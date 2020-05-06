Roche : Invitation to Roche's virtual event on key oncology data presented at ASCO 2020
0
05/06/2020 | 09:04am EDT
Investor Update
Invitation to Roche's virtual event on key oncology data presented at ASCO 2020
We are pleased to invite investors and analysts to participate in a live audio webcast and conference call on Friday, 29 May 2020, highlighting Roche data accepted for presentation via the ASCO20 Virtual Scientific Program May 29-31 2020.
17:00 - 18:15 CEST / 16:00 - 17:15 BST
11:00 - 12:15 am EDT / 8:00 - 9:15 am PDT
Audio webcast and conference call will start with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session (live access to the speakers).
Access to audio webcast and conference call Dial in details will soon follow.
A replay of the webcast will be available via > ir.roche.com
