ROCHE HOLDING LTD.

ROCHE HOLDING LTD.

(RHO5)
My previous session
    
Genentech Says FDA Gives Accelerated Approval to Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy

03/08/2019 | 12:56pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Genentech on Friday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted accelerated approval to Tecentriq plus chemotherapy for certain adult breast cancer patients.

The approval was based on data from the Phase III IMpassion130 study, which demonstrated that Tecentriq plus certain chemotherapy drugs significantly reduced the risk of the disease worsening or death, the company said. Safety appeared consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual medicines, and no new safety signals were identified with the combination, the company said.

Genentech said this Tecentriq combination is the first cancer immunotherapy regimen approved for breast cancer.

The FDA's Accelerated Approval Program can give faster approval of treatments for serious conditions where there is an unmet medical need.

Genentech is a member of the Roche Group.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

ROCHE HOLDING -0.59% 269.8 Delayed Quote.13.37%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. -0.70% 269.8 Delayed Quote.11.63%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. -0.36% 238.6 Delayed Quote.11.24%
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 59 240 M
EBIT 2019 19 994 M
Net income 2019 13 313 M
Debt 2019 945 M
Yield 2019 3,30%
P/E ratio 2019 16,91
P/E ratio 2020 16,52
EV / Sales 2019 3,99x
EV / Sales 2020 3,79x
Capitalization 236 B
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 273  CHF
Spread / Average Target 0,53%
Managers
NameTitle
Severin Schwan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Franz Chairman
Alan Hippe Chief Financial & Information Technology Officer
John Irving Bell Non-Executive Director
Andreas Oeri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.24%233 293
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.12%368 152
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.63%233 293
PFIZER-4.10%229 789
NOVARTIS7.59%229 526
MERCK AND COMPANY5.29%207 659
