Roche : Invitation to Roche's First Quarter Sales 2020 Audio Webcast and Conference Call

Invitation to Roche's First Quarter Sales 2020 Audio Webcast and Conference Call
Roche will publish its Sales Results for the 1st Quarter of 2020 prior to the opening of the Swiss Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020
07:00 CEST / 06:00 BST / 01:00 AM EDT / 10:00 PM PDT (evening before)
Release will be e-mailed and posted on the Roche IR website > click here
Presentation slides will be posted on the Roche IR website > click here
We would like to invite all interested parties to dial in as outlined below:
14:00 - 15:15 CEST / 13:00 - 14:15 BST
08:00 - 09:15 AM EDT / 05:00 - 06:15 AM PDT
Audio webcast and conference call will start with presentations by senior management followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).
Presenters:
-
Severin Schwan, CEO Roche Group
-
Bill Anderson, CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals
-
Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics
-
Alan Hippe, Chief Financial and IT Officer
To expedite the registration process on the day of the conference call, you may pre-register for the event > click here
Alternatively you may dial in to the conference 10-15 min prior to the scheduled start using the following numbers:
+41 (0) 58 310 5000 (Europe and ROW)
+44 (0) 207 107 0613 (UK)
+1 (1) 631 570 5613 (USA Toll Free)
Other international numbers are available here
Best regards,
Karl Mahler
Head of Investor Relations and Roche Group Planning
