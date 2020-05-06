Log in
Roche : Invitation to Roche's virtual event on key oncology data presented at ASCO 2020

05/06/2020 | 09:04am EDT
Investor Update Invitation to Roche's virtual event on key oncology data presented at ASCO 2020


We are pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in a live audio webcast and conference call on Friday, 29 May 2020, highlighting Roche data accepted for presentation via the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program May 29-31 2020.

17:00 - 18:15 CEST / 16:00 - 17:15 BST
11:00 - 12:15 am EDT / 8:00 - 9:15 am PDT

Audio webcast and conference call will start with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).

Access to audio webcast and conference call
Dial in details will soon follow.

A replay of the webcast will be available via > ir.roche.com
Best regards,

Karl Mahler
Head of Investor Relations

Sabine Borngräber
Investor Relations Officer
Roche Investor Relations
Dr. Karl Mahler
Phone: +41 61 68-78503
e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com

 Jon Kaspar Bayard
Phone: +41 61 68-83894
e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com
Dr. Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com

 Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com
Dr. Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com 		Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com
Investor Relations North America
Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com 		Dr. Lisa Tuomi
Phone: +1 650 467 8737
e-mail: tuomi.lisa@gene.com

Disclaimer

Roche Holding AG published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 13:03:06 UTC
