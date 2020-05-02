Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Roche Holding AG    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Roche : gets U.S. FDA emergency use approval for COVID-19 antibody test

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/02/2020 | 11:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss drugmaker Roche is seen at its headquarters in Basel

Roche Holding AG received emergency use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an antibody test to help determine if people have ever been infected with the coronavirus, the Swiss drugmaker said http://pdf.reuters.com/htmlnews/htmlnews.asp?i=43059c3bf0e37541&u=urn:newsml:reuters.com:20200503:nGNE71pdqt on Sunday.

The drugmaker said its antibody test, Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2, has a specificity greater than 99.8% and can help assess patients' immune response to the COVID-19 virus.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ROCHE HOLDING AG
11:00pROCHE : gets U.S. FDA emergency use approval for COVID-19 antibody test
RE
10:15pRoche's COVID-19 antibody test receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization and i..
GL
04/30ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : HSBC withdraws its Sell rating
MD
04/28ROCHE : Nigeria raises test capacity to 50,000
AQ
04/28COVID-19 : The country now has a test capacity of 50,000, says NCDC
AQ
04/28EUROPE : European stocks rise on bank rally; Wirecard shares crash
RE
04/28ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : UBS maintains a Buy rating
MD
04/28ROCHE : Nigeria's Total Testing Capacity Now 50,000 - Govt
AQ
04/28ROCHE : New 6-year data for Roche's OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) show earlier treatment..
AQ
04/28ROCHE : risdiplam shows significant improvement in survival and motor milestones..
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 62 415 M
EBIT 2020 23 061 M
Net income 2020 14 761 M
Finance 2020 1 698 M
Yield 2020 2,79%
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,55x
EV / Sales2021 4,26x
Capitalization 286 B
Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 370,49  CHF
Last Close Price 335,45  CHF
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Paul Bulcke Non-Executive Director
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG6.83%298 082
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.66%390 684
PFIZER, INC.-3.93%208 813
NOVARTIS-10.49%196 312
MERCK & CO., INC-14.60%196 123
NOVO NORDISK A/S12.32%146 071
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group