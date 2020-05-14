Roche : UK in Talks With Roche to Buy Covid-19 Antibody Tests -Reuters

--The U.K. government is in talks with Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche Holding AG to buy Covid-19 antibody tests after they were approved by health-care agency Public Health England, Reuters reports.

--The U.S. and the European Union have already given the tests preliminary approval, Reuters reports. Germany is getting 3 million of the tests this month and 5 million a month after June, according to Reuters.

--Roche says that the test, which shows those who have been infected by the coronavirus, has over 99.8% specificity, making it one of the most accurate on the market.

Full story: https://reut.rs/2Luh1AF

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com