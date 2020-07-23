Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Roche Holding AG    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/23 03:48:11 am
330.85 CHF   -2.32%
03:54aROCHE : says military planes load up COVID-19 test gear as demand soars
RE
03:46aROCHE : HY 2020 Presentation with appendix
PU
03:41aROCHE : HY 2020 Presentation without appendix
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Roche : HY 2020 Presentation without appendix

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 03:41am EDT

Roche

HY 2020 results

Basel, 23 July 2020

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'projects', 'intends', 'should', 'seeks', 'estimates', 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. Various factors may cause actual results to differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this presentation, among others:

  1. pricing and product initiatives of competitors;
  2. legislative and regulatory developments and economic conditions;
  3. delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market;
  4. fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions;
  5. uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of new products or new uses of existing products, including without limitation negative results of clinical trials or research projects, unexpected side-effects of pipeline or marketed products;
  6. increased government pricing pressures;
  7. interruptions in production;
  8. loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights;
  9. litigation;
  10. loss of key executives or other employees; and
  11. adverse publicity and news coverage.

Any statements regarding earnings per share growth is not a profit forecast and should not be interpreted to mean that Roche's earnings or earnings per share for this year or any subsequent period will necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per share of Roche.

For marketed products discussed in this presentation, please see full prescribing information on our website www.roche.com

All mentioned trademarks are legally protected.

Group

Severin Schwan

Chief Executive Officer

HY 2020 performance

Outlook

5

Significant COVID-19 impact

Pharmaceuticals

  • Significant decline in May due to delay of HCP visits, recovering since June
  • Launch of NMEs, readouts & pivotal trial starts largely on track
  • Continued good growth momentum of new products (+37%), offsetting biosimilar erosion

Diagnostics

  • Increase of COVID-19 testing offsetting negative impact on routine testing in Q2
  • Ramping up of SARS-CoV-2 test manufacturing capacity will support growth in HY2
  • Additional COVID-19 tests to be launched in Q3: PoC antibody test; multiplex SARS-CoV-2/flu

All growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER), HCP=healthcare professionals; PoC=Point of Care

6

HY 2020: Sales growth despite COVID-19

HY 2020

HY 2019

Change in %

CHFbn

CHFbn

CHF

CER

Pharmaceuticals Division

23.2

24.2

-4

1

Diagnostics Division

6.1

6.3

-3

3

Roche Group

29.3

30.5

-4

1

CER=Constant Exchange Rates

7

Q2 2020: Heavily impacted by COVID-19

16%

14%

13%

12%

10%

8%

9% 9%

8%

7%

7%

7%7%

7%

6%

6%6%

6%

6%

6%

6%

5%

6%

6% 6%

8%

6%

4%

5%

5%

4%

4%

5%

4%

4%

4%

4%

2%

3%

2%

3%

0%

-2%

-4%

-4%

-6%

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2

12 12 12 12 13 13 13 13 14 14 14 14 15 15 15 15 16 16 16 16 17 17 17 17 18 18 18 18 19 19 19 19 20 20

All growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER)

8

HY 2020: Group sales - May heavily impacted by COVID-19

Recovery started in June

Pharmaceuticals

• Impact in May driven by patients delaying appointments (mainly but not only chronic diseases)

• Recovery in the last weeks of the quarter

Diagnostics

• Impact in April/May driven by decline in routine testing, partially compensated by COVID-19 testing

• Recovery started with easing of restrictions

All values and growth rates at CER (Constant Exchange Rates)

9

HY 2020: Good sales growth in International and Europe

with strong momentum

-2%

+14%

CER growth

CHFm

CHFbn

Diagnostics

Pharma

-4%

nalUS

HY values reported in CHFm and variances in CERm; 1 Erivedge, Perjeta, Kadcyla, Gazyva, Esbriet, Cotellic, Alecensa, Tecentriq, Ocrevus, Hemlibra, Xofluza, Polivy & Rozlytrek; 2 MabThera &

10

Herceptin in Europe and MabThera, Herceptin & Avastin in Japan; 3 Herceptin, Avastin & MabThera in US

New products with strong momentum - accelerated rejuvenation

CHFm

% of Pharma Sales

Pharma sales mix

12,000

10,500

HY 2019

9,000

38%

42%

28%

7,500

28%

6,000

4,50020%

3,000 14%

1,500

0

HY 2017

HY 2018

HY 2019

HY 2020

Erivedge

Perjeta

Kadcyla

Gazyva

Esbriet

Cotellic

Alecensa

Tecentriq

Ocrevus

Hemlibra

Xofluza

Polivy

Rozlytrek

All absolute values are presented in CHFm reported

30%

HY 2020

32% 38%

30%

New products launched since 2012

Other products Herceptin + Rituxan + Avastin

11

Roche significantly advancing patient care

Pivotal trials on track despite difficult environment

Pivotal trial recruitment finished in HY1 2020

ipatasertib

1L TNBC (Ph III: IPATunity130)

risdiplam

SMA type 1/2/3 (Ph II: JEWELFISH)

gantenerumab

Alzheimer's disease (Ph III: GRADUATE 1 & 2)

tominersen

Huntington's disease (Ph III: Generation HD1)

New pivotal study starts in HY1 2020

tiragolumab

mNSCLC (Ph III: SKYSCRAPER-01),

ES-SCLC (Ph III: SKYSCRAPER-02)

Cervical cancer (Ph II: SKYSCRAPER-04)

PI3Ki

HR+ mBC (Ph III: INAVO120)

Venclexta+Gazyva

1L fit CLL (Ph III: CristaLLo)

Actemra

severe COVID-19 pneumonia (Ph III: COVACTA, REMDACTA, EMPACTA)

Oncology

Neuroscience

Immunology

Key Diagnostics news flow in HY1 2020

Instruments/Devices

Launch of cobas® prime pre-analytical system

Tests/Assays

Launch of SARS-CoV-2 antibody & PCR tests

Software

Launch of v-TAC digital algorithm for blood-gas monitoring

12

HY 2020: Core OP and Core EPS maintained at high levels

Core operating profit

% of sales

39.7%

40.6%

40.2%

CHFbn

+2% at CER

12.4

11.8

11.2

HY 2018 HY 2019 HY 2020

CER=Constant Exchange Rates

Core EPS

Operating free cash flow

28.6% 24.6% 17.2%

CHF

+2% at CER

CHFbn

-26% at CER

11.12

10.44

8.0 7.5

5.0

9.84

HY 2018 HY 2019 HY 2020

HY 2018 HY 2019 HY 2020

13

HY 2020 performance

Outlook

14

Major pipeline advances and upcoming launches in HY2 2020

Pharma

3 Upcoming NME launches

  • risdiplam in SMA
  • Enspryng (satralizumab) in NMOSD
  • pralsetinib* in RET+ NSCLC; Thyroid cancer

7 Upcoming pivotal trial starts

    • SERDi (Ph III 1L HR+ mBC)
    • glofitamab (Ph III r/r DLBCL)
    • PRM-151/pentraxin-2(Ph III IPF)
    • Gazyva (Ph III Lupus Nephritis)
    • crovalimab (Ph III PNH in patients switching from a C5 inhibitor; Ph III PNH in C5 inhibitor-naive patients)
    • SRP-9001 (Ph III DMD; run by Sarepta)
  • subject to the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act

Diagnostics

4 Upcoming key launches

  • cobas® SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B for use on the cobas® Liat® System
  • cobas® SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B for use on the cobas® 6800/8800 Systems
  • SARS-CoV-2Rapid Antibody test
  • Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S

15

2020 outlook confirmed

Further growing top and bottom line

Group sales growth1

• Low- to mid-single digit

Core EPS growth1

• Broadly in line with sales growth

Dividend outlook

• Further increase dividend in Swiss francs

1

At Constant Exchange Rates (CER); based on the current assessment of the COVID-19 impact

16

Pharmaceuticals Division

Bill Anderson

CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals

Replace and extend the business: Further milestones achieved

Replace/extend existing businesses

Entering new

franchises

Gazyva,

Oncology:

Tecentriq (mUC, TNBC,

Venclexta,

SCLC, HCC, mM),

MabThera/Rituxan

Polivy,

ipatasertib (mCRPC),

mosunetuzumab,

SERD (HR+ BC)

glofitamab

MS:

Perjeta,

Ocrevus

Herceptin

Kadcyla,

Hemophilia A:

Phesgo

Hemlibra

Tecentriq,

CNS:

Enspryng (NMOSD),

Alecensa,

Avastin

risdiplam (SMA),

Rozlytrek,

tominersen (Huntington),

tiragolumab

gantenerumab (AD),

SRP-9001 (DMD)

Lucentis

Port delivery system (PDS)

Immunology:

faricimab

etrolizumab (UC, CD),

Tamiflu

Xofluza

Gazyva (lupus nephritis)

Achievements Q2 2020

Entering new franchises

Tecentriq: US approval in 1L HCC (with Avastin)

ipatasertib: Positive Ph III (IPATential150) results in patients with PTEN loss tumors in mCRPC

Enspryng: First approvals in Canada, Japan, CH in NMOSD

risdiplam: FIREFISH (SMA) part 2 results in Type 1 patients presented at AAN

SPARK: 2 to 3.3 year follow up efficacy/safety data for SPK-8011 hem A gene therapy presented at ISTH

Replace/extend existing businesses

Phesgo: US approval for P+H FDC-SC

tiragolumab: Randomized Ph II data presented at ASCO; Ph III trials in 1L NSCLC and 1L SCLC initiated

SERD: Clinical data showing excellent efficacy /safety profile presented at ASCO

glofitamab: Ph Ib data presented at EHA; Ph III in 2L+ DLBCL initiated

mosunetuzumab: BTD designation in 3L+ FL awarded

PDS:Positive Ph III (ARCHWAY) results in nAMD

mUC=metastatic urothelial carcinoma; TNBC=triple negative breast cancer; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; HCC=hepatocellular carcinoma; mM=metastatic melanoma; mCRPC=metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer;

18

BC=breast cancer; NMOSD=neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; SMA=spinal muscular atrophy; AD=Alzheimer's disease; DMD=duchenne muscular dystrophy; UC=ulcerative colitis; CD=Crohn's disease; NSCLC=non-small

cell lung cancer; FDC=fixed dose combination; NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; DLBCL=diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; FL=follicular lymphoma; nAMD=neovascular age-related macular degeneration

COVID-19 impact in May, but recovery starting in June

  • Broad COVID-19 impact due to missed patient visits and postponed new patient starts (e.g. breast cancer franchise, hematology franchise, neuroscience franchise)
  • Immunology franchise holds up well with strong adherence to therapy by patients with lung diseases (Xolair, Esbriet)
  • Launches (risdiplam; Enspryng; pralsetinib*) on track
  • Pivotal read-outs in 2020/21 on track
  • Clinical studies broadly on track, some delays in early trial starts
  • Ultimate impact will also depend on the length and severity of the pandemic

All values and growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER); * subject to the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act

19

HY 2020: Pharmaceuticals Division sales

Growth in International and Europe

HY 2020

HY 2019

Change in %

CHFm

CHFm

CHF

CER

Pharmaceuticals Division

23,202

24,194

-4

1

United States

12,464

13,370

-7

-4

Europe

4,190

4,221

-1

5

Japan

1,908

1,988

-4

-2

International

4,640

4,615

1

11

CER=Constant Exchange Rates

20

HY 2020: Pharma profitability maintained at high level

2020

CER growth

CHFm abs. CER

vs PY

Sales

23,202

+193

1%

Royalties & other op. inc.

1,070

-150

-12%

Cost of sales

-4,175

+620

-13%

M & D

-3,266

-7

0%

R & D

-5,077

-358

7%

G & A

-793

-79

11%

Core operating profit

10,961

+220

2%

Core OP in % of sales

47.2%

-5% in CHF

CER=Constant Exchange Rates

21

HY 2020: New medicines compensating for biosimilar erosion

Tecentriq

Hemlibra

Ocrevus

Actemra / RoActemra

Perjeta

Kadcyla

Alecensa

Gazyva

Polivy

Esbriet

TNKase / Activase

Xofluza

Xolair

Lucentis

-19%

Avastin

-18%

MabThera

-23%

Herceptin

-28%

CHFm

-1,000

-800

-600

-400

-200

Absolute values and growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER)

+74%

+94%

+25%

+36%

+17%

+39%

+34%

+35%

>500%

+11%

+4%

+357%

+2%

US

Europe

Japan

International

0

200

400

600

800

22

HY 2020: Oncology sales -6% with COVID-19 impact in May

HER2 franchise

Avastin

Hematology franchise

Tecentriq

Alecensa

Tarceva

Cotellic +

Zelboraf

Rozlytrek

YoY CER growth

Perjeta (+17%)

Herceptin

-7%

Kadcyla (+39%)

Avastin-18%

Polivy (>500%)

Rituxan-15%

Gazyva (+35%)

+74%

+34%

-42%

Cotellic

-10%

HER2 franchise

  • Kadcyla and Perjeta with strong global uptake in adjuvant BC

Avastin franchise

  • Biosimilar erosion in US/Japan; first biosimilars launched in EU

Hematology franchise

  • Venclexta:* Strong growth in 1L AML and 1L CLL
  • Gazyva: Growth in 1L CLL and 1L FL
  • Polivy: Strong US launch in R/R DLBCL

Tecentriq

  • Growth driven by 1L SCLC & 1L TNBC; 1L HCC launched in US

Alecensa

  • Strong growth in China following NRDL listing

CHFbn

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

CER=Constant Exchange Rates; HY 2020 Oncology sales: CHF 12.5bn; CER growth -6%; * Venclexta sales booked by AbbVie and therefore not included; BC=breast cancer; AML=acute myeloid leukemia; CLL=chronic

23

lymphocytic leukemia; FL=follicular lymphoma; R/R DLBCL=relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; TNBC=triple negative breast cancer; HCC=hepatocellular carcinoma;

NRDL=national reimbursement drug list

HER2 franchise: Growth for Perjeta and Kadcyla, Phesgo approved

CHFm

4,000

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

YoY CER growth

+7% +8% +3%

-12%

Q2 17

Q2 18

Q2 19

Q2 20

Herceptin

Perjeta

Kadcyla

HER2 franchise Q2 update

  • COVID-19impact due to lower BC screening rates
  • Perjeta (+12%): Global growth driven by eBC (APHINITY) and early uptake in China
  • Kadcyla (+26%): Growth in adjuvant setting for patients with residual disease (KATHERINE); switching as planned
  • Herceptin (-33%): Decline due to switching to Kadcyla and biosimilar erosion in the US as expected
  • US approval for Phesgo (PH FDC SC) achieved

Outlook 2020

  • Global Perjeta (including China) and Kadcyla uptake in eBC
  • Continued Herceptin erosion in the US

CER=Constant Exchange Rates; eBC=early breast cancer; PH=Perjeta+Herceptin; FDC=fixed dose combination; SC=subcutaneous

24

HER2 franchise: Phesgo US approval

Significantly reduced healthcare costs and resource use

  • Phesgo (PH FDC SC) achieves equivalent serum concentrations as IV at cycle 7 in neoadjuvant HER2+ eBC
  • 85% of patients prefer Phesgo compared to standard IV administration
  • US approval achieved in June; filed in the EU

PH=Perjeta+Herceptin; FDC=fixed dose combination; SC=subcutaneous; IV=intravenous; *Ranges driven by differences in loading and maintenance dose; PH FDC SC in collaboration with Halozyme

25

HR+/HER2- franchise: Potentially best in class SERD (RG6171)

Strong efficacy as a single agent or in combination

Selective ER degrader (SERD)

Ph Ib results: Tumor responses RG6171 +/- palbociclib

  • 3rd generation oral SERD
  • Highly potent in vitro and improved efficacy in vivo versus other SERDs
  • High potency + minimal safety findings lead to wide nonclinical safety margins
  • Well-tolerated;strong efficacy as single agent or in combination in pre-treated ER+ patients, regardless of ESR1 mutation status
  • Further evaluation at 30 mg daily expansion cohort given the promising efficacy with CBR of 50% and a safety profile observed at this dose level with no bradycardia events
  • Ph III combination studies in HR+/HER2- mBC to be initiated

Lim E. et al., ASCO 2020; Metcalfe C. et al., SABCS 2018; HR=hormone receptor; mBC=metastatic breast cancer; ER=estrogen receptor; CBR=clinical benefit rate

26

Hematology franchise: Growth from Venclexta, Gazyva and Polivy

CHFm

YoY CER growth

2,000

+3%

1,500

-11%

-6%

1,000

-23%

500

0

Q2 17

Q2 18

Q2 19

Q2 20

MabThera/Rituxan (Onc)

Gazyva/Gazyvaro

Polivy

Hematology franchise Q2 update

CD20 franchise

  • MabThera/Rituxan (-32%): Biosimilar erosion in US as expected and market contraction due to COVID-19
  • Gazyva (+23%): Growth driven by 1L CLL (CLL14) and 1L FL

Venclexta*

  • Strong growth driven by 1L unfit AML and 1L CLL (CLL14)

Polivy

  • US: Uptake in 3L+ DLBCL

Outlook 2020

  • Strong growth of new products and on-going Rituxan erosion
  • Updates on the CD20 x CD3 program and Polivy combinations
  • V+azacitidine in 1L unfit AML (Viale-A) US approval expected
  • Ph III (POLARIX) Polivy in 1L DLBCL expected early 2021

CER=Constant Exchange Rates; * Venclexta in collaboration with AbbVie; Gazyva in collaboration with Biogen; Polivy in collaboration with Seattle Genetics; CLL=chronic lymphocytic leukemia;

27

FL=follicular lymphoma; AML=acute myeloid leukemia; DLBCL=diffuse large B cell lymphoma

Hematology franchise: CD20 x CD3 program in NHL progresses

Improving the standard of care in DLBCL and FL

Glofitamab in R/R DLBCL

Mosunetuzumab in R/R FL

Tumor responses in 2/3L+ DLBCL

Tumor responses in 3L+ FL

  • The ≥10mg cohorts in R/R DLBCL showed an ORR of 49.4% and a CR rate of 34.1%; CRs appeared durable with the mDOR not reached after a median follow up of 10.2m
  • Good safety profile with manageable CRS confined to cycle 1
  • Dose optimization / trials with Tecentriq, Polivy, R-CHOP ongoing
  • Ph III safety run-in for glofitamab in 2L+ DLBCL initiated
  • Pooled data from 2.8mg to 13.5mg cohorts showed an ORR of 62.7% and CR of 43.3%; 82.8% pts remain in complete remission for up to 26m off initial treatment
  • 95% of AEs in cycle 1; no cumulative or chronic toxicity; most CRS events mild-to-moderate with only 3 Gr ≥3 CRS events (1.1%)
  • BTD for mosunetuzumab in 3L+ FL awarded; Ph III to be initiated

Dickinson. M.J. et al, EHA 2020; Shuster, S.J., et al, et al., ASH 2019; NHL=non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; DLBCL=diffuse large B cell lymphoma; FL=follicular lymphoma; R-CHOP=rituxan, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin,

28

vincristine, prednisone; ORR=overall response rate; CR=complete response; AE=adverse event; CRS=cytokine release syndrome; R/R=relapsed/refractory; mDOR=median duration of response

Tecentriq overview: Growth driven by first-in-class indications

1L HCC approved in the US; filed in EU/China

CHFm

YoY CER growth

800

700

+54%

+99%

600

+136%

+154%

500

+146%

400

+135%

300

+89%

200

+44%

+71%

+29%

100

0

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

US

Europe

International

Japan

Tecentriq Q2 update

Lung franchise (NSCLC, SCLC)

  • US/EU/Japan: Growth driven by 1L SCLC and 1L NSCLC
  • US: Approval in 1L PDL1+ NSCLC achieved
  • China: Approval in 1L SCLC achieved

Breast franchise (TNBC)

  • US/EU: Growth driven by 1L PDL1+ TNBC
  • Positive Ph III results in neoadjuvant TNBC

GI franchise (HCC)

  • US: First-in-class 1L HCC approval achieved
  • EU/China: 1L HCC filed

Outlook 2020

  • US: First-in-class filing/approval in 1L BRAF+ melanoma
  • Ph III data in neoadjuvant TNBC to be presented

CER=Constant Exchange Rates; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; NSCLC=non small cell lung cancer; TNBC=triple negative breast cancer; HCC=hepatocellular cancer

29

Lung franchise: Tiragolumab + Tecentriq in 1L NSCLC

Meaningful efficacy improvement and excellent safety

Anti-TIGIT antibody (tiragolumab)

Randomized Ph II (CITYSCAPE): Tiragolumab + Tecentriq

ORR

PFS: PD-L1 TPS ≥ 50%

  • Fully human IgG1/kappa Ab with intact Fc region that blocks the binding of TIGIT to its receptor PVR
  • Could restore anti-tumor response and could complement the activity of anti-PD-L1/PD-1 Abs
  • Tira + Tec showed clinically meaningful improvement in ORR and PFS in the ITT population with a greater magnitude of improvement seen in the PD-L1 TPS ≥ 50% subgroup
  • Tira + Tec was well-tolerated with a safety profile similar to placebo + Tec
  • Ph III in 1L PDL1+ NSCLC (SKYSCRAPER-01) and in 1L ES-SCLC(SKYSCRAPER-02) ongoing
  • Signal-seekingin various tumor types ongoing; additional Ph III studies to be initiated in 2020

Johnson et al. Cancer Cell 2014; Rodriguez-Abreu D. et al., ASCO 2020; Follow-up data cut-off: 02 December, 2019; Ab=antibodies; ORR=overall response rate; TPS=tumor proportion score;

30

PFS=progression free survival; NE=non evaluable; ITT=intention-to-treat; * unstratified HR

Immunology franchise: Overall stable sales

CHFm

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

YoY CER growth

+7% +7%+2%

+8%

Q2 17

Q2 18

Q2 19

Q2 20

MabThera/Rituxan (RA)

Actemra IV

Actemra SC

Xolair

CellCept

Pulmozyme

Esbriet

Other

Immunology Q2 update

Esbriet (+2%)

  • Growth in mild/moderate segments; remains EU market leader

Actemra (+40%)

  • Sales positively impacted by COVID-19

Xolair (+1%)

  • Remains leader in biologics asthma market; growth in CIU

Rituxan (-34%)

  • Decline due to biosimilars and COVID-19 market contraction

Outlook 2020

  • PH III (COVACTA) results of Actemra expected this summer
  • Ph III results for etrolizumab in UC this summer
  • Ph III (REGENCY) initiation of Gazyva in lupus nephritis
  • Ph III initation of pentraxin-2 + SOC in IPF

CER=Constant Exchange Rates; CIU=chronic idiopathic urticaria; UC=ulcerative colitis; SOC=standard of care; IPF=idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

31

Neuroscience franchise: Ocrevus in MS

Market leadership in US continues with 21% total patient share1

CHFm

YoY CER growth

1,250

+38%

+55%

+12%

1,000

+48%

+59%

750

+67%

+83%

+104%

500

+195%

250

0

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q2 20

US

Europe

International

Ocrevus Q2 update

  • COVID-19impact in April/May due to reduced new patient starts and delayed dosing for existing patients
  • Strong recovery starting in June
  • Shorter infusion launched in the EU

Outlook 2020

  • Continued recovery in HY2 as fundamentals remain strong
  • Ongoing launches in EU and International
  • US approval of shorter infusion

CER=Constant Exchange Rates; 1 Market leadership by branded product, Symphony Health Claims Data 2019; MS=multiple sclerosis

32

Neuroscience franchise: Risdiplam in type 1/2/3 SMA

Compelling benefit/risk profile in infants, children, and adults

SMN2 splicing modifier

FIREFISH part 2 results in type 1 SMA confirm highly competitive profile

  • Proven efficacy in infants, children, and adults
  • Durably increases SMN protein throughout the CNS and in peripheral tissues
  • Consistent safety profile in over 450 risdiplam-treated patients in trials
  • First and only at-home treatment
  • Positive Ph III (FIREFISH part 2) in older, symptomatic type 1 infants
  • Positive Ph III (SUNFISH part 2) the only placebo controlled study (n=180) in a broad spectrum of type 2/3 patients (age 2-25)
  • US priority review with PDUFA date set for August 24; EU filing imminent; EU Accelerated Assessment; filed in China

Servait L.. et al. AAN 2020; *Performance criterion=5%, exact binomial test. As measured by CHOP-INTEND.Performance criterion=12%, exact binomial test. §As measured by HINE-2;||Event-free in FIREFISH is defined as alive with no permanent

33

ventilation (i.e. no tracheostomy or BiPAP ≥16 hours per day continuously for >3 weeks or continuous intubation >3 weeks, in the absence of, or following the resolution of, an acute reversible event). Hospitalizations include hospital admissions ≥1

night; BiPAP, Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure; BSID-III, Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development, Third edition; CHOP-INTEND, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Infant Test of Neuromuscular Disorders; HINE-2, Hammersmith Infant Neurological Examination, Module 2.; Risdiplam in collaboration with PTC Therapeutics and the SMA Foundation

Hemophilia A franchise

Hemlibra with 23% total US patient share after 33 months

CHFm

YoY CER growth

Hemophilia Q2 update

600

550

+146%

500

+313%

+59%

450

>500%

400

350

>500%

300

250

>500%

200

150

>500%

100

50

0

  • US: Gaining market share in non-inhibitors; patients on treatment stay on treatment, COVID-19 impact due to postponed new patient starts
  • EU-5:Strong initial non-inhibitor uptake following reimbursement in all major markets
  • Spark Therapeutics: SPK-8011 (gene therapy) results at ISTH show durable and stable expression at 2 to 3.3 years with acceptable safety profile

Outlook 2020

  • Further recovery which started in June

Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20

  • US: Further uptake in non-inhibitors

US

Europe

International

Japan

  • EU: On-going launches in major markets

CER=Constant Exchange Rates; ISTH=International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis

34

Ophthalmology franchise: Building a global PDS platform

Positive Ph III results in nAMD to be discussed at ASRS

Port Delivery System (PDS)

Phase III (ARCHWAY) results in nAMD:

Mean BCVA Change From Baseline

  • Refillable intraocular implant using proprietary needle assembly and customized formulation
  • Reduced treatment burden and potentially improved RW outcomes
  • Continuous delivery platform to be combined with NMEs
  • Positive Ph III (ARCHWAY) results in nAMD using 6m dosing interval released at ASRS
  • Ph III (PAGODA) in DME using 6m dosing interval on-going; Ph III (PAVILLION) in DR initiated
  • PDS approval in the US expected in 2021

Campochiaro, Peter A. et al., ASRS 2020; nAMD=neovascular age-related macular degeneration; RW=real world; NME=new molecular entity; BCVA= best-corrected visual acuity; Q24W=once every

35

six months dosing; Q4W=once every 4 weeks dosing; DME=diabetic macular edema; DR=diabetic retinopathy

New products account for ~40% of Pharma sales*

4 NME approvals in 2020: ENSPRYNG and PHESGO approved in Q2

CHFm

% of Pharma Sales*

5,000

4,500

4,000

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

39%

29%

21%

15%

**

Q2 17

Q2 18

Q2 19

Q2 20

Erivedge

Perjeta

Kadcyla

Gazyva

Esbriet

Cotellic

Alecensa

Tecentriq

Ocrevus

Hemlibra

Xofluza

Polivy

Rozlytrek

* Venclexta sales are booked by partner AbbVie and therefore not included ** subject to the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act

36

Roche Pharma Day 2020

Strategic business outlook and late stage pipeline update

Virtual Roche Pharma Day 2020

Senior management presenting:

• Bill Anderson, CEO Pharma

• Teresa Graham, Head of Global Product Strategy

Monday, 14 September 2020

• Levi Garraway, Chief Medical Officer and Head Global Product Development

2pm-5pm CEST

• Paulo Fontoura, Global Head Neuroscience and Rare Diseases Clinical Development

• Cristin Hubbard, Head I2O Global Product Strategy

• John Young, Global Head of Infectious Diseases, Roche Pharma Research & Early

Development

I2O=immunology, Infectious diseases, Ophthalmology

37

2020: Key late-stage news flow*

Virtual IR Event ASRS

Roche Pharma Day

Monday, 27 July

Monday, 14 September

4:30pm-5:30pm CEST

2pm-5pm CEST

* Outcome studies are event-driven: timelines may change

38

Diagnostics Division

Thomas Schinecker CEO Roche Diagnostics

HY 2020: Diagnostics Division sales

Growth driven by Molecular Diagnostics offsetting decline in routine testing due to COVID-19

HY 2020

HY 2019

Change in %

CHFm

CHFm

CHF

CER

Diagnostics Division

6,079

6,275

-3

3

Centralised and Point of Care Solutions

3,181

3,762

-15

-10

Molecular Diagnostics

1,558

1,029

51

61

Diabetes Care

832

958

-13

-6

Tissue Diagnostics

508

526

-3

2

CER=Constant Exchange Rates; Underlying growth of Molecular Diagnostics excluding sequencing business: +69%

40

HY 2020: Diagnostics Division regional sales

Growth driven by North America and EMEA

Japan

North America

+1%

+13%

EMEA1

~4% of divisionalsales

~29% of divisional sales

+5%

~40% of divisional sales

Asia Pacific

Latin America

-9%

+6%

~22% of divisional sales

~6% of divisional sales

1 Europe, Middle East and Africa; all growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER)

41

HY 2020: Diagnostics Division highlights

Growth driven by Molecular Diagnostics

YoY CER growth

Centralised and

Point of Care

Solutions

Molecular Diagnostics1

Diabetes

Care

Tissue

Diagnostics

-10%

+61%

-6%

EMEA2

+2%

North America

RoW

  • Immunodiagnostics (-12%)
  • Clinical Chemistry (-14%)
  • Virology (+115%)
  • LightMix Systems (+171%)
  • POC MDx (+56%)
  • Blood glucose monitoring (-5%)
  • Insulin delivery systems (-12%)
  • Companion diagnostics (+20%)
  • Primary staining (-12%)
  • Advanced staining (0%)

CHFbn

0.0

0.5

1.0

1.5

2.0

2.5

3.0

3.5

4.0

1 Underlying growth of Molecular Diagnostics excluding sequencing business: +69%; 2 EMEA=Europe, Middle East and Africa CER=Constant Exchange Rates

42

HY 2020: Diagnostic Division

Core operating profit growing at +9%

2020

CER growth

CHFm abs. CER

vs PY

Sales

6,079

+213

3%

Royalties & other op. inc.

27

-5

-14%

Cost of sales

-2,904

-138

5%

M & D

-1,249

+80

-6%

R & D

-710

-49

7%

G & A

-221

-9

4%

Core operating profit

1,022

+95

9%

Core OP in % of sales

16.8%

-4% in CHF

CER=Constant Exchange Rates

43

SARS-CoV-2 diagnostics portfolio

Comprehensive portfolio launched in record time

Clinical Labs

Point of Care

Molecular

cobas® SARS-CoV-2

solutions

cobas® SARS-CoV-2 &

TIB MOLBIOL LightMix® Modular SARS-CoV-2

In

development

cobas® Flu A, Flu B and SARS-CoV-2

Influenza A/B

In development

Serology

Elecsys ® Anti-SARS-CoV-2

SARS-CoV-2 Rapid

In development

solutions

Antibody

Elecsys ® IL-6

Elecsys ® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S

In development

Digital solutions

• NAVIFY Symptom Tracker*

• Viewics LabOps COVID-19

• Roche v-TAC algo for blood gas

Launched; * US only; IL-6: Interleukin 6; v-TAC: venous to arterial conversion

44

Elecsys® SARS-CoV-2 serology solutions

Broadening the portfolio for SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing

Elecsys® In-solution

double-antigen sandwich

Biotin-labelled

Immature IgG Mature IgGcomplementary antigen

Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2

  • Immunoassay detecting antibodies to nucleocapsid protein (anti-N)
  • Excellent performance confirmed in internal as well as external studies1
    • Specificity 99.8% (n=10,453 negative samples)3
    • Sensitivity 99.5%2 (n=185 positive samples)3
  • Preliminary data shows good correlation with neutralizing antibodies
  • Available on all cobas e4 immunoanalyzers (global installed base >40,000 systems)

Elecsys® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S5

• Quantitative immunoassay detecting antibodies to spike protein (anti-S)5

Immature IgM

Mature IgM

Streptavidin-coated paramagnetic microparticles

Ru

Ruthenylated antigen

  • Will be available on all cobas e4 immunoanalyzers
  • Important in the context of vaccines

1

Ekelund O. et al.; Favresse J, et al.; Perkmann T et al.; Herroelen PH et al;.2

Sensitivity for samples taken ≥14 days after positive PCR; 3 Roche internal data; 4 cobas e: cobas e 801,

45

cobas e 602, cobas e 601, cobas e 411; 5 under development

Global launch of cobas® prime Pre-analytical System*

Accelerating speed and efficiency in the molecular lab

• First-of-its-kind solution for multiple sample types

cobas® prime

cobas® 6800

End-to-end automation for testing consolidation

• Reduces manual steps in molecular labs by 86%**

Reduces manual errors and increases confidence in

results

Multiple sample types

* CE-IVD and in the US Class I Exempt; ** Based on a workflow configuration that includes cobas® prime Pre-analytical System connected via cobas® connection modules to cobas® 6800 System.

46

Results may vary depending on different workflows.

PD-L1 (SP263) and HER2 Dual ISH digital pathology algorithms*

Improving the speed and accuracy of cancer diagnosis

SCANNING

PATHOLOGIST

IMAGE

WORKFLOW

ANALYSIS

VENTANA DP 200

NAVIFY Digital

uPath Image Analysis

The first next generation CE-IVD algorithms utilizing

Pathology

Algorithms

whole slide analysis

• uPath PD-L1 (SP263) image analysis aids in the detection

PD-L1 HER2 Dual

and semi-quantitative measurement of PD-L1 protein

ISH

uPath HER2 Dual ISH image analysis supports the

determination of patients' HER2 gene status

HER2 (4B5)**

Uses artificial intelligence that was trained by leading

pathologists

NAVIFY Tumor Board**

* CE-IVD; ** In-development

47

Key launches 2020

Area

Product

Description

Market1

Instruments/

Workflow

cobas

®

prime

Next generation pre-analytical platform to support cobas® 6800/8800 Systems

CE

Devices

Diabetes Care Accu-Chek Solo Diabetes Manager

Integration of the Accu-Chek Guide test strip technology into the Accu-Chek Solo

CE

Diabetes Manager (remote control)

cobas® EBV EBNA IgG

cobas® EBV VCA IgG

Infectious

cobas® EBV IgM

Diseases

cobas® HIV-1&2 Qual

Tests/ Assays

cobas® EBV

cobas

®

BKV

EBV panel offering 3 different assays (EBV IgM, EBV VCA IgG, and EBV EBNA IgG) for the qualitative detection of antibodies to Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)

Qualitative detection and confirmation of HIV-1 & HIV-2

Monitoring tests for transplant patients to aid in the management of EBV and BKV infections

CE

US

US

Software

Cervical

Cancer

Tissue Dx

Sequencing

Diabetes Care

cobas® HPV (6800/8800) CINtec PLUS Cytology VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH Algorithm - HER2 (4B5)

NAVIFY Mutation Profiler

RocheDiabetes InsulinStart

mySugr app

RocheDiabetes Care Platform

The world's leading cobas® HPV assay for use on the fully automated cobas® 6800/8800 Systems

Next generation "Pap" test which leverages p16/Ki-67dual-stain biomarker technology on cervical cytology samples

Fully automated, brightfield ISH assay to determine eligibility for HER2 targeted therapy

Whole slide image analysis algorithm for HER2 (4B5)

Software as a medical device for annotating, variant classification, clinical interpretation and reporting from comprehensive genomic profile testing

A messaging service designed for people with type 2 diabetes to ease the transition from oral antidiabetics to a complimentary insulin therapy

Enabling control of the Accu-Chek Insight insulin pump from the mySugr app

New releases with improved features focusing on device connectivity, integration of 3rd parties, and healthcare professionals' workflow optimisation

US US

US

CE

US

CE

WW

WW

1 CE=European Conformity; US=FDA approval; WW=Worldwide; EBV=Epstein-Barr virus; BKV=BK virus

48

Finance

Alan Hippe

Chief Financial Officer

HY 2020 results

Focus on Cash

Outlook

50

HY 2020: Highlights

Business

  • Sales growth of +1%1 and Core operating profit up +2%1
  • Core EPS growth +2%1

Cash flow

  • Operating Free Cash Flow of CHF 5.0bn, -26%1 lower due to higher net working capital and higher investments in intangible assets
  • Net debt slightly up by CHF 0.4bn vs. Jun 30th 2019; higher by CHF 6.3bn vs. Dec 31st 2019 due to dividend payments

Net financial results

  • Core net financial result improved by +3%1 driven by lower interest expenses 30%1

IFRS

  • Net income +3%1 driven by the operating results

1 At Constant Exchange Rates (CER)

51

HY 2020: Group sales - May heavily impacted by COVID-19

Recovery started in June

Pharmaceuticals

• Impact in May driven by patients delaying appointments (mainly but not only chronic diseases)

• Recovery in the last weeks of the quarter

Diagnostics

• Impact in April/May driven by decline in routine testing, partially compensated by COVID-19 testing

• Recovery started with easing of restrictions

All values and growth rates at CER (Constant Exchange Rates)

52

HY 2020: Group performance

Sales up by +1% and Core EPS up by +2%

HY 2020

HY 2019

Change in %

CHFm

CHFm

CHF

CER

Sales

29,281

30,469

-4

1

Core operating profit

11,766

12,363

-5

2

as % of sales

40.2

40.6

Core net income

9,443

9,896

-5

3

as % of sales

32.2

32.5

Core EPS (CHF)

10.44

11.12

-6

2

IFRS net income

8,465

8,904

-5

3

Operating free cash flow

5,036

7,508

-33

-26

as % of sales

17.2

24.6

Free cash flow

3,274

5,277

-38

-29

as % of sales

11.2

17.3

CER=Constant Exchange Rates

53

HY 2020: Core EPS development

Operations growth is driver for Core EPS growth, more than compensating lower gains on product disposals

CHF

+1.9%

-2.6 p

+1.3 p

+3.6 p

-0.2 p

-0.2 p

10.98

11.18

HY 2019

Gains product

ROOI

Gains equity

Resolution tax

Operations

HY 2020

disposal

securities

disputes

All at CER (Constant Exchange Rates, average FY 2019); ROOI=Royalties and other operating income excl. Gains on product disposals

54

HY 2020: Group operating performance

Core operating profit growth ahead of sales growth

2020

CER growth

CHFm abs. CER

vs PY

Sales

29,281

+406

1%

Royalties & other op. inc.

1,097

-154

-12%

Cost of sales

-7,079

+484

-6%

M & D

-4,515

+73

-2%

R & D

-5,787

-407

7%

G & A

-1,231

-123

11%

Core operating profit

11,766

+280

2%

Core OP in % of sales

40.2%

-5% in CHF

CER=Constant Exchange Rates

55

HY 2020: Royalties and other operating income

Decline driven by lower income from product disposals

CHFm

+47

+42

+107

-75

1,282

-306

1,097

Royalties and other operating income decreased by -12% at CER

HY 2019

Cabilly

Royalty income

Out-licensing

Other operating

Gains/losses

HY 2020

others

income

income

disp. of products

CER=Constant Exchange Rates

56

HY 2020: Core OP and margin maintained at high levels

% of sales

47.2% 47.5%

47.2%

39.7%

40.6%

40.2%

+0.5%p¹

+0.4%p¹

+2%¹

+2%¹

17.1% 17.0% 16.8%

CHFm

12,363

11,766

11,500

11,162

10,961

+0.9%p¹

10,301

+9%¹

2018

2019

2020

1,074

1,064

1,022

Roche Group

Pharma Division

Diagnostics Division

1 At CER=Constant Exchange Rates

57

HY 2020: Core net financial result

Improvement driven by lower interest expenses

CHFm

• Net financial result improved by +3% at CER

Interest expenses1 decreased by +30% at CER

-476

-451

+104

+15

-23

-26

-45

HY 2019

Equity

Net interest

FX G/L

Interest

All other,

HY 2020

securities

income

expenses1

net

CER=Constant Exchange Rates; 1 incl. amortisation of debt discount and net gains on interest rate derivatives

58

HY 2020: Group Core tax rate

Stable tax rate with similar impacts from resolution of tax disputes in HY 2020 and HY 2019

Figures in %

-0.2

16.7

16.5

HY 2019

HY 2020

59

HY 2020: Non-core items

Non-core operating expenses lower than in 2019 driven by the Accutane provision release

2019

2020

Change in %

CHFbn

CHFbn

CHFbn

CHF

CER

Core operating profit

12.4

11.8

-0.6

-5

+2

Global restructuring plans

-0.5

-0.3

+0.2

Amortisation of intangible assets

-0.7

-0.8

-0.1

Impairment of intangible assets

1

-0.3

-0.3

-0.0

M&A and alliance transactions

0.1

0.0

-0.1

Legal & Environmental

-0.1

0.3

+0.4

Total non-core operating items

-1.5

-1.1

+0.4

IFRS Operating profit

10.8

10.6

-0.2

-2

+6

Total financial result & taxes

-1.9

-2.2

-0.2

IFRS net income

8.9

8.5

-0.4

-5

+3

CER=Constant Exchange Rates; 1 incl. goodwill

60

HY 2020 results

Focus on Cash

Outlook

61

HY 2020: Operating free cash flow and margin

% of sales

36.2%

33.9%

28.6%

24.6%

17.2%

23.5%

-9.6%p¹

6.8%

-6.7%p¹

-0.7%

CHFm

8,042

7,508

7,900

8,191

-6.1%

-28%¹

+6.6%p¹

-26%¹

5,036

5,454

2018 2019 2020

429

2019

-380

-44

Roche Group

Pharma Division

Diagnostics Division

1 At CER=Constant Exchange Rates

62

HY 2020: Operating free cash flow

Lower than PY (-26%) driven by higher NWC and higher IA investments

CHFm

-657

-1,094-111 -610

7,508

OFCF decreased by -26% /-1,949m at CER

5,036

OP net of

Inv. in

HY 2019

NWC

Inv. in

HY 2020

cash adjust.

PP&E1

IA

CER=Constant Exchange Rates; OP=operating profit; NWC=net working capital; PP&E=property, plant & equipment; IA=intangible assets, OFCF=Operating Free Cash Flow

63

1 Incl. increase in lease liability paid of CHFm -5

HY 2020: Group net debt up vs. YE 2019

Driven by dividends paid

Free Cash Flow CHF 3.3bn

CHFbn

vs. 5.3bn in 2019

-1.7

-2.5

+5.0

[HY19: +7.5]

-9.6

-8.8

[HY19: -8.4]

Taxes

-1.2

Dividends paid

-7.8

Treasury

-0.5

M&A & Alli. trans.

-0.7

Trans. own eq. instr. -1.4

Curr. Transl. & Other +0.3

Operating

Non-Operating

Dividends, M&A

Net debt

and Alliance

Net debt

Free

31 Dec 2019

Free

transactions and

30 Jun 2020

Cash Flow

Cash Flow

other

CER=Constant Exchange Rates (avg full year 2019)

64

Balance sheet 30 June 2020

Equity ratio at 43% (30 June 2019: 39%; 31 Dec 2019 43%)

% change in CER

% change in CER

CHFbn

vs 31 Dec 2019

vs 31 Dec 2019

Cash and

83.1

80.4

-1%

83.1

80.4

-1%

11.9

marketable

6.3

-46%

24.1

22.5

14%

8%

securities

Current

-5%

29%

28%

Other

19.4

21.4

+14%

liabilities

current

23%

27%

Non-

23.1

23.1

assets

+1%

current

28%

29%

liabilities

Net debt/

51.8

52.7

+3%

Non-

total assets:

35.9

34.8

current

63%

65%

Equity

11%

assets

43%

43%

0%

(Net assets)

31 Dec

30 Jun

31 Dec

30 Jun

2019

2020

2019

2020

CER=Constant Exchange Rates

65

HY 2020 results

Focus on Cash

Outlook

66

High currency impact expected in 2020

CHF / USD

Average

-3%

-3%

-3%

-4%

YTD 2019

1.00

1.00

1.00

0.99

0.97

0.97

0.96

0.96

Assumed average YTD 2020

0.97

0.97

0.96

0.97

0.97

0.95

0.95

0.95

0.95

0.95

0.95

0.95

Monthly avg fx rates 2020

FX rates at 30 June 2020

CHF / EUR

-6%

-6%

-5%

-4%

1.13

1.13

1.12

1.11

1.07

1.06

1.07

1.07

1.08

1.07

1.06

1.06

1.06

1.07

1.07

1.07

1.07

1.07

1.07

1.07

1 On group growth rates

Assuming the 30 June 2020 exchange rates remain

stable until end of 2020,

2020 impact 1 is expected to be (%p):

Q1

HY

Sep

FY

YTD

Sales

-5

-5

-5

-5

Core operating

-7

-7

profit

Core EPS

-8

-8

67

2020 outlook confirmed

Further growing top and bottom line

Group sales growth1

• Low- to mid-single digit

Core EPS growth1

• Broadly in line with sales growth

Dividend outlook

• Further increase dividend in Swiss francs

1

At Constant Exchange Rates (CER); based on the current assessment of the COVID-19 impact

68

Changes to the development pipeline

Q2 2020 update

New to phase I

5 NMEs:

RG6279 PD1-IL2v - solid tumors RG6247 4D-R110 - choroideremia RG6296 BCMA x CD16a - r/r MM

RG7637 NME - neurodevelopmental disorders RG6115 TLR7 agonist (4) - HCC

New to phase II

New to phase III

New to registration

3 NMEs: (transitioned from phase I)

1 AI:

2 AIs:

RG7774 NME - retinal disease

RG1569 Actemra+remdesivir - COVID-19

RG7421 Cotellic+Zelboraf+Tecentriq - 1L+

RG7854 TLR7 agonist (3) + RG7907 CpAM (2)

pneumonia

BRAFm melanoma

combination - HBV

RG7601 Venclexta+azacitidine - 1L AML

3 AIs:

RG6058 tiragolumab+Tecentriq - cervical cancer

RG6149 or RG7880 ST2 MAb or IL22-Fc -

COVID-19 pneumonia

IONIS ASO factor B - IgA-nephropathy

Removed from phase I

Removed from phase II

Removed from phase III

1 NME:

2 NMEs:

1 AI:

RG6217 - HBV

RG7314 balovaptan - autism

RG3502 Kadcyla+Perjeta - Her2+ EBC

RG7388 idasanutlin - 1L AML

4 AIs:

RG7421 Cotellic+Tecentriq - RCC, bladder,

head & neck ca

RG7421 Cotellic+Zelboraf+Tecentriq -

melanoma

RG7421 Cotellic+Tecentriq - 2L BRAF WT MM

RG7601 Venclexta+idasanutlin - r/r AML

Status as of July 23, 2020

Approvals

1 NME approved in US

RG6264 Phesgo Perjecta+Herceptin FDC SC - HER2+ BC

2 AIs approved in US

RG7446 Tecentriq+Avastin - 1L HCC

RG7446 Tecentriq - 1L non-sq + sq NSCLC Dx+

1 AI approved in EU

RG1594 Ocrevus Short infusion - RMS & PPMS

69

Roche Group development pipeline

Phase I (43 NMEs + 14 AIs)

Phase II (20 NMEs + 12 AIs)

RG6026

glofitamab / combos

heme tumors

RG6058

tiragolumab combos

heme & solid tumors

RG6076

CD19-4-1BBL

heme tumors

RG6107

crovalimab

PNH

RG6115

TLR7 agonist (4)

HCC

RG6139

PD1 x LAG3

solid tumors

RG6160

FcRH5/ x CD3

r/r MM

RG6171

SERD (3)

ER+/HER2- mBC

RG6180

iNeST*± T

solid tumors

RG6185

belvarafenib (pan-RAF inh)+Cotellic

solid tumors

RG6194

HER2 x CD3

BC

RG6279

PD1-IL2v

solid tumors

RG6290

MAGE-A4 ImmTAC

solid tumors

RG6292

CD25 MAb

solid tumors

RG6296

BCMA x CD16a

r/r MM

RG6323

IL15/IL15Ra-Fc

solid tumors

RG7440

ipatasertib + Taxane + T

TNBC

ipatasertib + rucaparib

mCRPC, solid tumors

T-based Morpheus platform

solid tumors

T + Avastin + Cotellic

2/3L CRC

T ± Avastin ± chemo

HCC, GC, PaC

RG7446

T + anti-CD20 combos

heme tumors

T + K/HP

HER2+ BC

T + rucaparib

ovarian cancer

T + CD47 MAb

r/r AML

RG7461

simlukafusp alpha (FAP IL2v FP) / combos solid tumors

Venclexta + AMG176

AML

RG7601

Venclexta ± azacitidine

r/r MDS

Venclexta + gilteritinib

r/r AML

RG7769

PD1 x TIM3

solid tumors

RG7802

cibisatamab ± T

solid tumors

RG7827

FAP-4-1BBL FP

solid tumors

RG7828

mosunetuzumab/combos

heme tumors

RG7876

selicrelumab combos

solid tumors

CHU

FIXa x FX

hemophilia

CHU

glypican-3 x CD3

solid tumors

CHU

codrituzumab

HCC

SQZ

PBMC vaccine

solid tumors

RG6151

-

asthma

RG6244

-

asthma

RG6287

-

IBD

RG7835

IgG-IL2

autoimmune diseases

RG6084

-

HBV

RG6346

HBV siRNA

HBV

RG7861

anti-S.aureus TAC

infectious diseases

RG7992

FGFR1 x KLB MAb

metabolic diseases

RG6000

DLK inh

ALS

RG6102

brain shuttle gantenerumab

Alzheimer's

RG6237

-

neuromuscular disorders

RG7637

-

. neurodevelopmental disorders

RG7816

GABA Aa5 PAM

autism

RG6179

-

DME

RG6247

4D-R110

choroideremia

RG7921

-

nAMD

CHU

PTH1 recep. ago

hypoparathyroidism

CHU

-

hyperphosphatemia

CHU

-

endometriosis

RG6180

iNeST* + pembrolizumab

malignant melanoma

RG6357

SPK-8011

hemophilia A

RG6358

SPK-8016

hemophilia A with inhibitors to factor VIII

RG6058

tiragolumab + T

NSCLC

tiragolumab + T

cervical cancer

RG7421

Cotellic + T ± taxane

TNBC

RG7446

Tecentriq

SC NSCLC

RG7596

Polivy

r/r FL

Venclexta + azacitidine

1L MDS

RG7601

Venclexta + fulvestrant

2L HR+BC

Venclexta + carfilzomib

r/r MM t(11:14)

RG6149

ST2 MAb

asthma

RG6173

anti-tryptase

asthma

RG6354

rh pentraxin-2(PRM-151)

myelofibrosis

rh pentraxin-2(PRM-151)

idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

RG7159

Gazyva

lupus nephritis

RG7845

fenebrutinib

RA

RG7880

IL22-Fc

inflammatory diseases

RG6149/RG7880

ST2 MAb or IL22-Fc

COVID-19 pneumonia

NOV

TLR4 MAb

autoimmune diseases

RG7854+RG7907

TLR7 ago(3) + CpAM (2)

HBV

IONIS

ASO factor B

IgA nephropathy

RG6100

semorinemab

Alzheimer's

RG6356

microdystrophin (SRP-9001)

DMD

RG7412

crenezumab

familial Alzheimer's healthy pts

RG7906

ralmitaront

schizophrenia

RG7935

prasinezumab

Parkinson's

RG6147

-

geographic atrophy

RG6367

SPK-7001

choroideremia

RG-No - Roche/Genentech CHU- Chugai managed IONIS - IONIS managed

SQZ- SQZ Biotechnology managed NOV- Novimmune managed

Status as of July 23, 2020

*Individualized Neoantigen Specific

Immunotherapy

T=Tecentriq

New Molecular Entity (NME)

CardioMetabolism

Additional Indication (AI)

Neuroscience

Oncology / Hematology

Ophthalmology

Immunology

Other

Infectious Diseases

RG7774

-

retinal disease

IONIS

ASO factor B

geographic atrophy

70

Roche Group development pipeline

Phase III (8 NMEs + 30 AIs)

Registration (5 NMEs + 11 AIs)

RG6013

Hemlibra

mild to moderate hemophilia A

RG6058

tiragolumab + T + chemo

1L SCLC

tiragolumab + T

1L PD-L1+ NSCLC

RG6114

mPI3K alpha inh

1L HR+ mBC

ipatasertib + abiraterone

1L CRPC

RG7440

ipatasertib + chemo

1L TNBC/HR+ BC

ipatasertib + fulvestrant + palbociclib

1L HR+ mBC

ipatasertib + Tecentriq + taxane

1L TNBC

RG7596

Polivy

1L DLBCL

Tecentriq

NSCLC adj

Tecentriq

NMIBC, high risk

Tecentriq

RCC adj

T + chemo + Avastin

1L ovarian cancer

T ± chemo

SCCHN adj

RG7446

Tecentriq

HER2+ BC neoadj

T + paclitaxel

1L TNBC

T + capecitabine or carbo/gem

1L TNBC

T + paclitaxel

TNBC adj

T + nab-paclitaxel

TNBC neoadj

T + Avastin

HCC adj

T ± chemo

1L mUC

RG7446/

Tecentriq bTMB-high

1L NSCLC

RG6268

or entrectinib ROS1+

RG7601

Venclexta

r/r MM t(11:14)

RG7853

Alecensa

ALK+ NSCLC adj

RG1569

Actemra

COVID-19 pneumonia

RG1569

Actemra + remdesivir

COVID-19 pneumonia

RG3648

Xolair

food allergy

RG7413

etrolizumab

ulcerative colitis

etrolizumab

Crohn's

Xofluza

influenza, hospitalized pts

RG6152

Xofluza

influenza, pediatric (0-1 year)

Xofluza

influenza direct transmission

RG1450

gantenerumab

Alzheimer's

RG6042

tominersen

Huntington's

RG6321

port delivery system with ranibizumab

.

wAMD

port delivery system with ranibizumab

.

DME

RG7716

faricimab

DME

faricimab

wAMD

RG6264

Phesgo 1 Perjeta + Herceptin FDC SC

HER2+ BC

RG6268

Rozlytrek (entrectinib) 1

ROS1+ NSCLC

Rozlytrek (entrectinib) 1

NTRK+ tumor-agnostic

RG7446

Tecentriq Dx+ 1

1L sq + non-sq NSCLC

Tecentriq+ Avastin 1

1L HCC

RG7421

Cotellic + Zelboraf + T 2

1L+ BRAFm melanoma

RG7601

Venclexta + azacitidine

1L AML

RG7853

Alecensa

1LNSCLC Dx+

RG3648

Xolair 2

nasal polyps

Xofluza 1

influenza

RG6152

Xofluza 1

influenza, high risk

Xofluza 2

influenza post exposure prophylaxis

Xofluza 2

influenza, pediatric (1-12 yrs)

RG1594

Ocrevus 3

short infusion RMS & PPMS

RG6168

satralizumab

NMOSD

RG7916

risdiplam 2

SMA

1 Approved in US, filed in EU

2 Filed in US

3 Filed in US, approved in EU

New Molecular Entity (NME)

CardioMetabolism

Additional Indication (AI)

Neuroscience

Oncology / Hematology

Ophthalmology

Immunology

Other

Infectious Diseases

71

Status as of July 23, 2020

NME submissions and their additional indications

Projects in phase II and III

Port Delivery System

RG6321

with ranibizumab

wAMD

etrolizumab

tiragolumab +

rh pentraxin-2

RG7413

RG6058

Tecentriq

RG6354

PRM-151

ulcerative colitis

1L PD-L1+ cervical ca

IPF

Xofluza

Xofluza

tominersen

tiragolumab +

RG7907 +

TLR7 ago (3)

rh pentraxin-2

RG6152

influenza, pediatric

RG6152

RG6042

RG6058

Tecentriq

+ CpAM (2)

RG6354

PRM-151

direct transmission

Huntington's

RG7854

(1-12 yrs)

1L PD-L1+ NSCLC

HBV

myelofibrosis

Xofluza

Xofluza

gantenerumab

RG6114

mPI3K alpha inh

ralmitaront

ST2 MAb

RG6152

influenza post-exposure

RG6152

influenza, pediatric

RG1450

RG7906

RG6149

Alzheimer's

1L HR+ BC

schizophrenia

asthma

prophylaxis

(0-1 year)

risdiplam

Xofluza

etrolizumab

iNeST*

microdystrophin

Anti-tryptase

RG7916

RG6152

RG7413

RG6180

RG6356

SRP-9001

RG6173

SMA (EU)

influenza, hospitalized

Crohn's

oncology

asthma

DMD

ipatasertib +

faricimab

Port Delivery System

ipatasertib + fulv +

semorinemab

fenebrutinib

RG7440

abiraterone

RG7716

RG6321

with ranibizumab

RG7440

palbociclib

RG6100

(Tau MAb )

RG7845

DME

autoimmune diseases

1L CRPC

DME

1L HR+ mBC

Alzheimer's

ipatasertib + chemo

faricimab

tiragolumab +

ipatasertib +

prasinezumab

RG7880

IL22-Fc

RG7440

RG7716

RG6058

Tecentriq

RG7440

Tecentriq + taxane

RG7935

1L TNBC / HR+ BC

wAMD

Parkinson's

inflammatory diseases

1L SCLC

1L TNBC

2020

2021

2022

2023 and beyond

Indicates submission to health authorities has occurred

New Molecular Entity (NME)

CardioMetabolism

Unless stated otherwise submissions are planned to occur in US and EU

Additional Indication (AI)

Neuroscience

Oncology / Hematology

Ophthalmology

Immunology

Other

Infectious Diseases

*Individualized NeoAntigen Specific Immunotherapy 72

Status as of July 23, 2020

AI submissions for existing products

Projects in phase II and III

RG1569

Actemra

COVID-19 pneumonia

RG1569

Actemra + remdesivir

COVID-19 pneumonia

New Molecular Entity (NME)

Immunology

Neuroscience

Additional Indication (AI)

Infectious Diseases

Ophthalmology

Oncology / Hematology

CardioMetabolism

Other

Cotellic + Tecentriq +

RG7421

Zelboraf

1L+ BRAFm melanoma

RG7446

Tecentriq + nab-paclitaxel

TNBC neoadj

RG7446

Tecentriq + paclitaxel

1L TNBC

RG7446

Tecentriq ± chemo

1L mUC

Tecentriq + chemo +

RG7446

Avastin

1L ovarian cancer

RG7446

Tecentriq + Avastin

1L HCC

RG7601

Venclexta +azacitidine

1L AML

RG7853

Alecensa (BFAST)

1L NSCLC ALK+

RG3648

Xolair

Food allergy

RG6268

Rozlytrek (BFAST)

1L NSCLC ROS1+

RG7446

Tecentriq (BFAST)

1L NSCLC bTMB-high

RG7596

Polivy

1L DLBCL

RG6013

Hemlibra

Mild to moderate

hemophilia A (EU)

RG7446

Tecentriq

NSCLC adj

RG7446

Tecentriq

RCC adj

RG7446

Tecentriq + Avastin

HCC adj

RG7446

Tecentriq SC

NSCLC

RG7446

Tecentriq

HER2+ BC neoadj

RG7446

Tecentriq + paclitaxel

TNBC adj

RG7446

Tecentriq

High risk NMIBC

RG7446

Tecentriq + chemo

SCCHN adj

Tecentriq + capecitabine

RG7446

or carbo/gem

TNBC

RG7596

Polivy

r/r FL

RG7159

Gazyva

lupus nephritis

Cotellic + Tecentriq ±

RG7421

taxane

TNBC

RG7601

Venclexta

r/r MM t(11:14)

RG7601

Venclexta + carfilzomib

r/r MM t(11:14)

RG7601

Venclexta + azacitidine

1L MDS

RG7601

Venclexta + fulvestrant

2L HR+BC

RG7853

Alecensa

ALK+ NSCLC adj

2020

2021

2022

2023 and beyond

Status as of July 23, 2020

Indicates submission to health authorities has occurred

73

Unless stated otherwise submissions are planned to occur in US and EU

Major pending approvals 2020

US

EU

China

Japan-Chugai

satralizumab

Rozlytrek (entrectinib)

CellCept

RG6168

NMOSD

RG6268

ROS1+ NSCLC

RG99

lupus nephritis

Filed Aug 2019

Filed Jan 2019

Filed Aug 2018

Xolair

Rozlytrek (entrectinib)

Avastin

RG3648

nasal polyps

RG6268

NTRK+ tumor-agnostic

RG405

1L/2L glioblastoma

Filed Sept 2019

Filed Jan 2019

Filed Jan 2019

risdiplam

satralizumab

MabThera

RG7916

SMA

RG6168

NMOSD

RG105

CLL

Filed Nov 2019

Filed Aug 2019

Filed Apr 2019

Alecensa (BFAST)

Tecentriq

MabThera

RG7853

1L NSCLC ALK+

RG7446

1L non-sq + sq NSCLC Dx+

RG105

FL

Filed Jan 2020

Filed Nov 2019

Filed Apr 2019

RG1594

Ocrevus

Xofluza

Gazyva

Short infusion RMS & PPMS

RG6152

influenza

RG7159

1L FL

Filed Feb 2020

Filed Nov 2019

Filed Sept 2019

Xofluza

Xofluza

Gazyva

RG6152

post exposure prophylaxis

RG6152

influenza, high risk

RG7159

r/r FL

Filed March 2020

Filed Nov 2019

Filed Sept 2019

Xofluza

Tecentriq +Avastin

Tecentriq +Avastin

RG6152

influenza, pediatric (1-12 yrs)

RG7446

1L HCC

RG7446

1L HCC

Filed March 2020

Filed Jan 2020

Filed Jan 2020

Cotellic + Zelboraf+ Tecentriq

Perjeta+Herceptin FDC SC

satralizumab

RG7421

1L+ BRAFm melanoma

RG6264

Her2+BC

RG6168

NMOSD

Filed May 2020

Filed Jan 2020

Filed April 2020

Venclexta+ azacitidine

Venclexta+ azacitidine

risdiplam

RG7601

1L AML

RG7601

1L AML

RG7916

SMA

Filed May 2020

Filed May 2020

Filed March 2020

Xofluza

RG6152

influenza

Filed May 2020

Xofluza

RG6152

influenza, high risk

Filed May 2020

Hemlibra

RG6013

Hemophilia A

Status as of July 23, 2020

Filed June 2020

Kadcyla

RG3502

HER2+ eBC adj

Filed Aug 2019

Tecentriq +Avastin

RG7446

HCC

Filed Feb 2020

Polivy

RG7596

r/r DLBCL

Filed June 2020

New Molecular Entity (NME)

CardioMetabolism

Additional Indication (AI)

Neuroscience

Oncology / Hematology

Ophthalmology

Immunology

Other

Infectious Diseases

FDC = fixed-dose combination

74

Major granted approvals 2020

US

EU

China

Japan-Chugai

Kadcyla

Rozlytrek (entrectinib)

Venclexta+Gazyva

Polivy

RG6268

RG7601

1L CLL

RG7596

r/r DLBCL

RG3502

HER2+ eBC

ROS1+ NSCLC

Mar 2020

January 2020

Jan 2020

Feb 2020

Tecentriq + Avastin

Venclexta+Gazyva

Tecentriq + chemo

Alecensa

RG7446

1L HCC

RG7601

1L CLL

RG7446

1L extensive stage SCLC

RG7853

r/r ALK+ ALCL

May 2020

Mar 2020

Feb 2020

Feb 2020

Tecentriq

Ocrevus

Rituxan

RG7446

1L non-sq + sq NSCLC Dx+

RG1594

Short infusion RMS & PPMS

RG105

thrombocytopenic purpura

May 2020

May 2020

Feb 2020

Phesgo

Enspryng (satralizumab)

RG6264

(Perjeta+Herceptin FDC) SC

RG6168

NMOSD

Her2+BC June 2020

June 2020

New Molecular Entity (NME)

CardioMetabolism

Additional Indication (AI)

Neuroscience

Oncology / Hematology

Ophthalmology

Immunology

Other

Infectious Diseases

75

Status as of July 23, 2020

Doing now what patients need next

Disclaimer

Roche Holding AG published this content on 22 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 07:40:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ROCHE HOLDING AG
03:54aROCHE : says military planes load up COVID-19 test gear as demand soars
RE
03:46aROCHE : HY 2020 Presentation with appendix
PU
03:41aROCHE : HY 2020 Presentation without appendix
PU
03:12aRoche maintains 2020 outlook as second-quarter sales tumble on COVID-19 hit
RE
02:30aRoche maintains 2020 outlook as second-quarter sales tumble on COVID-19 hit
RE
01:34aROCHE : 1st Half Net Profit Fell as Coronavirus Hurt Sales
DJ
01:29aROCHE : maintains 2020 outlook as Q2 sales tumble on COVID-19 hit
RE
01:00aFirst half of the year with 1%1 growth at constant exchange rates, significan..
GL
07/22ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
07/22ROCHE : Phase III Data Show Port Delivery System With Ranibizumab Enabled Over 9..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 62 584 M 67 384 M 67 384 M
Net income 2020 15 274 M 16 445 M 16 445 M
Net cash 2020 2 008 M 2 162 M 2 162 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 2,77%
Capitalization 288 B 310 B 310 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,57x
Nbr of Employees 97 735
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 381,78 CHF
Last Close Price 338,70 CHF
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Paul Bulcke Non-Executive Director
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG7.87%309 948
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.84%394 504
PFIZER, INC.-6.36%203 807
MERCK & CO., INC.-13.38%199 126
NOVARTIS AG-11.73%191 131
ABBVIE INC.10.35%171 652
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group