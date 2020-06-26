Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Roche Holding AG    ROG   CH0012032048

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(ROG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Roche improves speed and accuracy of non-small cell lung cancer diagnosis with launch of automated digital pathology algorithm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 01:00am EDT
  • uPath PD-L1 (SP263) image analysis uses automated pre-computing and one-click scoring to enable quicker and accurate detection and measurement of tumour cell staining positivity
  • Roche advances personalised healthcare with development of image analysis algorithms using artificial intelligence
  • Faster, more accurate diagnoses are critical with non-small cell lung cancer, which accounts for about 85 percent of all lung cancer cases

Basel, June 26, 2020 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced the CE-IVD launch of its automated digital pathology algorithm, the uPath PD-L1 (SP263) image analysis for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The algorithm provides pathologists with automated assessments of scanned slide images that are objective and reproducible and have the potential to aid diagnosis and, ultimately, targeted treatment options for patients.

Validated on the VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay, the algorithm is ready-to-use and integrated within the Roche uPath enterprise software, a universal digital platform for case management, collaboration and reporting. This algorithm will help pathologists to quickly determine whether tumours are positive for the PD-L1 biomarker, highlighting positively and negatively stained tumour cells with a clear visual overlay for easy reference. Patients with tumours that are positive for the PD-L1 biomarker may be eligible for targeted treatment.

“Improving diagnostic consistency and certainty is crucial in providing faster, higher-quality and more accurate diagnoses to cancer patients,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO, Roche Diagnostics. “Our uPath PD-L1 (SP263) image analysis for non-small cell lung cancer is the first next-generation CE-IVD PD-L1 algorithm to the clinical market. It expands on our growing digital pathology suite for VENTANA assays that aid physicians in providing the most accurate treatment decisions for patients with the most common type of lung cancer.”

The algorithm’s whole-slide automated analysis uses artificial intelligence to provide, with one-click, an actionable assessment of the scanned slide images that is objective and reproducible. The uPath PD-L1 (SP263) image analysis (NSCLC) algorithm for digital pathology is for use on uPath enterprise software.

About uPath image analysis algorithm suite
The uPath image analysis algorithm suite for pathology decision support offers ready-to-use image analysis tools, providing fast, consistent and automated analysis so that pathologists can quickly, accurately and confidently assess immunohistochemistry/in situ hybridization and hematoxylin and eosin-stained slides. This launch of uPath PD-L1 (SP263) image analysis for non-small cell lung cancer follows the January 2019 release of the Roche uPath enterprise software. All algorithms in the suite for uPath software will provide image analysis of VENTANA DP 200 scanned slide images stained with a Roche tissue assay. Together, Roche is delivering a new foundation of its digital pathology solution which will enable the development of artificial intelligence-based image analysis algorithms that can provide pathologists more tools to improve efficiency and precision.

Roche is delivering the end-to-end digital pathology solution from tissue staining to producing high-quality digital images that can be reliably assessed using automated clinical image analysis algorithms. Roche minimizes the variables that can impact analysis, and it is this end-to-end development that produces the quality results customers can depend on for making clinical decisions. With the acceleration of immunotherapy and the development of more complex assays, Roche is moving these traditionally research-oriented tools into routine clinical practice.

About the uPath PD-L1 (SP263) image analysis for NSCLC algorithm
The uPath PD-L1 (SP263) image analysis for NSCLC algorithm is intended for use as an aid to the pathologist in the detection and semi-quantitative measurement of PD-L1 protein in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded NSCLC tissue. When used with the CE-marked VENTANA PD-L1 (SP263) Assay, it is indicated for use as an aid in identifying patients for treatment with therapies with the ≥ 50% PD-L1 TC positivity cutoff in accordance with the approved therapeutic product labeling. It is intended for in vitro diagnostic use as an aid to the pathologist in the display, detection, counting, review and classification of tissues and cells of clinical interest based on particular morphology, color, intensity, size, pattern and shape.

About non-small cell lung cancer
Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death globally.1 Each year, 1.76 million people die as a result of the disease, translating into more than 4,800 deaths worldwide every day.1 Lung cancer can be broadly divided into two major types: NSCLC and small cell lung cancer. NSCLC is the most prevalent type, accounting for about 85% of all cases.2 NSCLC comprises non-squamous and squamous-cell lung cancer, the squamous form of which is characterised by flat cells covering the airway surface when viewed under a microscope.2

About Roche
Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the eleventh consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2019 employed about 98,000 people worldwide. In 2019, Roche invested CHF 11.7 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 61.5 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com.

VENTANA and UPATH are trademarks of Roche. Other product names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

References
[1] World Health Organization. GLOBOCAN 2018; Lung Cancer: Estimated cancer incidence, mortality and prevalence worldwide. Available from: http://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/cancers/15-Lung-fact-sheet.pdf. Accessed November 2019.
[2] American Cancer Society. What Is Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer? [Internet]: Available from: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/non-small-cell-lung-cancer/about/what-is-non-small-cell-lung-cancer.html. Accessed November 2019.

Roche Group Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com
- Nicolas Dunant (Head)
- Patrick Barth
- Daniel Grotzky
- Karsten Kleine
- Nathalie Meetz
- Barbara von Schnurbein

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ROCHE HOLDING AG
01:00aRoche improves speed and accuracy of non-small cell lung cancer diagnosis wit..
GL
06/25ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
06/25ROCHE : Invitation to Roche's Half Year Results 2020 Live Video Webcast and Conf..
PU
06/25ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
06/22ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Oddo reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06/22CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : - Phase III IPATential150 Study Evaluating Ipatasertib i..
AQ
06/21Companies Battle Cybersecurity Risks of Having More Remote Workers -- Journal..
DJ
06/19CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : Tecentriq in combination with chemotherapy meets primary..
AQ
06/19ROCHE : Genentech's Tecentriq in Combination With Chemotherapy Meets Primary End..
AQ
06/19ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 62 607 M 65 987 M 65 987 M
Net income 2020 14 944 M 15 751 M 15 751 M
Net cash 2020 2 284 M 2 407 M 2 407 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
Yield 2020 2,79%
Capitalization 287 B 302 B 302 B
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 97 735
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart ROCHE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Roche Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ROCHE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 379,79 CHF
Last Close Price 337,40 CHF
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
Paul Bulcke Non-Executive Director
André S. Hoffmann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG7.45%302 380
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.25%368 369
NOVARTIS AG-8.15%196 253
MERCK & CO., INC.-15.81%191 504
PFIZER, INC.-17.51%178 810
ABBVIE INC.7.45%167 669
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group