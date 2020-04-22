Log in
ROCHE HOLDING AG

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
Roche : confirms 2020 sales, profit outlook as coronavirus boosts test demand

04/22/2020 | 01:38am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel

Roche's diagnostic business has moved out of the shadows of its main medicines unit during the coronavirus epidemic, as the Swiss drugmaker confirmed its 2020 sales and profit outlook amid rising demand for its new COVID-19 tests.

Basel-based Roche still expects full-year sales to grow in the low- to mid-single-digit percentage range, with core earnings per share growing broadly in line with sales at constant exchange rates, the company said on Wednesday.

Group sales in the first-quarter rose 7% to 15.1 billion Swiss francs (12.68 billion pounds), with drugs business revenue up 7% and diagnostics rising 5% at constant exchange rates. The strong Swiss franc, which the company uses to report results, ate into revenue it earned abroad.

Roche received emergency use authorisation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in March for its automated coronavirus tests used in hundreds of labs around the world. Roche is also seeking approval for a so-called antibody test, to help tell if people have ever been infected.

While routine testing decreased due to a decline in regular health checks, it said, emergency and COVID-19 testing strongly increased. The business area Molecular Diagnostics, including testing, saw sales rise 29%.

"With healthcare needs remaining high, Roche's business has so far proved to be resilient in this difficult environment," Chief Executive Severin Schwan said in a statement.

Roche said demand for its newer medicines including cancer immunotherapy Tecentriq, multiple sclerosis medicine Ocrevus and haemophilia drug Hemlibra more than compensated for sales erosion of its older cancer drugs that are now under siege from copies -- so-called biosimilars -- made by rivals.

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 62 173 M
EBIT 2020 23 061 M
Net income 2020 14 493 M
Finance 2020 1 689 M
Yield 2020 2,78%
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
EV / Sales2020 4,57x
EV / Sales2021 4,32x
Capitalization 286 B
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 354,67  CHF
Last Close Price 335,70  CHF
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Paul Bulcke Non-Executive Director
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.91%294 801
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.61%400 778
MERCK & CO., INC-13.62%210 744
PFIZER, INC.-9.09%204 763
NOVARTIS-6.42%201 492
NOVO NORDISK A/S11.48%147 415
