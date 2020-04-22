Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 04/22 03:25:56 am
337.75 CHF   +0.61%
03:23aEuropean shares gain on hopes of easing in lockdown measures
RE
03:08aROCHE : Q1 2020 Investor Update
PU
01:41aROCHE : 1Q Sales Rose; Backs 2020 View
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Roche : Q1 2020 Investor Update

04/22/2020 | 03:08am EDT

Investor Update

Basel, 22 April 2020

First quarter with 2% growth in Swiss francs, 7%1at constant exchange rates

  • Group sales increase 2% in Swiss francs and 7% at constant exchange rates, driven by new products, more than compensating for impact of competition from biosimilars
  • Pharmaceuticals Division sales up 7%, led by Tecentriq, Hemlibra, Ocrevus and Perjeta
  • Diagnostics Division sales grow 5%, with molecular testing as main contributor
  • Important approvals in the first quarter:
    oin China: Tecentriq for first-line combination therapy of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer
    oin the US: CINtec Plus Cytology test and cobas HPV test for use on cobas 6800/8800 Systems for cervical cancer screening
    oin the EU: Polivy in combination with bendamustine and MabThera/Rituxan, for the treatment of adult patients with a special form of B-cell lymphoma
    oin the EU: Venclexta/Venclyxto in combination with Gazyva/Gazyvaro for adults with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
  • Based on the current assessment of theCOVID-19 impact the outlook for 2020 is confirmed

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Volatility in some markets has limited impact on business performance in the first quarter
  • Global supply chain for medicines and tests remain intact
  • FDA issued Emergency Use Authorization for the cobasSARS-CoV-2 test (coronavirus) for detection of infection with the virus; test also available in markets accepting the CE mark
  • Production capacity for cobasSARS-CoV-2 test ramped up massively
  • Clinical phase III study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Actemra/RoActemra in severe COVID- 19 pneumonia ongoing in several countries. Results are expected in early summer. Rapid increase of production capacity for Actemra/RoActemra
  • Anti-SARS-CoV-2serology test to detect antibodies in people exposed to SARS-CoV-2 in late stage development with availability aimed for early May. Monthly production is ramped up to high double-digit million tests by June with further scale up as fast as possible.

Commenting on the Group's performance in the first quarter, Roche CEO Severin Schwan said: "The global coronavirus pandemic outbreak during the first quarter poses an unprecedented challenge in particular for healthcare systems worldwide. Roche made important contributions to the fight against COVID-19. In close collaboration with authorities we were able to make our cobas SARS-CoV-2 test available and to initiate a global phase III study of Actemra/RoActemra in COVID-19 pneumonia in record time. With healthcare needs remaining high, Roche's business has so far proved to be resilient in this difficult environment. The uptake of our recently introduced medicines continues to be strong. Based on our current assessment, we confirm the outlook for the full-year."

1Unless otherwise stated, all growth rates in this document are at constant exchange rates (CER: average 2019).

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

4070 Basel

Investor Relations

Tel. +41 61 68-88880

Switzerland

email:

Fax +41 61 69-10014

investor.relations@roche.com

www.roche.com

1/11

Sales

CHF millions

As % of sales

% change

January - March 2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

At CER

In CHF

Group sales

15,143

14,826

100.0

100.0

+7

+2

Pharmaceuticals Division

12,262

11,927

81.0

80.4

+7

+3

United States

6,616

6,623

43.7

44.7

+3

0

Europe

2,264

2,101

15.0

14.2

+14

+8

Japan

948

941

6.3

6.3

+3

+1

International*

2,434

2,262

16.0

15.2

+16

+8

Diagnostics Division

2,881

2,899

19.0

19.6

+5

-1

*Asia-Pacific, EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa), Latin America, Canada, others

Outlook confirmed for 2020

Based on the current assessment of the COVID-19 impact sales are expected to grow in the low- to mid- single digit range, at constant exchange rates. Core earnings per share are targeted to grow broadly in line with sales, at constant exchange rates. Roche expects to increase its dividend in Swiss francs further.

Group sales

In the first three months of the year, Group sales rose 7% to CHF 15.1 billion. Sales in the Pharmaceuticals Division increased 7% to CHF 12.3 billion. Key growth drivers were the cancer medicine Tecentriq, the haemophilia medicine Hemlibra, the multiple sclerosis medicine Ocrevus and the breast cancer medicine Perjeta. The strong uptake of newly introduced medicines generated sales of CHF 4.6 billion, including a growth of CHF 1.6 billion at constant exchange rates over 2019, more than offsetting the impact of the competition from biosimilars (CHF 857 million at constant exchange rates).2

In the US, the sales growth (+3%) was predominantly generated by recently launched medicines such as Ocrevus, Hemlibra and Tecentriq, partially offset by the competition from biosimilars.

In Europe, sales increased (+14%) as the strong demand for Tecentriq, Ocrevus, Perjeta, Hemlibra, Actemra/RoActemra and Kadcyla, was able to offset the impact of lower sales of Herceptin (-32%) and MabThera/Rituxan (-24%). The first biosimilar versions of Avastin are expected later this year.

In the International region, sales increased 16%, the main contributors were Perjeta, Ocrevus, Tamiflu and Alecensa. In China, the strong uptake of recently launched medicines Perjeta and Alecensa and higher sales of established products including Tamiflu and Rocephin offset the National Reimbursement Drug List price cut and COVID-19 impact for Herceptin, Avastin and MabThera/Rituxan.

2In Europe: MabThera/Rituxan and Herceptin; in Japan: MabThera/Rituxan, Herceptin and Avastin; in the US: Herceptin, Avastin and MabThera/Rituxan

2/11

Growth in Japan (+3%) was also driven by recently launched products Hemlibra, Tecentriq and Perjeta, despite considerable competition from biosimilars.

Diagnostics Division sales increased 5% to CHF 2.9 billion. The business area Molecular Diagnostics (+29%) was the main growth contributor, driven by molecular testing. Growth was reported in North America (+12%), EMEA3(+7%), Latin America (+20%) and Japan (+14%). In the Asia-Pacific region (-11%) sales were strongly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in China. Overall, demand in North America, Europe and Latin America was less affected by COVID-19 in the first quarter due to the later onset of the pandemic in these regions. Routine testing decreased due to a decline in regular health checks while emergency and COVID-19 testing strongly increased.

Regulatory achievements in the first quarter

Regulators around the globe granted approvals for new Roche medicines, line extensions of existing medicines and new tests.

In China the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved Tecentriq in combination with chemotherapy (carboplatin and etoposide) for the first-line treatment of patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

The European Commission approved Polivy in combination with bendamustine and MabThera/Rituxan, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who are not candidates for a haematopoietic stem cell transplant.

The Commission also approved Venclexta/Venclyxto in combination with Gazyva/Gazyvaro for the treatment of adult patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukaemia.

3EMEA = Europe, Middle East and Africa

3/11

Additional regulatory achievements in the first quarter of 2020:

Pharmaceuticals

Status

Indication

Tecentriq

USA, Priority review

Tecentriq for first-line (initial) monotherapy

for people with advanced non-squamous and

squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

without EGFR or ALK mutations with high

PD-L1 expression (TC3/IC3 wild-type), as

determined by PD-L1 biomarker testing.

Tecentriq

USA, submission of sBLA

Roche completed the submission of a sBLA to

under the Real-Time Oncology

the FDA for Tecentriq in combination with

Review pilot programme

Avastin for the treatment of people with

unresectable HCC, the most common form of

liver cancer, who have not received prior

systemic therapy. The FDA is reviewing the

application under the Real-Time Oncology

Review pilot programme, which aims to explore

a more efficient review process to ensure safe

and effective treatments are available to pts as

early as possible

Tecentriq

China, sBLA acceptance and

In January the NMPA accepted the sBLA for

Priority Review

the combination in HCC and granted priority

review in February 2020.

Perjeta, Herceptin

US Food and Drug

The FDA accepted Roche's Biologics License

Administration (FDA) -

Application for the fixed-dose combination of

Biologics License Application

Perjeta and Herceptin with hyaluronidase,

administered by subcutaneous injection in

combination with intravenous chemotherapy,

for the treatment of eligible patients with

HER2-positive breast cancer.

Esbriet

US FDA Breakthrough Therapy

FDA grants BTD for Roche's Esbriet in

Designation (BTD)

unclassifiable interstitial lung disease.

Xofluza

US FDA New Drug Application

FDA accepts Roche's NDA for Xofluza for the

(NDA)

treatment of influenza in children. The

application seeks approval of a new, additional

formulation of Xofluza as granules for oral

suspension for people one year of age and older

with influenza.

The FDA also accepts a supplemental NDA to

expand the indication of Xofluza for post-

exposure prophylaxis, potentially offering

Xofluza as a preventive treatment for influenza

after exposure to an infected individual.

4/11

Diagnostics - key launches in the first quarter of 2020

The cobas SARS-CoV-2 test, for the detection of coronavirus, was developed in just six weeks and launched following Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA, and is available in markets accepting the CE mark. The test is for use on Roche's fully automated cobas 6800 and 8800 Systems, which are widely available around the world. Hospitals and laboratories can now run the test on these high-volume systems that deliver the fastest time-to-results, with the cobas 6800 and 8800 Systems providing 1,440 results and 4,128 results in 24 hours, respectively. This means that more tests can be completed faster, bringing certainty to patients, healthcare providers, and communities around the globe.

The FDA approved the CINtec Plus Cytology test as the first biomarker-based triage test for women whose primary cervical cancer screening results are positive for the human papillomavirus using the cobas 4800 HPV test. This biomarker technology simplifies clinical decision making by providing easy to understand results so that clinicians and women are clear on next steps.

The cobas HPV test was FDA-approved for use on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems for cervical cancer screening. The test identifies women at risk of cervical cancer, with the goal of finding and treating precancerous lesions early to help stop the progression of disease.

Key development milestones in the first quarter of 2020

Regulatory filings and product launches for 2020 are largely on track. Pivotal trial read outs and pivotal starts in 2020 are also largely on track. While in general clinical studies in cancer seem to continue without major delays, there could potentially be some impact of COVID-19 on chronic diseases studies. We are taking significant efforts to protect all studies with continued support by health authorities, but the ultimate outcome will depend on the length and severity of the pandemic.

In cooperation with the FDA Roche initiated a randomised, double-blind,placebo-controlled phase III clinical trial in collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Actemra/RoActemra plus standard of care in hospitalised adult patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia compared to placebo plus standard of care.

An anti-SARS-CoV-2 serology test to detect antibodies in people who have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 that causes the COVID-19 disease is in late stage development. Antibody testing is central to help identify people who have been infected by the virus, especially those who may have been infected but did not display symptoms. Roche is collaborating closely with health authorities and aims to have the antibody test available by early May in countries accepting the CE mark and is actively working with the FDA for an Emergency Use Authorization. Roche is planning on an accelerated ramp up of monthly production to high double-digit million tests by June and will further scale up production as fast as possible.

One-year data from the pivotal part 2 of Sunfish, a global placebo-controlled study evaluating risdiplam in people aged 2-25 with type 2 or 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), showed that the change from baseline in the primary endpoint of the Motor Function Measure scale (MFM-32) was significantly greater in people treated with risdiplam, compared to placebo.

5/11

The phase III VIALE-A study met its dual primary endpoints of overall survival and composite complete remission rate. Venclexta/Venclyxto in combination with azacitidine, a hypomethylating agent, showed a statistically significant improvement in overall survival in people with previously untreated acute myeloid leukaemia who were ineligible for intensive induction chemotherapy, compared to azacitidine alone.

Venclexta/Venclyxto is being developed by AbbVie and Roche.

The FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation to the Elecsys GALAD score. This algorithmic score combines gender and age with the biomarker results of the Elecsys AFP, AFP-L3 and PIVKA-II and is intended to aid the diagnosis of early stage hepatocellular carcinoma.

Pharmaceuticals Division

Top-selling

Total

United States

Europe

Japan

International*

pharmaceuticals

CHFm

%

CHFm

%

CHFm

%

CHFm

%

CHFm

%

Avastin

1,497

-13

586

-27

423

-3

181

-5

307

5

MabThera/Rituxan

1,389

-15

973

-14

123

-24

17

-39

276

-9

Herceptin

1,207

-24

475

-38

193

-32

40

-26

499

4

Ocrevus

1,112

38

898

29

156

79

-

-

58

119

Perjeta

1,011

22

395

-1

307

21

74

49

235

83

Actemra/RoActemra

666

30

296

44

209

27

89

6

72

27

Tecentriq

644

99

376

79

145

169

69

111

54

101

Hemlibra

521

146

353

119

78

216

74

207

16

**

Xolair

468

3

468

3

-

-

-

-

-

-

Kadcyla

428

55

204

68

132

43

18

3

74

63

  • Asia-Pacific,EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa), Latin America, Canada, others
  • over 500%

Key pharmaceutical products

Avastin(-13%). For advanced colorectal, breast, lung, kidney, cervical and ovarian cancer, and relapsed glioblastoma (a type of brain tumour). Sales were impacted by biosimilar competition in the US and Japan.

MabThera/Rituxan(-15%). For forms of blood cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and certain types of vasculitis. In the US, Europe and Japan sales were affected by biosimilar competition.

Herceptin(-24%). For HER2-positive breast cancer and HER2-positive metastatic gastric cancer. Sales were impacted by biosimilars in the US, Europe and Japan. In the US, the switch to Kadcyla in the adjuvant setting also impacted sales. Growth was reported in the International region.

6/11

Actemra/RoActemra(+30%). For rheumatoid arthritis, forms of juvenile idiopathic arthritis and giant cell arteritis as well as CAR T cell-induced severe or life-threatening cytokine release syndrome. Sales growth was reported in all regions, driven by the constant uptake of the subcutaneous formulation. A global phase III study of Actemra/RoActemra in COVID-19 pneumonia was initiated in several countries, including the US and Japan.

Xolair(+3%, US only). For chronic idiopathic urticaria and allergic asthma.

Lucentis(-13%, US only). For eye conditions, including neovascular ('wet') age-related macular degeneration, macular oedema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular oedema, and diabetic retinopathy. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic patients delayed their visits to physicians and thus postponed therapy.

Highlights for medicines launched since 2012

Ocrevus(first approved in 2017; CHF 1.1 billion, +38%). For the treatment of both the relapsing (RMS) and primary progressive (PPMS) forms of multiple sclerosis (MS). More than 150,000 people with MS have been treated with Ocrevus globally, in clinical-trial and real-world settings; data continue to show a consistent and favourable benefit-risk profile. The strong demand for this treatment in both indications has continued.

Perjeta(first approved in 2012; CHF 1.0 billion, +22%). As therapy for HER2-positive breast cancer. Sales grew strongly in the International region. The increased patient demand for Perjeta for adjuvant early breast cancer therapy supports its continued strong growth.

Tecentriq(first approved in 2016; CHF 644 million, +99%). Approved either alone or in combination with targeted therapies and/or chemotherapies in various forms of non-small cell and small cell lung cancer, certain types of metastatic urothelial cancer, and in PD-L1-positive metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Strong sales growth was reported by all regions, driven mainly by the indications ES-SCLC and triple- negative breast cancer.

Hemlibra(first approved in 2017; CHF 521 million, +146%). For treating people with haemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors. It is also approved to treat people with haemophilia A without factor VIII inhibitors. Hemlibra is the only prophylactic treatment that can be administered subcutaneously and with multiple dosing options (once weekly, once every two weeks or once every four weeks). The uptake is very strong in the US, Japan and Europe.

Kadcyla(first approved in 2013; CHF 428 million, +55%). For treating HER2-positive breast cancer. The increased demand for Kadcyla was driven by the US, Europe and the International region, supported by its adjuvant use in treating patients with residual in invasive disease.

Esbriet(first approved in 2014; CHF 292 million, +22%). For idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Sales continued to expand, driven by growth in the US and Europe.

7/11

Alecensa(first approved in 2015; CHF 268 million, +43%). To treat ALK-positive lung cancer. Alecensa showed continued sales growth across all regions, with the International region and Europe as main drivers.

Gazyva/Gazyvaro(first approved in 2013; CHF 165 million, +49%). For chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL), rituximab-refractory follicular lymphoma and previously untreated advanced follicular lymphoma. Sales increased in all regions.

Polivy(first approved in 2019; CHF 38 million). Part of combination therapy for the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Xofluza(first approved in 2018; CHF 28 million, +371%). For the treatment of acute, uncomplicated influenza, or flu, in people 12 years of age and older and people with high risk of developing flu-related complications.

Rozlytrek(first approved in 2019; CHF 3 million). For lung cancer with a specific gene mutation and solid tumours carrying a certain gene fusion. In Japan, Rozlytrek was approved for treatment of RSO1 fusion positive NSCLC.

Diagnostics Division

Sales

CHF millions

As % of sales

% change

January - March 2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

At

In

CER

CHF

Diagnostics Division

2,881

2,899

100.0

100.0

+5

-1

Business Areas

Centralised and Point of Care Solutions

1,572

1,681

54.5

58.0

-1

-6

Molecular Diagnostics

614

502

21.3

17.3

+29

+22

Diabetes Care

425

465

14.8

16.0

-2

-9

Tissue Diagnostics

270

251

9.4

8.7

+12

+8

Regions

Europe, Middle East, Africa

1,215

1,210

42.2

41.7

+7

0

North America

835

764

29.0

26.4

+12

+9

Asia-Pacific

545

652

18.9

22.5

-11

-16

Latin America

181

179

6.3

6.2

+20

+1

Japan

105

94

3.6

3.2

+14

+12

In the first quarter 2020, sales of individual business segments were volatile, partly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In general terms, emergency and COVID-19 testing strongly increased while routine testing decreased as a result of declining regular health checks. However, Roche's broad, diversified test portfolio and its large number of instruments installed worldwide could balance out these effects.

8/11

Centralised and Point of Care Solutionssales declined by 1%, its immunodiagnostics business (-4%) was strongly impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown in China. This was partially offset by strong increases in Point-of-care testing (+8%) driven by emergency testing, including blood gas analysis.

Sales in Molecular Diagnosticsincreased by 29%, with 32% growth in the underlying molecular business. Growth was driven by Quantitative PCR (to detect molecular/genetic targets) and Nucleic Acid Purification (to isolate and purify genetic material), virology (predominantly corona- and influenza viruses), cervical cancer diagnosis, blood screening and the sequencing business. From January 2020 to late March 2020 Roche increased its production capacity (reagents and consumables) for SARS-CoV-2 testing almost 10-fold. This includes the product portfolio running on MagNA Pure and LightCycler instruments that have been supporting multiple SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus solutions in the market since January, as well as developing and offering the first high-throughput cobas SARS-CoV-2 Test to be run on the fully automated cobas 6800/8800 Systems. In virology, routine testing, including HBV and HCV, decreased as a result from the shift of resources to SARS-CoV-2 testing.

Diabetes Caresales decreased by 2%, mainly due to price pressure for blood glucose monitoring products in the EMEA region, especially in Germany, Italy and the UK, and the impact of COVID-19 particularly in China. Sales growth partially offsetting this development mainly came from the Accu-Chek Guide and Accu- Check Instant product lines. A positive market uptake was seen for the digital diabetes management solutions: Accu-Chek SugarView, RocheDiabetes Care Platform and mySugr.

Tissue Diagnosticssales increased 12%. Sales growth was driven by advanced staining and supported by instrument sales, which returned to growth after shipment delays were resolved in the second half of 2019. Regionally, the increase of sales was led by North America (+12%) and EMEA (+9%).

First Quarter Sales 2020 Audio Webcast and Conference Call

There will be an audio webcast and conference call for investors and analysts today, Wednesday, 22 April at 2:00 pm CEST. The live audio webcast can be accessed via http://ir.roche.com.

To expedite the registration process, you may pre-register for the event here.

Alternatively you can dial in to the conference call 10-15 min. prior to the scheduled start, using the following numbers:

+41 (0) 58 310 5000 (Europe and ROW)

+44 (0) 207 107 0613 (UK)

+1 (1) 631 570 5613 (USA)

About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare - a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader

9/11

in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the eleventh consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2019 employed about 98,000 people worldwide. In 2019, Roche invested CHF 11.7 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF

61.5 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Additional information

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This Annual Report contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes', 'expects', 'anticipates', 'projects', 'intends', 'should', 'seeks', 'estimates', 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategy, goals, plans or intentions. Various factors may cause actual results to differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this Annual Report, such as: (1) pricing and product initiatives of competitors; (2) legislative and regulatory developments and economic conditions; (3) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market; (4) fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions; (5) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of new products or new uses of existing products, including without limitation negative results of clinical trials or research projects, unexpected side effects of pipeline or marketed products; (6) increased government pricing pressures; (7) interruptions in production; (8) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights; (9) litigation; (10) loss of key executives or other employees; and (11) adverse publicity and news coverage.

The statement regarding earnings per share growth is not a profit forecast and should not be interpreted to mean that Roche's earnings or earnings per share for 2020 or any subsequent period will necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings or earnings per share of Roche.

Roche Investor Relations

Dr. Karl Mahler

Jon Kaspar Bayard

Phone: +41 61 68-78503

Phone: +41 61 68-83894

e-mail:karl.mahler@roche.com

e-mail:jon_kaspar.bayard@roche.com

10/11

Dr. Sabine Borngräber

Dr. Bruno Eschli

Phone: +41 61 68-88027

Phone: +41 61 68-75284

e-mail:sabine.borngraeber@roche.com

e-mail:bruno.eschli@roche.com

Dr. Birgit Masjost

Dr. Gerard Tobin

Phone: +41 61 68-84814

Phone: +41 61 68-72942

e-mail:birgit.masjost@roche.com

e-mail:gerard.tobin@roche.com

Investor Relations North America

Loren Kalm

Dr. Lisa Tuomi

Phone: +1 650 225 3217

Phone: +1 650 467 8737

e-mail:kalm.loren@gene.com

e-mail:tuomi.lisa@gene.com

11/11

Appendix: Tables

1.

Sales January to March 2020 and 2019 .............................................................................................................................................................................................................

2

2.

Quarterly sales and constant exchange rate sales growth by Division in 2020 and 2019.................................................................................................................................

3

3.

Pharmaceuticals Division - Top-selling pharmaceuticals sales and constant exchange rate growth Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019 .............................................................................

4

4.

Pharmaceuticals Division - New products sales and constant exchange rate growth Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019 ...................................................................................................

5

5.

Top 20 Pharmaceuticals Division product sales and constant exchange rate growth Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019 ....................................................................................................

6

6.

Top 20 Pharmaceuticals Division quarterly product sales and quarterly constant exchange rate sales growth ..............................................................................................

7

7.

Top 20

Pharmaceuticals Division quarterly product sales and quarterly constant exchange rate sales growth United States........................................................................

8

8.

Top 20

Pharmaceuticals Division quarterly product sales and quarterly constant exchange rate sales growth Europe..................................................................................

9

9.

Top 20

Pharmaceuticals Division quarterly product sales and quarterly constant exchange rate sales growth Japan ..................................................................................

10

10.

Top 20

Pharmaceuticals Division quarterly product sales and quarterly constant exchange rate sales growth International* ....................................................................

11

1. Sales January to March 2020 and 2019

Three months ended

% change

CHF millions

31 March

2020

2019

At CER

In CHF

Pharmaceuticals Division

12,262

11,927

7

3

United States

6,616

6,623

3

0

Europe

2,264

2,101

14

8

Japan

948

941

3

1

International*

2,434

2,262

16

8

Diagnostics Division

2,881

2,899

5

-1

Roche Group

15,143

14,826

7

2

* Asia-Pacific, EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa), Latin America, Canada, others

2. Quarterly sales and constant exchange rate sales growth by Division in 2020 and 2019

% change

% change

% change

% change

% change

CHF millions

Q1 2019

vs.

Q2 2019

vs.

Q3 2019

vs.

Q4 2019

vs.

Q1 2020

vs.

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Pharmaceuticals Division

11,927

10

12,267

11

12,365

15

11,957

8

12,262

7

United States

6,623

14

6,747

13

6,666

14

6,675

11

6,616

3

Europe

2,101

-6

2,120

-2

2,089

5

2,143

6

2,264

14

Japan

941

7

1,047

12

1,088

14

1,067

3

948

3

International*

2,262

17

2,353

16

2,522

27

2,072

2

2,434

16

Diagnostics Division

2,899

1

3,376

4

3,232

6

3,443

1

2,881

5

Roche Group

14,826

8

15,643

9

15,597

13

15,400

6

15,143

7

*Asia-Pacific, EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa), Latin America, Canada, others

3. Pharmaceuticals Division - Top-selling pharmaceuticals sales and constant exchange rate growth Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019

Top-selling pharmaceuticals

Total

United States

Europe

Japan

International*

January - March 2020

CHF m

%

CHF m

%

CHF m

%

CHF m

%

CHF m

%

Avastin

1,497

-13

586

-27

423

-3

181

-5

307

5

MabThera/Rituxan

1,389

-15

973

-14

123

-24

17

-39

276

-9

Herceptin

1,207

-24

475

-38

193

-32

40

-26

499

4

Ocrevus

1,112

38

898

29

156

79

-

-

58

119

Perjeta

1,011

22

395

-1

307

21

74

49

235

83

Actemra/RoActemra

666

30

296

44

209

27

89

6

72

27

Tecentriq

644

99

376

79

145

169

69

111

54

101

Hemlibra

521

146

353

119

78

216

74

207

16

**

Xolair

468

3

468

3

-

-

-

-

-

-

Kadcyla

428

55

204

68

132

43

18

3

74

63

  • Asia-Pacific,EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa), Latin America, Canada, others ** Over 500%

4. Pharmaceuticals Division - New products sales and constant exchange rate growth Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019

New products

Total

United States

Europe

Japan

International*

January - March 2020

CHF m

%

CHF m

%

CHF m

%

CHF m

%

CHF m

%

Erivedge

73

25

48

27

18

14

-

-

7

45

Perjeta

1,011

22

395

-1

307

21

74

49

235

83

Kadcyla

428

55

204

68

132

43

18

3

74

63

Gazyva/Gazyvaro

165

49

79

48

56

57

15

95

15

7

Esbriet

292

22

202

20

74

28

-

-

16

23

Cotellic

15

5

3

-16

7

-19

-

-

5

111

Alecensa

268

43

84

29

66

51

53

15

65

97

Tecentriq

644

99

376

79

145

169

69

111

54

101

Ocrevus

1,112

38

898

29

156

79

-

-

58

119

Hemlibra

521

146

353

119

78

216

74

207

16

**

Xofluza

28

371

26

353

-

-

-

-

2

**

Polivy

38

**

27

-

10

**

-

-

1

-

Rozlytrek

3

-

3

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

  • Asia-Pacific,EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa), Latin America, Canada, others ** Over 500%

5. Top 20 Pharmaceuticals Division product sales and constant exchange rate growth Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019

CHF millions

Total

United States

Europe

Japan

International*

CHF m

%

CHF m

%

CHF m

%

CHF m

%

CHF m

%

Avastin

1,497

-13

586

-27

423

-3

181

-5

307

5

MabThera/Rituxan

1,389

-15

973

-14

123

-24

17

-39

276

-9

Herceptin

1,207

-24

475

-38

193

-32

40

-26

499

4

Ocrevus

1,112

38

898

29

156

79

-

-

58

119

Perjeta

1,011

22

395

-1

307

21

74

49

235

83

Actemra/RoActemra

666

30

296

44

209

27

89

6

72

27

Tecentriq

644

99

376

79

145

169

69

111

54

101

Hemlibra

521

146

353

119

78

216

74

207

16

**

Xolair

468

3

468

3

-

-

-

-

-

-

Kadcyla

428

55

204

68

132

43

18

3

74

63

Activase/TNKase

390

11

376

10

-

-

-

-

14

27

Lucentis

387

-13

387

-13

-

-

-

-

-

-

Esbriet

292

22

202

20

74

28

-

-

16

23

Alecensa

268

43

84

29

66

51

53

15

65

97

Pulmozyme

191

10

128

10

37

12

-

-

26

8

CellCept

166

7

18

-15

48

15

19

0

81

11

Gazyva

165

49

79

48

56

57

15

95

15

7

Tamiflu

149

-13

6

-75

24

-8

29

-59

90

70

Mircera

126

-8

-

-

17

6

37

-17

72

-6

Madopar

98

5

-

-

29

13

-

-

69

2

* Asia-Pacific, EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa), Latin America, Canada, others ** Over 500%

6. Top 20 Pharmaceuticals Division quarterly product sales and quarterly constant exchange rate sales growth

% change

% change

% change

% change

% change

CHF millions

Q1 2019

vs.

Q2 2019

vs.

Q3 2019

vs.

Q4 2019

vs.

Q1 2020

vs.

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Avastin

1,798

9

1,861

6

1,806

8

1,608

-6

1,497

-13

MabThera/Rituxan

1,694

-3

1,645

-5

1,620

-1

1,518

-6

1,389

-15

Herceptin

1,666

-6

1,598

-12

1,535

-7

1,240

-24

1,207

-24

Ocrevus

836

67

899

59

929

48

1,044

55

1,112

38

Perjeta

868

41

887

29

910

33

857

16

1,011

22

Actemra/RoActemra

534

6

601

10

571

9

605

5

666

30

Tecentriq

336

135

446

146

515

154

578

136

644

99

Hemlibra

219

*

316

*

386

*

459

313

521

146

Xolair

469

1

503

2

513

3

484

0

468

3

Kadcyla

291

24

345

42

369

54

388

57

428

55

Activase/TNKase

362

7

324

-3

334

5

312

0

390

11

Lucentis

457

11

471

9

442

7

456

7

387

-13

Esbriet

250

10

282

13

281

6

316

9

292

22

Alecensa

196

61

225

41

235

50

220

11

268

43

Pulmozyme

182

6

189

0

191

7

189

-5

191

10

CellCept

163

4

162

-4

177

3

154

-3

166

7

Gazyva

115

35

126

38

149

45

162

51

165

49

Tamiflu

179

-40

48

110

59

369

91

104

149

-13

Mircera

142

16

140

10

167

11

142

5

126

-8

Madopar

102

16

87

-1

94

22

84

9

98

5

* Over 500%

7. Top 20 Pharmaceuticals Division quarterly product sales and quarterly constant exchange rate sales growth United States

% change

% change

% change

% change

% change

CHF millions

Q1 2019

vs.

Q2 2019

vs.

Q3 2019

vs.

Q4 2019

vs.

Q1 2020

vs.

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Avastin

824

12

806

7

742

1

647

-11

586

-27

MabThera/Rituxan

1,168

9

1,113

-1

1,108

4

1,099

1

973

-14

Herceptin

791

3

718

-8

665

-6

533

-24

475

-38

Ocrevus

715

54

741

46

760

35

833

44

898

29

Perjeta

412

36

376

9

370

8

370

4

395

-1

Actemra/RoActemra

212

5

248

11

236

11

248

6

296

44

Tecentriq

216

91

292

158

329

198

343

146

376

79

Hemlibra

166

*

215

*

254

*

308

302

353

119

Xolair

469

1

503

2

513

3

484

0

468

3

Kadcyla

125

39

153

62

170

87

187

108

204

68

Activase/TNKase

351

7

310

-4

320

5

297

-1

376

10

Lucentis

457

11

471

9

442

7

456

7

387

-13

Esbriet

174

7

200

9

199

0

233

6

202

20

Alecensa

67

14

82

5

82

15

98

23

84

29

Pulmozyme

119

6

134

-1

138

9

136

-4

128

10

CellCept

21

-20

22

-25

23

-30

17

-15

18

-15

Gazyva

55

22

55

8

65

24

74

48

79

48

Tamiflu

24

-86

7

*

-

-

12

*

6

-75

Mircera

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Madopar

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

* Over 500%

8. Top 20 Pharmaceuticals Division quarterly product sales and quarterly constant exchange rate sales growth Europe

% change

% change

% change

% change

% change

CHF millions

Q1 2019

vs.

Q2 2019

vs.

Q3 2019

vs.

Q4 2019

vs.

Q1 2020

vs.

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Avastin

461

1

459

3

435

4

439

1

423

-3

MabThera/Rituxan

171

-38

152

-35

147

-26

120

-33

123

-24

Herceptin

300

-44

268

-47

233

-42

212

-39

193

-32

Ocrevus

92

232

119

149

127

154

157

112

156

79

Perjeta

267

27

274

28

264

18

287

21

307

21

Actemra/RoActemra

174

4

181

8

172

3

178

3

209

27

Tecentriq

57

158

77

112

93

113

122

172

145

169

Hemlibra

26

450

37

*

45

211

57

202

78

216

Xolair

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Kadcyla

97

9

107

18

108

20

120

28

132

43

Activase/TNKase

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Lucentis

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Esbriet

62

14

66

18

66

26

69

16

74

28

Alecensa

46

182

50

154

57

164

59

58

66

51

Pulmozyme

35

8

33

3

31

2

33

-2

37

12

CellCept

44

2

43

-2

43

3

43

-1

48

15

Gazyva

38

31

42

31

44

30

50

38

56

57

Tamiflu

28

38

13

*

34

*

6

145

24

-8

Mircera

17

-11

17

-7

17

-8

16

-8

17

6

Madopar

27

3

29

9

28

6

29

7

29

13

* Over 500%

9. Top 20 Pharmaceuticals Division quarterly product sales and quarterly constant exchange rate sales growth Japan

% change

% change

% change

% change

% change

CHF millions

Q1 2019

vs.

Q2 2019

vs.

Q3 2019

vs.

Q4 2019

vs.

Q1 2020

vs.

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Avastin

194

2

230

4

241

9

206

-13

181

-5

MabThera/Rituxan

28

-50

30

-42

26

-45

25

-37

17

-39

Herceptin

56

-9

67

6

62

-1

58

-15

40

-26

Ocrevus

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Perjeta

51

74

69

99

81

125

79

67

74

49

Actemra/RoActemra

86

13

102

11

107

13

103

1

89

6

Tecentriq

33

-

42

169

50

66

63

68

69

111

Hemlibra

25

-

57

*

71

*

79

472

74

207

Xolair

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Kadcyla

18

12

22

11

22

10

20

-5

18

3

Activase/TNKase

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Lucentis

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Esbriet

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Alecensa

47

24

58

16

57

14

55

-1

53

15

Pulmozyme

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

14

-

-

CellCept

19

8

23

7

21

1

22

-1

19

0

Gazyva

8

-

13

-

25

390

20

145

15

95

Tamiflu

71

-6

1

153

-

-

25

50

29

-59

Mircera

45

3

55

4

51

-6

51

-14

37

-17

Madopar

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

* Over 500%

10. Top 20 Pharmaceuticals Division quarterly product sales and quarterly constant exchange rate sales growth International*

% change

% change

% change

% change

% change

CHF millions

Q1 2019

vs.

Q2 2019

vs.

Q3 2019

vs.

Q4 2019

vs.

Q1 2020

vs.

Q1 2018

Q2 2018

Q3 2018

Q4 2018

Q1 2019

Avastin

319

16

366

10

388

29

316

0

307

5

MabThera/Rituxan

327

-4

350

8

339

3

274

-11

276

-9

Herceptin

519

26

545

17

575

20

437

-16

499

4

Ocrevus

29

261

39

173

42

118

54

155

58

119

Perjeta

138

83

168

73

195

122

121

19

235

83

Actemra/RoActemra

62

10

70

15

56

16

76

15

72

27

Tecentriq

30

262

35

127

43

132

50

109

54

101

Hemlibra

2

-

7

-

16

**

15

**

16

**

Xolair

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Kadcyla

51

32

63

62

69

78

61

50

74

63

Activase/TNKase

11

-10

14

6

14

2

15

8

14

27

Lucentis

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Esbriet

14

37

16

49

16

20

14

31

16

23

Alecensa

36

278

35

177

39

154

8

-64

65

97

Pulmozyme

28

4

22

0

22

5

19

-15

26

8

CellCept

79

13

74

-1

90

17

72

-1

81

11

Gazyva

14

31

16

101

15

31

18

43

15

7

Tamiflu

56

55

27

30

25

270

48

86

90

70

Mircera

80

35

68

21

99

27

75

28

72

-6

Madopar

75

28

58

2

66

40

55

11

69

2

  • Asia-Pacific,EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa), Latin America, Canada, others ** Over 500%

Disclaimer

Roche Holding AG published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 07:07:09 UTC
