeDeriCa Phrancesca IMpassion050 # of patients N=500 N=140 N=453 Fixed-dose combination (FDC) of Perjeta (P)  ARM A: PH IV followed by FDC SC  ARM A: ddAC Herceptin/Perjeta + paclitaxel and Herceptin (H) for subcutaneous  ARM B: PH FDC SC followed by IV followed by surgery and chemotherapy administration in combination with  ARM B: ddAC Herceptin/Perjeta + chemotherapy Oncology Design chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant/adjuvant +Tecentriq followed by surgery and chemotherapy setting +Tecentriq  ARM A: P IV+H IV+chemotherapy  ARM B: FDC of PH SC+chemotherapy Primary endpoint  Trough Serum Concentration (Ctrough) of  Percentage who preferred PH FDC SC  Pathologic complete response (pCR) Pertuzumab During Cycle 7  Recruitment completed Q4 2018  FPI Q4 2018  FPI Q4 2018  Study met primary endpoint Q3 2019  Final analysis completed, 85% patients Status  Data presented at SABCS 2019 preferred FDC SC  Filed in US Q4 2019 & in EU Jan 2020  Approved in US Q2 2020 CT Identifier NCT03493854 NCT03674112 NCT03726879 84 SABCS=San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Perjeta/Kadcyla and Tecentriq Her2 targeted agents in combination with anti-PD-L1 Indication Metastatic and locally advanced early breast cancer (HER2-positive) Phase/study of patients

Design Phase I N=76 Cohort 1A (mBC): Tecentriq plus Perjeta plus Herceptin

Tecentriq plus Perjeta plus Herceptin Cohort 1B (mBC): Tecentriq plus Kadcyla 1

Tecentriq plus Kadcyla Cohort 1F (mBC): Tecentriq plus Perjeta plus Herceptin plus docetaxel

Tecentriq plus Perjeta plus Herceptin plus docetaxel Cohort 2A (eBC): Tecentriq plus Perjeta plus Herceptin

Tecentriq plus Perjeta plus Herceptin Cohort 2B (eBC): Tecentriq plus Kadcyla 1

Tecentriq plus Kadcyla Cohort 2C (expansion on cohort 1B): Tecentriq plus Kadcyla 1 Oncology Primary endpoint Status CT Identifier Safety

FPI Q4 2015

Recruitment completed Q2 2018 NCT02605915 1 In collaboration with ImmunoGen, Inc. 85 eBC=early breast cancer; mBC=metastatic breast cancer Tecentriq Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - lung cancer Indication 1L non-squamous NSCLC Phase/study Phase III Phase III IMpower150 IMpower132 # of patients N=1,202 N=568  ARM A: Tecentriq plus paclitaxel plus carboplatin  ARM A: Tecentriq plus carboplatin or cisplatin plus pemetrexed Design  ARM B: Tecentriq plus Avastin plus paclitaxel plus carboplatin  ARM B: Carboplatin or cisplatin plus pemetrexed  ARM C: Avastin plus paclitaxel plus carboplatin Oncology Primary endpoint  Progression-free survival and overall survival  Progression-free survival and overall survival  Study met co-primary endpoint of PFS in Q4 2017 and OS in Q1 2018  FPI Q2 2016  PFS data presented at ESMO IO 2017 and OS at ASCO 2018  Recruitment completed Q2 2017  Filed in US Q1 2018 (priority review) and EU (Q1 2018)  Study met co-primary endpoint of PFS in Q2 2018  Data published in NEJM 2018; 378:2288-2301  Data presented at WCLC 2018 Status  Approved in US Q4 2018 and EU Q1 2019 CT Identifier NCT02366143 NCT02657434 NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine; WCLC=World Conference 86 on Lung Cancer Tecentriq Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - lung cancer Indication 1L non-squamous and squamous NSCLC 1L extensive-stage SCLC PD-L1-selected patients Phase/study Phase III Phase III IMpower110 IMpower133 # of patients N=570 N=400  ARM A: Tecentriq monotherapy  ARM A: Tecentriq plus carboplatin plus etoposide  ARM B: NSq: carboplatin or cisplatin plus pemetrexed  ARM B: Placebo plus carboplatin plus etoposide Design Sq: carboplatin or cisplatin plus gemcitabine Oncology Primary endpoint  Overall survival  Progression-free survival and overall survival  IMpower111 consolidated into IMpower110 Q3 2016  FPI Q2 2016  Recruitment completed Q1 2018  Orphan drug designation granted by FDA Q3 2016  Study met primary endpoint in PD-L1 high (IC3/TC3) Q3 2019  Study met endpoints of OS and PFS in Q2 2018 Status  Data presented at ESMO and ESMO-IO 2019  Primary data presented at WCLC 2018  Filed in EU and US (priority review) Q4 2019  Data published in NEJM 2018; 379:2220-2229  Approved in US Q2 2020  Filed with the US and EU Q3 2018  Approved in US Q1 2019 and EU Q3 2019 CT Identifier NCT02409342 NCT02763579 NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; NSq=non-squamous; Sq=squamous; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine; 87 WCLC=World Conference on Lung Cancer Tecentriq Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - lung cancer Indication Adjuvant NSCLC Neoadjuvant NSCLC Phase/study Phase III Phase III IMpower010 IMpower030 # of patients N=1,127 N=450 Following adjuvant cisplatin-based chemotherapy  ARM A: Tecentriq + platinum-based chemotherapy Design  ARM A: Tecentriq  ARM B: Platinum-based chemotherapy  ARM B: Best supportive care Oncology Primary endpoint  Disease-free survival  Major pathological response and event free survival  FPI Q3 2015  FPI Q2 2018  Trial amended from PD-L1+ selected patients to all-comers Status  FPI for all-comer population Q4 2016  Recruitment completed Q3 2018 CT Identifier NCT02486718 NCT03456063 88 Tecentriq Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - lung cancer Indication 1L NSCLC Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer Phase/study Phase II/III Phase Ib/II B-FAST IMscin001 # of patients N=660 N=260  Cohort A: ALK+ (Alecensa)  Part 1: dose finding, atezo SC followed by atezo IV  Cohort B: RET+ (Alecensa)  Part 2: non inferiority of atezo SC + Avastin + chemo vs atezo IV + Design  Cohort C: bTMB-high (Tecentriq) Avastin+ chemo Oncology Primary endpoint  Cohort A/B: Objective response rate  Observed concentration of atezolizumab in serum at cycle 1  Cohort D: ROS1+ (Rozlytrek)  Cohort E: BRAF+ (vemurafenib plus cobimetinib plus Tecentriq)  Cohort C: Progression-free survival  FPI Q3 2017  FPI Q4 2018  Recruitment completed for cohort A Q3 2018 and cohort C Q3 2019 Status  Study met primary endpoint in cohort A (ALK+) Q3 2019; presented at ESMO 2019  ALK+ Alecensa (cohort A) filed in US Q1 2020 CT Identifier NCT03178552 NCT03735121 1Tarceva is a registered trademark of OSI Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a subsidiary of Astellas US, LLC; 89 NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology Tecentriq Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - SCCHN Indication Adjuvant squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck Phase/study Phase III IMvoke010 # of patients N=400  ARM A: Tecentriq 1200mg q3w  ARM B: Placebo Oncology Design Primary endpoint  Event-free survival and overall survival Status  FPI Q1 2018  Recruitment completed Q1 2020 CT Identifier NCT03452137 SCCHN=squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck 90 Tecentriq Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - UC Indication 1L metastatic urothelial carcinoma High-risknon-muscle-invasive bladder cancer Phase/study Phase III Phase III IMvigor130 ALBAN # of patients N=1,200 N=614  ARM A: Tecentriq plus gemcitabine and carboplatin or cisplatin  ARM A: BCG induction and maintenance Design  ARM B: Tecentriq monotherapy  ARM B: Tecentriq+ BCG induction and maintenance  ARM C: Placebo plus gemcitabine and carboplatin or cisplatin Oncology Primary endpoint  Progression-free survival, overall survival and safety  Recurrence-free survival  FPI Q3 2016  FPI Q4 2018  FPI for arm B (amended study) Q1 2017 Status  Recruitment completed Q3 2018  Study met co-primary endpoint of PFS Q3 2019  Data presented at ESMO 2019 CT Identifier NCT02807636 NCT03799835 UC=urothelial carcinoma; BCG=Bacille Calmette-Guérin 91 Tecentriq Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - renal cell cancer Indication Adjuvant renal cell carcinoma Advanced renal cell carcinoma after immune checkpoint inhibitor treatment Phase/study Phase III Phase III IMmotion010 Contact-031 # of patients N=664 N=500  ARM A: Tecentriq monotherapy  ARM A: Tecentriq plus cabozantinib Design  ARM B: Observation  ARM B: cabozantinib Oncology Primary endpoint  Disease-free survival  Progression-free survival and overall survival  FPI Q1 2017  FPI expected Q3 Status  Recruitment completed Q1 2019 CT Identifier NCT03024996 NCT04338269 1In collaboration with Exelixis 92 Tecentriq Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - CRC and HCC Indication 2/3L metastatic colorectal cancer 1L hepatocellular carcinoma Adjuvant hepatocellular carcinoma Phase/study Phase I Phase III Phase III IMbrave150 IMbrave050 # of patients N=84 N=501 N=662 Open-label,single-arm,two-stage study  ARM A: Tecentriq plus Avastin  ARM A: Tecentriq plus Avastin with Cotellic plus Tecentriq plus Avastin  ARM B: Sorafenib  ARM B: Active surveillance • Stage 1: Safety run-in Design • Stage 2: Dose-expansion with two cohorts: - Expansion - Biopsy Primary endpoint  Safety  Overall survival and progression free survival  Recurrence-Free Survival (RFS)  FPI Q3 2016  FPI Q1 2018  FPI Q4 2019  Recruitment completed Q3 2018  Recruitment completed Q1 2019  Data presented at ESMO 2019  Data presented at ESMO Asia 2019 Status  US filing completed under RTOR Q1 2020; filed in EU Q1 2020  Data published in NEJM 2020;382:1894-1905  Approved in US Q2 2020 CT Identifier NCT02876224 NCT03434379 NCT04102098 Oncology Cotellic in collaboration with Exelixis 93 ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine; RTOR=Real time oncology review Tecentriq Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - breast cancer Indication Previously untreated metastatic triple negative breast cancer Phase/study Phase III Phase III Phase III IMpassion130 IMpassion131 IMpassion132 # of patients N=900 N=540 N=572  ARM A: Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel  ARM A: Tecentriq plus paclitaxel  ARM A: Tecentriq plus capecitabine or  ARM B: Placebo plus nab-paclitaxel  ARM B: Placebo plus paclitaxel carbo/gem Design  ARM B: Placebo plus capecitabine or Oncology carbo/gem Primary endpoint  Progression-free survival and overall survival  Progression-free survival  Overall survival (co-primary endpoint)  Recruitment completed Q2 2017  FPI Q3 2017  FPI Q1 2018  Study met co-primary endpoint of PFS in both  Recruitment completed Q3 2019 PDL1+ and ITT populations Jul 2018 Status  Primary PFS and interim OS data presented at ESMO 2018 and ASCO 2019  Data published in NEJM 2018; 379:2108-2121  US accelerated approval Q1 2019  Approved in EU Q3 2019 CT Identifier NCT02425891 NCT03125902 NCT03371017 ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine 94 Tecentriq Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - breast cancer Indication Neoadjuvant triple negative breast cancer Adjuvant triple negative breast cancer Phase/study Phase III Phase III IMpassion031 IMpassion030 # of patients N=324 N=2,300  ARM A: Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel  ARM A: Tecentriq + paclitaxel followed by AC followed by Tecentriq  ARM B: Placebo plus nab-paclitaxel + AC, followed by Tecentriq maintenance Design  ARM B: Placebo + paclitaxel followed by AC followed by placebo Oncology Primary endpoint  Percentage of participants with pathologic complete response (pCR)  Invasive Disease Free Survival  FPI Q3 2017  FPI Q3 2018  Recruitment completed Q2 2018 Status • Q1 2019 IDMC recommendation to expand study to recruit 120 additional patients (all comers and PDL1-positive). Recruitment completed for additional patients Q3 2019 • Study met primary endpoint Q2 2020 CT Identifier NCT03197935 NCT03498716 IDMC=Independent data monitoring committee 95 Tecentriq Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - ovarian cancer Indication Front-line ovarian cancer Advanced gynecological cancers and triple negative breast cancer Phase/study Phase III Phase Ib IMaGYN050 # of patients N=1,300 N=48  ARM A: Tecentriq plus carboplatin plus paclitaxel plus Avastin  Part 1: Dose finding Tecentriq plus rucaparib (CO-338)1  ARM B: Carboplatin plus paclitaxel plus Avastin  Part 2: Expansion Tecentriq plus rucaparib (CO-338)1 Oncology Design Primary endpoint  Progression-free survival and overall survival (co-primary endpoint)  Safety  FPI Q1 2017  FPI Q2 2017 Status  Recruitment completed Q1 2019  Primary endpoint not met Q2 2020 CT Identifier NCT03038100 NCT03101280 1Rucaparib in collaboration with Clovis 96 Tecentriq Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - melanoma Indication First-line BRAFv600 mutation-positive metastatic or unresectable locally advanced melanoma Phase/study of patients

Design Primary endpoint Status CT Identifier Phase III IMspire150 TRILOGY N=500 Double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study ARM A: Tecentriq plus Cotellic plus Zelboraf 1

Tecentriq plus Cotellic plus Zelboraf ARM B: Placebo plus Cotellic plus Zelboraf 1

Placebo plus Cotellic plus Zelboraf Progression-free survival

survival FPI Q1 2017

Recruitment completed Q2 2018

Primary endpoint met Q4 2019

Data presented at AACR 2020

Data published in Lancet;395(10240):1835-1844

Lancet;395(10240):1835-1844 Filed in US Q2 2020 under Project Orbis 2 NCT02908672 Oncology In collaboration with Exelixis; 1Zelboraf in collaboration with Plexxikon, a member of Daiichi Sankyo Group; 2 Project Orbis=FDA framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology products among international partners; AACR=American Association for Cancer Research 97 Tecentriq Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - hematology Indication Relapsed or refractory AML Phase/study of patients

Design Primary endpoint Status CT Identifier Phase I N=21 Tecentriq plus anti-CD47

anti-CD47 Safety and efficacy

FPI Q4 2019 NCT03922477 Oncology AML=acute myeloid leukemia 98 Venclexta Novel small molecule Bcl-2 selective inhibitor - CLL Indication Untreated CLL patients with Relapsed or refractory CLL Untreated fit CLL patients coexisting medical conditions Phase/study Phase III Phase III Phase III CLL14 MURANO CristaLLo # of patients N=432 N=391 N=165  ARM A: Venclexta plus Gazyva  ARM A: Venclexta plus Rituxan  ARM A: Venclexta plus Gazyva Design  ARM B: Chlorambucil plus Gazyva  ARM B: Rituxan plus bendamustine  ARM B: Fludarabine + cyclophosphamide + Rituxan or bendamustine + Rituxan Oncology Primary endpoint  Progression-free survival  Progression-free survival  MRD negativity rate in peripheral blood at 15 months  Study met primary endpoint at pre-specified  Study met primary endpoint at interim analysis  FPI Q2 2020 interim analysis Q4 2018  Data presented at ASH 2017  BTD granted by FDA Q1 2019  Filed in US Q4 2017 and EU Q1 2018 Status  US filing completed under RTOR Q1 2019  Data published in NEJM 2018; 378:1107-20  Filed in EU Q2 2019  Updated data presented at ASCO 2018 and ASH  Data presented at ASCO 2019 and ASH 2019 2019  Data published in NEJM 2019; 380:2225-2236  Approved in US Q2 2018 (priority review)  Approved US Q2 2019 and EU Q1 2020  EU approval Q4 2018 CT Identifier NCT02242942 NCT02005471 NCT04285567 Joint project with AbbVie, in collaboration with The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute 99 CLL=chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ASH=American Society of Hematology; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; RTOR=Real time oncology review; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine; MRD=Minimal Residual Disease Venclexta Novel small molecule Bcl-2 selective inhibitor - MM Indication Relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma Phase/study Phase I Phase Ib/II Phase III CANOVA # of patients N=166 N=120 N=244  Dose escalation cohort:  Venclexta plus carfilzomib plus dexamethasone in  Venclexta plus dexamethazone vs pomalidomide Venclexta dose escalation t(11;14) positive r/r MM plus dexamethasone in t(11;14) positive r/r MM  Safety expansion cohort (t11:14): Oncology Design Venclexta expansion  Combination: Venclexta plus dexamethasone Primary endpoint  Safety and maximum tolerated dose  Safety, objective response rate, PK, PD  Progression-free survival  FPI Q4 2012  FPI Q1 2017  FPI Q4 2018 Status  Data presented at ASCO 2015  Updated data presented at ASCO 2016 and ASH 2016 CT Identifier NCT01794520 NCT02899052 NCT03539744 Joint project with AbbVie, in collaboration with The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute; 100 MM=multiple myeloma; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; ASH=American Society of Hematology Venclexta Novel small molecule Bcl-2 selective inhibitor - AML Indication Treatment-naïve AML not eligible for standard induction therapy Phase/study Phase III Phase III Viale-A Viale-C # of patients N=443 N=175 • ARM A: Venclexta plus azacitidine  ARM A: Venclexta plus low-dose cytarabine • ARM B: Azacitidine • ARM B: Low-dose cytarabine Design Oncology Primary endpoint  Overall survival and percentage of participants with complete  Overall survival remission  FPI Q1 2017  FPI Q2 2017  Study met dual primary endpoints Q1 2020  Study did not meet primary endpoint Q1 2020  Data presented at EHA 2020  Primary and additional 6 month overall survival data presented at ASCO Status 2020  Filed in US and EU Q2 2020 CT Identifier NCT02993523 NCT03069352 Joint project with AbbVie, in collaboration with The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute 101 AML=acute myeloid leukemia Venclexta Novel small molecule Bcl-2 selective inhibitor - AML Indication Treatment-naïve AML not eligible for standard induction therapy Phase/study Phase Ib Phase Ib/II # of patients N=212 N=92  Venclexta (dose escalation) plus decitabine  Venclexta (dose escalation) plus low-dose cytarabine  Venclexta (dose escalation) plus azacitidine Design  Venclexta (dose escalation) plus decitabine plus posaconazole Oncology Primary endpoint  Safety  Safety, PK, PD and efficacy  FPI Q4 2014  FPI Q1 2015  Initial data presented at ASH 2015, updated data presented at ASCO 2016  Initial data presented at ASCO 2016, updated data presented at ASH and ASCO 2018 2016 and ASH 2017 Status  Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted by FDA Q1 2016  Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted by FDA Q3 2017  Data published in Blood. 2019 Jan 3;133(1):7-17  Filed in US Q3 2018  US accelerated approval Q4 2018 CT Identifier NCT02203773 NCT02287233 Joint project with AbbVie, in collaboration with The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute; 102 AML=acute myeloid leukemia; ASH=American Society of Hematology; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology Venclexta Novel small molecule Bcl-2 selective inhibitor - AML Indication Relapsed or refractory AML Relapsed or refractory hematological malignancies Phase/study Phase I Phase I # of patients N=52 N=86  Venclexta in combination with gilteritinib  Venclexta plus AMG176 dose escalation  Dose expansion phase to confirm safety and preliminary RPTD Design Oncology Primary endpoint  Dose and composite complete remission (CRc) Rate  Maximum tolerated dose and safety  FPI Q4 2018  FPI Q2 2019 Status  Initial data presented at ASH 2019  Study on clinical hold CT Identifier NCT03625505 NCT03797261 Joint project with AbbVie, in collaboration with The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute; 103 AML=acute myeloid leukemia; ASH=American Society of Hematology; RPTD =recommended phase II dose Venclexta Novel small molecule Bcl-2 selective inhibitor - MDS Indication Relapsed or refractory myelodysplastic syndromes Treatment-naive myelodysplastic syndromes Phase/study Phase Ib Phase II # of patients N=68 N=129 Cohort 1:  ARM A: Venclexta 400 mg plus azacitidine  ARM A: Venclexta 400 mg  ARM B: Venclexta 800 mg plus azacitidine  ARM B: Venclexta 800 mg  ARM C: Azacitidine Oncology Design Cohort 2:  ARM A: Venclexta plus azacitidine Study expansion:  Venclexta or Venclexta plus azacitidine Primary endpoint  Safety, efficacy, PK and PD  Overall response rate Status  FPI Q1 2017  FPI Q1 2017  Data presented at ASH 2019 CT Identifier NCT02966782 NCT02942290 Joint project with AbbVie, in collaboration with The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute 104 MDS=myelodysplastic syndromes; ASH=American Society of Hematology Venclexta Novel small molecule Bcl-2 selective inhibitor - breast cancer Indication ≥2L HR+ breast cancer Phase/study Phase II VERONICA # of patients N=100  ARM A: Venclexta plus fulvestrant Design  ARM B: Fulvestrant Oncology Primary endpoint  Clinical benefit lasting equal or more than 24 weeks  FPI Q3 2018 Status CT Identifier NCT03584009 Joint project with AbbVie, in collaboration with The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute 105 Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin) ADC targeting CD79b to treat B cell malignancies Indication Relapsed or refractory 1L DLBCL FL and DLBCL Phase/study Phase Ib/II Phase III POLARIX # of patients N=329 N=875  PIb: Dose escalation  ARM A: Polatuzumab vedotin plus R-CHP Design  PhII: Polatuzumab vedotin plus BR vs. BR  ARM B: R-CHOP  PhII expansion: Polatuzumab vedotin plus Gazyva (non-randomized) Oncology Primary endpoint  Safety and response by PET/CT  Progression-free survival  FPI Q4 2014  FPI Q4 2017  PRIME Designation (Q2 2017) and Breakthrough Therapy Designation  Recruitment completed Q2 2019 (Q3 2017) granted for r/r DLBCL Status  Pivotal randomized Ph2 in r/r DLBCL presented at ASH 2017  Filed in US and EU Q4 2018; US priority review granted Q1 2019  Approved in US Q2 2019 and in EU Jan 2020  Published in J Clin Oncol. 2020 Jan 10;38(2):155-165 CT Identifier NCT02257567 NCT03274492 In collaboration with Seattle Genetics ADC=antibody-drug conjugate; DLBCL=diffuse large B cell lymphoma; FL=follicular lymphoma; r/r=relapsed or refractory; ASH=American Society of Hematology; BR=bendamustine 106 and Rituxan; R-CHP=Rituxan, cyclophosphamide, hydroxydoxorubicin, prednisone; R-CHOP=Rituxan, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin) ADC targeting CD79b to treat B cell malignancies Indication Relapsed or refractory FL or DLBCL Phase/study Phase I/II Phase I/II # of patients N=134 N=128 • Dose escalation cohort:  Dose escalation cohort: Polatuzumab vedotin plus Gazyva plus Venclexta1 Polatuzumab vedotin plus Gazyva plus lenalidomide Design • Expansion cohort DLBCL:  Expansion cohort DLBCL: Oncology Polatuzumab vedotin plus Rituxan plus Venclexta1 Polatuzumab vedotin plus Rituxan plus lenalidomide • Expansion cohort FL:  Expansion cohort FL: Polatuzumab vedotin plus Gazyva plus Venclexta1 Polatuzumab vedotin plus Gazyva plus lenalidomide Primary endpoint  Percentage of participants with CR  Percentage of participants with CR  FPI Q1 2016  FPI Q1 2016 Status  Interim data in FL presented at ASCO, EHA and ICML 2019  Primary data presented at ASH 2019 CT Identifier NCT02611323 NCT02600897 In collaboration with Seattle Genetics; 1Joint project with AbbVie, in collaboration with The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute ADC=antibody-drug conjugate; FL=follicular lymphoma; DLBCL=diffuse large B cell lymphoma; CR=complete response; ASH=American Society of Hematology; EHA=European 107 Hematology Association; ICML=International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma Rozlytrek (entrectinib) CNS-active and selective inhibitor of NTRK/ROS1 Indication Locally Advanced or Metastatic tumors with Locally Advanced or Metastatic tumors with Pediatric tumors with NTRK 1/2/3, ROS-1 ROS1 gene rearrangement NTRK1/2/3 gene rearrangement or ALK rearrangement Phase/study Phase II Phase II Phase I/Ib STARTRK2 STARTRK2 STARTRK - NG # of patients N~300 total N~300 total N~80 Single arm with Baskets based on tumor type Single arm with Baskets based on tumor type Single arm with Baskets based on tumor type Design and genomic alteration status and genomic alteration status and genomic alteration status Oncology Primary endpoint  Objective response rate  Objective response rate  Maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and recommended phase II dose (RP2D)  FPI Q1 2016  FPI Q1 2016  FPI Q2 2016  Data presented at WCLC 2018  Data presented at ESMO 2018  Initial data presented at ASCO 2019 Status  Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted by FDA (Q2 2017), PRIME designation granted by EMA (Q1 2018) and Sakigake Designation granted by MHLW (Q4 2017) for NTRK fusion-positive, locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors  Filed in US Q4 2018 and EU Q1 2019  Approved in US Q3 2019 CT Identifier NCT02568267 NCT02568267 NCT02650401 WCLC=World Conference on Lung Cancer; ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; NTRK=neurotrophic receptor tyrosine kinase; 108 PRIME= priority medicines Ocrevus (ocrelizumab, RG1594) Humanized mAb selectively targeting CD20+ B cells Indication Relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) Primary-progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) Phase/study Phase III Phase III Phase III OPERA I OPERA II ORATORIO # of patients N=821 N=835 N=732 96-week treatment period: 96-week treatment period: 120-week treatment period:  ARM A: Ocrelizumab 2x300 mg iv  ARM A: Ocrelizumab 2x300 mg iv  ARM A: Ocrelizumab 2x300 mg iv every 24 weeks Design followed by 600 mg iv every 24 weeks followed by 600 mg iv every 24 weeks  ARM B: Placebo Neuroscience versus Rebif β-1a versus Rebif Disability Status Scale (EDSS)  ARM B: Interferon  ARM B: Interferon β-1a Primary endpoint  Annualized relapse rate at 96 weeks  Annualized relapse rate at 96 weeks  Sustained disability progression versus placebo by Expanded  Primary endpoint met Q2 2015, OLE ongoing  Primary endpoint met Q3 2015  Primary data presented at ECTRIMS 2015  Primary data presented at ECTRIMS 2015, updated data Status  Updated data presented at AAN and ECTRIMS 2017, AAN and EAN 2018 presented at AAN and ECTRIMS 2017, AAN and EAN 2018  Data published in NEJM 2017; 376:221-234  Data published in NEJM 2017; 376:209-220  Approved in US Q1 2017 and EU Q1 2018 CT Identifier NCT01247324 NCT01412333 NCT01194570 OLE=Open label extension; ECTRIMS=European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis; AAN=Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology; EAN=European 109 Academy of Neurology; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine Ocrevus (ocrelizumab, RG1594) Humanized mAb selectively targeting CD20+ B cells Indication Relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (RMS & PPMS) Phase/study of patients

Design Primary endpoint Status Phase IIIb ENSEMBLE PLUS N ~ 700 Substudy of ongoing phase IIIb, open-label,single-arm ENSEMBLE study

open-label,single-arm ENSEMBLE study Shorter two-hour infusion time Safety, measured by the proportion of patients with IRRs following the first randomised 600 mg infusion (frequency/severity assessed during and 24- hours post infusion) Filed in US and EU Q1 2020

Approved in EU Q2 2020

Data published Neurol, Neuroimmunol and Neuroinflamm Sept 2020; 7(5), e807, publication available since June 2020 Neuroscience CT Identifier NCT03085810 110 Gazyva (obinutuzumab) Immunology development program Indication Lupus nephritis Phase/study Phase II Phase III NOBILITY REGENCY # of patients N=120 N=252  ARM A: Obinutuzumab 1000mg IV plus mycophenolate mofetil /  ARM A: Obinutuzumab 1000 mg IV (six doses through Week 52) plus mycophenolic acid mycophenolate mofetil Design  ARM B: Placebo IV plus mycophenolate mofetil / mycophenolic acid  ARM B: Obinutuzumab 1000 mg IV (five doses through Week 52) plus Immunology mycophenolate mofetil  ARM C: Placebo IV plus mycophenolate mofetil Primary endpoint  Percentage of participants who achieve complete renal response (CRR)  Percentage of participants who achieve complete renal response (CRR)  Recruitment completed Q4 2017  FPI expected Q3 2020 Status  Primary endpoint met Q2 2019  Breakthrough therapy designation granted by the FDA Q3 2019  Data presented at ASN and ACR 2019 CT Identifier NCT02550652 NCT04221477 In collaboration with Biogen 111 ASN=American Society of Nephrology; ACR=American College of Rheumatology Actemra/RoActemra (RG-1569) Interleukin 6 receptor inhibitor Indication Adult hospitalised with severe COVID-19 pneumonia Phase/study Phase III Phase III COVACTA1 REMDACTA2 # of patients N=450 N=450  Arm A: tocilizumab plus standard of care  Arm A: remdesivir plus tocilizumab  Arm B: placebo plus standard of care  Arm B: remdesivir plus placebo Design Immunology Primary endpoint  Clinical status assessed using 7-Category Ordinal Scale (Day 28)  Clinical status assessed using 7-Category Ordinal Scale (Day 28) Status  FPI Q1 2020  FPI Q2 2020  LPI Q2 2020 CT Identifier NCT04320615 NCT04409262 1In collaboration with BARDA; 2In collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. BARDA=Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority 112 Actemra/RoActemra (RG-1569) Interleukin 6 receptor inhibitor Indication Adult hospitalised with severe COVID-19 pneumonia Phase/study Phase II Phase III MARIPOSA EMPACTA # of patients N=100 N=379  Arm A: 8 mg/kg tocilizumab plus standard of care Conducted in sites known to provide critical care to underserved and  Arm B: 4mg/kg tocilizumab plus standard of care minority populations that often do not have access to clinical trials Design  Arm A: tocilizumab plus standard of care  Arm B: placebo plus standard of care Primary endpoint  Pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics  Cumulative proportion of participants requiring mechanical ventilation by day 28 Status  FPI Q2 2020  FPI Q2 2020  LPI Q2 2020 CT Identifier NCT04363736 NCT04372186 Immunology 113 Xolair Humanized mAb that selectively binds to IgE Indication Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps Food allergy Phase/study Phase III Phase III Phase III POLYP 1 POLYP 2 OUtMATCH1 # of patients N=138 N=127 N=225 Adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis Adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with • Xolair by subcutaneous injection either every 2 with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) who have had nasal polyps (CRSwNP) who have had an weeks or every 4 weeks for 16 to 20 weeks Design an inadequate response to SOC: inadequate response to SOC: • ARM A: Xolair every 2 wks or every 4 wks • ARM A: Xolair every 2 wks or every 4 wks • ARM B: Placebo • ARM B: Placebo  Change from baseline in average daily  Change from baseline in average daily nasal • Number of participants who successfully Primary endpoint nasal congestion score (NCS) at week 24 congestion score (NCS) at week 24 consume ≥600 mg of peanut protein without  Change from baseline in nasal polyp score  Change from baseline in nasal polyp score (NPS) dose-limiting symptoms (NPS) to week 24 to week 24  FPI Q4 2017  FPI Q4 2017 • FPI July 2019  Recruitment completed Q3 2018  Recruitment completed Q3 2018 Status  Co-primary endpoints met Q2 2019  Co-primary endpoints met Q2 2019 Filed in US Q4 2019 CT Identifier NCT03280550 NCT03280537 NCT03881696 In collaboration with Novartis; 1 Sponsor of the study is the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) 114 Immunology Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil, RG6152, S-033188 ) Small molecule, novel CAP-dependent endonuclease inhibitor Indication Influenza Phase/study Phase III Phase III CAPSTONE-1 CAPSTONE-2 # of patients N=1,436 N=2,184  Randomized, double-blind study of a single dose of Xofluza  Randomized, double-blind study of a single dose of Xofluza compared with compared with placebo or Tamiflu 75 mg twice daily for 5 days in placebo or Tamiflu 75 mg twice daily for 5 days in patients with influenza at Design otherwise healthy patients with influenza high risk of influenza complications Primary endpoint  Time to alleviation of symptoms  Time to improvement of influenza symptoms  FPI Q4 2016, recruitment completed Q1 2017  FPI Q1 2017, recruitment completed Q1 2018  Primary endpoint met Q3 2017  Primary endpoint met Q3 2018  Filed in US Q2 2018 (priority review), approval Q4 2018  Data presented at IDweek 2018 Status  Data published in NEJM 2018; 379:913-923  Filed in US Q1 2019, approval Q4 2019  Filed in EU Q4 2019  Filed in EU Q4 2019  Data published in Lancet Infectious Diseases 2020 Jun 8;S1473- 3099(20)30004-9 CT Identifier NCT02954354 NCT02949011 In collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 115 NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine Infectious Diseases Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil, RG6152, S-033188 ) Small molecule, novel CAP-dependent endonuclease inhibitor Indication Influenza Phase/study Phase III Phase III Phase III FLAGSTONE (hospitalised patients) miniSTONE 1 (0-1 year old) miniSTONE 2 (1-12 years old ) # of patients N=366 N=30 N=176 • Xofluza + neuraminidase inhibitor vs placebo • Xofluza on Day 1 (based on body weight and age) • Xofluza vs Tamiflu in healthy pediatric + neuraminidase inhibitor in hospitalized in healthy pediatric patients from birth to <1 year patients 1 to <12 years of age with influenza- Diseases Design patients with influenza with influenza-like symptoms like symptoms Infectious  Time to clinical improvement  Safety  Safety Primary endpoint  FPI Jan 2019 • FPI Q1 2019 • FPI Q4 2018  Recruitment completed Q1 2020 • Recruitment completed Q1 2019 • Primary endpoint met Q2 2019 Status • Data presented at OPTIONS X 2019 • Filed in US Q1 2020 • Data published in Pediatric Infectious Disease 2020 Aug;39(8):700-705 CT Identifier NCT03684044 NCT03653364 NCT03629184 In collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 116 Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil, RG6152, S-033188) Small molecule, novel CAP-dependent endonuclease inhibitor Indication Influenza Phase/study Phase III Phase IIIb BLOCKSTONE CENTERSTONE # of patients N= 752 N= 3,160  Post exposure prophylaxis to prevent disease onset in household  Reduction of direct transmission of influenza from otherwise healthy contacts. Used after known exposure to infected person. patients to household contacts Design  Patients treated with Xofluza vs placebo  Patients treated with Xofluza vs placebo Diseases Infectious  Study met primary endpoint Q2 2019 Primary endpoint  Percentage of household contacts who developed clinical influenza  Percentage of household contacts who are PCR-positive for influenza by day 5 post randomization of index patients Status  Data presented at OPTIONS X 2019  FPI Q4 2019  Filed in US Q1 2020  Data published in NEJM 2020 Jul 8. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa1915341 CT Identifier JapicCTI-184180 NCT03969212 In collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. 117 PCR=Polymerase chain reaction; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine Pipeline summary Marketed products additional indications Global Development late-stage trials pRED (Roche Pharma Research & Early Development) gRED (Genentech Research & Early Development) Spark Roche Group HY 2020 results Diagnostics Foreign exchange rate information 118 Ipatasertib (RG7440, GDC-0068) Highly selective small molecule inhibitor of Akt Indication 1L castration-resistant prostate cancer Advanced prostate cancer and solid tumors Phase/study Phase III Phase Ib IPATential150 # of patients N=1,100 N=54  ARM A: Ipatasertib plus abiraterone  Ipatasertib plus rucaparib  ARM B: Placebo plus abiraterone Stage 1: Dose escalation in advanced breast, ovarian and prostate Design cancer Oncology  Stage 2: Dose expansion in prostate cancer Primary endpoint  Radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) in patients with PTEN • Safety and efficacy loss tumors and overall population  FPI Q2 2017 • FPI Q2 2019 Status  Recruitment completed Jan 2019  Study met co-primary endpoint in rPFS in patients with PTEN loss tumors CT Identifier NCT03072238 NCT03840200 In collaboration with Array BioPharma 119 Ipatasertib (RG7440, GDC-0068) Highly selective small molecule inhibitor of Akt Indication 1L TNBC and HR+ breast cancer 1L TNBC TNBC Phase/study Phase III Phase II Phase Ib IPATunity130 LOTUS # of patients N=450 N=120 N=202 Cohort A: Dx+ 1L TNBC (N=249):  ARM A: Ipatasertib+paclitaxel  ARM A: Ipatasertib+Tecentriq +paclitaxel  ARM A: Ipatasertib+paclitaxel  ARM B: Placebo+paclitaxel  ARM B: Ipatasertib+Tecentriq+nab- Design  ARM B: Placebo+paclitaxel paclitaxel Oncology Cohort B: Dx+ HR+ mBC (N=201):  ARM A: Ipatasertib+paclitaxel  ARM B: Placebo+paclitaxel Primary endpoint  Progression-free survival  Progression-free survival  Safety and efficacy  FPI Q1 2018  Recruitment completed Q1 2016  FPI Q1 2018  Recruitment cohort B completed Q1 2019 and  Data presented at ASCO 2017 and ASCO  Data presented at AACR 2019 Status cohort A Q1 2020 2018  Data published in Lancet Oncology 2017 Aug 8. pii: S1470-2045(17)30450-3 CT Identifier NCT03337724 NCT02162719 NCT03800836 In collaboration with Array BioPharma 120 TNBC=triple-negative breast cancer; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; AACR=American Association for Cancer Research Ipatasertib (RG7440, GDC-0068) Highly selective small molecule inhibitor of Akt Indication 1L HR+ mBC 1L TNBC Phase/study Phase Ib/III Phase III IPATunity150 IPATunity170 # of patients N=370 N=1,155  ARM A: Ipatasertib plus fulvestrant and palbociclib Ipatasertib plus Tecentriq plus paclitaxel:  ARM B: Placebo plus fulvestrant and palbociclib  ARM A: PD-L1 negative Design  ARM B: PD-L1 positive Oncology Primary endpoint  Progression free survival in ITT and in patients with PIK3CA/AKT1/PTEN  Progression free survival and overall survival altered tumors  FPI Q4 2019 in Phase Ib part  FPI Q4 2019 Status CT Identifier NCT04060862 NCT04177108 In collaboration with Array BioPharma 121 Tiragolumab (anti-TIGIT, RG6058, MTIG7192A) Monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint inhibitor TIGIT Indication 1L NSCLC PD-L1 TPS>50% 1L ES-SCLC Metastatic and/or recurrent PD-L1+ cervical cancer Phase/study Phase III Phase III Phase II SKYSCRAPER-01 SKYSCRAPER-02 SKYSCRAPER-04 # of patients N=500 N=424 N=160  Arm A: Tiragolumab +Tecentriq  Arm A: Tiragolumab + Tecentriq +carboplatin  Arm A: Tiragolumab + Tecentriq  Arm B: Placebo +Tecentriq +etoposide  Arm B: Tecentriq Design  Arm B: Placebo +Tecentriq +carboplatin Oncology +etoposide Primary endpoint  Overall survival and progression free  Overall survival and progression free survival  Objective Response Rate (ORR) survival Status  FPI Q1 2020  FPI Q1 2020  FPI Q2 2020 CT Identifier NCT04294810 NCT04256421 NCT04300647 NSCLC=Non-small cell lung cancer; r/r=Relapsed refractory; NHL=Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma 122 Tiragolumab (anti-TIGIT, RG6058, MTIG7192A) Monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint inhibitor TIGIT Indication Solid tumors NSCLC R/R Multiple Myeloma (MM) or R/R B-cell NHL Phase/study Phase I Phase II Phase l CITYSCAPE # of patients N=400 N=135 N=52  Phase Ia: Dose escalation and  Arm A: Tecentriq plus tiragolumab  Phase Ia: Tiragolumab monotherapy expansion of tiragolumab  Arm B: Tecentriq monotherapy  Phase Ib: Tiragolumab plus daratumumab (r/r  Phase Ib: Dose escalation and MM) or rituximab (r/r NHL) Oncology Design expansion Tecentriq plus tiragolumab  Phase Ib: Chemo combinations with tiragolumab (cis, carbo, pem, pac, etoposide) Primary endpoint  Safety, tolerability, PK variability and  Overall response rate and progression-free  Safety, tolerability, PK/PD and preliminary preliminary efficacy survival efficacy  FPI Q2 2016  FPI Q3 2018  FPI Q2 2019 Status  Data presented at AACR 2020  Recruitment completed Q2 2019  Data presented at ASCO 2020 CT Identifier NCT02794571 NCT03563716 NCT04045028 NSCLC=Non-small cell lung cancer; r/r=Relapsed refractory; NHL=Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; AACR=American Association for Cancer Research 123 Glofitamab (CD20-TCB, RG6026) Bispecific anti-CD20/CD3 antibody engaging T and B cells simultanously Indication Relapsed or refractory Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma Phase/study Phase I Phase Ib Phase Ib # of patients N=700 N=140 Part I: 15-60 Part II: ~66-104 Cohort 1: Single-agent dose escalation Dose escalation and expansion  Part I: Dose-finding for the combination of study  Arm A: glofitamab + Tecentriq glofitamab plus G/R CHOP in r/r indolent NHL Oncology  Initial dose escalation  Arm B: glofitamab + Polivy  Part II: Dose expansion glofitamab plus G/R-  Expansion cohort in r/r DLBCL CHOP or R-CHOP in 1L DLBCL Design  Expansion cohort in r/r FL All patients will receive pretreatment with a single dose of Gazyva (1000mg) Cohort 2: glofitamab + Gazyva (i.e. continuous treatment with Gazyva) Primary endpoint  Safety  Safety  Safety  FPI Q1 2017  FPI Q2 2018  FPI Q1 2018 Status  Data presented at ASH 2018, ICML 2019,  Data presented at ASH 2019 ASH 2019 CT Identifier NCT03075696 NCT03533283 NCT03467373 DLBCL=diffuse large B cell lymphoma; FL=Follicular lymphoma; ASH=American Society of Hematology; ICML=International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma; CHOP=cyclophosphamide, 124 doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone; R=Rituxan/MabThera; G=Gazyva Glofitamab (CD20-TCB, RG6026) Bispecific anti-CD20/CD3 antibody engaging T and B cells simultanously Indication Relapsed/refractory DLBCL and High-Grade Large B-Cell Relapsed/refractory DLBCL Lymphoma Phase/study Phase Ib Phase III # of patients N=20 N=270  Glofitamab plus gemcitabine and oxaliplatin, followed by up to 4 cycles  Arm A: glofitamab plus gemcitabine and oxaliplatin, followed by up to 4 of glofitamab monotherapy cycles of glofitamab monotherapy Design  A single dose of obinutuzumab will be administered 7 days prior to the  Arm B: Rituxan in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin Oncology first dose of glofitamab A single dose of obinutuzumab will be administered 7 days prior to the first dose of glofitamab Primary endpoint  Safety  Overall survival Status  FPI Q2 2020  FPI expected H2 2020 CT Identifier NCT04313608 NCT04408638 125 PI3K alpha inhibitor (RG6114, GDC-0077) A potent, orally available, and selective PI3Kα inhibitor Indication PIK3CA-mutant HR+ mBC PIK3CA mutant solid tumors and metastatic ER+ HER2-neg breast cancer Phase/study Phase III Phase I INAVO120 # of patients N=400 N=156  Arm A: GDC-0077 plus palbociclib plus fulvestrant Monotherapy and in combination with SoC (letrozole; letrozole plus  Arm B: Placebo plus palbociclib plus fulvestrant palbociclib; fulvestrant) Design • Stage 1: Dose escalation Oncology • Stage 2: Expansion Primary endpoint  Progression-free survival • Safety, tolerability and PK Status  FPI Q1 2020 • FPI Q4 2016 • Preclinical/molecule discovery data presented at AACR 2017 • Data presented at SABCS 2019 CT Identifier NCT04191499 NCT03006172 AACR=American Association for Cancer Research; SABCS=San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 126 Crenezumab (RG7412) Humanized mAb targeting all forms of Aβ Indication Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative (API) Colombia Phase/study Phase II Cognition study # of patients N=252  ARM A: PSEN1 E280A mutation carriers recieve crenezumab SC Design  ARM B: PSEN1 E280A mutation carriers receive placebo  ARM C: non-mutation carriers receive placebo Neuroscience Primary endpoint  Change on Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative (API) Composite Cognitive Test total score  FPI Q4 2013 Status  Recruitment completed Q1 2017 CT Identifier NCT01998841 In collaboration with AC Immune 127 Aβ=amyloid-beta Gantenerumab (RG1450) Fully human mAb binding aggregated forms of Aβ Indication Prodromal to mild Alzheimer's disease Phase/study Phase III Phase III GRADUATE 1 GRADUATE 2 # of patients N=1,016 N=1,016 104-week subcutaneous treatment period: 104-week subcutaneous treatment period: Design  ARM A: Gantenerumab  ARM A: Gantenerumab  ARM B: Placebo  ARM B: Placebo Neuroscience Primary endpoint  Change in CDR-SOB at 27 months  Change in CDR-SOB at 27 months  FPI Q2 2018  FPI Q3 2018 Status  Recruitment completed Q2 2020  Recruitment completed Q2 2020 CT Identifier NCT03443973 NCT03444870 In collaboration with MorphoSys AG 128 Aβ=amyloid-beta;CDR-SOB=Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Sum of Boxes Gantenerumab (RG1450) Fully human mAb binding aggregated forms of Aβ Indication Prodromal Alzheimer's disease Mild Alzheimer's disease Phase/study Phase II/III Phase III SCarlet RoAD Marguerite RoAD # of patients N=799 N=389 104-week subcutaneous treatment period: 104-week subcutaneous treatment period: Design  ARM A: Gantenerumab (225 mg)  ARM A: Gantenerumab  ARM B: Gantenerumab (105 mg)  ARM B: Placebo Neuroscience  ARM C: Placebo Primary endpoint  Change in CDR-SOB at 2 years  Change in ADAS-Cog and CDR-SOB at 2 years (co-primary)  Sub-study: change in brain amyloid by PET at 2 years  Phase I PET data: Archives of Neurology, 2012 Feb;69(2):198-207  FPI Q1 2014  Recruitment completed Q4 2013  Recruitment stopped Q4 2015 Status  Dosing stopped due to futility Q4 2014  FPI Q1 2016 for open label extension  FPI in open label extension study Q4 2015  OLE data (MRI) presented at CTAD 2017, AD/PD, AAIC 2018 and AAN  OLE data presented at CTAD 2017, AD/PD and AAN 2018 and 2019 2018 and 2019 CT Identifier NCT01224106 NCT02051608 In collaboration with MorphoSys AG Aβ=amyloid-beta;CDR-SOB=Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Sum of Boxes; PET= positron emission tomography; ADAS-cog=Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale cognitive subscale;129 AAIC=Alzheimer's Association International Conference; CTAD=Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease; AD/PD=Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases Congress; AAN=American Academy of Neurology; MRI=Magnetic resonance imaging Risdiplam (RG7916) Oral SMN2 splicing modifier Indication