|
Roche : HY 2020 Presentation with appendix
07/23/2020 | 03:46am EDT
Roche
HY 2020 results
Basel, 23 July 2020
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'projects', 'intends', 'should', 'seeks', 'estimates', 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. Various factors may cause actual results to differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, among others:
-
pricing and product initiatives of competitors;
-
legislative and regulatory developments and economic conditions;
-
delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market;
-
fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions;
-
uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of new products or new uses of existing products, including without limitation negative results of clinical trials or research projects, unexpected side-effects of pipeline or marketed products;
-
increased government pricing pressures;
-
interruptions in production;
-
loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights;
-
litigation;
-
loss of key executives or other employees; and
-
adverse publicity and news coverage.
Any statements regarding earnings per share growth is not a profit forecast and should not be interpreted to mean that Roche's earnings or earnings per share for this year or any subsequent period will necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per share of Roche.
For marketed products discussed in this presentation, please see full prescribing information on our website www.roche.com
All mentioned trademarks are legally protected.
Group
Severin Schwan
Chief Executive Officer
HY 2020 performance
Outlook
Significant COVID-19 impact
Pharmaceuticals
-
Significant decline in May due to delay of HCP visits, recovering since June
-
Launch of NMEs, readouts & pivotal trial starts largely on track
-
Continued good growth momentum of new products (+37%), offsetting biosimilar erosion
Diagnostics
-
Increase of COVID-19 testing offsetting negative impact on routine testing in Q2
-
Ramping up of SARS-CoV-2 test manufacturing capacity will support growth in HY2
-
Additional COVID-19 tests to be launched in Q3: PoC antibody test; multiplex SARS-CoV-2/flu
|
All growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER), HCP=healthcare professionals; PoC=Point of Care
|
6
HY 2020: Sales growth despite COVID-19
|
|
HY 2020
|
HY 2019
|
Change in %
|
|
CHFbn
|
CHFbn
|
CHF
|
CER
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pharmaceuticals Division
|
23.2
|
24.2
|
-4
|
1
|
Diagnostics Division
|
6.1
|
6.3
|
-3
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
Roche Group
|
29.3
|
30.5
|
-4
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
|
7
Q2 2020: Heavily impacted by COVID-19
|
16%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13%
|
12%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9% 9%
|
|
8%
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
|
7%7%
|
|
7%
|
6%
|
6%6%
|
6%
|
|
6%
|
6%
|
|
6%
|
5%
|
|
6%
|
6% 6%
|
8%
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
5%
|
|
4%
|
4%
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
4%
|
4%
|
4%
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4%
|
-6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2
|
|
12 12 12 12 13 13 13 13 14 14 14 14 15 15 15 15 16 16 16 16 17 17 17 17 18 18 18 18 19 19 19 19 20 20
|
All growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER)
|
8
|
HY 2020: Group sales - May heavily impacted by COVID-19
Recovery started in June
Pharmaceuticals
• Impact in May driven by patients delaying appointments (mainly but not only chronic diseases)
• Recovery in the last weeks of the quarter
Diagnostics
• Impact in April/May driven by decline in routine testing, partially compensated by COVID-19 testing
• Recovery started with easing of restrictions
|
All values and growth rates at CER (Constant Exchange Rates)
|
9
HY 2020: Good sales growth in International and Europe
with strong momentum
|
-2%
|
|
|
+14%
|
CER growth
|
CHFm
|
CHFbn
Diagnostics
Pharma
-4%
nalUS
|
HY values reported in CHFm and variances in CERm; 1 Erivedge, Perjeta, Kadcyla, Gazyva, Esbriet, Cotellic, Alecensa, Tecentriq, Ocrevus, Hemlibra, Xofluza, Polivy & Rozlytrek; 2 MabThera &
|
10
|
Herceptin in Europe and MabThera, Herceptin & Avastin in Japan; 3 Herceptin, Avastin & MabThera in US
|
New products with strong momentum - accelerated rejuvenation
6,000
4,50020%
3,000 14%
1,500
0
|
HY 2017
|
|
HY 2018
|
HY 2019
|
HY 2020
|
Erivedge
|
|
Perjeta
|
|
Kadcyla
|
|
Gazyva
|
|
|
Esbriet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cotellic
|
|
Alecensa
|
|
Tecentriq
|
|
Ocrevus
|
|
Hemlibra
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Xofluza
|
|
Polivy
|
|
Rozlytrek
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
All absolute values are presented in CHFm reported
30%
HY 2020
32% 38%
30%
New products launched since 2012
Other products Herceptin + Rituxan + Avastin
11
Roche significantly advancing patient care
Pivotal trials on track despite difficult environment
Pivotal trial recruitment finished in HY1 2020
|
ipatasertib
|
1L TNBC (Ph III: IPATunity130)
|
risdiplam
|
SMA type 1/2/3 (Ph II: JEWELFISH)
|
gantenerumab
|
Alzheimer's disease (Ph III: GRADUATE 1 & 2)
|
tominersen
|
Huntington's disease (Ph III: Generation HD1)
New pivotal study starts in HY1 2020
|
tiragolumab
|
mNSCLC (Ph III: SKYSCRAPER-01),
|
ES-SCLC (Ph III: SKYSCRAPER-02)
|
Cervical cancer (Ph II: SKYSCRAPER-04)
|
|
PI3Ki
|
HR+ mBC (Ph III: INAVO120)
|
|
Venclexta+Gazyva
|
1L fit CLL (Ph III: CristaLLo)
|
|
Actemra
|
severe COVID-19 pneumonia (Ph III: COVACTA, REMDACTA, EMPACTA)
|
|
Oncology
|
Neuroscience
|
Immunology
Key Diagnostics news flow in HY1 2020
|
Instruments/Devices
|
Launch of cobas® prime pre-analytical system
|
Tests/Assays
|
Launch of SARS-CoV-2 antibody & PCR tests
|
Software
|
Launch of v-TAC digital algorithm for blood-gas monitoring
12
HY 2020: Core OP and Core EPS maintained at high levels
Core operating profit
|
% of sales
|
39.7%
|
40.6%
|
40.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.4
11.8
11.2
HY 2018 HY 2019 HY 2020
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
|
Core EPS
|
Operating free cash flow
|
|
|
28.6% 24.6% 17.2%
|
CHF
|
+2% at CER
|
CHFbn
|
-26% at CER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11.12
10.44
8.0 7.5
5.0
9.84
|
HY 2018 HY 2019 HY 2020
|
HY 2018 HY 2019 HY 2020
13
HY 2020 performance
Outlook
Major pipeline advances and upcoming launches in HY2 2020
Pharma
3 Upcoming NME launches
-
risdiplam in SMA
-
Enspryng (satralizumab) in NMOSD
-
pralsetinib* in RET+ NSCLC; Thyroid cancer
7 Upcoming pivotal trial starts
-
-
SERDi (Ph III 1L HR+ mBC)
-
glofitamab (Ph III r/r DLBCL)
-
PRM-151/pentraxin-2(Ph III IPF)
-
Gazyva (Ph III Lupus Nephritis)
-
crovalimab (Ph III PNH in patients switching from a C5 inhibitor; Ph III PNH in C5 inhibitor-naive patients)
-
SRP-9001 (Ph III DMD; run by Sarepta)
-
subject to the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act
Diagnostics
4 Upcoming key launches
-
cobas® SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B for use on the cobas® Liat® System
-
cobas® SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B for use on the cobas® 6800/8800 Systems
-
SARS-CoV-2Rapid Antibody test
-
Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S
15
2020 outlook confirmed
Further growing top and bottom line
|
Group sales growth1
|
|
• Low- to mid-single digit
|
|
|
|
Core EPS growth1
|
|
• Broadly in line with sales growth
|
|
|
|
Dividend outlook
|
|
• Further increase dividend in Swiss francs
|
|
|
|
1
|
At Constant Exchange Rates (CER); based on the current assessment of the COVID-19 impact
|
16
|
Pharmaceuticals Division
Bill Anderson
CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals
Replace and extend the business: Further milestones achieved
|
Replace/extend existing businesses
|
|
Entering new
|
|
|
franchises
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gazyva,
|
|
Oncology:
|
|
|
|
|
Tecentriq (mUC, TNBC,
|
|
|
|
Venclexta,
|
|
|
|
|
|
SCLC, HCC, mM),
|
|
MabThera/Rituxan
|
|
Polivy,
|
|
|
|
|
ipatasertib (mCRPC),
|
|
|
|
mosunetuzumab,
|
|
|
|
|
|
SERD (HR+ BC)
|
|
|
|
glofitamab
|
|
|
|
|
|
MS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Perjeta,
|
|
Ocrevus
|
|
Herceptin
|
|
Kadcyla,
|
|
Hemophilia A:
|
|
|
|
Phesgo
|
|
Hemlibra
|
|
|
|
Tecentriq,
|
|
CNS:
|
|
|
|
|
Enspryng (NMOSD),
|
|
|
|
Alecensa,
|
|
|
Avastin
|
|
|
risdiplam (SMA),
|
|
|
Rozlytrek,
|
|
|
|
|
|
tominersen (Huntington),
|
|
|
|
tiragolumab
|
|
|
|
|
|
gantenerumab (AD),
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SRP-9001 (DMD)
|
|
Lucentis
|
|
Port delivery system (PDS)
|
|
|
|
Immunology:
|
|
|
faricimab
|
|
|
|
|
|
etrolizumab (UC, CD),
|
|
Tamiflu
|
|
Xofluza
|
|
|
|
|
Gazyva (lupus nephritis)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Achievements Q2 2020
Entering new franchises
Tecentriq: US approval in 1L HCC (with Avastin)
ipatasertib: Positive Ph III (IPATential150) results in patients with PTEN loss tumors in mCRPC
Enspryng: First approvals in Canada, Japan, CH in NMOSD
risdiplam: FIREFISH (SMA) part 2 results in Type 1 patients presented at AAN
SPARK: 2 to 3.3 year follow up efficacy/safety data for SPK-8011 hem A gene therapy presented at ISTH
Replace/extend existing businesses
Phesgo: US approval for P+H FDC-SC
tiragolumab: Randomized Ph II data presented at ASCO; Ph III trials in 1L NSCLC and 1L SCLC initiated
SERD: Clinical data showing excellent efficacy /safety profile presented at ASCO
glofitamab: Ph Ib data presented at EHA; Ph III in 2L+ DLBCL initiated
mosunetuzumab: BTD designation in 3L+ FL awarded
PDS:Positive Ph III (ARCHWAY) results in nAMD
|
mUC=metastatic urothelial carcinoma; TNBC=triple negative breast cancer; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; HCC=hepatocellular carcinoma; mM=metastatic melanoma; mCRPC=metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer;
|
18
|
BC=breast cancer; NMOSD=neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; SMA=spinal muscular atrophy; AD=Alzheimer's disease; DMD=duchenne muscular dystrophy; UC=ulcerative colitis; CD=Crohn's disease; NSCLC=non-small
cell lung cancer; FDC=fixed dose combination; NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; DLBCL=diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; FL=follicular lymphoma; nAMD=neovascular age-related macular degeneration
COVID-19 impact in May, but recovery starting in June
-
Broad COVID-19 impact due to missed patient visits and postponed new patient starts (e.g. breast cancer franchise, hematology franchise, neuroscience franchise)
-
Immunology franchise holds up well with strong adherence to therapy by patients with lung diseases (Xolair, Esbriet)
-
Launches (risdiplam; Enspryng; pralsetinib*) on track
-
Pivotal read-outs in 2020/21 on track
-
Clinical studies broadly on track, some delays in early trial starts
-
Ultimate impact will also depend on the length and severity of the pandemic
|
All values and growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER); * subject to the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act
|
19
HY 2020: Pharmaceuticals Division sales
Growth in International and Europe
|
|
HY 2020
|
HY 2019
|
Change in %
|
|
CHFm
|
CHFm
|
CHF
|
CER
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pharmaceuticals Division
|
23,202
|
24,194
|
-4
|
1
|
United States
|
12,464
|
13,370
|
-7
|
-4
|
Europe
|
4,190
|
4,221
|
-1
|
5
|
Japan
|
1,908
|
1,988
|
-4
|
-2
|
International
|
4,640
|
4,615
|
1
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
|
20
|
HY 2020: Pharma profitability maintained at high level
|
|
2020
|
|
|
CER growth
|
|
CHFm abs. CER
|
vs PY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
23,202
|
|
+193
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Royalties & other op. inc.
|
1,070
|
|
-150
|
|
-12%
|
|
Cost of sales
|
-4,175
|
|
+620
|
|
-13%
|
|
M & D
|
-3,266
|
|
-7
|
|
|
0%
|
R & D
|
-5,077
|
|
-358
|
|
|
7%
|
G & A
|
-793
|
|
-79
|
|
|
11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core operating profit
|
10,961
|
|
+220
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core OP in % of sales
|
47.2%
|
|
|
|
|
-5% in CHF
|
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
|
21
|
HY 2020: New medicines compensating for biosimilar erosion
|
|
Tecentriq
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hemlibra
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ocrevus
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actemra / RoActemra
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Perjeta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kadcyla
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Alecensa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gazyva
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Polivy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Esbriet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TNKase / Activase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Xofluza
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Xolair
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lucentis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-19%
|
|
Avastin
|
|
|
-18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MabThera
|
|
|
-23%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Herceptin
|
-28%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CHFm
|
-1,000
|
-800
|
-600
|
-400
|
-200
Absolute values and growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+74%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+94%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+25%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+36%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+39%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+34%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+35%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
>500%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+357%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+2%
|
|
US
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
200
|
400
|
600
|
800
22
HY 2020: Oncology sales -6% with COVID-19 impact in May
HER2 franchise
Avastin
Hematology franchise
Tecentriq
Alecensa
Tarceva
Cotellic +
Zelboraf
Rozlytrek
YoY CER growth
Perjeta (+17%)
Kadcyla (+39%)
Avastin-18%
Polivy (>500%)
Rituxan-15%
Gazyva (+35%)
+74%
+34%
-42%
Cotellic
-10%
HER2 franchise
-
Kadcyla and Perjeta with strong global uptake in adjuvant BC
Avastin franchise
-
Biosimilar erosion in US/Japan; first biosimilars launched in EU
Hematology franchise
-
Venclexta:* Strong growth in 1L AML and 1L CLL
-
Gazyva: Growth in 1L CLL and 1L FL
-
Polivy: Strong US launch in R/R DLBCL
Tecentriq
-
Growth driven by 1L SCLC & 1L TNBC; 1L HCC launched in US
Alecensa
-
Strong growth in China following NRDL listing
|
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; HY 2020 Oncology sales: CHF 12.5bn; CER growth -6%; * Venclexta sales booked by AbbVie and therefore not included; BC=breast cancer; AML=acute myeloid leukemia; CLL=chronic
|
23
|
|
lymphocytic leukemia; FL=follicular lymphoma; R/R DLBCL=relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; TNBC=triple negative breast cancer; HCC=hepatocellular carcinoma;
|
|
NRDL=national reimbursement drug list
|
HER2 franchise: Growth for Perjeta and Kadcyla, Phesgo approved
CHFm
4,000
3,500
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
YoY CER growth
+7% +8% +3%
-12%
|
Q2 17
|
|
Q2 18
|
|
Q2 19
|
|
Q2 20
|
|
|
Herceptin
|
|
Perjeta
|
|
Kadcyla
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HER2 franchise Q2 update
-
COVID-19impact due to lower BC screening rates
-
Perjeta (+12%): Global growth driven by eBC (APHINITY) and early uptake in China
-
Kadcyla (+26%): Growth in adjuvant setting for patients with residual disease (KATHERINE); switching as planned
-
Herceptin (-33%): Decline due to switching to Kadcyla and biosimilar erosion in the US as expected
-
US approval for Phesgo (PH FDC SC) achieved
Outlook 2020
-
Global Perjeta (including China) and Kadcyla uptake in eBC
-
Continued Herceptin erosion in the US
|
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; eBC=early breast cancer; PH=Perjeta+Herceptin; FDC=fixed dose combination; SC=subcutaneous
|
24
HER2 franchise: Phesgo US approval
Significantly reduced healthcare costs and resource use
-
Phesgo (PH FDC SC) achieves equivalent serum concentrations as IV at cycle 7 in neoadjuvant HER2+ eBC
-
85% of patients prefer Phesgo compared to standard IV administration
-
US approval achieved in June; filed in the EU
|
PH=Perjeta+Herceptin; FDC=fixed dose combination; SC=subcutaneous; IV=intravenous; *Ranges driven by differences in loading and maintenance dose; PH FDC SC in collaboration with Halozyme
|
25
|
HR+/HER2- franchise: Potentially best in class SERD (RG6171)
Strong efficacy as a single agent or in combination
|
Selective ER degrader (SERD)
|
Ph Ib results: Tumor responses RG6171 +/- palbociclib
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
3rd generation oral SERD
-
Highly potent in vitro and improved efficacy in vivo versus other SERDs
-
High potency + minimal safety findings lead to wide nonclinical safety margins
-
Well-tolerated;strong efficacy as single agent or in combination in pre-treated ER+ patients, regardless of ESR1 mutation status
-
Further evaluation at 30 mg daily expansion cohort given the promising efficacy with CBR of 50% and a safety profile observed at this dose level with no bradycardia events
-
Ph III combination studies in HR+/HER2- mBC to be initiated
|
Lim E. et al., ASCO 2020; Metcalfe C. et al., SABCS 2018; HR=hormone receptor; mBC=metastatic breast cancer; ER=estrogen receptor; CBR=clinical benefit rate
|
26
|
Hematology franchise: Growth from Venclexta, Gazyva and Polivy
|
CHFm
|
YoY CER growth
|
2,000
|
|
|
+3%
|
1,500
|
-11%
|
-6%
|
|
1,000
|
-23%
|
500
0
|
Q2 17
|
Q2 18
|
Q2 19
|
Q2 20
|
MabThera/Rituxan (Onc)
|
Gazyva/Gazyvaro
|
Polivy
Hematology franchise Q2 update
CD20 franchise
-
MabThera/Rituxan (-32%): Biosimilar erosion in US as expected and market contraction due to COVID-19
-
Gazyva (+23%): Growth driven by 1L CLL (CLL14) and 1L FL
Venclexta*
-
Strong growth driven by 1L unfit AML and 1L CLL (CLL14)
Polivy
Outlook 2020
-
Strong growth of new products and on-going Rituxan erosion
-
Updates on the CD20 x CD3 program and Polivy combinations
-
V+azacitidine in 1L unfit AML (Viale-A) US approval expected
-
Ph III (POLARIX) Polivy in 1L DLBCL expected early 2021
|
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; * Venclexta in collaboration with AbbVie; Gazyva in collaboration with Biogen; Polivy in collaboration with Seattle Genetics; CLL=chronic lymphocytic leukemia;
|
27
|
FL=follicular lymphoma; AML=acute myeloid leukemia; DLBCL=diffuse large B cell lymphoma
|
Hematology franchise: CD20 x CD3 program in NHL progresses
Improving the standard of care in DLBCL and FL
|
Glofitamab in R/R DLBCL
|
|
Mosunetuzumab in R/R FL
|
|
|
|
Tumor responses in 2/3L+ DLBCL
|
|
Tumor responses in 3L+ FL
|
|
|
-
The ≥10mg cohorts in R/R DLBCL showed an ORR of 49.4% and a CR rate of 34.1%; CRs appeared durable with the mDOR not reached after a median follow up of 10.2m
-
Good safety profile with manageable CRS confined to cycle 1
-
Dose optimization / trials with Tecentriq, Polivy, R-CHOP ongoing
-
Ph III safety run-in for glofitamab in 2L+ DLBCL initiated
-
Pooled data from 2.8mg to 13.5mg cohorts showed an ORR of 62.7% and CR of 43.3%; 82.8% pts remain in complete remission for up to 26m off initial treatment
-
95% of AEs in cycle 1; no cumulative or chronic toxicity; most CRS events mild-to-moderate with only 3 Gr ≥3 CRS events (1.1%)
-
BTD for mosunetuzumab in 3L+ FL awarded; Ph III to be initiated
|
Dickinson. M.J. et al, EHA 2020; Shuster, S.J., et al, et al., ASH 2019; NHL=non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; DLBCL=diffuse large B cell lymphoma; FL=follicular lymphoma; R-CHOP=rituxan, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin,
|
28
|
|
vincristine, prednisone; ORR=overall response rate; CR=complete response; AE=adverse event; CRS=cytokine release syndrome; R/R=relapsed/refractory; mDOR=median duration of response
|
Tecentriq overview: Growth driven by first-in-class indications
1L HCC approved in the US; filed in EU/China
|
CHFm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY CER growth
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+54%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+99%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+136%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+154%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+146%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+135%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+89%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
|
|
|
+44%
|
|
+71%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+29%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1 18
|
Q2 18
|
|
Q3 18
|
|
|
Q4 18
|
Q1 19
|
|
Q2 19
|
Q3 19
|
Q4 19
|
|
Q1 20
|
|
Q2 20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
US
|
|
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
Japan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tecentriq Q2 update
Lung franchise (NSCLC, SCLC)
-
US/EU/Japan: Growth driven by 1L SCLC and 1L NSCLC
-
US: Approval in 1L PDL1+ NSCLC achieved
-
China: Approval in 1L SCLC achieved
Breast franchise (TNBC)
-
US/EU: Growth driven by 1L PDL1+ TNBC
-
Positive Ph III results in neoadjuvant TNBC
GI franchise (HCC)
-
US: First-in-class 1L HCC approval achieved
-
EU/China: 1L HCC filed
Outlook 2020
-
US: First-in-class filing/approval in 1L BRAF+ melanoma
-
Ph III data in neoadjuvant TNBC to be presented
|
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; NSCLC=non small cell lung cancer; TNBC=triple negative breast cancer; HCC=hepatocellular cancer
|
29
Lung franchise: Tiragolumab + Tecentriq in 1L NSCLC
Meaningful efficacy improvement and excellent safety
|
Anti-TIGIT antibody (tiragolumab)
|
Randomized Ph II (CITYSCAPE): Tiragolumab + Tecentriq
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ORR
|
PFS: PD-L1 TPS ≥ 50%
|
|
|
|
-
Fully human IgG1/kappa Ab with intact Fc region that blocks the binding of TIGIT to its receptor PVR
-
Could restore anti-tumor response and could complement the activity of anti-PD-L1/PD-1 Abs
-
Tira + Tec showed clinically meaningful improvement in ORR and PFS in the ITT population with a greater magnitude of improvement seen in the PD-L1 TPS ≥ 50% subgroup
-
Tira + Tec was well-tolerated with a safety profile similar to placebo + Tec
-
Ph III in 1L PDL1+ NSCLC (SKYSCRAPER-01) and in 1L ES-SCLC(SKYSCRAPER-02) ongoing
-
Signal-seekingin various tumor types ongoing; additional Ph III studies to be initiated in 2020
|
Johnson et al. Cancer Cell 2014; Rodriguez-Abreu D. et al., ASCO 2020; Follow-up data cut-off: 02 December, 2019; Ab=antibodies; ORR=overall response rate; TPS=tumor proportion score;
|
30
|
|
PFS=progression free survival; NE=non evaluable; ITT=intention-to-treat; * unstratified HR
|
Immunology franchise: Overall stable sales
CHFm
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
YoY CER growth
+7% +7%+2%
+8%
|
Q2 17
|
Q2 18
|
Q2 19
|
Q2 20
|
MabThera/Rituxan (RA)
|
|
Actemra IV
|
|
|
|
|
|
Actemra SC
|
|
|
Xolair
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CellCept
|
|
|
Pulmozyme
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Esbriet
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Immunology Q2 update
Esbriet (+2%)
-
Growth in mild/moderate segments; remains EU market leader
Actemra (+40%)
-
Sales positively impacted by COVID-19
Xolair (+1%)
-
Remains leader in biologics asthma market; growth in CIU
Rituxan (-34%)
-
Decline due to biosimilars and COVID-19 market contraction
Outlook 2020
-
PH III (COVACTA) results of Actemra expected this summer
-
Ph III results for etrolizumab in UC this summer
-
Ph III (REGENCY) initiation of Gazyva in lupus nephritis
-
Ph III initation of pentraxin-2 + SOC in IPF
|
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; CIU=chronic idiopathic urticaria; UC=ulcerative colitis; SOC=standard of care; IPF=idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
|
31
Neuroscience franchise: Ocrevus in MS
Market leadership in US continues with 21% total patient share1
|
CHFm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YoY CER growth
|
1,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+38%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+55%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+12%
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+48%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+59%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
750
|
|
+67%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+83%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+104%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
500
|
|
+195%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250
0
|
Q1 18
|
Q2 18
|
Q3 18
|
Q4 18
|
|
Q1 19
|
Q2 19
|
Q3 19
|
Q4 19
|
Q1 20
|
Q2 20
|
|
|
|
|
US
|
|
Europe
|
|
|
|
International
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ocrevus Q2 update
-
COVID-19impact in April/May due to reduced new patient starts and delayed dosing for existing patients
-
Strong recovery starting in June
-
Shorter infusion launched in the EU
Outlook 2020
-
Continued recovery in HY2 as fundamentals remain strong
-
Ongoing launches in EU and International
-
US approval of shorter infusion
|
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; 1 Market leadership by branded product, Symphony Health Claims Data 2019; MS=multiple sclerosis
|
32
Neuroscience franchise: Risdiplam in type 1/2/3 SMA
Compelling benefit/risk profile in infants, children, and adults
|
SMN2 splicing modifier
|
FIREFISH part 2 results in type 1 SMA confirm highly competitive profile
|
|
|
|
-
Proven efficacy in infants, children, and adults
-
Durably increases SMN protein throughout the CNS and in peripheral tissues
-
Consistent safety profile in over 450 risdiplam-treated patients in trials
-
First and only at-home treatment
-
Positive Ph III (FIREFISH part 2) in older, symptomatic type 1 infants
-
Positive Ph III (SUNFISH part 2) the only placebo controlled study (n=180) in a broad spectrum of type 2/3 patients (age 2-25)
-
US priority review with PDUFA date set for August 24; EU filing imminent; EU Accelerated Assessment; filed in China
|
Servait L.. et al. AAN 2020; *Performance criterion=5%, exact binomial test. † As measured by CHOP-INTEND.‡Performance criterion=12%, exact binomial test. §As measured by HINE-2;||Event-free in FIREFISH is defined as alive with no permanent
|
33
|
ventilation (i.e. no tracheostomy or BiPAP ≥16 hours per day continuously for >3 weeks or continuous intubation >3 weeks, in the absence of, or following the resolution of, an acute reversible event). ¶Hospitalizations include hospital admissions ≥1
night; BiPAP, Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure; BSID-III, Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development, Third edition; CHOP-INTEND, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Infant Test of Neuromuscular Disorders; HINE-2, Hammersmith Infant Neurological Examination, Module 2.; Risdiplam in collaboration with PTC Therapeutics and the SMA Foundation
Hemophilia A franchise
Hemlibra with 23% total US patient share after 33 months
Hemophilia Q2 update
|
600
|
|
|
550
|
+146%
|
500
|
+313%
|
+59%
|
|
450
|
>500%
|
|
400
|
|
|
|
350
|
>500%
|
|
300
|
|
|
250
|
>500%
|
|
200
|
|
|
150
|
>500%
|
|
100
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
0
|
|
-
US: Gaining market share in non-inhibitors; patients on treatment stay on treatment, COVID-19 impact due to postponed new patient starts
-
EU-5:Strong initial non-inhibitor uptake following reimbursement in all major markets
-
Spark Therapeutics: SPK-8011 (gene therapy) results at ISTH show durable and stable expression at 2 to 3.3 years with acceptable safety profile
Outlook 2020
-
Further recovery which started in June
Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20
-
US: Further uptake in non-inhibitors
|
US
|
Europe
|
International
|
Japan
-
EU: On-going launches in major markets
|
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; ISTH=International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis
|
34
|
Ophthalmology franchise: Building a global PDS platform
Positive Ph III results in nAMD to be discussed at ASRS
|
Port Delivery System (PDS)
|
Phase III (ARCHWAY) results in nAMD:
Mean BCVA Change From Baseline
-
Refillable intraocular implant using proprietary needle assembly and customized formulation
-
Reduced treatment burden and potentially improved RW outcomes
-
Continuous delivery platform to be combined with NMEs
-
Positive Ph III (ARCHWAY) results in nAMD using 6m dosing interval released at ASRS
-
Ph III (PAGODA) in DME using 6m dosing interval on-going; Ph III (PAVILLION) in DR initiated
-
PDS approval in the US expected in 2021
|
Campochiaro, Peter A. et al., ASRS 2020; nAMD=neovascular age-related macular degeneration; RW=real world; NME=new molecular entity; BCVA= best-corrected visual acuity; Q24W=once every
|
35
|
|
six months dosing; Q4W=once every 4 weeks dosing; DME=diabetic macular edema; DR=diabetic retinopathy
|
New products account for ~40% of Pharma sales*
4 NME approvals in 2020: ENSPRYNG and PHESGO approved in Q2
5,000
4,500
4,000
3,500
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
39%
29%
21%
15%
**
|
Q2 17
|
|
Q2 18
|
|
Q2 19
|
Q2 20
|
Erivedge
|
|
Perjeta
|
|
Kadcyla
|
|
Gazyva
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Esbriet
|
|
Cotellic
|
|
Alecensa
|
|
Tecentriq
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ocrevus
|
|
Hemlibra
|
|
Xofluza
|
|
Polivy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rozlytrek
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Venclexta sales are booked by partner AbbVie and therefore not included ** subject to the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act
|
36
|
Roche Pharma Day 2020
Strategic business outlook and late stage pipeline update
|
Virtual Roche Pharma Day 2020
|
Senior management presenting:
|
|
• Bill Anderson, CEO Pharma
|
|
• Teresa Graham, Head of Global Product Strategy
|
Monday, 14 September 2020
|
• Levi Garraway, Chief Medical Officer and Head Global Product Development
|
2pm-5pm CEST
|
• Paulo Fontoura, Global Head Neuroscience and Rare Diseases Clinical Development
|
|
• Cristin Hubbard, Head I2O Global Product Strategy
|
|
• John Young, Global Head of Infectious Diseases, Roche Pharma Research & Early
|
|
Development
|
|
|
I2O=immunology, Infectious diseases, Ophthalmology
|
37
|
2020: Key late-stage news flow*
|
|
Virtual IR Event ASRS
|
Roche Pharma Day
|
|
|
Monday, 27 July
|
Monday, 14 September
|
|
|
4:30pm-5:30pm CEST
|
2pm-5pm CEST
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Outcome studies are event-driven: timelines may change
|
38
Diagnostics Division
Thomas Schinecker CEO Roche Diagnostics
HY 2020: Diagnostics Division sales
Growth driven by Molecular Diagnostics offsetting decline in routine testing due to COVID-19
|
|
HY 2020
|
HY 2019
|
Change in %
|
|
CHFm
|
CHFm
|
CHF
|
CER
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diagnostics Division
|
6,079
|
6,275
|
-3
|
3
|
Centralised and Point of Care Solutions
|
3,181
|
3,762
|
-15
|
-10
|
Molecular Diagnostics
|
1,558
|
1,029
|
51
|
61
|
Diabetes Care
|
832
|
958
|
-13
|
-6
|
Tissue Diagnostics
|
508
|
526
|
-3
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; Underlying growth of Molecular Diagnostics excluding sequencing business: +69%
|
40
|
HY 2020: Diagnostics Division regional sales
Growth driven by North America and EMEA
|
|
|
Japan
|
North America
|
|
+1%
|
+13%
|
EMEA1
|
~4% of divisionalsales
|
~29% of divisional sales
|
+5%
|
|
|
~40% of divisional sales
|
|
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
Latin America
|
|
-9%
|
+6%
|
|
|
~22% of divisional sales
|
~6% of divisional sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Europe, Middle East and Africa; all growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER)
|
41
HY 2020: Diagnostics Division highlights
Growth driven by Molecular Diagnostics
YoY CER growth
Centralised and
Point of Care
Solutions
Molecular Diagnostics1
Diabetes
Care
Tissue
Diagnostics
-
Immunodiagnostics (-12%)
-
Clinical Chemistry (-14%)
-
Virology (+115%)
-
LightMix Systems (+171%)
-
POC MDx (+56%)
-
Blood glucose monitoring (-5%)
-
Insulin delivery systems (-12%)
-
Companion diagnostics (+20%)
-
Primary staining (-12%)
-
Advanced staining (0%)
|
CHFbn
|
0.0
|
0.5
|
1.0
|
1.5
|
2.0
|
2.5
|
3.0
|
3.5
|
4.0
|
|
1 Underlying growth of Molecular Diagnostics excluding sequencing business: +69%; 2 EMEA=Europe, Middle East and Africa CER=Constant Exchange Rates
|
42
HY 2020: Diagnostic Division
Core operating profit growing at +9%
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
CER growth
|
|
|
CHFm abs. CER
|
|
|
vs PY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
6,079
|
|
+213
|
|
|
|
|
|
3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Royalties & other op. inc.
|
27
|
|
-5
|
|
-14%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
-2,904
|
|
-138
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5%
|
|
M & D
|
-1,249
|
|
+80
|
|
-6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
R & D
|
-710
|
|
-49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7%
|
|
G & A
|
-221
|
|
-9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core operating profit
|
1,022
|
|
+95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core OP in % of sales
|
16.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4% in CHF
|
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
|
|
|
|
|
43
SARS-CoV-2 diagnostics portfolio
Comprehensive portfolio launched in record time
|
|
|
|
|
Clinical Labs
|
|
|
|
|
|
Point of Care
|
|
|
|
Molecular
|
|
|
•
|
cobas® SARS-CoV-2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
cobas® SARS-CoV-2 &
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
TIB MOLBIOL LightMix® Modular SARS-CoV-2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In
|
development
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
cobas® Flu A, Flu B and SARS-CoV-2
|
|
|
|
|
|
Influenza A/B
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Serology
Elecsys® SARS-CoV-2 serology solutions
Broadening the portfolio for SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing
Elecsys® In-solution
double-antigen sandwich
Biotin-labelled
Immature IgG Mature IgGcomplementary antigen
Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2
-
Immunoassay detecting antibodies to nucleocapsid protein (anti-N)
-
Excellent performance confirmed in internal as well as external studies1
-
-
Specificity 99.8% (n=10,453 negative samples)3
-
Sensitivity 99.5%2 (n=185 positive samples)3
-
Preliminary data shows good correlation with neutralizing antibodies
-
Available on all cobas e4 immunoanalyzers (global installed base >40,000 systems)
Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S5
• Quantitative immunoassay detecting antibodies to spike protein (anti-S)5
Streptavidin-coated paramagnetic microparticles
-
Will be available on all cobas e4 immunoanalyzers
-
Important in the context of vaccines
cobas e 602, cobas e 601, cobas e 411; 5 under development
Global launch of cobas® prime Pre-analytical System*
Accelerating speed and efficiency in the molecular lab
|
|
|
• First-of-its-kind solution for multiple sample types
|
cobas® prime
|
cobas® 6800
|
•
|
End-to-end automation for testing consolidation
|
|
|
• Reduces manual steps in molecular labs by 86%**
|
|
|
•
|
Reduces manual errors and increases confidence in
|
|
|
|
results
Multiple sample types
|
* CE-IVD and in the US Class I Exempt; ** Based on a workflow configuration that includes cobas® prime Pre-analytical System connected via cobas® connection modules to cobas® 6800 System.
|
46
|
|
Results may vary depending on different workflows.
|
PD-L1 (SP263) and HER2 Dual ISH digital pathology algorithms*
Improving the speed and accuracy of cancer diagnosis
|
|
SCANNING
|
PATHOLOGIST
|
IMAGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
WORKFLOW
|
ANALYSIS
|
|
|
VENTANA DP 200
|
NAVIFY Digital
|
uPath Image Analysis
|
•
|
The first next generation CE-IVD algorithms utilizing
|
|
|
|
Pathology
|
Algorithms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
whole slide analysis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• uPath PD-L1 (SP263) image analysis aids in the detection
|
|
|
|
|
PD-L1 HER2 Dual
|
|
and semi-quantitative measurement of PD-L1 protein
|
|
|
|
|
ISH
|
•
|
uPath HER2 Dual ISH image analysis supports the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
determination of patients' HER2 gene status
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HER2 (4B5)**
|
•
|
Uses artificial intelligence that was trained by leading
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
pathologists
NAVIFY Tumor Board**
|
* CE-IVD; ** In-development
|
47
|
|
Area
|
Product
|
Description
|
Market1
|
Instruments/
|
Workflow
|
cobas
|
®
|
prime
|
Next generation pre-analytical platform to support cobas® 6800/8800 Systems
|
CE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Devices
|
Diabetes Care Accu-Chek Solo Diabetes Manager
|
Integration of the Accu-Chek Guide test strip technology into the Accu-Chek Solo
|
CE
|
|
Diabetes Manager (remote control)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
cobas® EBV EBNA IgG
|
|
cobas® EBV VCA IgG
|
Infectious
|
cobas® EBV IgM
|
Diseases
|
cobas® HIV-1&2 Qual
|
Tests/ Assays
|
cobas® EBV
|
cobas
|
®
|
BKV
|
|
EBV panel offering 3 different assays (EBV IgM, EBV VCA IgG, and EBV EBNA IgG) for the qualitative detection of antibodies to Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)
Qualitative detection and confirmation of HIV-1 & HIV-2
Monitoring tests for transplant patients to aid in the management of EBV and BKV infections
Cervical
Cancer
Tissue Dx
Sequencing
Diabetes Care
cobas® HPV (6800/8800) CINtec PLUS Cytology VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH Algorithm - HER2 (4B5)
NAVIFY Mutation Profiler
RocheDiabetes InsulinStart
mySugr app
RocheDiabetes Care Platform
The world's leading cobas® HPV assay for use on the fully automated cobas® 6800/8800 Systems
Next generation "Pap" test which leverages p16/Ki-67dual-stain biomarker technology on cervical cytology samples
Fully automated, brightfield ISH assay to determine eligibility for HER2 targeted therapy
Whole slide image analysis algorithm for HER2 (4B5)
Software as a medical device for annotating, variant classification, clinical interpretation and reporting from comprehensive genomic profile testing
A messaging service designed for people with type 2 diabetes to ease the transition from oral antidiabetics to a complimentary insulin therapy
Enabling control of the Accu-Chek Insight insulin pump from the mySugr app
New releases with improved features focusing on device connectivity, integration of 3rd parties, and healthcare professionals' workflow optimisation
|
1 CE=European Conformity; US=FDA approval; WW=Worldwide; EBV=Epstein-Barr virus; BKV=BK virus
|
48
Finance
Alan Hippe
Chief Financial Officer
HY 2020 results
Focus on Cash
Outlook
Business
-
Sales growth of +1%1 and Core operating profit up +2%1
-
Core EPS growth +2%1
Cash flow
-
Operating Free Cash Flow of CHF 5.0bn, -26%1 lower due to higher net working capital and higher investments in intangible assets
-
Net debt slightly up by CHF 0.4bn vs. Jun 30th 2019; higher by CHF 6.3bn vs. Dec 31st 2019 due to dividend payments
Net financial results
-
Core net financial result improved by +3%1 driven by lower interest expenses 30%1
IFRS
-
Net income +3%1 driven by the operating results
|
1 At Constant Exchange Rates (CER)
|
51
HY 2020: Group sales - May heavily impacted by COVID-19
Recovery started in June
Pharmaceuticals
• Impact in May driven by patients delaying appointments (mainly but not only chronic diseases)
• Recovery in the last weeks of the quarter
Diagnostics
• Impact in April/May driven by decline in routine testing, partially compensated by COVID-19 testing
• Recovery started with easing of restrictions
|
All values and growth rates at CER (Constant Exchange Rates)
|
52
HY 2020: Group performance
Sales up by +1% and Core EPS up by +2%
|
|
HY 2020
|
HY 2019
|
Change in %
|
|
CHFm
|
CHFm
|
CHF
|
CER
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
29,281
|
30,469
|
-4
|
1
|
Core operating profit
|
11,766
|
12,363
|
-5
|
2
|
as % of sales
|
40.2
|
40.6
|
|
|
Core net income
|
9,443
|
9,896
|
-5
|
3
|
as % of sales
|
32.2
|
32.5
|
|
|
Core EPS (CHF)
|
10.44
|
11.12
|
-6
|
2
|
IFRS net income
|
8,465
|
8,904
|
-5
|
3
|
Operating free cash flow
|
5,036
|
7,508
|
-33
|
-26
|
as % of sales
|
17.2
|
24.6
|
|
|
Free cash flow
|
3,274
|
5,277
|
-38
|
-29
|
as % of sales
|
11.2
|
17.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
|
53
|
HY 2020: Core EPS development
Operations growth is driver for Core EPS growth, more than compensating lower gains on product disposals
CHF
+1.9%
|
-2.6 p
|
+1.3 p
|
+3.6 p
|
-0.2 p
|
-0.2 p
|
|
HY 2019
|
Gains product
|
ROOI
|
Gains equity
|
Resolution tax
|
Operations
|
HY 2020
|
disposal
|
securities
|
disputes
|
|
|
|
|
All at CER (Constant Exchange Rates, average FY 2019); ROOI=Royalties and other operating income excl. Gains on product disposals
|
|
54
HY 2020: Group operating performance
Core operating profit growth ahead of sales growth
|
|
2020
|
|
|
CER growth
|
|
CHFm abs. CER
|
vs PY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
29,281
|
|
+406
|
|
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Royalties & other op. inc.
|
1,097
|
|
-154
|
|
-12%
|
|
Cost of sales
|
-7,079
|
|
+484
|
|
-6%
|
|
M & D
|
-4,515
|
|
+73
|
|
-2%
|
|
R & D
|
-5,787
|
|
-407
|
|
|
7%
|
G & A
|
-1,231
|
|
-123
|
|
|
11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core operating profit
|
11,766
|
|
+280
|
|
|
2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core OP in % of sales
|
40.2%
|
|
|
|
|
-5% in CHF
|
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
|
55
|
HY 2020: Royalties and other operating income
Decline driven by lower income from product disposals
CHFm
+47
+42
+107
-75
1,282
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-306
|
1,097
|
|
|
|
|
Royalties and other operating income decreased by -12% at CER
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HY 2019
|
Cabilly
|
Royalty income
|
Out-licensing
|
Other operating
|
Gains/losses
|
HY 2020
|
|
others
|
income
|
income
|
disp. of products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
56
HY 2020: Core OP and margin maintained at high levels
|
% of sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
47.2% 47.5%
|
47.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39.7%
|
40.6%
|
40.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+0.5%p¹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+0.4%p¹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+2%¹
|
|
|
|
|
|
+2%¹
|
17.1% 17.0% 16.8%
|
CHFm
|
12,363
|
11,766
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,162
|
|
|
|
10,961
|
|
|
|
|
+0.9%p¹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,301
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+9%¹
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
1,074
|
1,064
|
1,022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Roche Group
|
Pharma Division
|
Diagnostics Division
|
1 At CER=Constant Exchange Rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
57
HY 2020: Core net financial result
Improvement driven by lower interest expenses
|
CHFm
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Net financial result improved by +3% at CER
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Interest expenses1 decreased by +30% at CER
|
|
|
-476
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-451
|
|
|
|
|
|
+104
|
+15
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-23
|
|
-26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-45
|
|
|
|
HY 2019
|
Equity
|
|
Net interest
|
FX G/L
|
Interest
|
All other,
|
HY 2020
|
securities
|
|
income
|
expenses1
|
net
|
|
|
|
|
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; 1 incl. amortisation of debt discount and net gains on interest rate derivatives
|
58
|
HY 2020: Group Core tax rate
Stable tax rate with similar impacts from resolution of tax disputes in HY 2020 and HY 2019
Figures in %
-0.2
59
HY 2020: Non-core items
Non-core operating expenses lower than in 2019 driven by the Accutane provision release
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
Change in %
|
|
|
CHFbn
|
CHFbn
|
CHFbn
|
CHF
|
CER
|
Core operating profit
|
|
12.4
|
11.8
|
-0.6
|
-5
|
+2
|
Global restructuring plans
|
|
-0.5
|
-0.3
|
+0.2
|
|
|
Amortisation of intangible assets
|
-0.7
|
-0.8
|
-0.1
|
|
|
Impairment of intangible assets
|
1
|
-0.3
|
-0.3
|
-0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
M&A and alliance transactions
|
|
0.1
|
0.0
|
-0.1
|
|
|
Legal & Environmental
|
|
-0.1
|
0.3
|
+0.4
|
|
|
Total non-core operating items
|
|
-1.5
|
-1.1
|
+0.4
|
|
|
IFRS Operating profit
|
|
10.8
|
10.6
|
-0.2
|
-2
|
+6
|
Total financial result & taxes
|
|
-1.9
|
-2.2
|
-0.2
|
|
|
IFRS net income
|
|
8.9
|
8.5
|
-0.4
|
-5
|
+3
|
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; 1 incl. goodwill
|
60
|
HY 2020 results
Focus on Cash
Outlook
HY 2020: Operating free cash flow and margin
|
% of sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36.2%
|
33.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28.6%
|
24.6%
|
17.2%
|
|
|
23.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-9.6%p¹
|
6.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-6.7%p¹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-0.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CHFm
|
8,042
|
7,508
|
7,900
|
8,191
|
|
|
|
-6.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-28%¹
|
|
|
|
|
+6.6%p¹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-26%¹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018 2019 2020
|
|
429
|
|
-¹
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
-380
|
-44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Roche Group
|
Pharma Division
|
Diagnostics Division
|
1 At CER=Constant Exchange Rates
|
62
|
HY 2020: Operating free cash flow
Lower than PY (-26%) driven by higher NWC and higher IA investments
CHFm
-657
-1,094-111 -610
7,508
|
OFCF decreased by -26% /-1,949m at CER
|
5,036
|
|
|
|
OP net of
|
|
Inv. in
|
|
|
|
|
|
HY 2019
|
NWC
|
Inv. in
|
HY 2020
|
|
cash adjust.
|
PP&E1
|
IA
|
|
|
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; OP=operating profit; NWC=net working capital; PP&E=property, plant & equipment; IA=intangible assets, OFCF=Operating Free Cash Flow
|
63
|
1 Incl. increase in lease liability paid of CHFm -5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HY 2020: Group net debt up vs. YE 2019
Driven by dividends paid
|
|
|
|
|
Free Cash Flow CHF 3.3bn
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CHFbn
|
vs. 5.3bn in 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2.5
|
|
+5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[HY19: +7.5]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-9.6
|
|
|
-8.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[HY19: -8.4]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes
|
-1.2
|
|
Dividends paid
|
-7.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury
|
-0.5
|
|
M&A & Alli. trans.
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trans. own eq. instr. -1.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Curr. Transl. & Other +0.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating
|
|
Non-Operating
|
Dividends, M&A
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt
|
|
and Alliance
|
|
|
Net debt
|
|
|
Free
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 Dec 2019
|
|
Free
|
|
|
transactions and
|
30 Jun 2020
|
|
|
Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flow
|
|
|
other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CER=Constant Exchange Rates (avg full year 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
64
Balance sheet 30 June 2020
Equity ratio at 43% (30 June 2019: 39%; 31 Dec 2019 43%)
|
|
% change in CER
|
% change in CER
|
CHFbn
|
vs 31 Dec 2019
|
vs 31 Dec 2019
|
Cash and
|
83.1
|
80.4
|
-1%
|
|
83.1
|
80.4
|
-1%
|
11.9
|
|
|
|
|
marketable
|
6.3
|
-46%
|
|
24.1
|
22.5
|
|
14%
|
8%
|
|
|
securities
|
|
Current
|
-5%
|
|
29%
|
28%
|
Other
|
19.4
|
21.4
|
+14%
|
liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
current
|
23%
|
27%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
23.1
|
23.1
|
|
assets
|
|
|
|
+1%
|
|
|
|
|
current
|
28%
|
29%
|
|
|
|
|
liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt/
|
|
51.8
|
52.7
|
+3%
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
total assets:
|
|
|
|
|
35.9
|
34.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
current
|
63%
|
65%
|
|
Equity
|
11%
|
|
|
|
assets
|
|
|
|
43%
|
43%
|
0%
|
|
|
|
(Net assets)
|
|
31 Dec
|
30 Jun
|
|
|
31 Dec
|
30 Jun
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
2020
|
|
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
|
65
HY 2020 results
Focus on Cash
Outlook
High currency impact expected in 2020
|
CHF / USD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average
|
-3%
|
|
|
-3%
|
|
|
-3%
|
|
|
-4%
|
YTD 2019
|
1.00
|
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
1.00
|
|
|
0.99
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.97
|
|
|
0.97
|
|
|
0.96
|
|
|
0.96
|
|
Assumed average YTD 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.97
|
0.97
|
0.96
|
0.97
|
0.97
|
0.95
|
0.95
|
0.95
|
0.95
|
0.95
|
0.95
|
0.95
|
Monthly avg fx rates 2020
|
|
|
|
FX rates at 30 June 2020
|
|
|
|
CHF / EUR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-6%
|
|
|
-6%
|
|
|
-5%
|
|
|
-4%
|
|
|
1.13
|
|
|
1.13
|
|
|
1.12
|
|
|
1.11
|
|
|
1.07
|
|
|
1.06
|
|
|
1.07
|
|
|
1.07
|
1.08
|
1.07
|
1.06
|
1.06
|
1.06
|
1.07
|
1.07
|
1.07
|
1.07
|
1.07
|
1.07
|
1.07
1 On group growth rates
Assuming the 30 June 2020 exchange rates remain
stable until end of 2020,
2020 impact 1 is expected to be (%p):
|
|
Q1
|
HY
|
Sep
|
FY
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales
|
-5
|
-5
|
-5
|
-5
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core operating
|
|
-7
|
|
-7
|
profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core EPS
|
|
-8
|
|
-8
|
|
|
|
|
67
2020 outlook confirmed
Further growing top and bottom line
|
Group sales growth1
|
|
• Low- to mid-single digit
|
|
|
|
Core EPS growth1
|
|
• Broadly in line with sales growth
|
|
|
|
Dividend outlook
|
|
• Further increase dividend in Swiss francs
|
|
|
|
1
|
At Constant Exchange Rates (CER); based on the current assessment of the COVID-19 impact
|
68
|
Changes to the development pipeline
Q2 2020 update
New to phase I
5 NMEs:
RG6279 PD1-IL2v - solid tumors RG6247 4D-R110 - choroideremia RG6296 BCMA x CD16a - r/r MM
RG7637 NME - neurodevelopmental disorders RG6115 TLR7 agonist (4) - HCC
|
New to phase II
|
|
New to phase III
|
|
New to registration
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 NMEs: (transitioned from phase I)
|
|
1 AI:
|
|
2 AIs:
|
RG7774 NME - retinal disease
|
|
RG1569 Actemra+remdesivir - COVID-19
|
|
RG7421 Cotellic+Zelboraf+Tecentriq - 1L+
|
RG7854 TLR7 agonist (3) + RG7907 CpAM (2)
|
|
pneumonia
|
|
BRAFm melanoma
|
combination - HBV
|
|
|
|
RG7601 Venclexta+azacitidine - 1L AML
|
3 AIs:
|
|
|
|
|
RG6058 tiragolumab+Tecentriq - cervical cancer
|
|
|
|
|
RG6149 or RG7880 ST2 MAb or IL22-Fc -
|
|
|
|
|
COVID-19 pneumonia
|
|
|
|
|
IONIS ASO factor B - IgA-nephropathy
|
|
|
|
|
Removed from phase I
|
|
Removed from phase II
|
|
Removed from phase III
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 NME:
|
|
2 NMEs:
|
|
1 AI:
|
RG6217 - HBV
|
|
RG7314 balovaptan - autism
|
|
RG3502 Kadcyla+Perjeta - Her2+ EBC
|
|
|
RG7388 idasanutlin - 1L AML
|
|
|
4 AIs:
|
|
|
|
|
RG7421 Cotellic+Tecentriq - RCC, bladder,
|
|
|
|
|
head & neck ca
|
|
|
|
|
RG7421 Cotellic+Zelboraf+Tecentriq -
|
|
|
|
|
melanoma
|
|
|
|
|
RG7421 Cotellic+Tecentriq - 2L BRAF WT MM
|
|
|
|
|
RG7601 Venclexta+idasanutlin - r/r AML
|
|
|
|
Status as of July 23, 2020
Approvals
1 NME approved in US
RG6264 Phesgo Perjecta+Herceptin FDC SC - HER2+ BC
2 AIs approved in US
RG7446 Tecentriq+Avastin - 1L HCC
RG7446 Tecentriq - 1L non-sq + sq NSCLC Dx+
1 AI approved in EU
RG1594 Ocrevus Short infusion - RMS & PPMS
69
Roche Group development pipeline
Phase I (43 NMEs + 14 AIs)
Phase II (20 NMEs + 12 AIs)
|
RG6026
|
glofitamab / combos
|
|
heme tumors
|
RG6058
|
tiragolumab combos
|
|
heme & solid tumors
|
RG6076
|
CD19-4-1BBL
|
|
heme tumors
|
RG6107
|
crovalimab
|
|
PNH
|
RG6115
|
TLR7 agonist (4)
|
|
HCC
|
RG6139
|
PD1 x LAG3
|
|
solid tumors
|
|
|
|
|
RG6160
|
FcRH5/ x CD3
|
|
r/r MM
|
|
|
|
|
RG6171
|
SERD (3)
|
|
ER+/HER2- mBC
|
RG6180
|
iNeST*± T
|
|
solid tumors
|
RG6185
|
belvarafenib (pan-RAF inh)+Cotellic
|
solid tumors
|
|
|
|
|
RG6194
|
HER2 x CD3
|
|
BC
|
|
|
|
|
RG6279
|
PD1-IL2v
|
|
solid tumors
|
RG6290
|
MAGE-A4 ImmTAC
|
|
solid tumors
|
RG6292
|
CD25 MAb
|
|
solid tumors
|
|
|
|
|
RG6296
|
BCMA x CD16a
|
|
r/r MM
|
RG6323
|
IL15/IL15Ra-Fc
|
|
solid tumors
|
RG7440
|
ipatasertib + Taxane + T
|
|
TNBC
|
ipatasertib + rucaparib
|
|
mCRPC, solid tumors
|
|
|
|
T-based Morpheus platform
|
|
solid tumors
|
|
T + Avastin + Cotellic
|
|
2/3L CRC
|
|
T ± Avastin ± chemo
|
|
HCC, GC, PaC
|
RG7446
|
T + anti-CD20 combos
|
|
heme tumors
|
|
|
|
|
|
T + K/HP
|
|
HER2+ BC
|
|
T + rucaparib
|
|
ovarian cancer
|
|
T + CD47 MAb
|
|
r/r AML
|
RG7461
|
simlukafusp alpha (FAP IL2v FP) / combos solid tumors
|
|
Venclexta + AMG176
|
|
AML
|
RG7601
|
Venclexta ± azacitidine
|
|
r/r MDS
|
|
Venclexta + gilteritinib
|
|
r/r AML
|
RG7769
|
PD1 x TIM3
|
|
solid tumors
|
RG7802
|
cibisatamab ± T
|
|
solid tumors
|
RG7827
|
FAP-4-1BBL FP
|
|
solid tumors
|
RG7828
|
mosunetuzumab/combos
|
heme tumors
|
RG7876
|
selicrelumab combos
|
|
solid tumors
|
CHU
|
FIXa x FX
|
|
hemophilia
|
CHU
|
glypican-3 x CD3
|
|
solid tumors
|
CHU
|
codrituzumab
|
|
HCC
|
SQZ
|
PBMC vaccine
|
|
solid tumors
|
RG6151
|
-
|
|
asthma
|
RG6244
|
-
|
|
asthma
|
RG6287
|
-
|
|
IBD
|
RG7835
|
IgG-IL2
|
|
autoimmune diseases
|
RG6084
|
-
|
|
HBV
|
RG6346
|
HBV siRNA
|
|
HBV
|
RG7861
|
anti-S.aureus TAC
|
|
infectious diseases
|
RG7992
|
FGFR1 x KLB MAb
|
|
metabolic diseases
|
RG6000
|
DLK inh
|
|
ALS
|
RG6102
|
brain shuttle gantenerumab
|
Alzheimer's
|
RG6237
|
-
|
|
neuromuscular disorders
|
RG7637
|
-
|
. neurodevelopmental disorders
|
RG7816
|
GABA Aa5 PAM
|
|
autism
|
RG6179
|
-
|
|
DME
|
RG6247
|
4D-R110
|
|
choroideremia
|
RG7921
|
-
|
|
nAMD
|
CHU
|
PTH1 recep. ago
|
|
hypoparathyroidism
|
CHU
|
-
|
|
hyperphosphatemia
|
CHU
|
-
|
|
endometriosis
|
RG6180
|
iNeST* + pembrolizumab
|
malignant melanoma
|
RG6357
|
SPK-8011
|
|
hemophilia A
|
RG6358
|
SPK-8016
|
hemophilia A with inhibitors to factor VIII
|
RG6058
|
tiragolumab + T
|
|
NSCLC
|
tiragolumab + T
|
|
cervical cancer
|
|
|
RG7421
|
Cotellic + T ± taxane
|
TNBC
|
RG7446
|
Tecentriq
|
|
SC NSCLC
|
RG7596
|
Polivy
|
|
r/r FL
|
|
Venclexta + azacitidine
|
1L MDS
|
RG7601
|
Venclexta + fulvestrant
|
2L HR+BC
|
|
Venclexta + carfilzomib
|
r/r MM t(11:14)
|
RG6149
|
ST2 MAb
|
|
asthma
|
RG6173
|
anti-tryptase
|
|
asthma
|
RG6354
|
rh pentraxin-2(PRM-151)
|
myelofibrosis
|
rh pentraxin-2(PRM-151)
|
idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
|
|
RG7159
|
Gazyva
|
|
lupus nephritis
|
RG7845
|
fenebrutinib
|
|
RA
|
RG7880
|
IL22-Fc
|
|
inflammatory diseases
|
RG6149/RG7880
|
ST2 MAb or IL22-Fc
|
COVID-19 pneumonia
|
NOV
|
TLR4 MAb
|
|
autoimmune diseases
|
RG7854+RG7907
|
TLR7 ago(3) + CpAM (2)
|
HBV
|
IONIS
|
ASO factor B
|
|
IgA nephropathy
|
RG6100
|
semorinemab
|
|
Alzheimer's
|
RG6356
|
microdystrophin (SRP-9001)
|
DMD
|
RG7412
|
crenezumab
|
|
familial Alzheimer's healthy pts
|
RG7906
|
ralmitaront
|
|
schizophrenia
|
RG7935
|
prasinezumab
|
|
Parkinson's
|
RG6147
|
-
|
|
geographic atrophy
|
RG6367
|
SPK-7001
|
|
choroideremia
RG-No - Roche/Genentech CHU- Chugai managed IONIS - IONIS managed
SQZ- SQZ Biotechnology managed NOV- Novimmune managed
Status as of July 23, 2020
*Individualized Neoantigen Specific
Immunotherapy
T=Tecentriq
|
New Molecular Entity (NME)
|
|
CardioMetabolism
|
Additional Indication (AI)
|
|
Neuroscience
|
Oncology / Hematology
|
|
Ophthalmology
|
Immunology
|
|
Other
|
Infectious Diseases
|
|
|
RG7774
|
-
|
retinal disease
|
IONIS
|
ASO factor B
|
geographic atrophy
|
|
|
70
Roche Group development pipeline
Phase III (8 NMEs + 30 AIs)
Registration (5 NMEs + 11 AIs)
|
RG6013
|
Hemlibra
|
mild to moderate hemophilia A
|
RG6058
|
tiragolumab + T + chemo
|
|
|
1L SCLC
|
tiragolumab + T
|
|
1L PD-L1+ NSCLC
|
|
|
RG6114
|
mPI3K alpha inh
|
|
|
1L HR+ mBC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ipatasertib + abiraterone
|
|
|
1L CRPC
|
RG7440
|
ipatasertib + chemo
|
|
|
1L TNBC/HR+ BC
|
ipatasertib + fulvestrant + palbociclib
|
1L HR+ mBC
|
|
|
ipatasertib + Tecentriq + taxane
|
|
1L TNBC
|
|
|
|
|
|
RG7596
|
Polivy
|
|
|
1L DLBCL
|
|
Tecentriq
|
|
|
NSCLC adj
|
|
Tecentriq
|
|
|
NMIBC, high risk
|
|
Tecentriq
|
|
|
RCC adj
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T + chemo + Avastin
|
|
|
1L ovarian cancer
|
|
T ± chemo
|
|
|
SCCHN adj
|
RG7446
|
Tecentriq
|
|
|
HER2+ BC neoadj
|
T + paclitaxel
|
|
|
1L TNBC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T + capecitabine or carbo/gem
|
|
1L TNBC
|
|
T + paclitaxel
|
|
|
TNBC adj
|
|
T + nab-paclitaxel
|
|
|
TNBC neoadj
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T + Avastin
|
|
|
HCC adj
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
T ± chemo
|
|
|
1L mUC
|
RG7446/
|
Tecentriq bTMB-high
|
|
|
1L NSCLC
|
RG6268
|
or entrectinib ROS1+
|
|
|
|
|
|
RG7601
|
Venclexta
|
|
|
r/r MM t(11:14)
|
RG7853
|
Alecensa
|
|
ALK+ NSCLC adj
|
RG1569
|
Actemra
|
COVID-19 pneumonia
|
RG1569
|
Actemra + remdesivir
|
COVID-19 pneumonia
|
RG3648
|
Xolair
|
|
|
food allergy
|
RG7413
|
etrolizumab
|
|
ulcerative colitis
|
etrolizumab
|
|
|
Crohn's
|
|
|
|
|
Xofluza
|
influenza, hospitalized pts
|
RG6152
|
Xofluza
|
influenza, pediatric (0-1 year)
|
|
Xofluza
|
influenza direct transmission
|
RG1450
|
gantenerumab
|
|
|
Alzheimer's
|
RG6042
|
tominersen
|
|
|
Huntington's
|
RG6321
|
port delivery system with ranibizumab
|
.
|
wAMD
|
port delivery system with ranibizumab
|
.
|
DME
|
|
RG7716
|
faricimab
|
|
|
DME
|
faricimab
|
|
|
wAMD
|
|
|
|
RG6264
|
Phesgo 1 Perjeta + Herceptin FDC SC
|
HER2+ BC
|
RG6268
|
Rozlytrek (entrectinib) 1
|
|
|
ROS1+ NSCLC
|
Rozlytrek (entrectinib) 1
|
|
NTRK+ tumor-agnostic
|
|
|
|
RG7446
|
Tecentriq Dx+ 1
|
|
1L sq + non-sq NSCLC
|
Tecentriq+ Avastin 1
|
|
|
|
1L HCC
|
|
|
|
|
|
RG7421
|
Cotellic + Zelboraf + T 2
|
|
1L+ BRAFm melanoma
|
RG7601
|
Venclexta + azacitidine
|
|
|
1L AML
|
RG7853
|
Alecensa
|
|
|
|
1LNSCLC Dx+
|
RG3648
|
Xolair 2
|
|
|
|
nasal polyps
|
|
|
Xofluza 1
|
|
|
|
influenza
|
RG6152
|
Xofluza 1
|
|
|
|
influenza, high risk
|
Xofluza 2
|
influenza post exposure prophylaxis
|
|
|
|
|
Xofluza 2
|
|
influenza, pediatric (1-12 yrs)
|
RG1594
|
Ocrevus 3
|
|
short infusion RMS & PPMS
|
RG6168
|
satralizumab
|
|
|
|
NMOSD
|
RG7916
|
risdiplam 2
|
|
|
|
SMA
|
1 Approved in US, filed in EU
|
|
|
|
|
2 Filed in US
|
|
|
|
|
|
3 Filed in US, approved in EU
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Molecular Entity (NME)
|
|
|
CardioMetabolism
|
|
|
|
|
Additional Indication (AI)
|
|
|
Neuroscience
|
|
Oncology / Hematology
|
|
|
Ophthalmology
|
|
Immunology
|
|
|
Other
|
|
Infectious Diseases
|
|
|
|
71
Status as of July 23, 2020
NME submissions and their additional indications
Projects in phase II and III
|
|
Port Delivery System
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RG6321
|
with ranibizumab
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
wAMD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
etrolizumab
|
|
|
|
|
|
tiragolumab +
|
|
|
|
rh pentraxin-2
|
RG7413
|
|
|
|
|
RG6058
|
Tecentriq
|
|
|
RG6354
|
PRM-151
|
ulcerative colitis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1L PD-L1+ cervical ca
|
|
|
|
IPF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Xofluza ✓
|
|
Xofluza
|
|
tominersen
|
|
tiragolumab +
|
RG7907 +
|
TLR7 ago (3)
|
|
rh pentraxin-2
|
RG6152
|
influenza, pediatric
|
RG6152
|
RG6042
|
RG6058
|
Tecentriq
|
+ CpAM (2)
|
RG6354
|
PRM-151
|
direct transmission
|
Huntington's
|
RG7854
|
|
(1-12 yrs)
|
|
|
|
1L PD-L1+ NSCLC
|
HBV
|
|
myelofibrosis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Xofluza ✓
|
|
Xofluza
|
|
gantenerumab
|
RG6114
|
mPI3K alpha inh
|
|
ralmitaront
|
|
ST2 MAb
|
RG6152
|
influenza post-exposure
|
RG6152
|
influenza, pediatric
|
RG1450
|
RG7906
|
RG6149
|
Alzheimer's
|
1L HR+ BC
|
schizophrenia
|
asthma
|
|
prophylaxis
|
|
(0-1 year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
risdiplam
|
|
Xofluza
|
|
etrolizumab
|
|
iNeST*
|
|
microdystrophin
|
|
Anti-tryptase
|
RG7916
|
RG6152
|
RG7413
|
RG6180
|
RG6356
|
SRP-9001
|
RG6173
|
SMA (EU)
|
influenza, hospitalized
|
Crohn's
|
oncology
|
asthma
|
|
|
|
|
|
DMD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ipatasertib +
|
|
faricimab
|
|
Port Delivery System
|
|
ipatasertib + fulv +
|
|
semorinemab
|
|
fenebrutinib
|
RG7440
|
abiraterone
|
RG7716
|
RG6321
|
with ranibizumab
|
RG7440
|
palbociclib
|
RG6100
|
(Tau MAb )
|
RG7845
|
DME
|
autoimmune diseases
|
|
1L CRPC
|
|
|
DME
|
|
1L HR+ mBC
|
|
Alzheimer's
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ipatasertib + chemo
|
|
faricimab
|
|
tiragolumab +
|
|
ipatasertib +
|
|
prasinezumab
|
RG7880
|
IL22-Fc
|
RG7440
|
RG7716
|
RG6058
|
Tecentriq
|
RG7440
|
Tecentriq + taxane
|
RG7935
|
1L TNBC / HR+ BC
|
wAMD
|
Parkinson's
|
|
inflammatory diseases
|
|
|
|
1L SCLC
|
|
1L TNBC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
|
2023 and beyond
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓ Indicates submission to health authorities has occurred
|
|
|
New Molecular Entity (NME)
|
|
CardioMetabolism
|
|
|
|
Unless stated otherwise submissions are planned to occur in US and EU
|
|
|
Additional Indication (AI)
|
|
Neuroscience
|
|
|
|
|
Oncology / Hematology
|
|
Ophthalmology
|
|
|
|
|
Immunology
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
Infectious Diseases
|
*Individualized NeoAntigen Specific Immunotherapy 72
|
|
|
|
|
Status as of July 23, 2020
AI submissions for existing products
Projects in phase II and III
|
RG1569
|
Actemra
|
COVID-19 pneumonia
|
|
RG1569
|
Actemra + remdesivir
|
COVID-19 pneumonia
|
|
New Molecular Entity (NME)
|
|
Immunology
|
|
Neuroscience
|
Additional Indication (AI)
|
|
Infectious Diseases
|
|
Ophthalmology
|
Oncology / Hematology
|
|
CardioMetabolism
|
|
Other
|
|
Cotellic + Tecentriq +
|
RG7421
|
Zelboraf ✓
|
|
1L+ BRAFm melanoma
|
RG7446
|
Tecentriq + nab-paclitaxel
|
TNBC neoadj
|
|
RG7446
|
Tecentriq + paclitaxel
|
1L TNBC
|
|
RG7446
|
Tecentriq ± chemo
|
1L mUC
|
|
|
Tecentriq + chemo +
|
RG7446
|
Avastin
|
|
1L ovarian cancer
|
RG7446
|
Tecentriq + Avastin ✓
|
1L HCC
|
|
RG7601
|
Venclexta +azacitidine ✓
|
1L AML
|
|
RG7853
|
Alecensa (BFAST) ✓
|
1L NSCLC ALK+
|
|
|
|
RG3648
|
|
Xolair
|
|
Food allergy
|
|
|
RG6268
|
|
Rozlytrek (BFAST)
|
|
|
1L NSCLC ROS1+
|
|
|
RG7446
|
|
Tecentriq (BFAST)
|
|
1L NSCLC bTMB-high
|
|
|
RG7596
|
|
Polivy
|
|
1L DLBCL
|
|
|
|
|
|
RG6013
|
Hemlibra
|
Mild to moderate
|
|
hemophilia A (EU)
|
RG7446
|
Tecentriq
|
NSCLC adj
|
|
RG7446
|
Tecentriq
|
RCC adj
|
|
|
|
RG7446
|
Tecentriq + Avastin
|
HCC adj
|
|
RG7446
|
Tecentriq SC
|
NSCLC
|
|
|
|
RG7446
|
Tecentriq
|
HER2+ BC neoadj
|
|
RG7446
|
Tecentriq + paclitaxel
|
TNBC adj
|
|
RG7446
|
Tecentriq
|
High risk NMIBC
|
|
RG7446
|
Tecentriq + chemo
|
SCCHN adj
|
|
|
Tecentriq + capecitabine
|
RG7446
|
or carbo/gem
|
|
TNBC
|
RG7596
|
Polivy
|
r/r FL
|
|
|
|
RG7159
|
Gazyva
|
lupus nephritis
|
|
|
Cotellic + Tecentriq ±
|
|
RG7421
|
taxane
|
|
TNBC
|
RG7601
|
Venclexta
|
r/r MM t(11:14)
|
|
RG7601
|
Venclexta + carfilzomib
|
r/r MM t(11:14)
|
|
RG7601
|
Venclexta + azacitidine
|
1L MDS
|
|
RG7601
|
Venclexta + fulvestrant
|
2L HR+BC
|
|
|
|
RG7853
|
Alecensa
|
ALK+ NSCLC adj
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023 and beyond
|
|
|
|
|
Status as of July 23, 2020
|
✓ Indicates submission to health authorities has occurred
|
|
73
|
|
Unless stated otherwise submissions are planned to occur in US and EU
Major pending approvals 2020
|
|
satralizumab
|
|
Rozlytrek (entrectinib)
|
|
CellCept
|
RG6168
|
NMOSD
|
RG6268
|
ROS1+ NSCLC
|
RG99
|
lupus nephritis
|
|
Filed Aug 2019
|
|
Filed Jan 2019
|
|
Filed Aug 2018
|
|
Xolair
|
|
Rozlytrek (entrectinib)
|
|
Avastin
|
RG3648
|
nasal polyps
|
RG6268
|
NTRK+ tumor-agnostic
|
RG405
|
1L/2L glioblastoma
|
|
Filed Sept 2019
|
|
Filed Jan 2019
|
|
Filed Jan 2019
|
|
risdiplam
|
|
satralizumab
|
|
MabThera
|
RG7916
|
SMA
|
RG6168
|
NMOSD
|
RG105
|
CLL
|
|
Filed Nov 2019
|
|
Filed Aug 2019
|
|
Filed Apr 2019
|
|
Alecensa (BFAST)
|
|
Tecentriq
|
|
MabThera
|
RG7853
|
1L NSCLC ALK+
|
RG7446
|
1L non-sq + sq NSCLC Dx+
|
RG105
|
FL
|
|
Filed Jan 2020
|
|
Filed Nov 2019
|
|
Filed Apr 2019
|
RG1594
|
Ocrevus
|
|
Xofluza
|
|
Gazyva
|
Short infusion RMS & PPMS
|
RG6152
|
influenza
|
RG7159
|
1L FL
|
|
Filed Feb 2020
|
|
Filed Nov 2019
|
|
Filed Sept 2019
|
|
Xofluza
|
|
Xofluza
|
|
Gazyva
|
RG6152
|
post exposure prophylaxis
|
RG6152
|
influenza, high risk
|
RG7159
|
r/r FL
|
|
Filed March 2020
|
|
Filed Nov 2019
|
|
Filed Sept 2019
|
|
Xofluza
|
|
Tecentriq +Avastin
|
|
Tecentriq +Avastin
|
RG6152
|
influenza, pediatric (1-12 yrs)
|
RG7446
|
1L HCC
|
RG7446
|
1L HCC
|
|
Filed March 2020
|
|
Filed Jan 2020
|
|
Filed Jan 2020
|
|
Cotellic + Zelboraf+ Tecentriq
|
|
Perjeta+Herceptin FDC SC
|
|
satralizumab
|
RG7421
|
1L+ BRAFm melanoma
|
RG6264
|
Her2+BC
|
RG6168
|
NMOSD
|
|
Filed May 2020
|
|
Filed Jan 2020
|
|
Filed April 2020
|
|
Venclexta+ azacitidine
|
|
Venclexta+ azacitidine
|
|
risdiplam
|
RG7601
|
1L AML
|
RG7601
|
1L AML
|
RG7916
|
SMA
|
|
Filed May 2020
|
|
Filed May 2020
|
|
Filed March 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Xofluza
|
|
|
|
|
RG6152
|
influenza
|
|
|
|
|
|
Filed May 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Xofluza
|
|
|
|
|
RG6152
|
influenza, high risk
|
|
|
|
|
|
Filed May 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hemlibra
|
|
|
|
|
RG6013
|
Hemophilia A
|
Status as of July 23, 2020
|
|
|
|
Filed June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kadcyla
|
RG3502
|
HER2+ eBC adj
|
|
Filed Aug 2019
|
|
Tecentriq +Avastin
|
RG7446
|
HCC
|
|
Filed Feb 2020
Filed June 2020
|
New Molecular Entity (NME)
|
CardioMetabolism
|
Additional Indication (AI)
|
Neuroscience
|
Oncology / Hematology
|
Ophthalmology
|
Immunology
|
Other
|
Infectious Diseases
|
FDC = fixed-dose combination
74
Major granted approvals 2020
|
|
US
|
|
|
EU
|
|
China
|
|
Japan-Chugai
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Kadcyla
|
|
Rozlytrek (entrectinib)
|
|
Venclexta+Gazyva
|
|
Polivy
|
|
RG6268
|
RG7601
|
1L CLL
|
RG7596
|
r/r DLBCL
|
RG3502
|
HER2+ eBC
|
ROS1+ NSCLC
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
January 2020
|
|
Jan 2020
|
|
Feb 2020
|
|
Tecentriq + Avastin
|
|
Venclexta+Gazyva
|
|
Tecentriq + chemo
|
|
Alecensa
|
RG7446
|
1L HCC
|
RG7601
|
1L CLL
|
RG7446
|
1L extensive stage SCLC
|
RG7853
|
r/r ALK+ ALCL
|
|
May 2020
|
|
Mar 2020
|
|
Feb 2020
|
|
Feb 2020
|
|
Tecentriq
|
|
Ocrevus
|
|
|
|
Rituxan
|
RG7446
|
1L non-sq + sq NSCLC Dx+
|
RG1594
|
Short infusion RMS & PPMS
|
|
|
RG105
|
thrombocytopenic purpura
|
|
May 2020
|
|
May 2020
|
|
|
|
Feb 2020
|
|
Phesgo
|
|
|
|
|
Enspryng (satralizumab)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RG6264
|
(Perjeta+Herceptin FDC) SC
|
|
|
|
|
RG6168
|
NMOSD
|
|
Her2+BC June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 2020
|
New Molecular Entity (NME)
|
|
CardioMetabolism
|
Additional Indication (AI)
|
|
Neuroscience
|
Oncology / Hematology
|
|
Ophthalmology
|
Immunology
|
|
Other
|
Infectious Diseases
|
|
75
Status as of July 23, 2020
Pipeline summary
Marketed products additional indications
Global Development late-stage trials
pRED (Roche Pharma Research & Early Development)
gRED (Genentech Research & Early Development)
Spark
Roche Group HY 2020 results
Diagnostics
Foreign exchange rate information
Hemlibra
Factor VIII mimetic for treatment of hemophilia A
|
Indication
|
Hemophilia A patients
|
Hemophilia A pediatric patients
|
with inhibitors to factor VIII
|
with inhibitors to factor VIII
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
-
of patients
Design
Primary endpoint
Status
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
HAVEN 1
|
HAVEN 2
|
|
|
N=118
|
N=88
|
|
|
Patients on episodic treatment prior to study entry:
|
Patients on prophylactic or episodic treatment prior to study entry:
|
ARM A: Hemlibra prophylaxis
|
Cohort A: Hemlibra prophylaxis qw
|
ARM B: Episodic treatment (no prophylaxis)
|
Cohort B: Hemlibra prophylaxis q2w
|
Patients on prophylaxis prior to study entry:
|
Cohort C: Hemlibra prophylaxis q4w
|
ARM C: Hemlibra prophylaxis
|
|
Patients on episodic treatment previously on non-interventional study:
|
|
ARM D: Hemlibra prophylaxis
|
|
|
|
Number of bleeds over 24 weeks
|
Number of bleeds over 52 weeks
|
|
|
FPI Q4 2015, recruitment completed in arms A and B Q2 2016
|
FPI Q3 2016, recruitment completed Q2 2017
|
Primary and all secondary endpoints met Q4 2016
|
Positive interim data in Q2 2017
|
Data published in NEJM 2017; 377:809-818
|
FPI cohorts B/C Q4 2017
|
|
Full primary data at ASH 2018
|
|
-
Data presented at ISTH 2017, updated data presented at ASH 2017
-
Filed in US and EU in Q2 2017; granted accelerated assessment (EMA) and priority review (FDA)
-
Approved in US Q4 2017 and EU Q1 2018
|
CT Identifier
|
|
NCT02622321
|
NCT02795767
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In collaboration with Chugai
|
|
77
|
ASH=American Society of Hematology; ISTH=International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine
|
|
Hemlibra
Factor VIII mimetic for treatment of hemophilia A
|
Indication
|
Hemophilia A patients
|
Hemophilia A patients with and without inhibitors to Factor VIII,
|
without inhibitors to factor VIII
|
dosing every 4 weeks
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
-
of patients
Design
Primary endpoint
Status
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
HAVEN 3
|
HAVEN 4
|
|
|
N=135
|
N=46
|
|
|
Patients on FVIII episodic treatment prior to study entry:
|
Multicenter, open-label,non-randomized study to assess the efficacy,
|
ARM A: Hemlibra prophylaxis qw
|
safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of Hemlibra
|
ARM B: Hemlibra prophylaxis q2w
|
administered every 4 weeks.
|
ARM C: Episodic FVIII treatment; switch to Hemlibra prophylaxis
|
Part 1: Pharmacokinetic (PK) run-in part (N=6)
|
possible after 24 weeks
|
Part 2: Expansion part (N=40)
|
Patients on FVIII prophylaxis prior to study entry:
|
|
ARM D: Hemlibra prophylaxis qw
|
|
|
|
Number of bleeds over 24 weeks
|
Number of bleeds over 24 weeks
|
FPI Q3 2016, recruitment completed Q2 2017
|
FPI Q1 2017, recruitment completed Q2 2017
|
Study met primary and key secondary endpoints Q4 2017
|
PK run-in data at ASH 2017
|
FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation April 2018
|
Positive interim analysis outcome reported Q4 2017
|
Data presented at WFH 2018
|
Data presented at WFH 2018
|
Filed in US (priority review) and EU in Q2 2018
|
Interim data filed in US and EU in Q2 2018
|
Data published in NEJM 2018; 379: 811-822
|
Data published in Lancet Haematology 2019 Jun;6(6):e295-e305
•Approved in US Q4 2018 and EU Q1 2019
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT02847637
|
NCT03020160
In collaboration with Chugai
ASH=American Society of Hematology; WFH=World Federation of Hemophilia; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine
Hemlibra
Factor VIII mimetic for treatment of hemophilia A
|
Indication
|
Hemophilia A patients with and without inhibitors to Factor VIII
|
Hemophilia A mild to moderate patients without inhibitors to Factor
|
|
VIII
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
|
HAVEN 5
|
HAVEN 6
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
N=85
|
N=70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Patients with Hemophilia regardless of FVIII inhibitor status on
|
Multicenter, open-label study to evaluate the safety, efficacy,
|
|
|
prophylactic or episodic treatment prior to study entry:
|
pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of Hemlibra in patients with
|
Hemophilia
|
Design
|
• Arm A: emicizumab prophylaxis qw
|
mild or moderate Hemophilia A without FVIII inhibitors
|
|
• Arm B: emicizumab prophylaxis q4w
|
|
|
|
• Arm C: No prophylaxis (control arm)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Number of bleeds over 24 weeks
|
Safety and efficacy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q2 2018
|
FPI Q1 2020
|
|
|
Recruitment completed Q1 2019
|
|
|
Status
|
Filed in China Q2 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT03315455
|
NCT04158648
|
|
|
|
|
|
In collaboration with Chugai
|
79
Alecensa
New CNS-active inhibitor of anaplastic lymphoma kinase
|
Indication
|
Treatment-naïve
|
Adjuvant ALK+ NSCLC
|
|
ALK+ advanced NSCLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
|
ALEX
|
ALINA
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
N=286
|
N=255
|
|
|
|
|
|
Design
|
ARM A: Alecensa 600mg BID
|
ARM A: Alecensa 600 mg BID
|
Oncology
|
ARM B: Crizotinib 250mg BID
|
ARM B: Platinum-based chemotherapy
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
|
|
|
Progression-free survival
|
Disease-free survival
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recruitment completed Q3 2015
|
FPI Q3 2018
|
|
|
Primary endpoint met Q1 2017
|
|
|
|
Data presented at ASCO 2017, 2018, ESMO 2017, 2018
|
|
|
Status
|
Data published in NEJM 2017; 377:829-838
|
|
|
|
CNS data presented at ESMO 2017
|
|
|
|
Final PFS and updated OS presented at ESMO 2019
|
|
|
|
Approved in US Q4 2017 (priority review) and in EU Q4 2017
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT02075840
|
NCT03456076
|
|
|
|
|
|
In collaboration with Chugai
|
80
|
NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine; ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology
|
Cotellic
Selective small molecule inhibitor of MAPK kinase
|
Indication
|
First-line metastatic triple negative breast cancer
|
|
Phase/study
Primary endpoint
Status
Phase II
COLET
N=160
-
ARM A: Cotellic plus paclitaxel
-
ARM B: Placebo plus paclitaxel
-
ARM C: Cotellic plus Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel
-
ARM D: Cotellic plus Tecentriq plus paclitaxel
-
Progression-freesurvival and safety
-
FPI Q1 2015
-
FPI arms C and D: Q4 2016
-
Data arms A and B presented at SABCS 2017
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT02322814
|
In collaboration with Exelixis
|
81
|
SABCS=San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium; CPI=Checkpoint inhibitor
|
Kadcyla
First ADC for HER2-positive breast cancer
|
Indication
|
HER2-positive early breast cancer
|
high-risk patients
|
|
|
Phase/study
-
of patients
Design
Primary endpoint
Status
CT Identifier
Phase III
KATHERINE
N=1,484
-
ARM A: Kadcyla 3.6mg/kg q3w
-
ARM B: Herceptin
-
Invasive disease-free survival
-
Recruitment completed Q4 2015
-
Stopped at pre-planned interim data analysis for efficacy Q4 2018
-
Data presented at SABCS 2018
-
BTD granted by FDA in Q1 2019
-
US filling completed under RTOR Q1 2019 and filed in EU Q1 2019
-
Approved in US Q2 2019 and in EU Q4 2019
-
Data published in NEJM 2019; 380:617-628
NCT01772472
|
In collaboration with ImmunoGen, Inc.
|
82
|
|
ADC=antibody drug conjugate; SABCS=San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium; RTOR=Real time oncology review
|
Perjeta
First-in-class HER2 dimerization inhibitor
|
Indication
|
Adjuvant HER2-positive breast cancer
|
Neoadjuvant/adjuvant HER2-positive breast cancer
|
|
|
Phase/study
Primary endpoint
Status
CT Identifier
|
Phase III
|
Phase II
|
APHINITY
|
BERENICE
|
|
|
N=4,803
|
N=401
|
|
|
ARM A: Perjeta (840mg loading, 420 q3w) + Herceptin for 52 weeks
|
Neoadjuvant treatment:
|
plus chemotherapy (6-8 cycles)
|
ARM A: ddAC q2w x4 followed by wkly paclitaxel for 12 wks,
|
ARM B: Placebo + Herceptin (52 weeks) plus chemotherapy (6-8
|
with P+H x 4 cycles
|
cycles)
|
ARM B: FEC plus P+H x 4 cycles followed by docetaxel plus P+H x 4
|
|
cycles
|
|
Adjuvant treatment:
|
|
P+H q3w to complete 1 year of HER2 therapy
|
|
Hormonal and radiation therapy as indicated
|
|
|
Invasive disease-free survival (IDFS)
|
Safety
|
|
|
Primary endpoint met Q1 2017
|
Recruitment completed Q3 2015
|
Data presented at ASCO 2017 and published in NEJM 2017; 377:122-
|
Data presented at SABCS 2016
|
131
|
Data published in Ann Oncol. 2018 Mar 1; 29(3): 646-653
|
Filed in US and EU Q3 2017
|
|
Approved in US Q4 2017 (priority review) and EU Q2 2018
|
|
Six year IDFS data presented at SABCS 2019
|
|
|
|
NCT01358877
|
NCT02132949
83
ddAC=dose-dense doxorubicin plus cyclophosphamide; FEC=fluorouracil, epirubicin and cyclophosphamide; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; SABCS=San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
Perjeta
First-in-class HER2 dimerization inhibitor
|
Indication
|
HER2-positive early breast cancer subcutaneous co-formulation
|
Neoadjuvant HER2-positive breast cancer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
Phase II
|
Phase III
|
|
|
|
FeDeriCa
|
Phrancesca
|
IMpassion050
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
N=500
|
N=140
|
N=453
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed-dose combination (FDC) of Perjeta (P)
|
ARM A: PH IV followed by FDC SC
|
ARM A: ddAC Herceptin/Perjeta + paclitaxel
|
|
|
|
|
and Herceptin (H) for subcutaneous
|
ARM B: PH FDC SC followed by IV
|
followed by surgery and chemotherapy
|
|
|
|
|
administration in combination with
|
|
ARM B: ddAC Herceptin/Perjeta + chemotherapy
|
|
Oncology
|
Design
|
chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant/adjuvant
|
|
+Tecentriq followed by surgery and chemotherapy
|
|
|
|
|
setting
|
|
+Tecentriq
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARM A: P IV+H IV+chemotherapy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARM B: FDC of PH SC+chemotherapy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Trough Serum Concentration (Ctrough) of
|
Percentage who preferred PH FDC SC
|
Pathologic complete response (pCR)
|
|
|
|
|
Pertuzumab During Cycle 7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recruitment completed Q4 2018
|
FPI Q4 2018
|
FPI Q4 2018
|
|
|
|
|
Study met primary endpoint Q3 2019
|
Final analysis completed, 85% patients
|
|
|
|
|
Status
|
Data presented at SABCS 2019
|
preferred FDC SC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Filed in US Q4 2019 & in EU Jan 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approved in US Q2 2020
|
|
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT03493854
|
NCT03674112
|
NCT03726879
|
84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SABCS=San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
Perjeta/Kadcyla and Tecentriq
Her2 targeted agents in combination with anti-PD-L1
|
Indication
|
Metastatic and locally advanced early breast cancer (HER2-positive)
|
|
Phase I
N=76
-
Cohort 1A (mBC): Tecentriq plus Perjeta plus Herceptin
-
Cohort 1B (mBC): Tecentriq plus Kadcyla1
-
Cohort 1F (mBC): Tecentriq plus Perjeta plus Herceptin plus docetaxel
-
Cohort 2A (eBC): Tecentriq plus Perjeta plus Herceptin
-
Cohort 2B (eBC): Tecentriq plus Kadcyla1
-
Cohort 2C (expansion on cohort 1B): Tecentriq plus Kadcyla1
Primary endpoint
Status
CT Identifier
-
Safety
-
FPI Q4 2015
-
Recruitment completed Q2 2018
NCT02605915
|
1
|
In collaboration with ImmunoGen, Inc.
|
85
|
eBC=early breast cancer; mBC=metastatic breast cancer
Tecentriq
Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - lung cancer
|
Indication
|
1L non-squamous NSCLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
|
IMpower150
|
IMpower132
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
N=1,202
|
N=568
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARM A: Tecentriq plus paclitaxel plus carboplatin
|
ARM A: Tecentriq plus carboplatin or cisplatin plus pemetrexed
|
|
Design
|
ARM B: Tecentriq plus Avastin plus paclitaxel plus carboplatin
|
ARM B: Carboplatin or cisplatin plus pemetrexed
|
|
ARM C: Avastin plus paclitaxel plus carboplatin
|
|
Oncology
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Progression-free survival and overall survival
|
Progression-free survival and overall survival
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Study met co-primary endpoint of PFS in Q4 2017 and OS in Q1 2018
|
FPI Q2 2016
|
|
|
PFS data presented at ESMO IO 2017 and OS at ASCO 2018
|
Recruitment completed Q2 2017
|
|
|
Filed in US Q1 2018 (priority review) and EU (Q1 2018)
|
Study met co-primary endpoint of PFS in Q2 2018
|
|
|
Data published in NEJM 2018; 378:2288-2301
|
Data presented at WCLC 2018
|
|
Status
|
Approved in US Q4 2018 and EU Q1 2019
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT02366143
|
NCT02657434
|
|
|
|
|
|
NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine; WCLC=World Conference
|
86
|
on Lung Cancer
|
Tecentriq
Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - lung cancer
|
Indication
|
1L non-squamous and squamous NSCLC
|
1L extensive-stage SCLC
|
|
PD-L1-selected patients
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
|
IMpower110
|
IMpower133
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
N=570
|
N=400
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARM A: Tecentriq monotherapy
|
ARM A: Tecentriq plus carboplatin plus etoposide
|
|
|
ARM B: NSq: carboplatin or cisplatin plus pemetrexed
|
ARM B: Placebo plus carboplatin plus etoposide
|
|
Design
|
Sq: carboplatin or cisplatin plus gemcitabine
|
|
Oncology
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Overall survival
|
Progression-free survival and overall survival
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
IMpower111 consolidated into IMpower110 Q3 2016
|
FPI Q2 2016
|
|
|
Recruitment completed Q1 2018
|
Orphan drug designation granted by FDA Q3 2016
|
|
|
Study met primary endpoint in PD-L1 high (IC3/TC3) Q3 2019
|
Study met endpoints of OS and PFS in Q2 2018
|
|
Status
|
Data presented at ESMO and ESMO-IO 2019
|
Primary data presented at WCLC 2018
|
|
|
Filed in EU and US (priority review) Q4 2019
|
Data published in NEJM 2018; 379:2220-2229
|
|
|
Approved in US Q2 2020
|
Filed with the US and EU Q3 2018
|
|
|
|
Approved in US Q1 2019 and EU Q3 2019
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT02409342
|
NCT02763579
|
|
|
|
|
|
NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; NSq=non-squamous; Sq=squamous; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine;
|
87
|
WCLC=World Conference on Lung Cancer
|
Tecentriq
Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - lung cancer
|
Indication
|
Adjuvant NSCLC
|
Neoadjuvant NSCLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
|
IMpower010
|
IMpower030
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
N=1,127
|
N=450
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Following adjuvant cisplatin-based chemotherapy
|
ARM A: Tecentriq + platinum-based chemotherapy
|
|
Design
|
ARM A: Tecentriq
|
ARM B: Platinum-based chemotherapy
|
|
ARM B: Best supportive care
|
|
Oncology
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Disease-free survival
|
Major pathological response and event free survival
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q3 2015
|
FPI Q2 2018
|
|
|
Trial amended from PD-L1+ selected patients to all-comers
|
|
|
Status
|
FPI for all-comer population Q4 2016
|
|
|
|
Recruitment completed Q3 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT02486718
|
NCT03456063
|
|
|
|
|
Tecentriq
Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - lung cancer
|
Indication
|
1L NSCLC
|
Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase II/III
|
Phase Ib/II
|
|
B-FAST
|
IMscin001
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
N=660
|
N=260
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cohort A: ALK+ (Alecensa)
|
Part 1: dose finding, atezo SC followed by atezo IV
|
|
|
Cohort B: RET+ (Alecensa)
|
Part 2: non inferiority of atezo SC + Avastin + chemo vs atezo IV +
|
|
Design
|
Cohort C: bTMB-high (Tecentriq)
|
Avastin+ chemo
|
Oncology
|
Primary endpoint
|
Cohort A/B: Objective response rate
|
Observed concentration of atezolizumab in serum at cycle 1
|
|
Cohort D: ROS1+ (Rozlytrek)
|
|
|
|
Cohort E: BRAF+ (vemurafenib plus cobimetinib plus Tecentriq)
|
|
|
|
Cohort C: Progression-free survival
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q3 2017
|
FPI Q4 2018
|
|
|
Recruitment completed for cohort A Q3 2018 and cohort C Q3 2019
|
|
|
Status
|
Study met primary endpoint in cohort A (ALK+) Q3 2019; presented at
|
|
|
|
ESMO 2019
|
|
|
|
ALK+ Alecensa (cohort A) filed in US Q1 2020
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT03178552
|
NCT03735121
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Tarceva is a registered trademark of OSI Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a subsidiary of Astellas US, LLC;
|
89
|
|
NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology
|
Tecentriq
Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - SCCHN
|
Indication
|
Adjuvant squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
|
IMvoke010
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
N=400
|
|
|
|
ARM A: Tecentriq 1200mg q3w
|
|
|
ARM B: Placebo
|
Oncology
|
Design
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Event-free survival and overall survival
|
|
|
Status
|
FPI Q1 2018
|
|
Recruitment completed Q1 2020
|
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT03452137
|
|
|
|
|
SCCHN=squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck
|
90
|
Tecentriq
Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - UC
|
Indication
|
1L metastatic urothelial carcinoma
|
High-risknon-muscle-invasive
|
|
bladder cancer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
|
IMvigor130
|
ALBAN
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
N=1,200
|
N=614
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARM A: Tecentriq plus gemcitabine and carboplatin or cisplatin
|
ARM A: BCG induction and maintenance
|
|
Design
|
ARM B: Tecentriq monotherapy
|
ARM B: Tecentriq+ BCG induction and maintenance
|
|
ARM C: Placebo plus gemcitabine and carboplatin or cisplatin
|
|
Oncology
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Progression-free survival, overall survival and safety
|
Recurrence-free survival
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q3 2016
|
FPI Q4 2018
|
|
|
FPI for arm B (amended study) Q1 2017
|
|
|
Status
|
Recruitment completed Q3 2018
|
|
|
|
Study met co-primary endpoint of PFS Q3 2019
|
|
|
|
Data presented at ESMO 2019
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT02807636
|
NCT03799835
|
|
|
|
|
|
UC=urothelial carcinoma; BCG=Bacille Calmette-Guérin
|
91
Tecentriq
Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - renal cell cancer
|
Indication
|
Adjuvant renal cell carcinoma
|
Advanced renal cell carcinoma after immune checkpoint inhibitor
|
|
treatment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
|
IMmotion010
|
Contact-031
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
N=664
|
N=500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARM A: Tecentriq monotherapy
|
ARM A: Tecentriq plus cabozantinib
|
|
Design
|
ARM B: Observation
|
ARM B: cabozantinib
|
|
|
|
Oncology
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Disease-free survival
|
Progression-free survival and overall survival
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q1 2017
|
FPI expected Q3
|
|
Status
|
Recruitment completed Q1 2019
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT03024996
|
NCT04338269
|
|
|
|
|
|
1In collaboration with Exelixis
|
92
Tecentriq
Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - CRC and HCC
|
Indication
|
2/3L metastatic colorectal cancer
|
1L hepatocellular carcinoma
|
Adjuvant hepatocellular carcinoma
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase I
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
IMbrave150
|
IMbrave050
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
N=84
|
N=501
|
N=662
|
|
|
|
|
|
Open-label,single-arm,two-stage study
|
ARM A: Tecentriq plus Avastin
|
ARM A: Tecentriq plus Avastin
|
|
with Cotellic plus Tecentriq plus Avastin
|
ARM B: Sorafenib
|
ARM B: Active surveillance
|
|
• Stage 1: Safety run-in
|
|
|
Design
|
• Stage 2: Dose-expansion with two
|
|
|
|
cohorts:
|
|
|
|
- Expansion
|
|
|
|
- Biopsy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Safety
|
Overall survival and progression free survival
|
Recurrence-Free Survival (RFS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q3 2016
|
FPI Q1 2018
|
FPI Q4 2019
|
|
Recruitment completed Q3 2018
|
Recruitment completed Q1 2019
|
|
|
Data presented at ESMO 2019
|
Data presented at ESMO Asia 2019
|
|
Status
|
|
US filing completed under RTOR Q1 2020; filed in
|
|
|
|
EU Q1 2020
|
|
|
|
Data published in NEJM 2020;382:1894-1905
|
|
|
|
Approved in US Q2 2020
|
|
CT Identifier
|
|
|
|
NCT02876224
|
NCT03434379
|
NCT04102098
Cotellic in collaboration with Exelixis
ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine; RTOR=Real time oncology review
Tecentriq
Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - breast cancer
|
Indication
|
|
Previously untreated metastatic
|
|
|
|
triple negative breast cancer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
|
IMpassion130
|
IMpassion131
|
IMpassion132
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
|
N=900
|
N=540
|
N=572
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARM A: Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel
|
ARM A: Tecentriq plus paclitaxel
|
ARM A: Tecentriq plus capecitabine or
|
|
|
ARM B: Placebo plus nab-paclitaxel
|
ARM B: Placebo plus paclitaxel
|
carbo/gem
|
|
Design
|
|
|
ARM B: Placebo plus capecitabine or
|
Oncology
|
|
|
|
carbo/gem
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Progression-free survival and overall survival
|
Progression-free survival
|
Overall survival
|
|
|
(co-primary endpoint)
|
|
|
|
|
Recruitment completed Q2 2017
|
FPI Q3 2017
|
FPI Q1 2018
|
|
|
Study met co-primary endpoint of PFS in both
|
Recruitment completed Q3 2019
|
|
|
|
PDL1+ and ITT populations Jul 2018
|
|
|
|
Status
|
Primary PFS and interim OS data presented at
|
|
|
|
ESMO 2018 and ASCO 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Data published in NEJM 2018; 379:2108-2121
|
|
|
|
|
US accelerated approval Q1 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Approved in EU Q3 2019
|
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT02425891
|
NCT03125902
|
NCT03371017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine
|
94
Tecentriq
Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - breast cancer
|
Indication
|
Neoadjuvant triple negative breast cancer
|
Adjuvant triple negative breast cancer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
|
IMpassion031
|
IMpassion030
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
N=324
|
N=2,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARM A: Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel
|
ARM A: Tecentriq + paclitaxel followed by AC followed by Tecentriq
|
|
|
ARM B: Placebo plus nab-paclitaxel
|
+ AC, followed by Tecentriq maintenance
|
|
Design
|
|
ARM B: Placebo + paclitaxel followed by AC followed by placebo
|
Oncology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Percentage of participants with pathologic complete response (pCR)
|
Invasive Disease Free Survival
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q3 2017
|
FPI Q3 2018
|
|
|
Recruitment completed Q2 2018
|
|
|
Status
|
• Q1 2019 IDMC recommendation to expand study to recruit 120 additional
|
|
|
patients (all comers and PDL1-positive). Recruitment completed for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
additional patients Q3 2019
|
|
|
|
• Study met primary endpoint Q2 2020
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT03197935
|
NCT03498716
|
|
|
|
|
|
IDMC=Independent data monitoring committee
|
95
Tecentriq
Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - ovarian cancer
|
Indication
|
Front-line ovarian cancer
|
Advanced gynecological cancers
|
|
and triple negative breast cancer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
Phase Ib
|
|
IMaGYN050
|
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
N=1,300
|
N=48
|
|
|
|
|
ARM A: Tecentriq plus carboplatin plus paclitaxel plus Avastin
|
Part 1: Dose finding Tecentriq plus rucaparib (CO-338)1
|
|
|
ARM B: Carboplatin plus paclitaxel plus Avastin
|
Part 2: Expansion Tecentriq plus rucaparib (CO-338)1
|
Oncology
|
Design
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Progression-free survival and overall survival (co-primary endpoint)
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q1 2017
|
FPI Q2 2017
|
|
Status
|
Recruitment completed Q1 2019
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint not met Q2 2020
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT03038100
|
NCT03101280
|
|
|
|
|
|
1Rucaparib in collaboration with Clovis
|
96
Tecentriq
Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - melanoma
|
Indication
|
First-line BRAFv600 mutation-positive metastatic or unresectable locally advanced melanoma
|
|
Phase/study
Primary endpoint
Status
CT Identifier
Phase III
IMspire150 TRILOGY
N=500
Double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study
-
ARM A: Tecentriq plus Cotellic plus Zelboraf1
-
ARM B: Placebo plus Cotellic plus Zelboraf1
-
Progression-freesurvival
-
FPI Q1 2017
-
Recruitment completed Q2 2018
-
Primary endpoint met Q4 2019
-
Data presented at AACR 2020
-
Data published in Lancet;395(10240):1835-1844
-
Filed in US Q2 2020 under Project Orbis2
NCT02908672
In collaboration with Exelixis; 1Zelboraf in collaboration with Plexxikon, a member of Daiichi Sankyo Group; 2 Project Orbis=FDA framework for concurrent submission and review of oncology products among international partners; AACR=American Association for Cancer Research
Tecentriq
Anti-PD-L1 cancer immunotherapy - hematology
|
Indication
|
Relapsed or refractory AML
|
|
Phase/study
Primary endpoint
Status
CT Identifier
Phase I
N=21
-
Tecentriq plus anti-CD47
-
Safety and efficacy
-
FPI Q4 2019
NCT03922477
|
AML=acute myeloid leukemia
|
98
Venclexta
Novel small molecule Bcl-2 selective inhibitor - CLL
|
Indication
|
Untreated CLL patients with
|
Relapsed or refractory CLL
|
Untreated fit CLL patients
|
|
coexisting medical conditions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
|
CLL14
|
MURANO
|
CristaLLo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
N=432
|
N=391
|
N=165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARM A: Venclexta plus Gazyva
|
ARM A: Venclexta plus Rituxan
|
ARM A: Venclexta plus Gazyva
|
|
Design
|
ARM B: Chlorambucil plus Gazyva
|
ARM B: Rituxan plus bendamustine
|
ARM B: Fludarabine + cyclophosphamide
|
|
|
|
+ Rituxan or bendamustine + Rituxan
|
Oncology
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Progression-free survival
|
Progression-free survival
|
MRD negativity rate in peripheral blood at
|
|
|
|
15 months
|
|
|
Study met primary endpoint at pre-specified
|
Study met primary endpoint at interim analysis
|
FPI Q2 2020
|
|
|
interim analysis Q4 2018
|
Data presented at ASH 2017
|
|
|
|
BTD granted by FDA Q1 2019
|
Filed in US Q4 2017 and EU Q1 2018
|
|
|
Status
|
US filing completed under RTOR Q1 2019
|
Data published in NEJM 2018; 378:1107-20
|
|
|
Filed in EU Q2 2019
|
Updated data presented at ASCO 2018 and ASH
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Data presented at ASCO 2019 and ASH 2019
|
2019
|
|
|
|
Data published in NEJM 2019; 380:2225-2236
|
Approved in US Q2 2018 (priority review)
|
|
|
|
Approved US Q2 2019 and EU Q1 2020
|
EU approval Q4 2018
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT02242942
|
NCT02005471
|
NCT04285567
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Joint project with AbbVie, in collaboration with The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute
|
99
|
CLL=chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ASH=American Society of Hematology; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; RTOR=Real time oncology review;
|
|
NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine; MRD=Minimal Residual Disease
|
Venclexta
Novel small molecule Bcl-2 selective inhibitor - MM
|
Indication
|
|
Relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase I
|
Phase Ib/II
|
Phase III
|
|
CANOVA
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
|
N=166
|
N=120
|
N=244
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dose escalation cohort:
|
Venclexta plus carfilzomib plus dexamethasone in
|
Venclexta plus dexamethazone vs pomalidomide
|
|
|
Venclexta dose escalation
|
t(11;14) positive r/r MM
|
plus dexamethasone in t(11;14) positive r/r MM
|
|
|
Safety expansion cohort (t11:14):
|
|
|
Oncology
|
Design
|
Venclexta expansion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Combination:
|
|
|
|
|
Venclexta plus dexamethasone
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Safety and maximum tolerated dose
|
Safety, objective response rate, PK, PD
|
Progression-free survival
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q4 2012
|
FPI Q1 2017
|
FPI Q4 2018
|
|
Status
|
Data presented at ASCO 2015
|
|
|
|
Updated data presented at ASCO 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and ASH 2016
|
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT01794520
|
NCT02899052
|
NCT03539744
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Joint project with AbbVie, in collaboration with The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute;
|
100
|
MM=multiple myeloma; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; ASH=American Society of Hematology
|
Venclexta
Novel small molecule Bcl-2 selective inhibitor - AML
|
Indication
|
Treatment-naïve AML not eligible for standard induction therapy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
|
Viale-A
|
Viale-C
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
N=443
|
N=175
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• ARM A: Venclexta plus azacitidine
|
ARM A: Venclexta plus low-dose cytarabine
|
|
|
• ARM B: Azacitidine
|
• ARM B: Low-dose cytarabine
|
|
Design
|
|
|
Oncology
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Overall survival and percentage of participants with complete
|
Overall survival
|
|
|
remission
|
|
|
|
FPI Q1 2017
|
FPI Q2 2017
|
|
|
Study met dual primary endpoints Q1 2020
|
Study did not meet primary endpoint Q1 2020
|
|
|
Data presented at EHA 2020
|
Primary and additional 6 month overall survival data presented at ASCO
|
|
Status
|
|
2020
|
|
|
Filed in US and EU Q2 2020
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT02993523
|
NCT03069352
|
|
|
|
|
|
Joint project with AbbVie, in collaboration with The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute
|
101
|
|
AML=acute myeloid leukemia
|
Venclexta
Novel small molecule Bcl-2 selective inhibitor - AML
|
Indication
|
Treatment-naïve AML not eligible for standard induction therapy
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase Ib
|
Phase Ib/II
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
N=212
|
N=92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Venclexta (dose escalation) plus decitabine
|
Venclexta (dose escalation) plus low-dose cytarabine
|
|
|
Venclexta (dose escalation) plus azacitidine
|
|
|
Design
|
Venclexta (dose escalation) plus decitabine plus posaconazole
|
|
Oncology
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Safety
|
Safety, PK, PD and efficacy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q4 2014
|
FPI Q1 2015
|
|
|
Initial data presented at ASH 2015, updated data presented at ASCO 2016
|
Initial data presented at ASCO 2016, updated data presented at ASH
|
|
|
and ASCO 2018
|
2016 and ASH 2017
|
|
Status
|
Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted by FDA Q1 2016
|
Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted by FDA Q3 2017
|
|
|
Data published in Blood. 2019 Jan 3;133(1):7-17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Filed in US Q3 2018
|
|
|
US accelerated approval Q4 2018
|
|
CT Identifier
|
|
|
|
NCT02203773
|
NCT02287233
|
|
|
|
|
|
Joint project with AbbVie, in collaboration with The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute;
|
102
|
AML=acute myeloid leukemia; ASH=American Society of Hematology; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology
|
Venclexta
Novel small molecule Bcl-2 selective inhibitor - AML
|
Indication
|
Relapsed or refractory AML
|
Relapsed or refractory hematological malignancies
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase I
|
Phase I
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
N=52
|
N=86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Venclexta in combination with gilteritinib
|
Venclexta plus AMG176 dose escalation
|
|
|
|
Dose expansion phase to confirm safety and preliminary RPTD
|
|
Design
|
|
|
Oncology
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Dose and composite complete remission (CRc) Rate
|
Maximum tolerated dose and safety
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q4 2018
|
FPI Q2 2019
|
|
Status
|
Initial data presented at ASH 2019
|
Study on clinical hold
|
|
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT03625505
|
NCT03797261
|
|
|
|
|
|
Joint project with AbbVie, in collaboration with The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute;
|
103
|
|
AML=acute myeloid leukemia; ASH=American Society of Hematology; RPTD =recommended phase II dose
|
Venclexta
Novel small molecule Bcl-2 selective inhibitor - MDS
|
Indication
|
Relapsed or refractory myelodysplastic syndromes
|
Treatment-naive myelodysplastic syndromes
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase Ib
|
Phase II
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
N=68
|
N=129
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cohort 1:
|
ARM A: Venclexta 400 mg plus azacitidine
|
|
|
ARM A: Venclexta 400 mg
|
ARM B: Venclexta 800 mg plus azacitidine
|
|
|
ARM B: Venclexta 800 mg
|
ARM C: Azacitidine
|
Oncology
|
Design
|
Cohort 2:
|
|
|
|
|
ARM A: Venclexta plus azacitidine
|
|
|
|
Study expansion:
|
|
|
|
Venclexta or Venclexta plus azacitidine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Safety, efficacy, PK and PD
|
Overall response rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
Status
|
FPI Q1 2017
|
FPI Q1 2017
|
|
|
Data presented at ASH 2019
|
|
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT02966782
|
NCT02942290
|
|
|
|
|
|
Joint project with AbbVie, in collaboration with The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute
|
104
|
MDS=myelodysplastic syndromes; ASH=American Society of Hematology
|
Venclexta
Novel small molecule Bcl-2 selective inhibitor - breast cancer
|
Indication
|
|
≥2L HR+ breast cancer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
|
Phase II
|
|
|
VERONICA
|
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
|
N=100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARM A: Venclexta plus fulvestrant
|
|
|
Design
|
ARM B: Fulvestrant
|
|
|
|
|
Oncology
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Clinical benefit lasting equal or more than 24 weeks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q3 2018
|
|
|
Status
|
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
|
NCT03584009
|
|
|
|
|
|
Joint project with AbbVie, in collaboration with The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute
|
105
Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin)
ADC targeting CD79b to treat B cell malignancies
|
Indication
|
Relapsed or refractory
|
1L DLBCL
|
|
FL and DLBCL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase Ib/II
|
Phase III
|
|
POLARIX
|
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
N=329
|
N=875
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PIb: Dose escalation
|
ARM A: Polatuzumab vedotin plus R-CHP
|
|
Design
|
PhII: Polatuzumab vedotin plus BR vs. BR
|
ARM B: R-CHOP
|
|
PhII expansion: Polatuzumab vedotin plus Gazyva (non-randomized)
|
|
Oncology
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Safety and response by PET/CT
|
Progression-free survival
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q4 2014
|
FPI Q4 2017
|
|
|
PRIME Designation (Q2 2017) and Breakthrough Therapy Designation
|
Recruitment completed Q2 2019
|
|
|
(Q3 2017) granted for r/r DLBCL
|
|
|
Status
|
Pivotal randomized Ph2 in r/r DLBCL presented at ASH 2017
|
|
|
|
Filed in US and EU Q4 2018; US priority review granted Q1 2019
|
|
|
|
Approved in US Q2 2019 and in EU Jan 2020
|
|
|
|
Published in J Clin Oncol. 2020 Jan 10;38(2):155-165
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT02257567
|
NCT03274492
|
|
|
|
|
|
In collaboration with Seattle Genetics
|
|
ADC=antibody-drug conjugate; DLBCL=diffuse large B cell lymphoma; FL=follicular lymphoma; r/r=relapsed or refractory; ASH=American Society of Hematology; BR=bendamustine
|
106
|
and Rituxan; R-CHP=Rituxan, cyclophosphamide, hydroxydoxorubicin, prednisone; R-CHOP=Rituxan, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone
Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin)
ADC targeting CD79b to treat B cell malignancies
|
Indication
|
|
Relapsed or refractory FL or DLBCL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase I/II
|
|
Phase I/II
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
|
N=134
|
|
N=128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Dose escalation cohort:
|
|
Dose escalation cohort:
|
|
|
Polatuzumab vedotin plus Gazyva plus Venclexta1
|
|
Polatuzumab vedotin plus Gazyva plus lenalidomide
|
|
Design
|
• Expansion cohort DLBCL:
|
|
Expansion cohort DLBCL:
|
Oncology
|
Polatuzumab vedotin plus Rituxan plus Venclexta1
|
|
Polatuzumab vedotin plus Rituxan plus lenalidomide
|
|
|
|
• Expansion cohort FL:
|
|
Expansion cohort FL:
|
|
|
Polatuzumab vedotin plus Gazyva plus Venclexta1
|
|
Polatuzumab vedotin plus Gazyva plus lenalidomide
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Percentage of participants with CR
|
|
Percentage of participants with CR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q1 2016
|
|
FPI Q1 2016
|
|
Status
|
|
|
Interim data in FL presented at ASCO, EHA and ICML 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Primary data presented at ASH 2019
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT02611323
|
|
NCT02600897
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In collaboration with Seattle Genetics; 1Joint project with AbbVie, in collaboration with The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute
|
|
ADC=antibody-drug conjugate; FL=follicular lymphoma; DLBCL=diffuse large B cell lymphoma; CR=complete response; ASH=American Society of Hematology; EHA=European
|
107
|
Hematology Association; ICML=International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma
Rozlytrek (entrectinib)
CNS-active and selective inhibitor of NTRK/ROS1
|
Indication
|
Locally Advanced or Metastatic tumors with
|
Locally Advanced or Metastatic tumors with
|
Pediatric tumors with NTRK 1/2/3, ROS-1
|
|
ROS1 gene rearrangement
|
NTRK1/2/3 gene rearrangement
|
or ALK rearrangement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase II
|
Phase II
|
Phase I/Ib
|
|
STARTRK2
|
STARTRK2
|
STARTRK - NG
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
|
N~300 total
|
N~300 total
|
N~80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Single arm with Baskets based on tumor type
|
Single arm with Baskets based on tumor type
|
Single arm with Baskets based on tumor type
|
|
Design
|
and genomic alteration status
|
and genomic alteration status
|
and genomic alteration status
|
|
|
|
|
Oncology
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Objective response rate
|
Objective response rate
|
Maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and
|
|
|
|
recommended phase II dose (RP2D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q1 2016
|
FPI Q1 2016
|
FPI Q2 2016
|
|
|
Data presented at WCLC 2018
|
Data presented at ESMO 2018
|
Initial data presented at ASCO 2019
|
|
Status
|
Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted by FDA (Q2 2017), PRIME designation granted by EMA (Q1 2018) and Sakigake Designation granted
|
|
|
by MHLW (Q4 2017) for NTRK fusion-positive, locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors
|
|
|
|
Filed in US Q4 2018 and EU Q1 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Approved in US Q3 2019
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT02568267
|
NCT02568267
|
NCT02650401
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WCLC=World Conference on Lung Cancer; ESMO=European Society for Medical Oncology; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; NTRK=neurotrophic receptor tyrosine kinase;
|
108
|
PRIME= priority medicines
|
Ocrevus (ocrelizumab, RG1594)
Humanized mAb selectively targeting CD20+ B cells
|
Indication
|
|
Relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS)
|
|
Primary-progressive
|
|
|
|
multiple sclerosis (PPMS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
|
Phase III
|
|
OPERA I
|
OPERA II
|
|
ORATORIO
|
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
|
|
N=821
|
N=835
|
|
N=732
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
96-week treatment period:
|
96-week treatment period:
|
120-week treatment period:
|
|
|
ARM A: Ocrelizumab 2x300 mg iv
|
ARM A: Ocrelizumab 2x300 mg iv
|
ARM A: Ocrelizumab 2x300 mg iv every 24 weeks
|
|
Design
|
followed by 600 mg iv every 24 weeks
|
followed by 600 mg iv every 24 weeks
|
ARM B: Placebo
|
Neuroscience
|
|
versus Rebif
|
β-1a
|
versus Rebif
|
|
Disability Status Scale (EDSS)
|
|
ARM B: Interferon
|
ARM B: Interferon β-1a
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Annualized relapse rate at 96 weeks
|
Annualized relapse rate at 96 weeks
|
Sustained disability progression versus placebo by Expanded
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint met Q2 2015, OLE ongoing
|
Primary endpoint met Q3 2015
|
|
|
|
Primary data presented at ECTRIMS 2015
|
Primary data presented at ECTRIMS 2015, updated data
|
|
Status
|
Updated data presented at AAN and ECTRIMS 2017, AAN and EAN 2018
|
|
presented at AAN and ECTRIMS 2017, AAN and EAN 2018
|
|
|
Data published in NEJM 2017; 376:221-234
|
|
Data published in NEJM 2017; 376:209-220
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approved in US Q1 2017 and EU Q1 2018
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT01247324
|
NCT01412333
|
|
NCT01194570
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OLE=Open label extension; ECTRIMS=European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis; AAN=Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology; EAN=European
|
109
|
Academy of Neurology; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine
|
Ocrevus (ocrelizumab, RG1594)
Humanized mAb selectively targeting CD20+ B cells
|
Indication
|
Relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (RMS & PPMS)
|
|
Phase/study
Primary endpoint
Status
Phase IIIb
ENSEMBLE PLUS
N ~ 700
-
Substudy of ongoing phase IIIb, open-label,single-arm ENSEMBLE study
-
Shorter two-hour infusion time
-
Safety, measured by the proportion of patients with IRRs following the first randomised 600 mg infusion (frequency/severity assessed during and 24- hours post infusion)
-
Filed in US and EU Q1 2020
-
Approved in EU Q2 2020
-
Data published Neurol, Neuroimmunol and Neuroinflamm Sept 2020; 7(5), e807, publication available since June 2020
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT03085810
Gazyva (obinutuzumab)
Immunology development program
|
Indication
|
Lupus nephritis
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase II
|
Phase III
|
|
NOBILITY
|
REGENCY
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
N=120
|
N=252
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARM A: Obinutuzumab 1000mg IV plus mycophenolate mofetil /
|
ARM A: Obinutuzumab 1000 mg IV (six doses through Week 52) plus
|
|
|
mycophenolic acid
|
mycophenolate mofetil
|
|
Design
|
ARM B: Placebo IV plus mycophenolate mofetil / mycophenolic acid
|
ARM B: Obinutuzumab 1000 mg IV (five doses through Week 52) plus
|
Immunology
|
|
mycophenolate mofetil
|
|
|
|
|
ARM C: Placebo IV plus mycophenolate mofetil
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Percentage of participants who achieve complete renal response (CRR)
|
Percentage of participants who achieve complete renal response (CRR)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recruitment completed Q4 2017
|
FPI expected Q3 2020
|
|
Status
|
Primary endpoint met Q2 2019
|
|
|
Breakthrough therapy designation granted by the FDA Q3 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Data presented at ASN and ACR 2019
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT02550652
|
NCT04221477
|
|
|
|
|
|
In collaboration with Biogen
|
111
|
ASN=American Society of Nephrology; ACR=American College of Rheumatology
|
Actemra/RoActemra (RG-1569)
Interleukin 6 receptor inhibitor
|
Indication
|
Adult hospitalised with severe COVID-19 pneumonia
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
|
COVACTA1
|
REMDACTA2
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
N=450
|
N=450
|
|
|
|
|
Arm A: tocilizumab plus standard of care
|
Arm A: remdesivir plus tocilizumab
|
|
|
Arm B: placebo plus standard of care
|
Arm B: remdesivir plus placebo
|
|
Design
|
|
|
Immunology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Clinical status assessed using 7-Category Ordinal Scale (Day 28)
|
Clinical status assessed using 7-Category Ordinal Scale (Day 28)
|
|
|
|
Status
|
FPI Q1 2020
|
FPI Q2 2020
|
|
LPI Q2 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT04320615
|
NCT04409262
|
|
|
|
|
1In collaboration with BARDA; 2In collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|
BARDA=Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
|
112
|
Actemra/RoActemra (RG-1569)
Interleukin 6 receptor inhibitor
|
Indication
|
Adult hospitalised with severe COVID-19 pneumonia
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase II
|
Phase III
|
|
MARIPOSA
|
EMPACTA
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
N=100
|
N=379
|
|
|
|
|
Arm A: 8 mg/kg tocilizumab plus standard of care
|
Conducted in sites known to provide critical care to underserved and
|
|
|
Arm B: 4mg/kg tocilizumab plus standard of care
|
minority populations that often do not have access to clinical trials
|
|
Design
|
|
Arm A: tocilizumab plus standard of care
|
|
|
|
Arm B: placebo plus standard of care
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics
|
Cumulative proportion of participants requiring mechanical ventilation
|
|
|
by day 28
|
|
|
|
Status
|
FPI Q2 2020
|
FPI Q2 2020
|
|
LPI Q2 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT04363736
|
NCT04372186
|
|
|
|
|
Xolair
Humanized mAb that selectively binds to IgE
|
Indication
|
Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps
|
Food allergy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
|
POLYP 1
|
POLYP 2
|
OUtMATCH1
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
N=138
|
N=127
|
N=225
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis
|
Adult patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with
|
• Xolair by subcutaneous injection either every 2
|
|
|
with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) who have had
|
nasal polyps (CRSwNP) who have had an
|
weeks or every 4 weeks for 16 to 20 weeks
|
|
Design
|
an inadequate response to SOC:
|
inadequate response to SOC:
|
|
|
• ARM A: Xolair every 2 wks or every 4 wks
|
• ARM A: Xolair every 2 wks or every 4 wks
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• ARM B: Placebo
|
• ARM B: Placebo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change from baseline in average daily
|
Change from baseline in average daily nasal
|
• Number of participants who successfully
|
Primary endpoint
|
nasal congestion score (NCS) at week 24
|
congestion score (NCS) at week 24
|
consume ≥600 mg of peanut protein without
|
Change from baseline in nasal polyp score
|
Change from baseline in nasal polyp score (NPS)
|
dose-limiting symptoms
|
|
(NPS) to week 24
|
to week 24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q4 2017
|
FPI Q4 2017
|
• FPI July 2019
|
|
|
Recruitment completed Q3 2018
|
Recruitment completed Q3 2018
|
|
|
Status
|
Co-primary endpoints met Q2 2019
|
Co-primary endpoints met Q2 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Filed in US Q4 2019
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT03280550
|
NCT03280537
|
NCT03881696
|
|
|
|
|
|
In collaboration with Novartis; 1 Sponsor of the study is the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
|
114
Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil, RG6152, S-033188 )
Small molecule, novel CAP-dependent endonuclease inhibitor
|
Indication
|
|
Influenza
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
CAPSTONE-1
|
CAPSTONE-2
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
N=1,436
|
N=2,184
|
|
|
|
|
Randomized, double-blind study of a single dose of Xofluza
|
Randomized, double-blind study of a single dose of Xofluza compared with
|
|
compared with placebo or Tamiflu 75 mg twice daily for 5 days in
|
placebo or Tamiflu 75 mg twice daily for 5 days in patients with influenza at
|
Design
|
otherwise healthy patients with influenza
|
high risk of influenza complications
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Time to alleviation of symptoms
|
Time to improvement of influenza symptoms
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q4 2016, recruitment completed Q1 2017
|
FPI Q1 2017, recruitment completed Q1 2018
|
|
|
Primary endpoint met Q3 2017
|
Primary endpoint met Q3 2018
|
|
|
Filed in US Q2 2018 (priority review), approval Q4 2018
|
Data presented at IDweek 2018
|
|
Status
|
Data published in NEJM 2018; 379:913-923
|
Filed in US Q1 2019, approval Q4 2019
|
|
|
Filed in EU Q4 2019
|
Filed in EU Q4 2019
|
|
|
|
Data published in Lancet Infectious Diseases 2020 Jun 8;S1473-
|
|
|
|
3099(20)30004-9
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT02954354
|
NCT02949011
|
|
|
|
|
|
In collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
|
115
|
NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine
|
|
Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil, RG6152, S-033188 )
Small molecule, novel CAP-dependent endonuclease inhibitor
|
Indication
|
|
|
Influenza
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
|
|
FLAGSTONE (hospitalised patients)
|
miniSTONE 1 (0-1 year old)
|
miniSTONE 2 (1-12 years old )
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N=366
|
N=30
|
N=176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Xofluza + neuraminidase inhibitor vs placebo
|
• Xofluza on Day 1 (based on body weight and age)
|
• Xofluza vs Tamiflu in healthy pediatric
|
|
|
+ neuraminidase inhibitor in hospitalized
|
in healthy pediatric patients from birth to <1 year
|
patients 1 to <12 years of age with influenza-
|
Diseases
|
Design
|
patients with influenza
|
with influenza-like symptoms
|
like symptoms
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Infectious
|
|
|
Time to clinical improvement
|
Safety
|
Safety
|
Primary endpoint
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Jan 2019
|
• FPI Q1 2019
|
• FPI Q4 2018
|
|
|
Recruitment completed Q1 2020
|
|
• Recruitment completed Q1 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Primary endpoint met Q2 2019
|
|
Status
|
|
|
|
• Data presented at OPTIONS X 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Filed in US Q1 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Data published in Pediatric Infectious
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disease 2020 Aug;39(8):700-705
|
|
CT Identifier
|
|
NCT03684044
|
NCT03653364
|
NCT03629184
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
|
116
|
Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil, RG6152, S-033188)
Small molecule, novel CAP-dependent endonuclease inhibitor
|
Indication
|
|
Influenza
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
|
Phase IIIb
|
|
BLOCKSTONE
|
|
CENTERSTONE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
N= 752
|
|
N= 3,160
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Post exposure prophylaxis to prevent disease onset in household
|
|
Reduction of direct transmission of influenza from otherwise healthy
|
|
|
contacts. Used after known exposure to infected person.
|
|
patients to household contacts
|
|
Design
|
Patients treated with Xofluza vs placebo
|
|
Patients treated with Xofluza vs placebo
|
Diseases
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Infectious
|
|
Study met primary endpoint Q2 2019
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Percentage of household contacts who developed clinical influenza
|
|
Percentage of household contacts who are PCR-positive for influenza by
|
|
|
|
|
day 5 post randomization of index patients
|
|
Status
|
Data presented at OPTIONS X 2019
|
|
FPI Q4 2019
|
|
Filed in US Q1 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Data published in NEJM 2020 Jul 8. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa1915341
|
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
JapicCTI-184180
|
|
NCT03969212
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In collaboration with Shionogi & Co., Ltd.
|
117
|
|
PCR=Polymerase chain reaction; NEJM=New England Journal of Medicine
|
Pipeline summary
Marketed products additional indications
Global Development late-stage trials
pRED (Roche Pharma Research & Early Development)
gRED (Genentech Research & Early Development)
Spark
Roche Group HY 2020 results
Diagnostics
Foreign exchange rate information
Ipatasertib (RG7440, GDC-0068)
Highly selective small molecule inhibitor of Akt
|
Indication
|
1L castration-resistant prostate cancer
|
Advanced prostate cancer and solid tumors
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
Phase Ib
|
|
IPATential150
|
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
N=1,100
|
N=54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARM A: Ipatasertib plus abiraterone
|
Ipatasertib plus rucaparib
|
|
|
ARM B: Placebo plus abiraterone
|
Stage 1: Dose escalation in advanced breast, ovarian and prostate
|
|
Design
|
|
cancer
|
Oncology
|
|
Stage 2: Dose expansion in prostate cancer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Radiographic progression-free survival (rPFS) in patients with PTEN
|
• Safety and efficacy
|
|
|
loss tumors and overall population
|
|
|
|
FPI Q2 2017
|
• FPI Q2 2019
|
|
Status
|
Recruitment completed Jan 2019
|
|
|
Study met co-primary endpoint in rPFS in patients with PTEN loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tumors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT03072238
|
NCT03840200
|
|
|
|
|
|
In collaboration with Array BioPharma
|
119
Ipatasertib (RG7440, GDC-0068)
Highly selective small molecule inhibitor of Akt
|
Indication
|
1L TNBC and HR+ breast cancer
|
1L TNBC
|
TNBC
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
Phase II
|
Phase Ib
|
|
IPATunity130
|
LOTUS
|
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
|
N=450
|
N=120
|
N=202
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cohort A: Dx+ 1L TNBC (N=249):
|
ARM A: Ipatasertib+paclitaxel
|
ARM A: Ipatasertib+Tecentriq +paclitaxel
|
|
|
ARM A: Ipatasertib+paclitaxel
|
ARM B: Placebo+paclitaxel
|
ARM B: Ipatasertib+Tecentriq+nab-
|
|
Design
|
ARM B: Placebo+paclitaxel
|
|
paclitaxel
|
Oncology
|
Cohort B: Dx+ HR+ mBC (N=201):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARM A: Ipatasertib+paclitaxel
|
|
|
|
|
ARM B: Placebo+paclitaxel
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Progression-free survival
|
Progression-free survival
|
Safety and efficacy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q1 2018
|
Recruitment completed Q1 2016
|
FPI Q1 2018
|
|
|
Recruitment cohort B completed Q1 2019 and
|
Data presented at ASCO 2017 and ASCO
|
Data presented at AACR 2019
|
|
Status
|
cohort A Q1 2020
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
Data published in Lancet Oncology 2017
|
|
|
|
|
Aug 8. pii: S1470-2045(17)30450-3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT03337724
|
NCT02162719
|
NCT03800836
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In collaboration with Array BioPharma
|
120
|
TNBC=triple-negative breast cancer; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; AACR=American Association for Cancer Research
|
Ipatasertib (RG7440, GDC-0068)
Highly selective small molecule inhibitor of Akt
|
Indication
|
|
1L HR+ mBC
|
|
1L TNBC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
|
Phase Ib/III
|
|
Phase III
|
|
|
IPATunity150
|
|
IPATunity170
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
N=370
|
|
N=1,155
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARM A: Ipatasertib plus fulvestrant and palbociclib
|
Ipatasertib plus Tecentriq plus paclitaxel:
|
|
|
ARM B: Placebo plus fulvestrant and palbociclib
|
ARM A: PD-L1 negative
|
|
Design
|
|
|
ARM B: PD-L1 positive
|
Oncology
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
|
Progression free survival in ITT and in patients with PIK3CA/AKT1/PTEN
|
|
Progression free survival and overall survival
|
|
|
|
|
|
altered tumors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q4 2019 in Phase Ib part
|
|
FPI Q4 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
Status
|
|
|
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NCT04060862
|
|
NCT04177108
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In collaboration with Array BioPharma
|
121
Tiragolumab (anti-TIGIT, RG6058, MTIG7192A)
Monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint inhibitor TIGIT
|
Indication
|
1L NSCLC PD-L1 TPS>50%
|
1L ES-SCLC
|
Metastatic and/or recurrent PD-L1+
|
|
cervical cancer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
Phase II
|
|
SKYSCRAPER-01
|
SKYSCRAPER-02
|
SKYSCRAPER-04
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
|
N=500
|
N=424
|
N=160
|
|
|
|
|
|
Arm A: Tiragolumab +Tecentriq
|
Arm A: Tiragolumab + Tecentriq +carboplatin
|
Arm A: Tiragolumab + Tecentriq
|
|
|
Arm B: Placebo +Tecentriq
|
+etoposide
|
Arm B: Tecentriq
|
|
Design
|
|
Arm B: Placebo +Tecentriq +carboplatin
|
|
Oncology
|
|
+etoposide
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Overall survival and progression free
|
Overall survival and progression free survival
|
Objective Response Rate (ORR)
|
survival
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Status
|
FPI Q1 2020
|
FPI Q1 2020
|
FPI Q2 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
|
|
|
|
NCT04294810
|
NCT04256421
|
NCT04300647
|
|
|
|
|
|
NSCLC=Non-small cell lung cancer; r/r=Relapsed refractory; NHL=Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
|
122
Tiragolumab (anti-TIGIT, RG6058, MTIG7192A)
Monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint inhibitor TIGIT
|
Indication
|
Solid tumors
|
NSCLC
|
R/R Multiple Myeloma (MM) or R/R B-cell
|
|
NHL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase I
|
Phase II
|
Phase l
|
|
CITYSCAPE
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
|
N=400
|
N=135
|
N=52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase Ia: Dose escalation and
|
Arm A: Tecentriq plus tiragolumab
|
Phase Ia: Tiragolumab monotherapy
|
|
|
expansion of tiragolumab
|
Arm B: Tecentriq monotherapy
|
Phase Ib: Tiragolumab plus daratumumab (r/r
|
|
|
Phase Ib: Dose escalation and
|
|
MM) or rituximab (r/r NHL)
|
Oncology
|
Design
|
expansion Tecentriq plus tiragolumab
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase Ib: Chemo combinations with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tiragolumab (cis, carbo, pem, pac,
|
|
|
|
|
etoposide)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Safety, tolerability, PK variability and
|
Overall response rate and progression-free
|
Safety, tolerability, PK/PD and preliminary
|
|
|
preliminary efficacy
|
survival
|
efficacy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q2 2016
|
FPI Q3 2018
|
FPI Q2 2019
|
|
Status
|
Data presented at AACR 2020
|
Recruitment completed Q2 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Data presented at ASCO 2020
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
|
|
|
|
NCT02794571
|
NCT03563716
|
NCT04045028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NSCLC=Non-small cell lung cancer; r/r=Relapsed refractory; NHL=Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ASCO=American Society of Clinical Oncology; AACR=American Association for Cancer Research
|
123
Glofitamab (CD20-TCB, RG6026)
Bispecific anti-CD20/CD3 antibody engaging T and B cells simultanously
|
Indication
|
Relapsed or refractory Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
|
Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase I
|
Phase Ib
|
Phase Ib
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
N=700
|
N=140
|
Part I: 15-60
|
|
Part II: ~66-104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cohort 1: Single-agent dose escalation
|
Dose escalation and expansion
|
Part I: Dose-finding for the combination of
|
|
|
study
|
Arm A: glofitamab + Tecentriq
|
glofitamab plus G/R CHOP in r/r indolent NHL
|
Oncology
|
|
Initial dose escalation
|
Arm B: glofitamab + Polivy
|
Part II: Dose expansion glofitamab plus G/R-
|
|
|
|
Expansion cohort in r/r DLBCL
|
|
CHOP or R-CHOP in 1L DLBCL
|
|
Design
|
Expansion cohort in r/r FL
|
|
|
|
|
All patients will receive pretreatment with a
|
|
|
|
|
single dose of Gazyva (1000mg)
|
|
|
|
|
Cohort 2: glofitamab + Gazyva (i.e.
|
|
|
|
|
continuous treatment with Gazyva)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Safety
|
Safety
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q1 2017
|
FPI Q2 2018
|
FPI Q1 2018
|
|
Status
|
Data presented at ASH 2018, ICML 2019,
|
Data presented at ASH 2019
|
|
|
|
ASH 2019
|
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
|
|
|
|
NCT03075696
|
NCT03533283
|
NCT03467373
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DLBCL=diffuse large B cell lymphoma; FL=Follicular lymphoma; ASH=American Society of Hematology; ICML=International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma; CHOP=cyclophosphamide,
|
124
|
doxorubicin, vincristine and prednisone; R=Rituxan/MabThera; G=Gazyva
|
Glofitamab (CD20-TCB, RG6026)
Bispecific anti-CD20/CD3 antibody engaging T and B cells simultanously
|
Indication
|
Relapsed/refractory DLBCL and High-Grade Large B-Cell
|
Relapsed/refractory DLBCL
|
|
Lymphoma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase Ib
|
Phase III
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
N=20
|
N=270
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Glofitamab plus gemcitabine and oxaliplatin, followed by up to 4 cycles
|
Arm A: glofitamab plus gemcitabine and oxaliplatin, followed by up to 4
|
|
|
of glofitamab monotherapy
|
cycles of glofitamab monotherapy
|
|
Design
|
A single dose of obinutuzumab will be administered 7 days prior to the
|
Arm B: Rituxan in combination with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin
|
Oncology
|
first dose of glofitamab
|
|
|
|
|
|
A single dose of obinutuzumab will be administered 7 days prior to the
|
|
|
|
first dose of glofitamab
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Safety
|
Overall survival
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Status
|
FPI Q2 2020
|
FPI expected H2 2020
|
|
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
|
|
|
NCT04313608
|
NCT04408638
|
|
|
|
|
PI3K alpha inhibitor (RG6114, GDC-0077)
A potent, orally available, and selective PI3Kα inhibitor
|
Indication
|
PIK3CA-mutant HR+ mBC
|
PIK3CA mutant solid tumors and metastatic
|
|
ER+ HER2-neg breast cancer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
Phase I
|
|
INAVO120
|
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
|
N=400
|
N=156
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Arm A: GDC-0077 plus palbociclib plus fulvestrant
|
Monotherapy and in combination with SoC (letrozole; letrozole plus
|
|
|
Arm B: Placebo plus palbociclib plus fulvestrant
|
palbociclib; fulvestrant)
|
|
Design
|
|
• Stage 1: Dose escalation
|
Oncology
|
|
• Stage 2: Expansion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Progression-free survival
|
• Safety, tolerability and PK
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Status
|
FPI Q1 2020
|
• FPI Q4 2016
|
|
|
• Preclinical/molecule discovery data presented at AACR 2017
|
|
|
|
• Data presented at SABCS 2019
|
|
CT Identifier
|
NCT04191499
|
NCT03006172
|
|
|
|
|
|
AACR=American Association for Cancer Research; SABCS=San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
|
126
Crenezumab (RG7412)
Humanized mAb targeting all forms of Aβ
|
Indication
|
Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative (API) Colombia
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase II
|
|
Cognition study
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
|
|
N=252
|
|
|
|
|
|
ARM A: PSEN1 E280A mutation carriers recieve crenezumab SC
|
|
Design
|
ARM B: PSEN1 E280A mutation carriers receive placebo
|
|
ARM C: non-mutation carriers receive placebo
|
Neuroscience
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Change on Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative (API) Composite Cognitive Test total score
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q4 2013
|
|
Status
|
Recruitment completed Q1 2017
|
|
CT Identifier
|
|
|
NCT01998841
|
|
|
|
|
In collaboration with AC Immune
|
127
|
|
Aβ=amyloid-beta
|
Gantenerumab (RG1450)
Fully human mAb binding aggregated forms of Aβ
|
Indication
|
|
Prodromal to mild Alzheimer's disease
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase III
|
Phase III
|
|
GRADUATE 1
|
GRADUATE 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
N=1,016
|
N=1,016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104-week subcutaneous treatment period:
|
104-week subcutaneous treatment period:
|
|
Design
|
ARM A: Gantenerumab
|
ARM A: Gantenerumab
|
|
ARM B: Placebo
|
ARM B: Placebo
|
Neuroscience
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Change in CDR-SOB at 27 months
|
Change in CDR-SOB at 27 months
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FPI Q2 2018
|
FPI Q3 2018
|
|
Status
|
Recruitment completed Q2 2020
|
Recruitment completed Q2 2020
|
|
|
|
|
CT Identifier
|
|
|
|
NCT03443973
|
NCT03444870
|
|
|
|
|
|
In collaboration with MorphoSys AG
|
128
|
|
Aβ=amyloid-beta;CDR-SOB=Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Sum of Boxes
|
Gantenerumab (RG1450)
Fully human mAb binding aggregated forms of Aβ
|
Indication
|
Prodromal Alzheimer's disease
|
Mild Alzheimer's disease
|
|
Phase/study
|
Phase II/III
|
Phase III
|
|
SCarlet RoAD
|
Marguerite RoAD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
# of patients
|
N=799
|
N=389
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
104-week subcutaneous treatment period:
|
104-week subcutaneous treatment period:
|
|
Design
|
ARM A: Gantenerumab (225 mg)
|
ARM A: Gantenerumab
|
|
ARM B: Gantenerumab (105 mg)
|
ARM B: Placebo
|
Neuroscience
|
|
|
ARM C: Placebo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primary endpoint
|
Change in CDR-SOB at 2 years
|
Change in ADAS-Cog and CDR-SOB at 2 years (co-primary)
|
|
|
Sub-study: change in brain amyloid by PET at 2 years
|
|
|
|
Phase I PET data: Archives of Neurology, 2012 Feb;69(2):198-207
|
FPI Q1 2014
|
|
|
Recruitment completed Q4 2013
|
Recruitment stopped Q4 2015
|
|
Status
|
Dosing stopped due to futility Q4 2014
|
FPI Q1 2016 for open label extension
|
|
|
FPI in open label extension study Q4 2015
|
OLE data (MRI) presented at CTAD 2017, AD/PD, AAIC 2018 and AAN
|
|
|
OLE data presented at CTAD 2017, AD/PD and AAN 2018 and 2019
|
2018 and 2019
|
|
CT Identifier
|
|
|
|
NCT01224106
|
NCT02051608
|
|
|
|
|
In collaboration with MorphoSys AG
Aβ=amyloid-beta;CDR-SOB=Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Sum of Boxes; PET= positron emission tomography; ADAS-cog=Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale cognitive subscale;129 AAIC=Alzheimer's Association International Conference; CTAD=Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease; AD/PD=Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases Congress; AAN=American Academy of Neurology; MRI=Magnetic resonance imaging
Risdiplam (RG7916)
Oral SMN2 splicing modifier