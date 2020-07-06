Log in
ROCHE : New Format and E-Mail Address for Roche Investor Updates
07/02Regeneron, Sanofi arthritis drug fails COVID-19 study
07/02Arthritis Drug Fails in Study of Covid-19 Patients
Roche : New Format and E-Mail Address for Roche Investor Updates

07/06/2020 | 04:04am EDT
Investor Update New Format and E-Mail Address for Roche Investor Updates

This is to inform you that, as of 20 July 2020, Roche will send its Investor Updates from a new e-mail account with a new format as a joint-release with our Media Relations department.

Please make sure the following e-mail addresses are added to your 'safe sender' list:
roche.investor-relations@roche.com and global.news@roche.com.

Do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.

With best regards,

Roche Investor Relations
Dr. Karl Mahler
Phone: +41 61 68-78503
e-mail: karl.mahler@roche.com

 Jon Kaspar Bayard
Phone: +41 61 68-83894
e-mail: jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com
Dr. Sabine Borngräber
Phone: +41 61 68-88027
e-mail: sabine.borngraeber@roche.com

 Dr. Bruno Eschli
Phone: +41 61 68-75284
e-mail: bruno.eschli@roche.com
Dr. Birgit Masjost
Phone: +41 61 68-84814
e-mail: birgit.masjost@roche.com 		Dr. Gerard Tobin
Phone: +41 61 68-72942
e-mail: gerard.tobin@roche.com
Investor Relations North America
Loren Kalm
Phone: +1 650 225 3217
e-mail: kalm.loren@gene.com 		Dr. Lisa Tuomi
Phone: +1 650 467 8737
e-mail: tuomi.lisa@gene.com

Attachment


Disclaimer

Roche Holding AG published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 08:03:03 UTC
