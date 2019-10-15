Roche : Invitation to Roche's live audio webcast on Gazyva in lupus nephritis presented at ASN / ACR 2019

Log in
10/15/2019 | 04:57am EDT

Basel, 15 October 2019

Invitation to Roche's live audio webcast on Gazyva in lupus nephritis presented at ASN / ACR 2019

We are pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in a live audio webcast and conference call on Tuesday, 12 November 2019, highlighting Roche data in lupus nephritis presented at the American Society of Nephrology (7 - 10 Nov) as well as the American College of Rheumatology Annual Meetings (8 - 13 Nov) in Washington, DC and Atlanta, United States, respectively.

Please dial in as outlined below:
16:30 - 17:30 CET / 15:30 - 16:30 GMT
10:30 - 11:30 am EST / 07:30 - 8:30 am PST

Audio webcast and conference call will start with presentations followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).

Access to Audio webcast

Please access by clicking on ir.roche.com.

Access to Conference Call (pre-registration required)

You will receive phone numbers, passcode and your personal PIN to direct access the conference call by pre-registering here.

Should you have any issues with the registration, please dial the following numbers on the day of the conference call 10-15 minutes prior to conference start:

+41 (0) 58 310 5000 (Europe & RoW)
+44 (0) 207 107 0613 (UK)
+1 631 570 5613 (USA)

A replay of the webcast will be available via ir.roche.com.

Disclaimer

Roche Holding AG published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
