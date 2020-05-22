Roche acquires Stratos Genomics to further develop DNA based sequencing for diagnostic use

Genomics insights generated through sequencing an individual's DNA play a critical role in personalised healthcare and clinical diagnostics of the future

Roche is committed to developing a nanopore sequencer with the aim of providing the healthcare community and ultimately patients with faster and more accurate medical information to predict risk and detect disease

This investment complements the development of Roche’s nanopore technology with the goal of an end-to-end sequencing solution starting from a patient sample to a diagnostic result





Basel, 22 May 2020 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that it has acquired Stratos Genomics, an early-stage sequencing technology company to advance the development of Roche’s nanopore sequencer. The acquisition provides Roche access to Stratos Genomics unique chemistry, Sequencing by Expansion (SBX™). The Roche nanopore sequencer, once developed, will utilise a novel approach that combines electronic and biological components to sequence DNA for fast, flexible and cost-effective clinical diagnostic testing.



“Roche is dedicated to creating innovative diagnostics for the most challenging clinical conditions with techniques that are tailored to individual genetic and disease profiles. These solutions address the demands of research and clinical practice to deliver on the promise of personalised healthcare for patients,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics. “We look forward to further advancing our sequencing technology as we move to the next generation of healthcare and welcome the world-class scientists and employees from Stratos Genomics to Roche.”



The addition of the SBX chemistry, once fully developed, is expected to provide the healthcare community an affordable, fast and flexible result, for multiple targeted clinical applications as well as whole exome and whole genome sequencing.



“We are thrilled to join the Roche family, which will allow us to combine our unique Sequencing by Expansion chemistry with the Roche nanopore sequencer,” said Mark Kokoris, President & CEO at Stratos Genomics. “With our combined expertise and complementary technologies, we are well-positioned to open the path to deliver scalable, high-performance sequencing to clinicians and researchers.”



Stratos Genomics will continue operations in Seattle, Washington, U.S. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.



About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.



Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.



Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the eleventh consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).



The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2019 employed about 98,000 people worldwide. In 2019, Roche invested CHF 11.7 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 61.5 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com .



All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.





