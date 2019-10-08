Log in
Roche : Invitation to Roche's Virtual Early Drug Development pRED Event 2019

10/08/2019

Basel, 08 October 2019

Invitation to Roche's Virtual Early Drug Development pRED Event 2019

We are pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in a live audio webcast and conference call on Monday, 11 November 2019, highlighting Roche's early drug development with a focus on pRED.

We would like to invite all interested parties to dial in as outlined below:

14:00 - 15:30 CET / 13:00 - 14:30 GMT
08:00 am - 09:30 am EST / 05:00 am - 06:30 am PST

Live audio webcast and conference call will start with presentations by senior management followed by a Q&A session (questions can be asked via phone and webcast).

Presenters

  • William Pao, Head of Roche Pharma Research and Early Development
  • Christian Rommel, Global Head of the Oncology DTA for pRED
  • Azad Bonni, Global Head of Neuroscience Translational Medicine and Rare Diseases
  • Sascha Fauser, Head pRED Ophthalmology

Access to Audio webcast
Please access by clicking on http://ir.roche.com

Access to Conference Call (pre-registration required)
You will receive phone numbers, passcode and your personal PIN to direct access the conference call by pre-registering here.

Should you have any issues with the registration, please dial the following numbers on the day of the conference call 10-15 minutes prior to conference start:
+41 (0) 58 310 5000 (Europe and ROW)
+44 (0) 207 107 0613 (UK)
+1 (1) 631 570 5613 (USA Toll Free)

A replay of the webcast will be available via http://ir.roche.com

Disclaimer

Roche Holding AG published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 08:26:10 UTC
