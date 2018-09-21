Log in
AbbVie Gets Positive CHMP Opinion for Combination of Venclyxto With Rituximab to Treat Leukemia

09/21/2018 | 02:04pm CEST

By Chris Wack

AbbVie (ABBV) said Friday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has granted a positive opinion for Venclyxto in combination with rituximab for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia who have received at least one prior therapy.

The biopharmaceutical company said in a release that the CHMP positive opinion is based on results from the MURANO Phase 3 clinical trial, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of Venclyxto in combination with rituximab compared with bendamustine in combination with rituximab.

The positive CHMP opinion is a scientific recommendation for marketing authorization to the European Commission, which will deliver its final decision, valid in all 28 member states of the European Union, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Venclyxto is being developed by AbbVie and Roche. It is jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside of the U.S.

Shares of AbbVie were untraded at $92.68 premarket.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

