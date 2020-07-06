Roche : New Format and E-Mail Address for Roche Investor Updates

Investor Update
New Format and E-Mail Address for Roche Investor Updates
This is to inform you that, as of 20 July 2020, Roche will send its Investor Updates from a new e-mail account with a new format as a joint-release with our Media Relations department.
Please make sure the following e-mail addresses are added to your 'safe sender' list:
roche.investor-relations@roche.com and global.news@roche.com.
Do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.
With best regards,
|
Roche Investor Relations
|
|
Dr. Karl Mahler
Phone: +41 61 68-78503
e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com
|
Jon Kaspar Bayard
Phone: +41 61 68-83894
e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com
|
Dr. Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com
|
Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com
|
Dr. Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com
|
Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com
|
|
|
Investor Relations North America
|
|
Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com
|
Dr. Lisa Tuomi
Phone: +1 650 467 8737
e-mail: tuomi.lisa@gene.com
Attachment
Disclaimer
Roche Holding AG published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 08:03:03 UTC