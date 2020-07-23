Roche : HY 2020 Presentation without appendix
07/23/2020
Roche
HY 2020 results
Basel, 23 July 2020
Group
Severin Schwan
Chief Executive Officer
HY 2020 performance
Outlook
Significant COVID-19 impact
Pharmaceuticals
Significant decline in May due to delay of HCP visits, recovering since June
Launch of NMEs, readouts & pivotal trial starts largely on track
Continued good growth momentum of new products (+37%), offsetting biosimilar erosion
Diagnostics
Increase of COVID-19 testing offsetting negative impact on routine testing in Q2
Ramping up of SARS-CoV-2 test manufacturing capacity will support growth in HY2
Additional COVID-19 tests to be launched in Q3: PoC antibody test; multiplex SARS-CoV-2/flu
All growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER), HCP=healthcare professionals; PoC=Point of Care
6
HY 2020: Sales growth despite COVID-19
HY 2020
HY 2019
Change in %
CHFbn
CHFbn
CHF
CER
Pharmaceuticals Division
23.2
24.2
-4
1
Diagnostics Division
6.1
6.3
-3
3
Roche Group
29.3
30.5
-4
1
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
7
Q2 2020: Heavily impacted by COVID-19
16%
14%
13%
12%
10%
8%
9% 9%
8%
7%
7%
7%7%
7%
6%
6%6%
6%
6%
6%
6%
5%
6%
6% 6%
8%
6%
4%
5%
5%
4%
4%
5%
4%
4%
4%
4%
2%
3%
2%
3%
0%
-2%
-4%
-4%
-6%
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2
12 12 12 12 13 13 13 13 14 14 14 14 15 15 15 15 16 16 16 16 17 17 17 17 18 18 18 18 19 19 19 19 20 20
All growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER)
8
HY 2020: Group sales - May heavily impacted by COVID-19
Recovery started in June
Pharmaceuticals
• Impact in May driven by patients delaying appointments (mainly but not only chronic diseases)
• Recovery in the last weeks of the quarter
Diagnostics
• Impact in April/May driven by decline in routine testing, partially compensated by COVID-19 testing
• Recovery started with easing of restrictions
All values and growth rates at CER (Constant Exchange Rates)
9
HY 2020: Good sales growth in International and Europe
with strong momentum
-2%
+14%
CER growth
CHFm
CHFbn
Diagnostics
Pharma
-4%
nal
US
HY values reported in CHFm and variances in CERm;
1 Erivedge, Perjeta, Kadcyla, Gazyva, Esbriet, Cotellic, Alecensa, Tecentriq, Ocrevus, Hemlibra, Xofluza, Polivy & Rozlytrek; 2 MabThera &
10
Herceptin in Europe and MabThera, Herceptin & Avastin in Japan;
3 Herceptin, Avastin & MabThera in US
New products with strong momentum - accelerated rejuvenation
6,000
4,500
20%
3,000
14%
1,500
0
HY 2017
HY 2018
HY 2019
HY 2020
Erivedge
Perjeta
Kadcyla
Gazyva
Esbriet
Cotellic
Alecensa
Tecentriq
Ocrevus
Hemlibra
Xofluza
Polivy
Rozlytrek
All absolute values are presented in CHFm reported
30%
HY 2020
32%
38%
30%
New products launched since 2012
Other products Herceptin + Rituxan + Avastin
11
Roche significantly advancing patient care
Pivotal trials on track despite difficult environment
Pivotal trial recruitment finished in HY1 2020
ipatasertib
1L TNBC (Ph III: IPATunity130)
risdiplam
SMA type 1/2/3 (Ph II: JEWELFISH)
gantenerumab
Alzheimer's disease (Ph III: GRADUATE 1 & 2)
tominersen
Huntington's disease (Ph III: Generation HD1)
New pivotal study starts in HY1 2020
tiragolumab
mNSCLC (Ph III: SKYSCRAPER-01),
ES-SCLC (Ph III: SKYSCRAPER-02)
Cervical cancer (Ph II: SKYSCRAPER-04)
PI3Ki
HR+ mBC (Ph III: INAVO120)
Venclexta+Gazyva
1L fit CLL (Ph III: CristaLLo)
Actemra
severe COVID-19 pneumonia (Ph III: COVACTA, REMDACTA, EMPACTA)
Oncology
Neuroscience
Immunology
Key Diagnostics news flow in HY1 2020
Instruments/Devices
Launch of cobas
® prime pre-analytical system
Tests/Assays
Launch of SARS-CoV-2 antibody & PCR tests
Software
Launch of v-TAC digital algorithm for blood-gas monitoring
12
HY 2020: Core OP and Core EPS maintained at high levels
Core operating profit
% of sales
39.7%
40.6%
40.2%
12.4
11.8
11.2
HY 2018 HY 2019 HY 2020
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
Core EPS
Operating free cash flow
28.6%
24.6% 17.2%
CHF
+2% at CER
CHFbn
-26% at CER
11.12
10.44
8.0
7.5
5.0
9.84
HY 2018 HY 2019 HY 2020
HY 2018 HY 2019 HY 2020
13
HY 2020 performance
Outlook
Major pipeline advances and upcoming launches in HY2 2020
Pharma
3 Upcoming NME launches
risdiplam in SMA
Enspryng (satralizumab) in NMOSD
pralsetinib* in RET+ NSCLC; Thyroid cancer
7 Upcoming pivotal trial starts
SERDi (Ph III 1L HR+ mBC)
glofitamab (Ph III r/r DLBCL)
PRM-151/pentraxin-2 (Ph III IPF)
Gazyva (Ph III Lupus Nephritis)
crovalimab (Ph III PNH in patients switching from a C5 inhibitor; Ph III PNH in C5 inhibitor-naive patients)
SRP-9001 (Ph III DMD; run by Sarepta)
subject to the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act
Diagnostics
4 Upcoming key launches
cobas ® SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B for use on the cobas ® Liat ® System
cobas ® SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B for use on the cobas ® 6800/8800 Systems
SARS-CoV-2Rapid Antibody test
Elecsys ® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S
15
2020 outlook confirmed
Further growing top and bottom line
Group sales growth
1
• Low- to mid-single digit
Core EPS growth
1
• Broadly in line with sales growth
Dividend outlook
• Further increase dividend in Swiss francs
1
At Constant Exchange Rates (CER); based on the current assessment of the COVID-19 impact
16
Pharmaceuticals Division
Bill Anderson
CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals
Replace and extend the business: Further milestones achieved
Replace/extend existing businesses
Entering new
franchises
Gazyva,
Oncology:
Tecentriq (mUC, TNBC,
Venclexta,
SCLC, HCC, mM),
MabThera/Rituxan
Polivy,
ipatasertib (mCRPC),
mosunetuzumab,
SERD (HR+ BC)
glofitamab
MS:
Perjeta,
Ocrevus
Herceptin
Kadcyla,
Hemophilia A:
Phesgo
Hemlibra
Tecentriq,
CNS:
Enspryng (NMOSD),
Alecensa,
Avastin
risdiplam (SMA),
Rozlytrek,
tominersen (Huntington),
tiragolumab
gantenerumab (AD),
SRP-9001 (DMD)
Lucentis
Port delivery system (PDS)
Immunology:
faricimab
etrolizumab (UC, CD),
Tamiflu
Xofluza
Gazyva (lupus nephritis)
Achievements Q2 2020
Entering new franchises
Tecentriq: US approval in 1L HCC (with Avastin)
ipatasertib: Positive Ph III (IPATential150) results in patients with PTEN loss tumors in mCRPC
Enspryng: First approvals in Canada, Japan, CH in NMOSD
risdiplam: FIREFISH (SMA) part 2 results in Type 1 patients presented at AAN
SPARK: 2 to 3.3 year follow up efficacy/safety data for SPK-8011 hem A gene therapy presented at ISTH
Replace/extend existing businesses
Phesgo: US approval for P+H FDC-SC
tiragolumab: Randomized Ph II data presented at ASCO; Ph III trials in 1L NSCLC and 1L SCLC initiated
SERD: Clinical data showing excellent efficacy /safety profile presented at ASCO
glofitamab: Ph Ib data presented at EHA; Ph III in 2L+ DLBCL initiated
mosunetuzumab: BTD designation in 3L+ FL awarded
PDS: Positive Ph III (ARCHWAY) results in nAMD
mUC=metastatic urothelial carcinoma; TNBC=triple negative breast cancer; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; HCC=hepatocellular carcinoma; mM=metastatic melanoma; mCRPC=metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer;
18
BC=breast cancer; NMOSD=neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; SMA=spinal muscular atrophy; AD=Alzheimer's disease; DMD=duchenne muscular dystrophy; UC=ulcerative colitis; CD=Crohn's disease; NSCLC=non-small
cell lung cancer; FDC=fixed dose combination; NSCLC=non-small cell lung cancer; DLBCL=diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; FL=follicular lymphoma; nAMD=neovascular age-related macular degeneration
COVID-19 impact in May, but recovery starting in June
Broad COVID-19 impact due to missed patient visits and postponed new patient starts (e.g. breast cancer franchise, hematology franchise, neuroscience franchise)
Immunology franchise holds up well with strong adherence to therapy by patients with lung diseases (Xolair, Esbriet)
Launches (risdiplam; Enspryng; pralsetinib*) on track
Pivotal read-outs in 2020/21 on track
Clinical studies broadly on track, some delays in early trial starts
Ultimate impact will also depend on the length and severity of the pandemic
All values and growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER); * subject to the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act
19
HY 2020: Pharmaceuticals Division sales
Growth in International and Europe
HY 2020
HY 2019
Change in %
CHFm
CHFm
CHF
CER
Pharmaceuticals Division
23,202
24,194
-4
1
United States
12,464
13,370
-7
-4
Europe
4,190
4,221
-1
5
Japan
1,908
1,988
-4
-2
International
4,640
4,615
1
11
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
20
HY 2020: Pharma profitability maintained at high level
2020
CER growth
CHFm abs. CER
vs PY
Sales
23,202
+193
1%
Royalties & other op. inc.
1,070
-150
-12%
Cost of sales
-4,175
+620
-13%
M & D
-3,266
-7
0%
R & D
-5,077
-358
7%
G & A
-793
-79
11%
Core operating profit
10,961
+220
2%
Core OP in % of sales
47.2%
-5% in CHF
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
21
HY 2020: New medicines compensating for biosimilar erosion
Tecentriq
Hemlibra
Ocrevus
Actemra / RoActemra
Perjeta
Kadcyla
Alecensa
Gazyva
Polivy
Esbriet
TNKase / Activase
Xofluza
Xolair
Lucentis
-19%
Avastin
-18%
MabThera
-23%
Herceptin
-28%
CHFm
-1,000
-800
-600
-400
-200
Absolute values and growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER)
+74%
+94%
+25%
+36%
+17%
+39%
+34%
+35%
>500%
+11%
+4%
+357%
+2%
US
Europe
Japan
International
0
200
400
600
800
22
HY 2020: Oncology sales -6% with COVID-19 impact in May
HER2 franchise
Avastin
Hematology franchise
Tecentriq
Alecensa
Tarceva
Cotellic +
Zelboraf
Rozlytrek
YoY CER growth
Perjeta (+17%)
Kadcyla (+39%)
Avastin
-18%
Polivy (>500%)
Rituxan
-15%
Gazyva (+35%)
+74%
+34%
-42%
Cotellic
-10%
HER2 franchise
Kadcyla and Perjeta with strong global uptake in adjuvant BC
Avastin franchise
Biosimilar erosion in US/Japan; first biosimilars launched in EU
Hematology franchise
Venclexta:* Strong growth in 1L AML and 1L CLL
Gazyva: Growth in 1L CLL and 1L FL
Polivy: Strong US launch in R/R DLBCL
Tecentriq
Growth driven by 1L SCLC & 1L TNBC; 1L HCC launched in US
Alecensa
Strong growth in China following NRDL listing
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; HY 2020 Oncology sales: CHF 12.5bn; CER growth -6%; * Venclexta sales booked by AbbVie and therefore not included; BC=breast cancer; AML=acute myeloid leukemia; CLL=chronic
23
lymphocytic leukemia; FL=follicular lymphoma; R/R DLBCL=relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; TNBC=triple negative breast cancer; HCC=hepatocellular carcinoma;
NRDL=national reimbursement drug list
HER2 franchise: Growth for Perjeta and Kadcyla, Phesgo approved
CHFm
4,000
3,500
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
YoY CER growth
+7% +8% +3%
-12%
Q2 17
Q2 18
Q2 19
Q2 20
Herceptin
Perjeta
Kadcyla
HER2 franchise Q2 update
COVID-19impact due to lower BC screening rates
Perjeta (+12%): Global growth driven by eBC (APHINITY) and early uptake in China
Kadcyla (+26%): Growth in adjuvant setting for patients with residual disease (KATHERINE); switching as planned
Herceptin (-33%): Decline due to switching to Kadcyla and biosimilar erosion in the US as expected
US approval for Phesgo (PH FDC SC) achieved
Outlook 2020
Global Perjeta (including China) and Kadcyla uptake in eBC
Continued Herceptin erosion in the US
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; eBC=early breast cancer; PH=Perjeta+Herceptin; FDC=fixed dose combination; SC=subcutaneous
24
HER2 franchise: Phesgo US approval
Significantly reduced healthcare costs and resource use
Phesgo (PH FDC SC) achieves equivalent serum concentrations as IV at cycle 7 in neoadjuvant HER2+ eBC
85% of patients prefer Phesgo compared to standard IV administration
US approval achieved in June; filed in the EU
PH=Perjeta+Herceptin; FDC=fixed dose combination; SC=subcutaneous; IV=intravenous; *Ranges driven by differences in loading and maintenance dose; PH FDC SC in collaboration with Halozyme
25
HR+/HER2- franchise: Potentially best in class SERD (RG6171)
Strong efficacy as a single agent or in combination
Selective ER degrader (SERD)
Ph Ib results: Tumor responses RG6171 +/- palbociclib
3rd generation oral SERD
Highly potent in vitro and improved efficacy in vivo versus other SERDs
High potency + minimal safety findings lead to wide nonclinical safety margins
Well-tolerated;strong efficacy as single agent or in combination in pre-treated ER+ patients, regardless of ESR1 mutation status
Further evaluation at 30 mg daily expansion cohort given the promising efficacy with CBR of 50% and a safety profile observed at this dose level with no bradycardia events
Ph III combination studies in HR+/HER2- mBC to be initiated
Lim E.
et al., ASCO 2020; Metcalfe C. et al., SABCS 2018; HR=hormone receptor; mBC=metastatic breast cancer; ER=estrogen receptor; CBR=clinical benefit rate
26
Hematology franchise: Growth from Venclexta, Gazyva and Polivy
CHFm
YoY CER growth
2,000
+3%
1,500
-11%
-6%
1,000
-23%
500
0
Q2 17
Q2 18
Q2 19
Q2 20
MabThera/Rituxan (Onc)
Gazyva/Gazyvaro
Polivy
Hematology franchise Q2 update
CD20 franchise
MabThera/Rituxan (-32%): Biosimilar erosion in US as expected and market contraction due to COVID-19
Gazyva (+23%): Growth driven by 1L CLL (CLL14) and 1L FL
Venclexta*
Strong growth driven by 1L unfit AML and 1L CLL (CLL14)
Polivy
Outlook 2020
Strong growth of new products and on-going Rituxan erosion
Updates on the CD20 x CD3 program and Polivy combinations
V+azacitidine in 1L unfit AML (Viale-A) US approval expected
Ph III (POLARIX) Polivy in 1L DLBCL expected early 2021
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; * Venclexta in collaboration with AbbVie; Gazyva in collaboration with Biogen; Polivy in collaboration with Seattle Genetics; CLL=chronic lymphocytic leukemia;
27
FL=follicular lymphoma; AML=acute myeloid leukemia; DLBCL=diffuse large B cell lymphoma
Hematology franchise: CD20 x CD3 program in NHL progresses
Improving the standard of care in DLBCL and FL
Glofitamab in R/R DLBCL
Mosunetuzumab in R/R FL
Tumor responses in 2/3L+ DLBCL
Tumor responses in 3L+ FL
The ≥10mg cohorts in R/R DLBCL showed an ORR of 49.4% and a CR rate of 34.1%; CRs appeared durable with the mDOR not reached after a median follow up of 10.2m
Good safety profile with manageable CRS confined to cycle 1
Dose optimization / trials with Tecentriq, Polivy, R-CHOP ongoing
Ph III safety run-in for glofitamab in 2L+ DLBCL initiated
Pooled data from 2.8mg to 13.5mg cohorts showed an ORR of 62.7% and CR of 43.3%; 82.8% pts remain in complete remission for up to 26m off initial treatment
95% of AEs in cycle 1; no cumulative or chronic toxicity; most CRS events mild-to-moderate with only 3 Gr ≥3 CRS events (1.1%)
BTD for mosunetuzumab in 3L+ FL awarded; Ph III to be initiated
Dickinson. M.J. et al, EHA 2020; Shuster, S.J., et al, et al., ASH 2019; NHL=non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; DLBCL=diffuse large B cell lymphoma; FL=follicular lymphoma; R-CHOP=rituxan, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin,
28
vincristine, prednisone; ORR=overall response rate; CR=complete response; AE=adverse event; CRS=cytokine release syndrome; R/R=relapsed/refractory; mDOR=median duration of response
Tecentriq overview: Growth driven by first-in-class indications
1L HCC approved in the US; filed in EU/China
CHFm
YoY CER growth
800
700
+54%
+99%
600
+136%
+154%
500
+146%
400
+135%
300
+89%
200
+44%
+71%
+29%
100
0
Q1 18
Q2 18
Q3 18
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
US
Europe
International
Japan
Tecentriq Q2 update
Lung franchise (NSCLC, SCLC)
US/EU/Japan: Growth driven by 1L SCLC and 1L NSCLC
US: Approval in 1L PDL1+ NSCLC achieved
China: Approval in 1L SCLC achieved
Breast franchise (TNBC)
US/EU: Growth driven by 1L PDL1+ TNBC
Positive Ph III results in neoadjuvant TNBC
GI franchise (HCC)
US: First-in-class 1L HCC approval achieved
EU/China: 1L HCC filed
Outlook 2020
US: First-in-class filing/approval in 1L BRAF+ melanoma
Ph III data in neoadjuvant TNBC to be presented
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; SCLC=small cell lung cancer; NSCLC=non small cell lung cancer; TNBC=triple negative breast cancer; HCC=hepatocellular cancer
29
Lung franchise: Tiragolumab + Tecentriq in 1L NSCLC
Meaningful efficacy improvement and excellent safety
Anti-TIGIT antibody (tiragolumab)
Randomized Ph II (CITYSCAPE): Tiragolumab + Tecentriq
ORR
PFS: PD-L1 TPS ≥ 50%
Fully human IgG1/kappa Ab with intact Fc region that blocks the binding of TIGIT to its receptor PVR
Could restore anti-tumor response and could complement the activity of anti-PD-L1/PD-1 Abs
Tira + Tec showed clinically meaningful improvement in ORR and PFS in the ITT population with a greater magnitude of improvement seen in the PD-L1 TPS ≥ 50% subgroup
Tira + Tec was well-tolerated with a safety profile similar to placebo + Tec
Ph III in 1L PDL1+ NSCLC (SKYSCRAPER-01) and in 1L ES-SCLC(SKYSCRAPER-02) ongoing
Signal-seekingin various tumor types ongoing; additional Ph III studies to be initiated in 2020
Johnson et al. Cancer Cell 2014; Rodriguez-Abreu D. et al., ASCO 2020; Follow-up data cut-off: 02 December, 2019; Ab=antibodies; ORR=overall response rate; TPS=tumor proportion score;
30
PFS=progression free survival; NE=non evaluable; ITT=intention-to-treat; * unstratified HR
Immunology franchise: Overall stable sales
CHFm
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
YoY CER growth
+7%
+7% +2%
+8%
Q2 17
Q2 18
Q2 19
Q2 20
MabThera/Rituxan (RA)
Actemra IV
Actemra SC
Xolair
CellCept
Pulmozyme
Esbriet
Other
Immunology Q2 update
Esbriet (+2%)
Growth in mild/moderate segments; remains EU market leader
Actemra (+40%)
Sales positively impacted by COVID-19
Xolair (+1%)
Remains leader in biologics asthma market; growth in CIU
Rituxan (-34%)
Decline due to biosimilars and COVID-19 market contraction
Outlook 2020
PH III (COVACTA) results of Actemra expected this summer
Ph III results for etrolizumab in UC this summer
Ph III (REGENCY) initiation of Gazyva in lupus nephritis
Ph III initation of pentraxin-2 + SOC in IPF
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; CIU=chronic idiopathic urticaria; UC=ulcerative colitis; SOC=standard of care; IPF=idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
31
Neuroscience franchise: Ocrevus in MS
Market leadership in US continues with 21% total patient share
1
CHFm
YoY CER growth
1,250
+38%
+55%
+12%
1,000
+48%
+59%
750
+67%
+83%
+104%
500
+195%
250
0
Q1 18
Q2 18
Q3 18
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q2 20
US
Europe
International
Ocrevus Q2 update
COVID-19impact in April/May due to reduced new patient starts and delayed dosing for existing patients
Strong recovery starting in June
Shorter infusion launched in the EU
Outlook 2020
Continued recovery in HY2 as fundamentals remain strong
Ongoing launches in EU and International
US approval of shorter infusion
CER=Constant Exchange Rates;
1 Market leadership by branded product, Symphony Health Claims Data 2019; MS=multiple sclerosis
32
Neuroscience franchise: Risdiplam in type 1/2/3 SMA
Compelling benefit/risk profile in infants, children, and adults
SMN2 splicing modifier
FIREFISH part 2 results in type 1 SMA confirm highly competitive profile
Proven efficacy in infants, children, and adults
Durably increases SMN protein throughout the CNS and in peripheral tissues
Consistent safety profile in over 450 risdiplam-treated patients in trials
First and only at-home treatment
Positive Ph III (FIREFISH part 2) in older, symptomatic type 1 infants
Positive Ph III (SUNFISH part 2) the only placebo controlled study (n=180) in a broad spectrum of type 2/3 patients (age 2-25)
US priority review with PDUFA date set for August 24; EU filing imminent; EU Accelerated Assessment; filed in China
Servait L.. et al. AAN 2020; *Performance criterion=5%, exact binomial test.
† As measured by CHOP-INTEND. ‡Performance criterion=12%, exact binomial test. §As measured by HINE-2; ||Event-free in FIREFISH is defined as alive with no permanent
33
ventilation (i.e. no tracheostomy or BiPAP ≥16 hours per day continuously for >3 weeks or continuous intubation >3 weeks, in the absence of, or following the resolution of, an acute reversible event).
¶Hospitalizations include hospital admissions ≥1
night; BiPAP, Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure; BSID-III, Bayley Scales of Infant and Toddler Development, Third edition; CHOP-INTEND, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Infant Test of Neuromuscular Disorders; HINE-2, Hammersmith Infant Neurological Examination, Module 2.; Risdiplam in collaboration with PTC Therapeutics and the SMA Foundation
Hemophilia A franchise
Hemlibra with 23% total US patient share after 33 months
Hemophilia Q2 update
600
550
+146%
500
+313%
+59%
450
>500%
400
350
>500%
300
250
>500%
200
150
>500%
100
50
0
US: Gaining market share in non-inhibitors; patients on treatment stay on treatment, COVID-19 impact due to postponed new patient starts
EU-5:Strong initial non-inhibitor uptake following reimbursement in all major markets
Spark Therapeutics: SPK-8011 (gene therapy) results at ISTH show durable and stable expression at 2 to 3.3 years with acceptable safety profile
Outlook 2020
Further recovery which started in June
Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q2 20
US: Further uptake in non-inhibitors
US
Europe
International
Japan
EU: On-going launches in major markets
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; ISTH=International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis
34
Ophthalmology franchise: Building a global PDS platform
Positive Ph III results in nAMD to be discussed at ASRS
Port Delivery System (PDS)
Phase III (ARCHWAY) results in nAMD:
Mean BCVA Change From Baseline
Refillable intraocular implant using proprietary needle assembly and customized formulation
Reduced treatment burden and potentially improved RW outcomes
Continuous delivery platform to be combined with NMEs
Positive Ph III (ARCHWAY) results in nAMD using 6m dosing interval released at ASRS
Ph III (PAGODA) in DME using 6m dosing interval on-going; Ph III (PAVILLION) in DR initiated
PDS approval in the US expected in 2021
Campochiaro, Peter A. et al., ASRS 2020; nAMD=neovascular age-related macular degeneration; RW=real world; NME=new molecular entity; BCVA= best-corrected visual acuity; Q24W=once every
35
six months dosing; Q4W=once every 4 weeks dosing; DME=diabetic macular edema; DR=diabetic retinopathy
New products account for ~40% of Pharma sales*
4 NME approvals in 2020: ENSPRYNG and PHESGO approved in Q2
5,000
4,500
4,000
3,500
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
39%
29%
21%
15%
**
Q2 17
Q2 18
Q2 19
Q2 20
Erivedge
Perjeta
Kadcyla
Gazyva
Esbriet
Cotellic
Alecensa
Tecentriq
Ocrevus
Hemlibra
Xofluza
Polivy
Rozlytrek
* Venclexta sales are booked by partner AbbVie and therefore not included ** subject to the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act
36
Roche Pharma Day 2020
Strategic business outlook and late stage pipeline update
Virtual Roche Pharma Day 2020
Senior management presenting:
• Bill Anderson, CEO Pharma
• Teresa Graham, Head of Global Product Strategy
Monday, 14 September 2020
• Levi Garraway, Chief Medical Officer and Head Global Product Development
2pm-5pm CEST
• Paulo Fontoura, Global Head Neuroscience and Rare Diseases Clinical Development
• Cristin Hubbard, Head I2O Global Product Strategy
• John Young, Global Head of Infectious Diseases, Roche Pharma Research & Early
Development
I2O=immunology, Infectious diseases, Ophthalmology
37
2020: Key late-stage news flow*
Virtual IR Event ASRS
Roche Pharma Day
Monday, 27 July
Monday, 14 September
4:30pm-5:30pm CEST
2pm-5pm CEST
* Outcome studies are event-driven: timelines may change
38
Diagnostics Division
Thomas Schinecker CEO Roche Diagnostics
HY 2020: Diagnostics Division sales
Growth driven by Molecular Diagnostics offsetting decline in routine testing due to COVID-19
HY 2020
HY 2019
Change in %
CHFm
CHFm
CHF
CER
Diagnostics Division
6,079
6,275
-3
3
Centralised and Point of Care Solutions
3,181
3,762
-15
-10
Molecular Diagnostics
1,558
1,029
51
61
Diabetes Care
832
958
-13
-6
Tissue Diagnostics
508
526
-3
2
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; Underlying growth of Molecular Diagnostics excluding sequencing business: +69%
40
HY 2020: Diagnostics Division regional sales
Growth driven by North America and EMEA
Japan
North America
+1%
+13%
EMEA
1
~4% of divisionalsales
~29% of divisional sales
+5%
~40% of divisional sales
Asia Pacific
Latin America
-9%
+6%
~22% of divisional sales
~6% of divisional sales
1 Europe, Middle East and Africa; all growth rates at Constant Exchange Rates (CER)
41
HY 2020: Diagnostics Division highlights
Growth driven by Molecular Diagnostics
YoY CER growth
Centralised and
Point of Care
Solutions
Molecular Diagnostics
1
Diabetes
Care
Tissue
Diagnostics
Immunodiagnostics (-12%)
Clinical Chemistry (-14%)
Virology (+115%)
LightMix Systems (+171%)
POC MDx (+56%)
Blood glucose monitoring (-5%)
Insulin delivery systems (-12%)
Companion diagnostics (+20%)
Primary staining (-12%)
Advanced staining (0%)
CHFbn
0.0
0.5
1.0
1.5
2.0
2.5
3.0
3.5
4.0
1 Underlying growth of Molecular Diagnostics excluding sequencing business: +69%; 2 EMEA=Europe, Middle East and Africa CER=Constant Exchange Rates
42
HY 2020: Diagnostic Division
Core operating profit growing at +9%
2020
CER growth
CHFm abs. CER
vs PY
Sales
6,079
+213
3%
Royalties & other op. inc.
27
-5
-14%
Cost of sales
-2,904
-138
5%
M & D
-1,249
+80
-6%
R & D
-710
-49
7%
G & A
-221
-9
4%
Core operating profit
1,022
+95
9%
Core OP in % of sales
16.8%
-4% in CHF
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
43
SARS-CoV-2 diagnostics portfolio
Comprehensive portfolio launched in record time
Clinical Labs
Point of Care
Molecular
•
cobas ® SARS-CoV-2
solutions
•
cobas ® SARS-CoV-2 &
•
TIB MOLBIOL LightMix
® Modular SARS-CoV-2
In
development
•
cobas ® Flu A, Flu B and SARS-CoV-2
Influenza A/B
In development
Serology
•
Elecsys
® Anti-SARS-CoV-2
•
SARS-CoV-2 Rapid
In development
solutions
Antibody
•
Elecsys
® IL-6
•
Elecsys
® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S
In development
• NAVIFY Symptom Tracker*
• Viewics LabOps COVID-19
• Roche v-TAC algo for blood gas
Launched; * US only; IL-6: Interleukin 6; v-TAC: venous to arterial conversion
44
Elecsys
® SARS-CoV-2 serology solutions
Broadening the portfolio for SARS-CoV-2 antibody testing
Elecsys
® In-solution
double-antigen sandwich
Biotin-labelled
Immature IgG Mature IgG
complementary antigen
Elecsys
® Anti-SARS-CoV-2
Immunoassay detecting antibodies to nucleocapsid protein (anti-N)
Excellent performance confirmed in internal as well as external studies 1
Specificity 99.8% (n=10,453 negative samples) 3
Sensitivity 99.5% 2 (n=185 positive samples) 3
Preliminary data shows good correlation with neutralizing antibodies
Available on all cobas e 4 immunoanalyzers (global installed base >40,000 systems )
Elecsys
® Anti-SARS-CoV-2 S 5
• Quantitative immunoassay detecting antibodies to spike protein (anti-S)
5
Streptavidin-coated paramagnetic microparticles
Will be available on all cobas e 4 immunoanalyzers
Important in the context of vaccines
cobas e 602, cobas e 601, cobas e 411;
5 under development
Global launch of cobas
® prime Pre-analytical System*
Accelerating speed and efficiency in the molecular lab
• First-of-its-kind solution for multiple sample types
cobas
® prime
cobas
® 6800
•
End-to-end automation for testing consolidation
• Reduces manual steps in molecular labs by 86%**
•
Reduces manual errors and increases confidence in
results
Multiple sample types
* CE-IVD and in the US Class I Exempt; ** Based on a workflow configuration that includes cobas
® prime Pre-analytical System connected via cobas ® connection modules to cobas ® 6800 System.
46
Results may vary depending on different workflows.
PD-L1 (SP263) and HER2 Dual ISH digital pathology algorithms*
Improving the speed and accuracy of cancer diagnosis
SCANNING
PATHOLOGIST
IMAGE
WORKFLOW
ANALYSIS
VENTANA DP 200
NAVIFY Digital
uPath Image Analysis
•
The first next generation CE-IVD algorithms utilizing
Pathology
Algorithms
whole slide analysis
• uPath PD-L1 (SP263) image analysis aids in the detection
PD-L1 HER2 Dual
and semi-quantitative measurement of PD-L1 protein
ISH
•
uPath HER2 Dual ISH image analysis supports the
determination of patients' HER2 gene status
HER2 (4B5)**
•
Uses artificial intelligence that was trained by leading
pathologists
NAVIFY Tumor Board**
* CE-IVD; ** In-development
47
Area
Product
Description
Market
1
Instruments/
Workflow
cobas
®
prime
Next generation pre-analytical platform to support cobas
® 6800/8800 Systems
CE
Devices
Diabetes Care Accu-Chek Solo Diabetes Manager
Integration of the Accu-Chek Guide test strip technology into the Accu-Chek Solo
CE
Diabetes Manager (remote control)
cobas
® EBV EBNA IgG
cobas
® EBV VCA IgG
Infectious
cobas
® EBV IgM
Diseases
cobas
® HIV-1&2 Qual
Tests/ Assays
cobas
® EBV
cobas
®
BKV
EBV panel offering 3 different assays (EBV IgM, EBV VCA IgG, and EBV EBNA IgG) for the qualitative detection of antibodies to Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV)
Qualitative detection and confirmation of HIV-1 & HIV-2
Monitoring tests for transplant patients to aid in the management of EBV and BKV infections
Cervical
Cancer
Tissue Dx
Sequencing
Diabetes Care
cobas
® HPV (6800/8800) CINtec PLUS Cytology VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH Algorithm - HER2 (4B5)
NAVIFY Mutation Profiler
RocheDiabetes InsulinStart
mySugr app
RocheDiabetes Care Platform
The world's leading cobas
® HPV assay for use on the fully automated cobas ® 6800/8800 Systems
Next generation "Pap" test which leverages p16/Ki-67dual-stain biomarker technology on cervical cytology samples
Fully automated, brightfield ISH assay to determine eligibility for HER2 targeted therapy
Whole slide image analysis algorithm for HER2 (4B5)
Software as a medical device for annotating, variant classification, clinical interpretation and reporting from comprehensive genomic profile testing
A messaging service designed for people with type 2 diabetes to ease the transition from oral antidiabetics to a complimentary insulin therapy
Enabling control of the Accu-Chek Insight insulin pump from the mySugr app
New releases with improved features focusing on device connectivity, integration of 3
rd parties, and healthcare professionals' workflow optimisation
1 CE=European Conformity; US=FDA approval; WW=Worldwide; EBV=Epstein-Barr virus; BKV=BK virus
48
Finance
Alan Hippe
Chief Financial Officer
HY 2020 results
Focus on Cash
Outlook
Business
Sales growth of +1% 1 and Core operating profit up +2% 1
Core EPS growth +2% 1
Cash flow
Operating Free Cash Flow of CHF 5.0bn, -26% 1 lower due to higher net working capital and higher investments in intangible assets
Net debt slightly up by CHF 0.4bn vs. Jun 30 th 2019; higher by CHF 6.3bn vs. Dec 31 st 2019 due to dividend payments
Net financial results
Core net financial result improved by +3% 1 driven by lower interest expenses 30% 1
IFRS
Net income +3% 1 driven by the operating results
1 At Constant Exchange Rates (CER)
51
HY 2020: Group sales - May heavily impacted by COVID-19
Recovery started in June
Pharmaceuticals
• Impact in May driven by patients delaying appointments (mainly but not only chronic diseases)
• Recovery in the last weeks of the quarter
Diagnostics
• Impact in April/May driven by decline in routine testing, partially compensated by COVID-19 testing
• Recovery started with easing of restrictions
All values and growth rates at CER (Constant Exchange Rates)
52
HY 2020: Group performance
Sales up by +1% and Core EPS up by +2%
HY 2020
HY 2019
Change in %
CHFm
CHFm
CHF
CER
Sales
29,281
30,469
-4
1
Core operating profit
11,766
12,363
-5
2
as % of sales
40.2
40.6
Core net income
9,443
9,896
-5
3
as % of sales
32.2
32.5
Core EPS (CHF)
10.44
11.12
-6
2
IFRS net income
8,465
8,904
-5
3
Operating free cash flow
5,036
7,508
-33
-26
as % of sales
17.2
24.6
Free cash flow
3,274
5,277
-38
-29
as % of sales
11.2
17.3
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
53
HY 2020: Core EPS development
Operations growth is driver for Core EPS growth, more than compensating lower gains on product disposals
CHF
+1.9%
-2.6 p
+1.3 p
+3.6 p
-0.2 p
-0.2 p
HY 2019
Gains product
ROOI
Gains equity
Resolution tax
Operations
HY 2020
disposal
securities
disputes
All at CER (Constant Exchange Rates, average FY 2019); ROOI=Royalties and other operating income excl. Gains on product disposals
54
HY 2020: Group operating performance
Core operating profit growth ahead of sales growth
2020
CER growth
CHFm abs. CER
vs PY
Sales
29,281
+406
1%
Royalties & other op. inc.
1,097
-154
-12%
Cost of sales
-7,079
+484
-6%
M & D
-4,515
+73
-2%
R & D
-5,787
-407
7%
G & A
-1,231
-123
11%
Core operating profit
11,766
+280
2%
Core OP in % of sales
40.2%
-5% in CHF
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
55
HY 2020: Royalties and other operating income
Decline driven by lower income from product disposals
CHFm
+47
+42
+107
-75
1,282
-306
1,097
Royalties and other operating income decreased by -12% at CER
HY 2019
Cabilly
Royalty income
Out-licensing
Other operating
Gains/losses
HY 2020
others
income
income
disp. of products
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
56
HY 2020: Core OP and margin maintained at high levels
% of sales
47.2% 47.5%
47.2%
39.7%
40.6%
40.2%
+0.5%p¹
+0.4%p¹
+2%¹
+2%¹
17.1% 17.0% 16.8%
CHFm
12,363
11,766
11,500
11,162
10,961
+0.9%p¹
10,301
+9%¹
2018
2019
2020
1,074
1,064
1,022
Roche Group
Pharma Division
Diagnostics Division
1 At CER=Constant Exchange Rates
57
HY 2020: Core net financial result
Improvement driven by lower interest expenses
CHFm
• Net financial result improved by +3% at CER
•
Interest expenses
1 decreased by +30% at CER
-476
-451
+104
+15
-23
-26
-45
HY 2019
Equity
Net interest
FX G/L
Interest
All other,
HY 2020
securities
income
expenses
1
net
CER=Constant Exchange Rates;
1 incl. amortisation of debt discount and net gains on interest rate derivatives
58
HY 2020: Group Core tax rate
Stable tax rate with similar impacts from resolution of tax disputes in HY 2020 and HY 2019
Figures in %
-0.2
59
HY 2020: Non-core items
Non-core operating expenses lower than in 2019 driven by the Accutane provision release
2019
2020
Change in %
CHFbn
CHFbn
CHFbn
CHF
CER
Core operating profit
12.4
11.8
-0.6
-5
+2
Global restructuring plans
-0.5
-0.3
+0.2
Amortisation of intangible assets
-0.7
-0.8
-0.1
Impairment of intangible assets
1
-0.3
-0.3
-0.0
M&A and alliance transactions
0.1
0.0
-0.1
Legal & Environmental
-0.1
0.3
+0.4
Total non-core operating items
-1.5
-1.1
+0.4
IFRS Operating profit
10.8
10.6
-0.2
-2
+6
Total financial result & taxes
-1.9
-2.2
-0.2
IFRS net income
8.9
8.5
-0.4
-5
+3
CER=Constant Exchange Rates;
1 incl. goodwill
60
HY 2020 results
Focus on Cash
Outlook
HY 2020: Operating free cash flow and margin
% of sales
36.2%
33.9%
28.6%
24.6%
17.2%
23.5%
-9.6%p¹
6.8%
-6.7%p¹
-0.7%
CHFm
8,042
7,508
7,900
8,191
-6.1%
-28%¹
+6.6%p¹
-26%¹
2018 2019
2020
429
-¹
2019
-380
-44
Roche Group
Pharma Division
Diagnostics Division
1 At CER=Constant Exchange Rates
62
HY 2020: Operating free cash flow
Lower than PY (-26%) driven by higher NWC and higher IA investments
CHFm
-657
-1,094
-111 -610
7,508
OFCF decreased by -26% /-1,949m at CER
5,036
OP net of
Inv. in
HY 2019
NWC
Inv. in
HY 2020
cash adjust.
PP&E
1
IA
CER=Constant Exchange Rates; OP=operating profit; NWC=net working capital; PP&E=property, plant & equipment; IA=intangible assets, OFCF=Operating Free Cash Flow
63
1 Incl. increase in lease liability paid of CHFm -5
HY 2020: Group net debt up vs. YE 2019
Driven by dividends paid
Free Cash Flow CHF 3.3bn
CHFbn
vs. 5.3bn in 2019
-1.7
-2.5
+5.0
[HY19: +7.5]
-9.6
-8.8
[HY19: -8.4]
Taxes
-1.2
Dividends paid
-7.8
Treasury
-0.5
M&A & Alli. trans.
-0.7
Trans. own eq. instr. -1.4
Curr. Transl. & Other +0.3
Operating
Non-Operating
Dividends, M&A
Net debt
and Alliance
Net debt
Free
31 Dec 2019
Free
transactions and
30 Jun 2020
Cash Flow
Cash Flow
other
CER=Constant Exchange Rates (avg full year 2019)
64
Balance sheet 30 June 2020
Equity ratio at 43% (30 June 2019: 39%; 31 Dec 2019 43%)
% change in CER
% change in CER
CHFbn
vs 31 Dec 2019
vs 31 Dec 2019
Cash and
83.1
80.4
-1%
83.1
80.4
-1%
11.9
marketable
6.3
-46%
24.1
22.5
14%
8%
securities
Current
-5%
29%
28%
Other
19.4
21.4
+14%
liabilities
current
23%
27%
Non-
23.1
23.1
assets
+1%
current
28%
29%
liabilities
Net debt/
51.8
52.7
+3%
Non-
total assets:
35.9
34.8
current
63%
65%
Equity
11%
assets
43%
43%
0%
(Net assets)
31 Dec
30 Jun
31 Dec
30 Jun
2019
2020
2019
2020
CER=Constant Exchange Rates
65
HY 2020 results
Focus on Cash
Outlook
High currency impact expected in 2020
CHF / USD
Average
-3%
-
3%
-3%
-4%
YTD 2019
1.00
1.00
1.00
0.99
0.97
0.97
0.96
0.96
Assumed average YTD 2020
0.97
0.97
0.96
0.97
0.97
0.95
0.95
0.95
0.95
0.95
0.95
0.95
Monthly avg fx rates 2020
FX rates at 30 June 2020
CHF / EUR
-6%
-6%
-5%
-4%
1.13
1.13
1.12
1.11
1.07
1.06
1.07
1.07
1.08
1.07
1.06
1.06
1.06
1.07
1.07
1.07
1.07
1.07
1.07
1.07
1 On group growth rates
Assuming the 30 June 2020 exchange rates remain
stable until end of 2020,
2020 impact
1 is expected to be (%p):
Q1
HY
Sep
FY
YTD
Sales
-5
-5
-5
-5
Core operating
-7
-7
profit
Core EPS
-8
-8
67
2020 outlook confirmed
Further growing top and bottom line
Group sales growth
1
• Low- to mid-single digit
Core EPS growth
1
• Broadly in line with sales growth
Dividend outlook
• Further increase dividend in Swiss francs
1
At Constant Exchange Rates (CER); based on the current assessment of the COVID-19 impact
68
Changes to the development pipeline
Q2 2020 update
New to phase I
5 NMEs:
RG6279 PD1-IL2v - solid tumors RG6247 4D-R110 - choroideremia RG6296 BCMA x CD16a - r/r MM
RG7637 NME - neurodevelopmental disorders RG6115 TLR7 agonist (4) - HCC
New to phase II
New to phase III
New to registration
3 NMEs: (transitioned from phase I)
1 AI:
2 AIs:
RG7774 NME - retinal disease
RG1569 Actemra+remdesivir - COVID-19
RG7421 Cotellic+Zelboraf+Tecentriq - 1L+
RG7854 TLR7 agonist (3) + RG7907 CpAM (2)
pneumonia
BRAFm melanoma
combination - HBV
RG7601 Venclexta+azacitidine - 1L AML
3 AIs:
RG6058 tiragolumab+Tecentriq - cervical cancer
RG6149 or RG7880 ST2 MAb or IL22-Fc -
COVID-19 pneumonia
IONIS ASO factor B - IgA-nephropathy
Removed from phase I
Removed from phase II
Removed from phase III
1 NME:
2 NMEs:
1 AI:
RG6217
- HBV
RG7314 balovaptan - autism
RG3502 Kadcyla+Perjeta - Her2+ EBC
RG7388 idasanutlin - 1L AML
4 AIs:
RG7421 Cotellic+Tecentriq - RCC, bladder,
head & neck ca
RG7421 Cotellic+Zelboraf+Tecentriq -
melanoma
RG7421 Cotellic+Tecentriq - 2L BRAF WT MM
RG7601 Venclexta+idasanutlin - r/r AML
Status as of July 23, 2020
Approvals
1 NME approved in US
RG6264 Phesgo Perjecta+Herceptin FDC SC - HER2+ BC
2 AIs approved in US
RG7446 Tecentriq+Avastin - 1L HCC
RG7446 Tecentriq - 1L non-sq + sq NSCLC Dx+
1 AI approved in EU
RG1594 Ocrevus Short infusion - RMS & PPMS
69
Roche Group development pipeline
Phase I (43 NMEs + 14 AIs)
Phase II (20 NMEs + 12 AIs)
RG6026
glofitamab / combos
heme tumors
RG6058
tiragolumab combos
heme & solid tumors
RG6076
CD19-4-1BBL
heme tumors
RG6107
crovalimab
PNH
RG6115
TLR7 agonist (4)
HCC
RG6139
PD1 x LAG3
solid tumors
RG6160
FcRH5/ x CD3
r/r MM
RG6171
SERD (3)
ER+/HER2- mBC
RG6180
iNeST*± T
solid tumors
RG6185
belvarafenib (pan-RAF inh)+Cotellic
solid tumors
RG6194
HER2 x CD3
BC
RG6279
PD1-IL2v
solid tumors
RG6290
MAGE-A4 ImmTAC
solid tumors
RG6292
CD25 MAb
solid tumors
RG6296
BCMA x CD16a
r/r MM
RG6323
IL15/IL15Ra-Fc
solid tumors
RG7440
ipatasertib + Taxane + T
TNBC
ipatasertib + rucaparib
mCRPC, solid tumors
T-based Morpheus platform
solid tumors
T + Avastin + Cotellic
2/3L CRC
T ± Avastin ± chemo
HCC, GC, PaC
RG7446
T + anti-CD20 combos
heme tumors
T + K/HP
HER2+ BC
T + rucaparib
ovarian cancer
T + CD47 MAb
r/r AML
RG7461
simlukafusp alpha (FAP IL2v FP) / combos solid tumors
Venclexta + AMG176
AML
RG7601
Venclexta ± azacitidine
r/r MDS
Venclexta + gilteritinib
r/r AML
RG7769
PD1 x TIM3
solid tumors
RG7802
cibisatamab ± T
solid tumors
RG7827
FAP-4-1BBL FP
solid tumors
RG7828
mosunetuzumab/combos
heme tumors
RG7876
selicrelumab combos
solid tumors
CHU
FIXa x FX
hemophilia
CHU
glypican-3 x CD3
solid tumors
CHU
codrituzumab
HCC
SQZ
PBMC vaccine
solid tumors
RG6151
-
asthma
RG6244
-
asthma
RG6287
-
IBD
RG7835
IgG-IL2
autoimmune diseases
RG6084
-
HBV
RG6346
HBV siRNA
HBV
RG7861
anti-S
. aureus TAC
infectious diseases
RG7992
FGFR1 x KLB MAb
metabolic diseases
RG6000
DLK inh
ALS
RG6102
brain shuttle gantenerumab
Alzheimer's
RG6237
-
neuromuscular disorders
RG7637
-
. neurodevelopmental disorders
RG7816
GABA Aa5 PAM
autism
RG6179
-
DME
RG6247
4D-R110
choroideremia
RG7921
-
nAMD
CHU
PTH1 recep. ago
hypoparathyroidism
CHU
-
hyperphosphatemia
CHU
-
endometriosis
RG6180
iNeST* + pembrolizumab
malignant melanoma
RG6357
SPK-8011
hemophilia A
RG6358
SPK-8016
hemophilia A with inhibitors to factor VIII
RG6058
tiragolumab + T
NSCLC
tiragolumab + T
cervical cancer
RG7421
Cotellic + T ± taxane
TNBC
RG7446
Tecentriq
SC NSCLC
RG7596
Polivy
r/r FL
Venclexta + azacitidine
1L MDS
RG7601
Venclexta + fulvestrant
2L HR+BC
Venclexta + carfilzomib
r/r MM t(11:14)
RG6149
ST2 MAb
asthma
RG6173
anti-tryptase
asthma
RG6354
rh pentraxin-2(PRM-151)
myelofibrosis
rh pentraxin-2(PRM-151)
idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis
RG7159
Gazyva
lupus nephritis
RG7845
fenebrutinib
RA
RG7880
IL22-Fc
inflammatory diseases
RG6149/RG7880
ST2 MAb or IL22-Fc
COVID-19 pneumonia
NOV
TLR4 MAb
autoimmune diseases
RG7854+RG7907
TLR7 ago(3) + CpAM (2)
HBV
IONIS
ASO factor B
IgA nephropathy
RG6100
semorinemab
Alzheimer's
RG6356
microdystrophin (SRP-9001)
DMD
RG7412
crenezumab
familial Alzheimer's healthy pts
RG7906
ralmitaront
schizophrenia
RG7935
prasinezumab
Parkinson's
RG6147
-
geographic atrophy
RG6367
SPK-7001
choroideremia
RG-No - Roche/Genentech CHU- Chugai managed IONIS - IONIS managed
SQZ- SQZ Biotechnology managed NOV- Novimmune managed
Status as of July 23, 2020
*Individualized Neoantigen Specific
Immunotherapy
T=Tecentriq
New Molecular Entity (NME)
CardioMetabolism
Additional Indication (AI)
Neuroscience
Oncology / Hematology
Ophthalmology
Immunology
Other
Infectious Diseases
RG7774
-
retinal disease
IONIS
ASO factor B
geographic atrophy
70
Roche Group development pipeline
Phase III (8 NMEs + 30 AIs)
Registration (5 NMEs + 11 AIs)
RG6013
Hemlibra
mild to moderate hemophilia A
RG6058
tiragolumab + T + chemo
1L SCLC
tiragolumab + T
1L PD-L1+ NSCLC
RG6114
mPI3K alpha inh
1L HR+ mBC
ipatasertib + abiraterone
1L CRPC
RG7440
ipatasertib + chemo
1L TNBC/HR+ BC
ipatasertib + fulvestrant + palbociclib
1L HR+ mBC
ipatasertib + Tecentriq + taxane
1L TNBC
RG7596
Polivy
1L DLBCL
Tecentriq
NSCLC adj
Tecentriq
NMIBC, high risk
Tecentriq
RCC adj
T + chemo + Avastin
1L ovarian cancer
T ± chemo
SCCHN adj
RG7446
Tecentriq
HER2+ BC neoadj
T + paclitaxel
1L TNBC
T + capecitabine or carbo/gem
1L TNBC
T + paclitaxel
TNBC adj
T + nab-paclitaxel
TNBC neoadj
T + Avastin
HCC adj
T ± chemo
1L mUC
RG7446/
Tecentriq bTMB-high
1L NSCLC
RG6268
or entrectinib ROS1+
RG7601
Venclexta
r/r MM t(11:14)
RG7853
Alecensa
ALK+ NSCLC adj
RG1569
Actemra
COVID-19 pneumonia
RG1569
Actemra + remdesivir
COVID-19 pneumonia
RG3648
Xolair
food allergy
RG7413
etrolizumab
ulcerative colitis
etrolizumab
Crohn's
Xofluza
influenza, hospitalized pts
RG6152
Xofluza
influenza, pediatric (0-1 year)
Xofluza
influenza direct transmission
RG1450
gantenerumab
Alzheimer's
RG6042
tominersen
Huntington's
RG6321
port delivery system with ranibizumab
.
wAMD
port delivery system with ranibizumab
.
DME
RG7716
faricimab
DME
faricimab
wAMD
RG6264
Phesgo
1 Perjeta + Herceptin FDC SC
HER2+ BC
RG6268
Rozlytrek (entrectinib)
1
ROS1+ NSCLC
Rozlytrek (entrectinib)
1
NTRK+ tumor-agnostic
RG7446
Tecentriq Dx+
1
1L sq + non-sq NSCLC
Tecentriq+ Avastin
1
1L HCC
RG7421
Cotellic + Zelboraf + T
2
1L+ BRAFm melanoma
RG7601
Venclexta + azacitidine
1L AML
RG7853
Alecensa
1LNSCLC Dx+
RG3648
Xolair
2
nasal polyps
Xofluza
1
influenza
RG6152
Xofluza
1
influenza, high risk
Xofluza
2
influenza post exposure prophylaxis
Xofluza
2
influenza, pediatric (1-12 yrs)
RG1594
Ocrevus
3
short infusion RMS & PPMS
RG6168
satralizumab
NMOSD
RG7916
risdiplam
2
SMA
1 Approved in US, filed in EU
2 Filed in US
3 Filed in US, approved in EU
New Molecular Entity (NME)
CardioMetabolism
Additional Indication (AI)
Neuroscience
Oncology / Hematology
Ophthalmology
Immunology
Other
Infectious Diseases
71
Status as of July 23, 2020
NME submissions and their additional indications
Projects in phase II and III
Port Delivery System
RG6321
with ranibizumab
wAMD
etrolizumab
tiragolumab +
rh pentraxin-2
RG7413
RG6058
Tecentriq
RG6354
PRM-151
ulcerative colitis
1L PD-L1+ cervical ca
IPF
Xofluza
✓
Xofluza
tominersen
tiragolumab +
RG7907 +
TLR7 ago (3)
rh pentraxin-2
RG6152
influenza, pediatric
RG6152
RG6042
RG6058
Tecentriq
+ CpAM (2)
RG6354
PRM-151
direct transmission
Huntington's
RG7854
(1-12 yrs)
1L PD-L1+ NSCLC
HBV
myelofibrosis
Xofluza
✓
Xofluza
gantenerumab
RG6114
mPI3K alpha inh
ralmitaront
ST2 MAb
RG6152
influenza post-exposure
RG6152
influenza, pediatric
RG1450
RG7906
RG6149
Alzheimer's
1L HR+ BC
schizophrenia
asthma
prophylaxis
(0-1 year)
risdiplam
Xofluza
etrolizumab
iNeST*
microdystrophin
Anti-tryptase
RG7916
RG6152
RG7413
RG6180
RG6356
SRP-9001
RG6173
SMA (EU)
influenza, hospitalized
Crohn's
oncology
asthma
DMD
ipatasertib +
faricimab
Port Delivery System
ipatasertib + fulv +
semorinemab
fenebrutinib
RG7440
abiraterone
RG7716
RG6321
with ranibizumab
RG7440
palbociclib
RG6100
(Tau MAb )
RG7845
DME
autoimmune diseases
1L CRPC
DME
1L HR+ mBC
Alzheimer's
ipatasertib + chemo
faricimab
tiragolumab +
ipatasertib +
prasinezumab
RG7880
IL22-Fc
RG7440
RG7716
RG6058
Tecentriq
RG7440
Tecentriq + taxane
RG7935
1L TNBC / HR+ BC
wAMD
Parkinson's
inflammatory diseases
1L SCLC
1L TNBC
2020
2021
2022
2023 and beyond
✓ Indicates submission to health authorities has occurred
New Molecular Entity (NME)
CardioMetabolism
Unless stated otherwise submissions are planned to occur in US and EU
Additional Indication (AI)
Neuroscience
Oncology / Hematology
Ophthalmology
Immunology
Other
Infectious Diseases
*Individualized NeoAntigen Specific Immunotherapy
72
Status as of July 23, 2020
AI submissions for existing products
Projects in phase II and III
RG1569
Actemra
COVID-19 pneumonia
RG1569
Actemra + remdesivir
COVID-19 pneumonia
New Molecular Entity (NME)
Immunology
Neuroscience
Additional Indication (AI)
Infectious Diseases
Ophthalmology
Oncology / Hematology
CardioMetabolism
Other
Cotellic + Tecentriq +
RG7421
Zelboraf
✓
1L+ BRAFm melanoma
RG7446
Tecentriq + nab-paclitaxel
TNBC neoadj
RG7446
Tecentriq + paclitaxel
1L TNBC
RG7446
Tecentriq ± chemo
1L mUC
Tecentriq + chemo +
RG7446
Avastin
1L ovarian cancer
RG7446
Tecentriq + Avastin
✓
1L HCC
RG7601
Venclexta +azacitidine
✓
1L AML
RG7853
Alecensa (BFAST)
✓
1L NSCLC ALK+
RG3648
Xolair
Food allergy
RG6268
Rozlytrek (BFAST)
1L NSCLC ROS1+
RG7446
Tecentriq (BFAST)
1L NSCLC bTMB-high
RG7596
Polivy
1L DLBCL
RG6013
Hemlibra
Mild to moderate
hemophilia A (EU)
RG7446
Tecentriq
NSCLC adj
RG7446
Tecentriq
RCC adj
RG7446
Tecentriq + Avastin
HCC adj
RG7446
Tecentriq SC
NSCLC
RG7446
Tecentriq
HER2+ BC neoadj
RG7446
Tecentriq + paclitaxel
TNBC adj
RG7446
Tecentriq
High risk NMIBC
RG7446
Tecentriq + chemo
SCCHN adj
Tecentriq + capecitabine
RG7446
or carbo/gem
TNBC
RG7596
Polivy
r/r FL
RG7159
Gazyva
lupus nephritis
Cotellic + Tecentriq ±
RG7421
taxane
TNBC
RG7601
Venclexta
r/r MM t(11:14)
RG7601
Venclexta + carfilzomib
r/r MM t(11:14)
RG7601
Venclexta + azacitidine
1L MDS
RG7601
Venclexta + fulvestrant
2L HR+BC
RG7853
Alecensa
ALK+ NSCLC adj
2020
2021
2022
2023 and beyond
Status as of July 23, 2020
✓ Indicates submission to health authorities has occurred
73
Unless stated otherwise submissions are planned to occur in US and EU
Major pending approvals 2020
satralizumab
Rozlytrek (entrectinib)
CellCept
RG6168
NMOSD
RG6268
ROS1+ NSCLC
RG99
lupus nephritis
Filed Aug 2019
Filed Jan 2019
Filed Aug 2018
Xolair
Rozlytrek (entrectinib)
Avastin
RG3648
nasal polyps
RG6268
NTRK+ tumor-agnostic
RG405
1L/2L glioblastoma
Filed Sept 2019
Filed Jan 2019
Filed Jan 2019
risdiplam
satralizumab
MabThera
RG7916
SMA
RG6168
NMOSD
RG105
CLL
Filed Nov 2019
Filed Aug 2019
Filed Apr 2019
Alecensa (BFAST)
Tecentriq
MabThera
RG7853
1L NSCLC ALK+
RG7446
1L non-sq + sq NSCLC Dx+
RG105
FL
Filed Jan 2020
Filed Nov 2019
Filed Apr 2019
RG1594
Ocrevus
Xofluza
Gazyva
Short infusion RMS & PPMS
RG6152
influenza
RG7159
1L FL
Filed Feb 2020
Filed Nov 2019
Filed Sept 2019
Xofluza
Xofluza
Gazyva
RG6152
post exposure prophylaxis
RG6152
influenza, high risk
RG7159
r/r FL
Filed March 2020
Filed Nov 2019
Filed Sept 2019
Xofluza
Tecentriq +Avastin
Tecentriq +Avastin
RG6152
influenza, pediatric (1-12 yrs)
RG7446
1L HCC
RG7446
1L HCC
Filed March 2020
Filed Jan 2020
Filed Jan 2020
Cotellic + Zelboraf+ Tecentriq
Perjeta+Herceptin FDC SC
satralizumab
RG7421
1L+ BRAFm melanoma
RG6264
Her2+BC
RG6168
NMOSD
Filed May 2020
Filed Jan 2020
Filed April 2020
Venclexta+ azacitidine
Venclexta+ azacitidine
risdiplam
RG7601
1L AML
RG7601
1L AML
RG7916
SMA
Filed May 2020
Filed May 2020
Filed March 2020
Xofluza
RG6152
influenza
Filed May 2020
Xofluza
RG6152
influenza, high risk
Filed May 2020
Hemlibra
RG6013
Hemophilia A
Status as of July 23, 2020
Filed June 2020
Kadcyla
RG3502
HER2+ eBC adj
Filed Aug 2019
Tecentriq +Avastin
RG7446
HCC
Filed Feb 2020
Filed June 2020
New Molecular Entity (NME)
CardioMetabolism
Additional Indication (AI)
Neuroscience
Oncology / Hematology
Ophthalmology
Immunology
Other
Infectious Diseases
FDC = fixed-dose combination
74
Major granted approvals 2020
US
EU
China
Japan-Chugai
Kadcyla
Rozlytrek (entrectinib)
Venclexta+Gazyva
Polivy
RG6268
RG7601
1L CLL
RG7596
r/r DLBCL
RG3502
HER2+ eBC
ROS1+ NSCLC
Mar 2020
January 2020
Jan 2020
Feb 2020
Tecentriq + Avastin
Venclexta+Gazyva
Tecentriq + chemo
Alecensa
RG7446
1L HCC
RG7601
1L CLL
RG7446
1L extensive stage SCLC
RG7853
r/r ALK+ ALCL
May 2020
Mar 2020
Feb 2020
Feb 2020
Tecentriq
Ocrevus
Rituxan
RG7446
1L non-sq + sq NSCLC Dx+
RG1594
Short infusion RMS & PPMS
RG105
thrombocytopenic purpura
May 2020
May 2020
Feb 2020
Phesgo
Enspryng (satralizumab)
RG6264
(Perjeta+Herceptin FDC) SC
RG6168
NMOSD
Her2+BC June 2020
June 2020
New Molecular Entity (NME)
CardioMetabolism
Additional Indication (AI)
Neuroscience
Oncology / Hematology
Ophthalmology
Immunology
Other
Infectious Diseases
75
Status as of July 23, 2020
Doing now what patients need next
