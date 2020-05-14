Log in
ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
Roche : UK in Talks With Roche to Buy Covid-19 Antibody Tests -Reuters

05/14/2020 | 07:04am EDT

--The U.K. government is in talks with Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche Holding AG to buy Covid-19 antibody tests after they were approved by health-care agency Public Health England, Reuters reports.

--The U.S. and the European Union have already given the tests preliminary approval, Reuters reports. Germany is getting 3 million of the tests this month and 5 million a month after June, according to Reuters.

--Roche says that the test, which shows those who have been infected by the coronavirus, has over 99.8% specificity, making it one of the most accurate on the market.

Full story: https://reut.rs/2Luh1AF

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 62 518 M
EBIT 2020 23 074 M
Net income 2020 14 724 M
Finance 2020 2 284 M
Yield 2020 2,67%
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,73x
EV / Sales2021 4,44x
Capitalization 298 B
Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 376,84  CHF
Last Close Price 349,90  CHF
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Paul Bulcke Non-Executive Director
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG11.43%306 993
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.86%387 628
PFIZER, INC.-5.44%205 807
MERCK & CO., INC-14.36%196 602
NOVARTIS-9.58%188 686
ABBVIE INC.0.37%156 619
